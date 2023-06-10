49th State Brewing - Denali Park Mile 248 4 Parks Highway
Mile 248 4 Parks Highway
Healy, AK 99743
Food
STARTERS
Mexican Street Corn
Roasted jalapeño corn, vegan chorizo, vegan cheese, sliced avocado, vegan sriracha mayonnaise, cilantro and lime juice. Served with tortilla chips.
Crab Artichoke Dip
Creamy blend of crab with artichoke hearts, Parmesan cheese, roasted garlic, and fresh spinach. Baked golden brown and served with warm pita slices.
Crispy Cauliflower
Cauliflower dusted in chickpea flour and fried, then, tossed in 49er hot sauce and served with vegan blue cheese sauce.
House Made Chicken Tenders
Southern-style hand-breaded crispy chicken tenders with honey mustard sauce.
Award Winning Smoked Wings
Our tender chicken wings are slow smoked to perfection with our signature 49er dry rub. Served with pickled carrot ribbons.
Brewpub Nachos
Crispy tortilla chips, grilled chicken, black olives, melted cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses, pico de gallo, radish, pickled jalapeño and aji peppers, cilantro, 49er beer cheese sauce, freshly diced avocado and lemon sour cream.
Vegan Jack-a-dilla
Marinated jackfruit, spicy corn, black beans in a crispy, “cheesy” quesadilla topped with salsa fresca and cilantro.
49th State Calamari
Lightly breaded, tender calamari fried with sliced Fresno peppers, tossed with fresh parsley and our custom blend of seasoning. Served with Siam sauce.
Crab-Stuffed Jalapenos
Bacon-wrapped roasted jalapeños filled with blended crab, cream cheese, pepper jack cheese and dried mango. Served with poblano cilantro mayo and salsa fresca.
BAR SNACKS
Alaska 8 Star Currywurst
Applewood smoked bratwurst made with Alaska 8 Star Lager from 49th State Provisions in a warm smoked curry ketchup sauce on a bed of brewpub fries
Bavarian Handmade Pretzel
This labor of love, handmade pretzel is served with our 49er beer cheese sauce. It's our brewer's favorite!
Beer Cheese & Chips
Our Blonde Eagle ale beer cheese with housemade tortilla chips.
Alaska 8 Star Lager Loaf
Toasted, fresh baked mini loaf made with spent grain and our Alaska Eight Star Lager served with honey butter made with locally sourced Snowbee Honey*.
Firecracker Shrimp
Crispy shrimp tossed in our signature sweet and spicy sauce. Served with red cabbage, green onions, and turmeric rice.
Basket French Fries
Basket Tater Tots
Smok Glazed Popcorn
ENTREE SALADS
Caesar Salad
A crispy romaine salad tossed in house-made creamy Caesar dressing with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and garlic herb croutons.
Baja Steak Salad
Fillet steak skewer, radish, avocado, cabbage and shredded romaine, roasted corn, red onion, red bell pepper, salsa fresca, Monterey jack and cheddar cheeses and cilantro lime vinaigrette.
SOUP & SIDE SALAD
Cup Alaskan Seafood Chowder
Creamy chowder teeming with fresh Alaskan king salmon, Kachemak Bay halibut and baby clams.
Bowl Alaskan Seafood Chowder
Creamy chowder teeming with fresh Alaskan king salmon, Kachemak Bay halibut and baby clams.
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, radishes, red onions, cucumbers and tomatoes.
Icepick Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce, crispy bacon, tomato, blue cheese crumbles and scallions draped in our tangy blue cheese dressing.
Lager Loaf
Add Side Salad
Add Side Caesar
Quart of Alaskan Seafood Chowder
BOWLS
Ancho Chili AK Salmon Bowl
Ancho chili spiced Alaskan sockeye salmon, brown red rice and quinoa blend, black beans, cotija cheese, crispy tortilla chips, roasted corn, tomatoes, house pickled red onions, avocado, and pickled jalapeño and aji peppers with spicy honey mustard dressing.
Spicy Buddha Bowl
A vegan delight! Turmeric rice, fresh avocado, crispy sriracha chick peas, arugula, roasted sweet potatoes, fresh red cabbage, cucumbers, and cashews drizzled with a tahini date dressing.
MAINS
49th State Famous Halibut & Chips
Kachemak Alaskan halibut in our light and crispy beer batter, seasoned brewpub fries, creamy coleslaw, house made tartar sauce and malt vinegar.
Alaska Wild King Salmon
The best salmon in the world! This rich and buttery wild caught Alaskan King Salmon is grilled to perfection on a bed of brown and red rice, kale, red quinoa, black barley, roasted seasonal vegetables, and lemon cream sauce.
Parmesan and Asiago Crusted Halibut
Fillet of fresh Kachemak Bay halibut topped with Parmesan and Asiago cheeses served with lemon butter sauce, garlic smashed potatoes, and seasonal vegetables.
Alaska Salmon Blackened BLT
Sockeye salmon filet blackened and seared with blackening spice, honey pepper smoked bacon, lettuce, red onion, tomato, and lemon herb mayo. Served on a pub bun with brewpub fries.
Bering Sea Red King Crab Legs
A POUND AND A HALF of real, world famous Bering Sea red king crab served with drawn butter, seasonal vegetables, and garlic smashed potatoes.
49er Ribeye
Hand cut ribeye in our 49er rub, grilled to order. Served with smashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Free Range Buffalo Meatloaf
Meatloaf wrapped in peppered Applewood bacon with our Smōk Lager and mushroom demi-glace and topped with onion strings. Served with garlic smashed potatoes.
The 49er's Famous Halibut Tacos
Blackened and grilled Kachemak Bay halibut nestled in corn and flour blend tortillas with cabbage, Monterey jack and Mexican cheeses, salsa fresca, cilantro and house made lemon sour cream. Served with chips and salsa.
Baked Mac & Cheese
An American classic. Elbow macaroni noodles, creamy Alfredo and aged cheddar cheese sauce, topped with Parmesan breadcrumbs and baked in an iron skillet.
Grilled Steak & Bacon Mac & Cheese
An American classic. Elbow macaroni noodles, creamy Alfredo and aged cheddar cheese sauce, topped with Parmesan breadcrumbs and baked in an iron skillet.
Seafood Mac & Cheese
An American classic. Elbow macaroni noodles, creamy Alfredo and aged cheddar cheese sauce, topped with Parmesan breadcrumbs and baked in an iron skillet.
Surf & Turf Mac
King Crabby Grilled Cheese
Grilled sourdough bread, crab meat blend, and Appenzeller Swiss and cream cheeses. Served with brewpub fries and our famous Alaskan seafood chowder for dipping.
Brewpub Reuben
Beer-braised corned beef, sauerkraut, house-made thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese on marbled rye. Served with brewpub fries.
Pecanwood Smoked Baby Back Ribs
A full rack of baby back ribs smothered in our Spruce Tip Blonde Eagle Ale BBQ sauce. Served with brewpub fries and coleslaw.
Thai Halibut Burger
Red curry halibut topped with a Thai pepper cilantro, cucumber and onion salad and lemongrass aioli served with sweet chili tots.
FLATBREADS
Savage River Flatbread
Blonde Eagle Ale BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, smoked gouda, red onion, mozzarella, and cilantro
Teklanika
House red sauce, double pepperoni, mozzarella, and parmesan
Kantishna
Pesto sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted cauliflower, mozzarella and provolone cheese, goat cheese, basil, and toasted pumpkin seeds
East Fork
House red sauce, italian sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella, provolone, and italian herbs
Cheese
Ranch, grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, mozzarella, and provolone
Riley Creek
Pepper jack and cream cheeses, crab, dried mango, sliced jalapenos, bacon, mozzarella and provolone, pico de gallo, radish, and cilantro
Pepperoni
Marinated jackfruit, vegan mozzarella, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, avocado, black olives, enchilada sauce, cilantro, and vegan poblano aioli
Nenana
Vegan Jackfruit Taco
SIGNATURE BURGERS
Sleeping Lady
Hand pattied Moffitt Farms Alaskan beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo and mustard.
Caribou Smash
Appenzeller Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, chipotle aioli. Served on a pub bun with a side of tater tots.
Elk Smash
White American cheese, sautéed onion, pickles, chipotle mayo served on a pretzel bun with side of tots.*
Mt. Magnificent
Applewood smoked peppered bacon, aged smoked cheddar cheese, smashed potatoes, crispy onions, and our Blonde Eagle Ale BBQ sauce.
Impossible Summit Vegan Burger
A blackened Impossible BurgerTM with vegan mozzarella, roasted poblano vegan aioli, lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onion.
World Famous Yak Burger
Locally raised Alaskan yak has a delicate juicy flavor. A seasoned, half-pound house-made burger topped with caramelized onions, applewood smoked bacon, smoked Gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, pickles and mayo. Served with tots.*
KIDS Menu
DESSERTS
Mile High Cheesecake
Fluffy, creamy cheesecake topped with our Oreo cookie crumbles and chocolate sauce.
Chocolate Mousse Pie
Made with an Oreo crust and topped with our chocolate sauce and fresh blueberries.
Tahitian Vanilla Creme Brulee
A classic for a reason! Decadent Tahitian vanilla custard with a caramelized sugar top.
Blueberry Pie
Freshly baked blueberry pie with a delicious flakey crust. Served warm with vanilla ice cream.
Beer-a-misu
The perfect pick-me-up to finish a meal. Velvety layers of custard and coffee infused lady fingers are topped with cocoa powder and drizzled with our Cabin Fever chocolate sauce.
Frontier Soda Float
Your choice of locally made Rootbeer, Sprucetip, Cola, or Wild Blueberry Cream soda topped with vanilla ice cream.