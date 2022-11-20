Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

4th Avenue Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

209 S Lamar St

Jackson, MS 39201

Order Again

CATCH OF THE DAY

Primo Lobster Roll

$21.00Out of stock

Fried Green Tomatoes

$18.00Out of stock

Lobster Curry W/ Mussels

$28.00Out of stock

Charbroiled Oysters 1\2 Doz

$15.00Out of stock

Charbroiled Oysters Full Doz

$25.00Out of stock

Boudin Spring Rolls

$14.00Out of stock

Crab & fried Rice

$22.00Out of stock

Fries

Rosemary Shoestring Fries

$6.00

Classic Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Pasta

"Slap Ya Mama" Cajun Street Pasta

$12.00

Jerk Pasta

$18.00Out of stock

Signatures

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00Out of stock

Jack Daniels Whiskey Salmon

$28.00Out of stock

Asian Pepper Shrimp

$22.00

Jack D Salmon (Chef's Special)

$24.00Out of stock

Primo Lobster Mac & Cheese

$28.00Out of stock

Pan Seared Salmon

$24.00Out of stock

Roasted Chicken Breast

$22.00Out of stock

Pan Seared Redfish

$28.00Out of stock

Catfish & Grits

$15.00Out of stock

Side Of Catfish

$7.00Out of stock

Catfish & Fries

$14.00Out of stock

Shrimp & Fries

$14.00

Southern Fried Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Sliders

Turkey Burger Slider

$19.00

Sweets

4th Peach Cobbler

$12.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$12.00

Lava Cake

$12.00

Red Velvet Cake

$12.00

Side of Ice Cream

$3.00

Xtra Condiments

Extra Chips

$2.00

Extra Side of Caramel Sauce

$0.75

Extra Side of Pickles

$1.00

Extra Piece of Toast

$2.00

Extra Honey Gold Sauce

$0.50

alligator sausage order 4oz

$6.00

Side of Rosemary sauce

$0.75

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Extra side of Spicy Strawberry Sauce

$0.75

Side of Lemon Pepper Seasoning

$0.50

Side Of Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Grits

$6.00

Side Of Slider Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Ketchup

$0.50

Side Of Bourbon Sauce

$0.75

Side Of Rice

$5.00

Side Of Mango Habenero

$0.75

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Extra Waffle

$4.00

Side Of Asparigus

$5.00

Side Of Scrambled

$3.00

Side Of Fried Hard Eggs

$3.00

Side Of Over Easy Eggs

$6.00

Sideofscrambled Eggs

$6.00

Side Of Fried Hard Eggs

$6.00

Side Of Poached Eggs

$8.00

Side of Bacon

$6.00

Side Of Honey Gold

$0.75

Side Of Mixed Vegatables

$6.00

Side Of Asian Pepper Sauce

$0.75

Side Of Jack Daniels Sauce

$1.00

Side Of Honey

$0.75

Side Of Shrimp

$10.00

Side Of Seafood Omelette Sauce

$0.75

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Of Wet Lemon Pepper

$0.75

Side salad

Side Salad

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Jackson's Premier Upscale Lounge

Website

Location

209 S Lamar St, Jackson, MS 39201

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

