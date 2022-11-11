Restaurant header imageView gallery

4G's Restaurant & Pizza

No reviews yet

305 Hartford Pike

Dayville, CT 06241

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Large Pizza
French Fries
Build Your Own Small Pizza

* Specials

Giant Pretzel

$10.99

Served with jalapeno beer cheese and a Dijon mustard dipping sauce.

Individual Beef Nachos

$9.99Out of stock

Topped with Ground beef, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, and Pico de Gallo. Served with sour cream

Bourbon Salmon Caesar Salad

$15.99Out of stock

Bourbon glazed salmon atop our large classic Caesar salad

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Wrap

$12.99

Crispy Buffalo chicken strips, lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing in grilled wrap of your choice. Served with your choice of starch and a pickle

American Chop Suey

$11.99Out of stock

Served with Garlic Toast

Meatloaf Melt

$11.99

Our own meatloaf topped with American cheese and grilled on buttered rye bread. Served with your choice of a starch

Fried Coconut Shrimp

$16.99

Shrimp, butterflied and battered in a coconut batter. Served with mango habanero dipping sauce, fries and cole slaw

Broasted Pork Chops

$16.99Out of stock

Pork chops lightly breaded then pressure cooked in vegetable oils to seal in the flavor. Served with your choice of starch and greens

Soup & Salad Plates

Soup of the Day

$5.99

A bowl of our homemade soup du jour

French Onion

$5.99

A bowl of our homemade french onion soup topped with a garlic toast crouton and Swiss cheese then baked

Clam Chowder (Fri & Sat only)

$6.99

A bowl of our homemade New England or Manhattan Clam Chowda' (Friday only)

Tossed Salad

$5.99

Mixed Greens topped with cucumber, tomato, onion & green pepper

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine lettuce topped with homemade croutons, shredded parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$9.99

Our tossed salad base topped with feta cheese, calamata olives and pepperoncinis

Antipasto Salad

$9.99

Our tossed salad base topped with ham, genoa, salami and provolone rolls, pepperoni and pepperoncinis

Chef's Salad

$10.99

Our tossed salad base topped with julienned strips of ham, turkey, roast beef, provolone cheese, sliced black olives, hard boiled egg and pepperoncinis

Golden Chicken Salad

$12.99

Our tossed salad base topped with charbroiled stips of chicken, mushrooms, sliced black olives, radishes, scallions, hard boiled egg and pepperoncinis

Appetizers

Calamari

$11.99

Tender fried calamari tossed with banana peppers in a garlic butter sauce

Seafood Stuffed Mushroom Caps

$9.99

Jumbo mushroom caps stuffed with a seafood stuffing, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked

Loaded Stuffed Potato Skins

$9.99

Potato skins filled with mashed potato, bacon, cheese & scallions

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Crispy fried mozzarella served with a side of sauce

Fresh Naked Wings

$12.99

1 lb of seasoned naked wings, half baked then flash fried and tossed with the flavor of your choice or served on the side

Fresh Fried Chicken Bites

$10.99

Battered, fried fresh chicken pieces tossed in the flavor of your choice or served with it on the side

Wing Dings

$12.99

Super crispy, battered and fried wings

Beef, Chops, & Chicken

Pork Chops

$15.99

Two juicy, broiled pork chops. Served with your choice of a starch and greens.

14 Oz Ribeye Steak

$24.99

Hand cut and trimmed. Served with your choice of a starch and greens.

Yankee Pot Roast

$15.99

Fork tender. Served with your choice of a starch and greens.

4 Piece Broasted Chicken

$13.99

Marinated, lightly breaded and pressure cooked fro crispiness. Includes a breast, wing, leg and thigh. Served with your choice of a starch and greens. Please allow 15-20 minutes for cooking.

From the Grill

Hamburger

$7.99

All burgers are fresh and hand pressed daily. Includes lettuce, tomato and pickle.

1/4 lb Hot Dog

$5.99

6 oz Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$10.99

4G's Steak Sandwich

$14.99

6 oz ribeye steak, Bermuda onion, tomato & American Cheese with your choice of a starch.

Grilled Chicken Piece

$5.00

Hamburger Only

$5.00

Pasta

Pasta with Sauce

$8.99

Your choice of spaghetti or penne topped with our homemade spaghetti sauce

Pasta with Meatballs

$11.99

Two meatballs on top of our traditional pasta with sauce

Pasta with Hot Italian Sausage

$11.99

Two sausages on top of our traditional pasta with sauce.

Pasta with Veal Patty Parmesan

$13.99

Fried veal patty topped with sauce and mozzarella cheese set on our traditional pasta with sauce.

Pasta with Eggplant Parmesan

$13.99

Crispy battered and fried eggplant topped with sauce and mozzarella cheese set on our traditional pasta with sauce.

Pasta with Chicken Parmesan

$14.99

Cripsy fried chicken breast topped with sauce and mozzarella cheese set on our traditional pasta with sauce.

Homemade Baked Meat Lasagna

$13.99

A passed down secret family recipe! Loaded with meat and cheese!

Baked Cheese Manicotti

$12.99

Ricotta filled pasta topped with sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Side Meatball

$2.25

Side Sausage

$2.25

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

$8.99

Seafood Salad Roll

$6.99

Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Crispy fried chicken breast

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled chicken breast

Fishburger

$8.99

A battered and fried fillet of cod on a bulky roll

Pastrami Reuben

$10.99

Grilled pastrami, Thousand Island, saurkraut and Swiss cheese on rye.

1/2 Deli Sandwich with Soup & Fries

$10.99

1/2 a sandwich with your choice of deli meat on your choice of bread. Served with a cup of soup and the starch of your choice.

4G's Club Sandwich

$14.99

Your choice of filling topped with lettuce, tomato and bacon on your choice of bread. Served with your choice of a starch and greens.

Sauteed Dishes

Garlic Chicken

$16.99

Tender strips of chicken sauteed with black olives, artichoke hearts, finished in a garlic white wine sauce and served with penne or spaghetti

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$17.99

Tender strips of chicken sauteed with white wine, garlic and broccoli and finished in a parmesan cream sauce, served with penne or spaghetti

Seafood Newburg

$20.99

Scallops and shrimp sauteed and finished in a garlic, lobster and sherry cream sauce. Served over your choice of spaghetti or penne.

Seafood

Fried Clam Strips

$14.99

Crispy battered and fried clam strips. Served with your choice of a starch and greens.

Fish & Chips

$15.99

Crispy battered and fried cod. Served with your choice of a starch and greens.

Fried Shrimp

$16.99

Crispy battered and fried shrimp. Served with your choice of a starch and greens.

Scallops

$17.99

Bay scallops, battered and fried or broiled and topped with butter and seasoned bread crumbs. Served with your choice of a starch and greens.

Baked Fish

$16.99

A broiled fillet of cod, topped with butter and seasoned bread crumbs. Served with your choice of a starch and greens

Fisherman's Platter

$24.99

Battered and fried cod, shrimp, clam strips and scallops. Served with your choice of a starch and greens.

4 Oz Piece of Fish

$6.50

8 Oz Piece Fish

$12.00

Sides

Onion Tanglers

$4.99

Thin cut battered and fried onions

French Fries

$3.99

Crispiest fries ever!

Hand Cut Fries

$4.99

Just like your fair fries!

Garlic Bread

$3.99

An 8 Grinder roll Garlic toasted

Jojos

$2.50

Baked Potato (after 4)

$2.50

Beets

$1.50

Broccoli

$1.50

Applesauce

$1.50

Celery

$1.00

Pickles

$1.00

Large Cole Slaw

$3.99

Small Cole Slaw

$1.50

Veg of the Day

$1.50

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

$2.50

Home Made Desserts & Bread

Grapenut

$3.99

Italian Bread Loaf

$3.50

Oatmeal Cream Pie Cookies

$1.00

Boozy Cupcakes

$5.00

Broasted Chicken Buckets

8 Piece Chicken Bucket

$17.99

12 Piece Chicken Bucket

$25.99

16 Piece Chicken Bucket

$34.99

20 Piece Chicken Bucket

$42.99

Small Pizzas

Build Your Own Small Pizza

$10.99

Small 4G's Special

$17.99

Small BBQ Chicken

$17.99

Small Buffalo Chicken

$17.99

Small Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Small Cheeseburger

$19.99

Small Extreme Pizza of the Week

$19.99

Small Greek

$17.99

Small Half & Half Specialty

$2.75

Small Hawaiian

$17.99

Small Loaded Potato

$19.99

Small Meat Lover

$19.99

Small Mediterranean

$17.99

Small Mousaka

$19.99

Small Philly Steak

$19.99

Small Special

$17.99

Small Taco

$17.99

Small Vegetable

$17.99

Small Breakfast Egg & Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Small Build Your Own Breakfast Pizza

$13.99

Small Specialty Breakfast Pizza

$18.99

Large Pizzas

Build Your Own Large Pizza

$14.99

Large 4G's Special

$22.99

Large BBQ Chicken

$22.99

Large Buffalo Chicken

$22.99

Large Cheese Pizza

$14.99

Large Cheeseburger

$25.99

Large Extreme Pizza of the Week

$25.99

Large Greek

$22.99

Large Half & Half Specialty

$2.75

Large Hawaiian

$22.99

Large Loaded Potato

$25.99

Large Meat Lover

$25.99

Large Mediterranean

$22.99

Large Mousaka

$25.99

Large Philly Steak

$25.99

Large Special

$22.99

Large Taco

$22.99

Large Vegetable

$22.99

7" Pizzas

7 Inch Cheese

$7.99

Build Your Own 7 Inch Pizza

$7.99

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$9.99

Crispy brown crust filled with ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Build Your Own Calzone

$9.99

Make It Your Way!

Special Calzone

$17.99

4G's Special Calzone

$17.99

Vegetable Calzone

$17.99

Taco Calzone

$17.99

Mediterranean Calzone

$17.99

Hawaiian Calzone

$17.99

Greek Calzone

$17.99

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$17.99

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$17.99

Meat Lover Calzone

$19.99

Mousaka Calzone

$19.99

Cheeseburger Calzone

$19.99

Philly Steak Calzone

$19.99

Loaded Potato Calzone

$19.99

Small Grinders

Small BLT Grinder

$9.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone

Small Capicola Grinder

$7.25

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone

Small Cheeseburger Grinder

$9.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, One full 6 oz Hamburger & American Cheese

Small Chicken Parmesan Grinder

$8.25

Includes Mozzarella and Roasted Green Peppers

Small Deli Combo Grinder

$8.25

Your choice of two deli meats, Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone

Small Eggplant Parmesan Grinder

$8.25

Includes Mozzarella and Roasted Green Peppers

Small Filet of Chicken Grinder

$9.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, one Fried Chicken Breast and Provolone

Small Fish Grinder

$9.99

Includes Tartar Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Battered and Fried Cod and Provolone

Small Genoa Grinder

$7.25

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone

Small Grilled Chicken Grinder

$9.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, one Fried Chicken Breast and Provolone

Small Ham Grinder

$7.25

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone

Small Italian Grinder

$9.99

Includes genoa salami, cooked salami, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, green peppers and olives

Small Meatball Grinder

$8.25

Includes Provolone and Roasted Green Peppers

Small Meatball/ Sausage Grinder

$8.25

Includes Provolone and Roasted Green Peppers

Small Meatless Grinder

$5.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Double the Provolone

Small Pastrami Grinder

$9.99

Provolone and Pastrami Only

Small Philly Steak Grinder

$9.99

Includes roasted onions, roasted peppers and American cheese

Small Roast Beef Grinder

$8.25

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone

Small Salami Grinder

$7.25

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone

Small Sausage Grinder

$8.25

Hot Italian Sausage Includes Provolone, Roasted Onions & Roasted Green Peppers

Small Seafood Salad Grinder

$7.25

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone

Small Tuna Grinder

$7.25

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone

Small Turkey Grinder

$7.25

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone

Small Veal Patty Parmesan Grinder

$8.25

Includes Mozzarella and Roasted Green Peppers

Large Grinders

Large BLT Grinder

$11.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone

Large Capicola Grinder

$8.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone

Large Cheeseburger Grinder

$11.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Two full 6 oz Hamburgers & American Cheese

Large Chicken Parmesan Grinder

$10.25

Includes Mozzarella and Roasted Green Peppers

Large Deli Combo Grinder

$10.25

Your choice of two deli meats, Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone

Large Eggplant Parmesan Grinder

$10.25

Includes Mozzarella and Roasted Green Peppers

Large Filet of Chicken Grinder

$11.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, two Fried Chicken Breasts and Provolone

Large Fish Grinder

$11.99

Includes Tartar Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Battered and Fried Cod and Provolone

Large Genoa Grinder

$8.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone

Large Grilled Chicken Grinder

$11.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, two Fried Chicken Breasts and Provolone

Large Ham Grinder

$8.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone

Large Italian Grinder

$11.99

Includes genoa salami, cooked salami, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, green peppers and olives

Large Meatball Grinder

$10.25

Includes Provolone and Roasted Green Peppers

Large Meatball/ Sausage Grinder

$10.25

Includes Provolone and Roasted Green Peppers

Large Meatless Grinder

$7.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Double the Provolone

Large Pastrami Grinder

$11.99

Provolone and Pastrami Only

Large Philly Steak Grinder

$11.99

Includes roasted onions, roasted peppers and American cheese

Large Roast Beef Grinder

$10.25

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone

Large Salami Grinder

$8.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone

Large Sausage Grinder

$10.25

Hot Italian Sausage Includes Provolone, Roasted Onions & Roasted Green Peppers

Large Seafood Salad Grinder

$8.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone

Large Tuna Grinder

$8.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone

Large Turkey Grinder

$8.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone

Large Veal Patty Parmesan Grinder

$10.25

Includes Mozzarella and Roasted Green Peppers

To Go Beverages

Lg Fountain 20 oz

$2.50

2 Liter Soda

$2.79

20 oz Bottle

$1.86

Coffee/Tea

$2.20

Ice Coffee/Tea

$2.95

Sm Fountain 12 oz

$1.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where the locals go to eat! We are a full-service family restaurant with a menu to satisfy everyone!

Website

Location

305 Hartford Pike, Dayville, CT 06241

Directions

