4G's Restaurant & Pizza
305 Hartford Pike
Dayville, CT 06241
* Specials
Giant Pretzel
Served with jalapeno beer cheese and a Dijon mustard dipping sauce.
Individual Beef Nachos
Topped with Ground beef, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, and Pico de Gallo. Served with sour cream
Bourbon Salmon Caesar Salad
Bourbon glazed salmon atop our large classic Caesar salad
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Wrap
Crispy Buffalo chicken strips, lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing in grilled wrap of your choice. Served with your choice of starch and a pickle
American Chop Suey
Served with Garlic Toast
Meatloaf Melt
Our own meatloaf topped with American cheese and grilled on buttered rye bread. Served with your choice of a starch
Fried Coconut Shrimp
Shrimp, butterflied and battered in a coconut batter. Served with mango habanero dipping sauce, fries and cole slaw
Broasted Pork Chops
Pork chops lightly breaded then pressure cooked in vegetable oils to seal in the flavor. Served with your choice of starch and greens
Soup & Salad Plates
Soup of the Day
A bowl of our homemade soup du jour
French Onion
A bowl of our homemade french onion soup topped with a garlic toast crouton and Swiss cheese then baked
Clam Chowder (Fri & Sat only)
A bowl of our homemade New England or Manhattan Clam Chowda' (Friday only)
Tossed Salad
Mixed Greens topped with cucumber, tomato, onion & green pepper
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with homemade croutons, shredded parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
Greek Salad
Our tossed salad base topped with feta cheese, calamata olives and pepperoncinis
Antipasto Salad
Our tossed salad base topped with ham, genoa, salami and provolone rolls, pepperoni and pepperoncinis
Chef's Salad
Our tossed salad base topped with julienned strips of ham, turkey, roast beef, provolone cheese, sliced black olives, hard boiled egg and pepperoncinis
Golden Chicken Salad
Our tossed salad base topped with charbroiled stips of chicken, mushrooms, sliced black olives, radishes, scallions, hard boiled egg and pepperoncinis
Appetizers
Calamari
Tender fried calamari tossed with banana peppers in a garlic butter sauce
Seafood Stuffed Mushroom Caps
Jumbo mushroom caps stuffed with a seafood stuffing, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked
Loaded Stuffed Potato Skins
Potato skins filled with mashed potato, bacon, cheese & scallions
Fried Mozzarella Sticks
Crispy fried mozzarella served with a side of sauce
Fresh Naked Wings
1 lb of seasoned naked wings, half baked then flash fried and tossed with the flavor of your choice or served on the side
Fresh Fried Chicken Bites
Battered, fried fresh chicken pieces tossed in the flavor of your choice or served with it on the side
Wing Dings
Super crispy, battered and fried wings
Beef, Chops, & Chicken
Pork Chops
Two juicy, broiled pork chops. Served with your choice of a starch and greens.
14 Oz Ribeye Steak
Hand cut and trimmed. Served with your choice of a starch and greens.
Yankee Pot Roast
Fork tender. Served with your choice of a starch and greens.
4 Piece Broasted Chicken
Marinated, lightly breaded and pressure cooked fro crispiness. Includes a breast, wing, leg and thigh. Served with your choice of a starch and greens. Please allow 15-20 minutes for cooking.
From the Grill
Hamburger
All burgers are fresh and hand pressed daily. Includes lettuce, tomato and pickle.
1/4 lb Hot Dog
6 oz Ribeye Steak Sandwich
4G's Steak Sandwich
6 oz ribeye steak, Bermuda onion, tomato & American Cheese with your choice of a starch.
Grilled Chicken Piece
Hamburger Only
Pasta
Pasta with Sauce
Your choice of spaghetti or penne topped with our homemade spaghetti sauce
Pasta with Meatballs
Two meatballs on top of our traditional pasta with sauce
Pasta with Hot Italian Sausage
Two sausages on top of our traditional pasta with sauce.
Pasta with Veal Patty Parmesan
Fried veal patty topped with sauce and mozzarella cheese set on our traditional pasta with sauce.
Pasta with Eggplant Parmesan
Crispy battered and fried eggplant topped with sauce and mozzarella cheese set on our traditional pasta with sauce.
Pasta with Chicken Parmesan
Cripsy fried chicken breast topped with sauce and mozzarella cheese set on our traditional pasta with sauce.
Homemade Baked Meat Lasagna
A passed down secret family recipe! Loaded with meat and cheese!
Baked Cheese Manicotti
Ricotta filled pasta topped with sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Side Meatball
Side Sausage
Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
Seafood Salad Roll
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken breast
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast
Fishburger
A battered and fried fillet of cod on a bulky roll
Pastrami Reuben
Grilled pastrami, Thousand Island, saurkraut and Swiss cheese on rye.
1/2 Deli Sandwich with Soup & Fries
1/2 a sandwich with your choice of deli meat on your choice of bread. Served with a cup of soup and the starch of your choice.
4G's Club Sandwich
Your choice of filling topped with lettuce, tomato and bacon on your choice of bread. Served with your choice of a starch and greens.
Sauteed Dishes
Garlic Chicken
Tender strips of chicken sauteed with black olives, artichoke hearts, finished in a garlic white wine sauce and served with penne or spaghetti
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
Tender strips of chicken sauteed with white wine, garlic and broccoli and finished in a parmesan cream sauce, served with penne or spaghetti
Seafood Newburg
Scallops and shrimp sauteed and finished in a garlic, lobster and sherry cream sauce. Served over your choice of spaghetti or penne.
Seafood
Fried Clam Strips
Crispy battered and fried clam strips. Served with your choice of a starch and greens.
Fish & Chips
Crispy battered and fried cod. Served with your choice of a starch and greens.
Fried Shrimp
Crispy battered and fried shrimp. Served with your choice of a starch and greens.
Scallops
Bay scallops, battered and fried or broiled and topped with butter and seasoned bread crumbs. Served with your choice of a starch and greens.
Baked Fish
A broiled fillet of cod, topped with butter and seasoned bread crumbs. Served with your choice of a starch and greens
Fisherman's Platter
Battered and fried cod, shrimp, clam strips and scallops. Served with your choice of a starch and greens.
4 Oz Piece of Fish
8 Oz Piece Fish
Sides
Onion Tanglers
Thin cut battered and fried onions
French Fries
Crispiest fries ever!
Hand Cut Fries
Just like your fair fries!
Garlic Bread
An 8 Grinder roll Garlic toasted
Jojos
Baked Potato (after 4)
Beets
Broccoli
Applesauce
Celery
Pickles
Large Cole Slaw
Small Cole Slaw
Veg of the Day
Mashed Potatoes
Mashed Potatoes with Gravy
Home Made Desserts & Bread
Broasted Chicken Buckets
Small Pizzas
Build Your Own Small Pizza
Small 4G's Special
Small BBQ Chicken
Small Buffalo Chicken
Small Cheese Pizza
Small Cheeseburger
Small Extreme Pizza of the Week
Small Greek
Small Half & Half Specialty
Small Hawaiian
Small Loaded Potato
Small Meat Lover
Small Mediterranean
Small Mousaka
Small Philly Steak
Small Special
Small Taco
Small Vegetable
Small Breakfast Egg & Cheese Pizza
Small Build Your Own Breakfast Pizza
Small Specialty Breakfast Pizza
Large Pizzas
Build Your Own Large Pizza
Large 4G's Special
Large BBQ Chicken
Large Buffalo Chicken
Large Cheese Pizza
Large Cheeseburger
Large Extreme Pizza of the Week
Large Greek
Large Half & Half Specialty
Large Hawaiian
Large Loaded Potato
Large Meat Lover
Large Mediterranean
Large Mousaka
Large Philly Steak
Large Special
Large Taco
Large Vegetable
Calzones
Cheese Calzone
Crispy brown crust filled with ricotta and mozzarella cheese
Build Your Own Calzone
Make It Your Way!
Special Calzone
4G's Special Calzone
Vegetable Calzone
Taco Calzone
Mediterranean Calzone
Hawaiian Calzone
Greek Calzone
BBQ Chicken Calzone
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Meat Lover Calzone
Mousaka Calzone
Cheeseburger Calzone
Philly Steak Calzone
Loaded Potato Calzone
Small Grinders
Small BLT Grinder
Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone
Small Capicola Grinder
Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone
Small Cheeseburger Grinder
Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, One full 6 oz Hamburger & American Cheese
Small Chicken Parmesan Grinder
Includes Mozzarella and Roasted Green Peppers
Small Deli Combo Grinder
Your choice of two deli meats, Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone
Small Eggplant Parmesan Grinder
Includes Mozzarella and Roasted Green Peppers
Small Filet of Chicken Grinder
Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, one Fried Chicken Breast and Provolone
Small Fish Grinder
Includes Tartar Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Battered and Fried Cod and Provolone
Small Genoa Grinder
Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone
Small Grilled Chicken Grinder
Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, one Fried Chicken Breast and Provolone
Small Ham Grinder
Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone
Small Italian Grinder
Includes genoa salami, cooked salami, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, green peppers and olives
Small Meatball Grinder
Includes Provolone and Roasted Green Peppers
Small Meatball/ Sausage Grinder
Includes Provolone and Roasted Green Peppers
Small Meatless Grinder
Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Double the Provolone
Small Pastrami Grinder
Provolone and Pastrami Only
Small Philly Steak Grinder
Includes roasted onions, roasted peppers and American cheese
Small Roast Beef Grinder
Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone
Small Salami Grinder
Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone
Small Sausage Grinder
Hot Italian Sausage Includes Provolone, Roasted Onions & Roasted Green Peppers
Small Seafood Salad Grinder
Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone
Small Tuna Grinder
Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone
Small Turkey Grinder
Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone
Small Veal Patty Parmesan Grinder
Includes Mozzarella and Roasted Green Peppers
Large Grinders
Large BLT Grinder
Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone
Large Capicola Grinder
Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone
Large Cheeseburger Grinder
Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Two full 6 oz Hamburgers & American Cheese
Large Chicken Parmesan Grinder
Includes Mozzarella and Roasted Green Peppers
Large Deli Combo Grinder
Your choice of two deli meats, Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone
Large Eggplant Parmesan Grinder
Includes Mozzarella and Roasted Green Peppers
Large Filet of Chicken Grinder
Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, two Fried Chicken Breasts and Provolone
Large Fish Grinder
Includes Tartar Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Battered and Fried Cod and Provolone
Large Genoa Grinder
Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone
Large Grilled Chicken Grinder
Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, two Fried Chicken Breasts and Provolone
Large Ham Grinder
Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone
Large Italian Grinder
Includes genoa salami, cooked salami, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, green peppers and olives
Large Meatball Grinder
Includes Provolone and Roasted Green Peppers
Large Meatball/ Sausage Grinder
Includes Provolone and Roasted Green Peppers
Large Meatless Grinder
Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Double the Provolone
Large Pastrami Grinder
Provolone and Pastrami Only
Large Philly Steak Grinder
Includes roasted onions, roasted peppers and American cheese
Large Roast Beef Grinder
Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone
Large Salami Grinder
Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone
Large Sausage Grinder
Hot Italian Sausage Includes Provolone, Roasted Onions & Roasted Green Peppers
Large Seafood Salad Grinder
Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone
Large Tuna Grinder
Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone
Large Turkey Grinder
Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper and Provolone
Large Veal Patty Parmesan Grinder
Includes Mozzarella and Roasted Green Peppers
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Where the locals go to eat! We are a full-service family restaurant with a menu to satisfy everyone!
305 Hartford Pike, Dayville, CT 06241