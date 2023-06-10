  • Home
49th State Brewing - Denali Park Mile 248 4 Parks Highway

Mile 248 4 Parks Highway

Healy, AK 99743

Food

STARTERS

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$12.49

Roasted jalapeño corn, vegan chorizo, vegan cheese, sliced avocado, vegan sriracha mayonnaise, cilantro and lime juice. Served with tortilla chips.

Crab Artichoke Dip

Crab Artichoke Dip

$16.49

Creamy blend of crab with artichoke hearts, Parmesan cheese, roasted garlic, and fresh spinach. Baked golden brown and served with warm pita slices.

Crispy Cauliflower

Crispy Cauliflower

$12.99

Cauliflower dusted in chickpea flour and fried, then, tossed in 49er hot sauce and served with vegan blue cheese sauce.

House Made Chicken Tenders

House Made Chicken Tenders

$13.49

Southern-style hand-breaded crispy chicken tenders with honey mustard sauce.

Award Winning Smoked Wings

Award Winning Smoked Wings

$16.49

Our tender chicken wings are slow smoked to perfection with our signature 49er dry rub. Served with pickled carrot ribbons.

Brewpub Nachos

Brewpub Nachos

$15.49

Crispy tortilla chips, grilled chicken, black olives, melted cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses, pico de gallo, radish, pickled jalapeño and aji peppers, cilantro, 49er beer cheese sauce, freshly diced avocado and lemon sour cream.

Vegan Jack-a-dilla

Vegan Jack-a-dilla

$11.99

Marinated jackfruit, spicy corn, black beans in a crispy, “cheesy” quesadilla topped with salsa fresca and cilantro.

49th State Calamari

49th State Calamari

$16.49

Lightly breaded, tender calamari fried with sliced Fresno peppers, tossed with fresh parsley and our custom blend of seasoning. Served with Siam sauce.

Crab-Stuffed Jalapenos

Crab-Stuffed Jalapenos

$16.49

Bacon-wrapped roasted jalapeños filled with blended crab, cream cheese, pepper jack cheese and dried mango. Served with poblano cilantro mayo and salsa fresca.

BAR SNACKS

Alaska 8 Star Currywurst

$11.49

Applewood smoked bratwurst made with Alaska 8 Star Lager from 49th State Provisions in a warm smoked curry ketchup sauce on a bed of brewpub fries

Bavarian Handmade Pretzel

Bavarian Handmade Pretzel

$12.49

This labor of love, handmade pretzel is served with our 49er beer cheese sauce. It's our brewer's favorite!

Beer Cheese & Chips

$9.49

Our Blonde Eagle ale beer cheese with housemade tortilla chips.

Alaska 8 Star Lager Loaf

Alaska 8 Star Lager Loaf

$4.49

Toasted, fresh baked mini loaf made with spent grain and our Alaska Eight Star Lager served with honey butter made with locally sourced Snowbee Honey*.

Firecracker Shrimp

$14.49

Crispy shrimp tossed in our signature sweet and spicy sauce. Served with red cabbage, green onions, and turmeric rice.

Basket French Fries

$5.99

Basket Tater Tots

$5.99

Smok Glazed Popcorn

$2.99

ENTREE SALADS

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.49

A crispy romaine salad tossed in house-made creamy Caesar dressing with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and garlic herb croutons.

Baja Steak Salad

Baja Steak Salad

$19.49

Fillet steak skewer, radish, avocado, cabbage and shredded romaine, roasted corn, red onion, red bell pepper, salsa fresca, Monterey jack and cheddar cheeses and cilantro lime vinaigrette.

SOUP & SIDE SALAD

Cup Alaskan Seafood Chowder

Cup Alaskan Seafood Chowder

$7.99

Creamy chowder teeming with fresh Alaskan king salmon, Kachemak Bay halibut and baby clams.

Bowl Alaskan Seafood Chowder

Bowl Alaskan Seafood Chowder

$11.49

Creamy chowder teeming with fresh Alaskan king salmon, Kachemak Bay halibut and baby clams.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.99

Mixed greens, carrots, radishes, red onions, cucumbers and tomatoes.

Icepick Wedge Salad

Icepick Wedge Salad

$10.49

Iceberg lettuce, crispy bacon, tomato, blue cheese crumbles and scallions draped in our tangy blue cheese dressing.

Lager Loaf

$2.99

Add Side Salad

$3.99

Add Side Caesar

$3.99

Quart of Alaskan Seafood Chowder

$19.99

BOWLS

Ancho Chili AK Salmon Bowl

Ancho Chili AK Salmon Bowl

$26.49

Ancho chili spiced Alaskan sockeye salmon, brown red rice and quinoa blend, black beans, cotija cheese, crispy tortilla chips, roasted corn, tomatoes, house pickled red onions, avocado, and pickled jalapeño and aji peppers with spicy honey mustard dressing.

Spicy Buddha Bowl

Spicy Buddha Bowl

$18.99

A vegan delight! Turmeric rice, fresh avocado, crispy sriracha chick peas, arugula, roasted sweet potatoes, fresh red cabbage, cucumbers, and cashews drizzled with a tahini date dressing.

MAINS

49th State Famous Halibut & Chips

49th State Famous Halibut & Chips

$24.99+

Kachemak Alaskan halibut in our light and crispy beer batter, seasoned brewpub fries, creamy coleslaw, house made tartar sauce and malt vinegar.

Alaska Wild King Salmon

Alaska Wild King Salmon

$36.99

The best salmon in the world! This rich and buttery wild caught Alaskan King Salmon is grilled to perfection on a bed of brown and red rice, kale, red quinoa, black barley, roasted seasonal vegetables, and lemon cream sauce.

Parmesan and Asiago Crusted Halibut

Parmesan and Asiago Crusted Halibut

$34.39

Fillet of fresh Kachemak Bay halibut topped with Parmesan and Asiago cheeses served with lemon butter sauce, garlic smashed potatoes, and seasonal vegetables.

Alaska Salmon Blackened BLT

$22.49

Sockeye salmon filet blackened and seared with blackening spice, honey pepper smoked bacon, lettuce, red onion, tomato, and lemon herb mayo. Served on a pub bun with brewpub fries.

Bering Sea Red King Crab Legs

Bering Sea Red King Crab Legs

$130.00

A POUND AND A HALF of real, world famous Bering Sea red king crab served with drawn butter, seasonal vegetables, and garlic smashed potatoes.

49er Ribeye

49er Ribeye

$36.49

Hand cut ribeye in our 49er rub, grilled to order. Served with smashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Free Range Buffalo Meatloaf

Free Range Buffalo Meatloaf

$25.49

Meatloaf wrapped in peppered Applewood bacon with our Smōk Lager and mushroom demi-glace and topped with onion strings. Served with garlic smashed potatoes.

The 49er's Famous Halibut Tacos

The 49er's Famous Halibut Tacos

$25.49

Blackened and grilled Kachemak Bay halibut nestled in corn and flour blend tortillas with cabbage, Monterey jack and Mexican cheeses, salsa fresca, cilantro and house made lemon sour cream. Served with chips and salsa.

Baked Mac & Cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese

$15.49

An American classic. Elbow macaroni noodles, creamy Alfredo and aged cheddar cheese sauce, topped with Parmesan breadcrumbs and baked in an iron skillet.

Grilled Steak & Bacon Mac & Cheese

Grilled Steak & Bacon Mac & Cheese

$18.49

An American classic. Elbow macaroni noodles, creamy Alfredo and aged cheddar cheese sauce, topped with Parmesan breadcrumbs and baked in an iron skillet.

Seafood Mac & Cheese

Seafood Mac & Cheese

$21.99

An American classic. Elbow macaroni noodles, creamy Alfredo and aged cheddar cheese sauce, topped with Parmesan breadcrumbs and baked in an iron skillet.

Surf & Turf Mac

$25.49
King Crabby Grilled Cheese

King Crabby Grilled Cheese

$22.49

Grilled sourdough bread, crab meat blend, and Appenzeller Swiss and cream cheeses. Served with brewpub fries and our famous Alaskan seafood chowder for dipping.

Brewpub Reuben

Brewpub Reuben

$17.49Out of stock

Beer-braised corned beef, sauerkraut, house-made thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese on marbled rye. Served with brewpub fries.

Pecanwood Smoked Baby Back Ribs

$24.99+

A full rack of baby back ribs smothered in our Spruce Tip Blonde Eagle Ale BBQ sauce. Served with brewpub fries and coleslaw.

Thai Halibut Burger

$23.49

Red curry halibut topped with a Thai pepper cilantro, cucumber and onion salad and lemongrass aioli served with sweet chili tots.

FLATBREADS

Savage River Flatbread

$16.49

Blonde Eagle Ale BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, smoked gouda, red onion, mozzarella, and cilantro

Teklanika

$15.99

House red sauce, double pepperoni, mozzarella, and parmesan

Kantishna

$17.49

Pesto sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted cauliflower, mozzarella and provolone cheese, goat cheese, basil, and toasted pumpkin seeds

East Fork

$16.99

House red sauce, italian sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella, provolone, and italian herbs

Cheese

$16.99

Ranch, grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, mozzarella, and provolone

Riley Creek

$16.99Out of stock

Pepper jack and cream cheeses, crab, dried mango, sliced jalapenos, bacon, mozzarella and provolone, pico de gallo, radish, and cilantro

Pepperoni

$15.99

Marinated jackfruit, vegan mozzarella, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, avocado, black olives, enchilada sauce, cilantro, and vegan poblano aioli

Nenana

$16.99

Vegan Jackfruit Taco

$16.49

SIGNATURE BURGERS

Sleeping Lady

Sleeping Lady

$16.49

Hand pattied Moffitt Farms Alaskan beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo and mustard.

Caribou Smash

$23.49

Appenzeller Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, chipotle aioli. Served on a pub bun with a side of tater tots.

Elk Smash

Elk Smash

$23.49

White American cheese, sautéed onion, pickles, chipotle mayo served on a pretzel bun with side of tots.*

Mt. Magnificent

Mt. Magnificent

$18.49

Applewood smoked peppered bacon, aged smoked cheddar cheese, smashed potatoes, crispy onions, and our Blonde Eagle Ale BBQ sauce.

Impossible Summit Vegan Burger

Impossible Summit Vegan Burger

$18.99

A blackened Impossible BurgerTM with vegan mozzarella, roasted poblano vegan aioli, lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onion.

World Famous Yak Burger

World Famous Yak Burger

$28.99

Locally raised Alaskan yak has a delicate juicy flavor. A seasoned, half-pound house-made burger topped with caramelized onions, applewood smoked bacon, smoked Gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, pickles and mayo. Served with tots.*

KIDS Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Kids Halibut & Chips

$11.99

Kids Mac-n-Cheese

$8.99
Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.99
Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$10.99

1/4 lb burger served with seasoned brewpub fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Bambino's Chicken & Veggies

$8.49

Bambino's Filet Vegetable Stew

$9.75

Bambino's Salmon Bisque

$10.49

DESSERTS

Mile High Cheesecake

$8.99

Fluffy, creamy cheesecake topped with our Oreo cookie crumbles and chocolate sauce.

Chocolate Mousse Pie

$8.99

Made with an Oreo crust and topped with our chocolate sauce and fresh blueberries.

Tahitian Vanilla Creme Brulee

$8.49

A classic for a reason! Decadent Tahitian vanilla custard with a caramelized sugar top.

Blueberry Pie

$8.99Out of stock

Freshly baked blueberry pie with a delicious flakey crust. Served warm with vanilla ice cream.

Beer-a-misu

$9.99

The perfect pick-me-up to finish a meal. Velvety layers of custard and coffee infused lady fingers are topped with cocoa powder and drizzled with our Cabin Fever chocolate sauce.

Frontier Soda Float

$6.99

Your choice of locally made Rootbeer, Sprucetip, Cola, or Wild Blueberry Cream soda topped with vanilla ice cream.

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.99

PROTEINS

Add 1lb Crab Legs

$95.00

Add Crispy Chicken

$6.99

Add 1 Piece Fried Fish

$9.99

Add Blue Crab

$8.99

Add Burger Patty

$6.99

Add Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Add Grilled Halibut

$17.99

Add Grilled Salmon

$11.99

Add Steak Skewer

$9.99

Add Impossible Patty

$6.99

Add Tuna Poke

$9.99

Add Blackened Chicken

$6.99

Yak Pattyt

Elk Patty

Caribou Patty

SIDES

Add Side 2oz Dill Pickles

$0.99

2oz Horseradish Pickles

$1.99

4oz Beer Cheese

$2.99

4oz Coleslaw

$2.99

Add Side 4oz Pico de Gallo

$1.99

Add Side Avocado

$2.99

Add Side Caesar

$3.99

Add Side Salad

$3.99