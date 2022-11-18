- Home
Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen
130 Reviews
$
1810 N 4th St
Columbus, OH 43201
COCKTAILS
Dirty Shirley
1.5 oz of Vodka, Sprite, Grenadine
Long Island
.5oz of Vodka, Gin, Rum & Triple Sec, Sour and top with Coke
Margarita
1.5 oz Tequila, .5 oz Triple Sec, .5 oz Agave Nectar, .5 oz Lime Juice
Mimosa
6 oz of Champagne, Top with OJ
Moscow Mule
1.5 oz of Vodka, .5 oz Lime Juice, Top with Ginger Beer
Sex on the Beach
1 oz vodka, 1 oz Peach Schnapps, Cranberry & OJ
Amaretto Sour
1.25oz Amaretto - Sour Mix
Bloody Mary
1.5 oz vodka, Bloody Mary mix of choice
Tequila Sunrise
1.5oz tequila, OJ, Drop grenadine
Blue M'fer
.5 oz Vodka, Gin, Rum, Blue Curaçao, Sour, Sprite
Cosmo
1.5 oz Vodka, .5 oz Triple Sec, Cranberry, Lime Juice
Irish Coffee
Coffee, .5 oz Jameson, .5 oz Ryan's
Long Beach
.5 oz Vodka, Gin, Rum, Triple Sec, Sour Top with Cranberry
Martini (Well)
1.5 oz Vodka, .5 oz Dry Vermouth shake strain (add olive if customer asks for dirty martini) (typically with vodka but can be ordered with gin)
Negroni
Peach John Daly
1.25 oz Jim Beam Peach, Lemonade and Tea
Premium Bloody Mary
Same as regular but made with non-well liquor that isn't top shelf
Premium Long Island
Same as regular but made with non-well liquor that isn't top shelf
Premium Margarita
Same as regular but made with non-well liquor that isn't top shelf
Premium Martini
Same as regular but made with non-well liquor that isn't top shelf
Top Shelf Bloody Mary
Same as regular but made with top shelf liquor
Top Shelf Long Island
Same as regular but made with top shelf liquor
Top Shelf Margarita
Same as regular but made with top shelf liquor
Top Shelf Martini
Same as regular but made with top shelf liquor
White Russian
.75 oz Vodka .75 oz Kahlua, top w/ half and half.
Cherry Berry Martini
Mudslide
House Old Fashioned
SIGNATURE COCKTAILS
Rum Old Fashioned
.75oz endeavor rum, .75oz bumbu, .75oz diplomatico mantuano, .25oz cherry brine, 2 dash orange bitters, 2 dash ango bitters, kiss of pineapple
Nocino Sour
.5oz nocino, .75oz lemon juice, .5 oz simple, 2 oz apple brandy
Classy Broad Martini
.75oz smirnoff vanilla, .75oz kahlua, 1oz von gaugh, .25 ryans
Pornstar Spritz
.75oz vanilla smirnoff, .5oz passion fruit puree, .25oz lime juice, top with bubbly
Katy Perry
1.5oz ketel one, .5oz lemon, .5oz strawberry, 3oz lemonade
Fruity Pebbles Margarita
1.5 oz hornitos plata, .5 oz Mango Puree, .5 oz Passion Fruit Puree , .75 oz Hawaiian Punch, .5 oz Lime Juice, Fruity Pebble Salt Rim
Orange Crush Mule
1.5oz Smirnoff Orange, .5 triple sec, .5 oz Lime Juice, Topped Ginger Beer and jarritos, Garnish Orange Slice
Frozen Peach Margarita
Frozen Pina Colada
Saturn 2.0
2oz tanqueray, 1oz passion fruit, .5oz coconut, .75 lemon, 1oz OJ
Creamsicle Mule
Thor's Apple Turn-On
Mimosa Alchemy Juice Flight
Liquor Tower
Premium Liquor Tower
Top Shelf Liquor Tower
Flight
Rootbeer Float Martini
1oz RB schanpps, .5 oz ryans, .5 oz pinn whipped, 2oz half n half
Pirate's Booty
1.5oz Captain Sliced Apple, .5oz lime, .5oz simple, 3oz soda
BYO Bloody Tray
Cherry & Peach Old Fashioned
2 oz Bulleit Bourbon, .25 oz Demerara, 2 Dashes of each bitters Bitters, Orange, Cherry,
Raspberry Beret
1.5 oz Bulleit Bourbon, .5 oz Blackberry, .25 oz Lemon, Top with Purple Haze (use Razz Wheat if out)
Miami Vice
Bermuda Triangle
1 oz Malibu, .5 oz Melon Liqueur, .5 oz Creme de Banana, 2 oz Pineapple Juice, Whipped Cream and Garnish with Pirouline Cookie
Neon Nights
Pumpkin Spice Martini
classy broad but use pumpkin liqueur instead of baileys .25oz pumpkin liqueur, .75oz smirnoff vanilla, .75oz kahlua, 1oz von gough
The Upside Down
1.5oz espolon repo, .5oz grand marnier, .5oz black raz schnapps, .5oz lime juice, .5oz blackberry puree, 1oz sour mix
Murder at 4th
1.5 raspeberry smirnoff, .5oz blue curacao, 2oz OJ top with rasp puree so it trickles down in clumps
Eye of the Werewolf
wheatley vodka, caravella limoncello, angostura bitters, lemon juice, splash of soda
Pumpkin Pie Shot
.75 vanilla smirnoff, .5 pumpkin liqueur in small shot glass with whip cream
The John Palmer
.75oz crown peach, .75 smirnoff vanilla, .5oz amaretto, .5 lemon juice, top with sweet tea rocks glass with lemon
Peace, Love, 1810 N. Fourth
1 oz cruzan, 1 oz triple sec, 1 oz Basil Haydens Toast, splash of lemon juice, splash of simple, dash of orange bitters. rocks glass
Temperature Gage
.5 oz espolon, .5 oz Smirnoff vanilla, .5 oz blue curaçao, top with lemonade and sprite. hurricane glass
Scorched Apple Shot
.75 oz fireball, .75 oz captain apple, splash pineapple.
Spicy Captain
1 oz espolon, .5 oz captain Morgan, 1 oz ancho reyes, .5 oz lime juice, pineapple juice.
4th the Love
1 oz watershed apple brandy, 1 oz caramel Smirnoff, dash of lime juice, gingerale. Collins glass
OLD COCKTAILS
Mojito
1.5 oz Cruzan Rum, 1 oz Mint Simple Syrup. .5 oz Lime Juice , Top with Soda, Mint Garnish
PBJ Paloma
1 oz Esolon Reposado, .5 oz Skrewball, .5 oz Coconut Cream, .5 oz Blackberry, .75 oz Grapefruit Juice, Top with Soda
Singapore Slang
.75 oz Tanqueray, .5 oz Blue Curacao, .75 oz St. Elderflower Liqueur, 1.5 oz Pineapple Juice, .5 oz Lime Juice, Soda to Top, Cherry and Orange Flag for Garnish
Floradora
1.5 oz Tanqueray Gin, .5 oz Creme de Framboise Liqueuer, .5 oz Lime Juice, .5 oz Strawberry Puree, Top with Ginger Beer
Vodka Spritz
1.5 oz Absolut Raspberry, .5 oz Raspberry Puree, .5 oz Lime Juice, Top with can of Spritz
Daiquiri
SANDWICHES
Bacon & Brie Burger
Build Your Own Burger
Cali Chicken Wrap
Classic Reuben
Crunchwrap Extreme
Cuban
Fourth St Burger
French Dip
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Gochujang BBQ Chicken Wrap
Grilled Cheese
Hummus Pita Wrap
Philly Cheese Steak
Pulled Pork
Sixteenth Burger
Spicy Italian
Turkey Melt
Vegan Burger
ENTREES
SALAD + SOUPS
DESSERTS
SIDE SAUCE
Side of Honey BBQ
Side of Ranch
Side of Bleu Cheese
Side of 1000 Island
Side of Avocado
Side of Balsamic
Side of BBQ
Side of Black Bean Salsa
Side of Buffalo
Side of Caesar
Side of Carolina Reaper
Side of Celery
Side of Chipotle Honey Dressing
Side of Chipotle Mayo
Side of Crest Hot
Side of Garlic Parmesan
Side of Guac
Side of Honey Mustard
Side of Italian
Side of Mango Habanero
Side of Marinara
Side of Mayo
Side of Nacho Cheese
Side of Pico de Gallo
Side of Salsa
Side of Secret Sauce
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Spicy BBQ
Side of Spicy Caesar
Side of Spicy Garlic
Side of Thai Chili
Side of Tiger Sawse
Side of Yellow Mustard
SIDES + ADD ONS
APPETIZERS
4th Street Sampler
Onion Ring Tower
Bosco Sticks
Buffalo Chicken Dip
BYO App Platter
Chicken Tenders
Chips+Salsa
El Chapo Tots
Fourth St Nachos
Fried Pickles
Garlic Hummus
Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Taquitos
Mac+Cheese Bites
Soft Pretzels
French Fries
Coleslaw
Tater Tots
Side Salad
Sweet Potato Fries
Apparel
Band Tee (XL-2XL)
Browns (2XL, 3XL)
Hoodie (Bl S,M,XL,XXL) (Tan is out)
Joggers (M-L)
Long Sleeve Tee (S-2XL)
New Fashioned (Small only)
T-Shirt (S,XL,2XL)
Hoodie College
College Shirt
Hat
Security Hoodie
Boo-ze (Employees Only Get 25% Off)
Valentines Hoody
Carhartt Shirt
Jersey
1 Ticket For $2
5 Tickets For $10
Tank Top
Mystery Bag
RETAIL
Hyde
R&M Vape
Juul 4pk
Bud Light 12pk
Bud Light 24pk
Bud Light Sodas 12 Pack
Budweiser 12pk
Budweiser Tallboy 12pk
Corona 24pk
High Noon 4 Pack
Michelob Ultra 12pk
Modelo 24pk
Smirnoff 12pk
White Claw 12pk
Mask
6pk Pbr Tall Boys
Beer Glass
Cards
Koozie
Kitchen Don Julio
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Low-key hangout with craft cocktails, draft beers, a full food menu, and indoor/outdoor seating.
1810 N 4th St, Columbus, OH 43201