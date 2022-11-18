Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen

130 Reviews

$

1810 N 4th St

Columbus, OH 43201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Bosco Sticks
Buffalo Chicken Dip

COCKTAILS

Dirty Shirley

$5.00

1.5 oz of Vodka, Sprite, Grenadine

Long Island

$6.00

.5oz of Vodka, Gin, Rum & Triple Sec, Sour and top with Coke

Margarita

$6.00

1.5 oz Tequila, .5 oz Triple Sec, .5 oz Agave Nectar, .5 oz Lime Juice

Mimosa

$6.00

6 oz of Champagne, Top with OJ

Moscow Mule

$6.00

1.5 oz of Vodka, .5 oz Lime Juice, Top with Ginger Beer

Sex on the Beach

$5.00

1 oz vodka, 1 oz Peach Schnapps, Cranberry & OJ

Amaretto Sour

$5.00

1.25oz Amaretto - Sour Mix

Bloody Mary

$6.00

1.5 oz vodka, Bloody Mary mix of choice

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

1.5oz tequila, OJ, Drop grenadine

Blue M'fer

$6.00

.5 oz Vodka, Gin, Rum, Blue Curaçao, Sour, Sprite

Cosmo

$7.00

1.5 oz Vodka, .5 oz Triple Sec, Cranberry, Lime Juice

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Coffee, .5 oz Jameson, .5 oz Ryan's

Long Beach

$6.00

.5 oz Vodka, Gin, Rum, Triple Sec, Sour Top with Cranberry

Martini (Well)

$6.00

1.5 oz Vodka, .5 oz Dry Vermouth shake strain (add olive if customer asks for dirty martini) (typically with vodka but can be ordered with gin)

Negroni

$9.00

Peach John Daly

$4.50

1.25 oz Jim Beam Peach, Lemonade and Tea

Premium Bloody Mary

$7.00

Same as regular but made with non-well liquor that isn't top shelf

Premium Long Island

$8.00

Same as regular but made with non-well liquor that isn't top shelf

Premium Margarita

$8.00

Same as regular but made with non-well liquor that isn't top shelf

Premium Martini

$8.00

Same as regular but made with non-well liquor that isn't top shelf

Top Shelf Bloody Mary

$8.00

Same as regular but made with top shelf liquor

Top Shelf Long Island

$10.00

Same as regular but made with top shelf liquor

Top Shelf Margarita

$10.00

Same as regular but made with top shelf liquor

Top Shelf Martini

$10.00

Same as regular but made with top shelf liquor

White Russian

$6.00

.75 oz Vodka .75 oz Kahlua, top w/ half and half.

Cherry Berry Martini

$8.00

Mudslide

$8.00

House Old Fashioned

$8.00

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

Rum Old Fashioned

$9.00

.75oz endeavor rum, .75oz bumbu, .75oz diplomatico mantuano, .25oz cherry brine, 2 dash orange bitters, 2 dash ango bitters, kiss of pineapple

Nocino Sour

$9.00

.5oz nocino, .75oz lemon juice, .5 oz simple, 2 oz apple brandy

Classy Broad Martini

$9.00

.75oz smirnoff vanilla, .75oz kahlua, 1oz von gaugh, .25 ryans

Pornstar Spritz

$9.00

.75oz vanilla smirnoff, .5oz passion fruit puree, .25oz lime juice, top with bubbly

Katy Perry

$9.00

1.5oz ketel one, .5oz lemon, .5oz strawberry, 3oz lemonade

Fruity Pebbles Margarita

$9.00

1.5 oz hornitos plata, .5 oz Mango Puree, .5 oz Passion Fruit Puree , .75 oz Hawaiian Punch, .5 oz Lime Juice, Fruity Pebble Salt Rim

Orange Crush Mule

$9.00

1.5oz Smirnoff Orange, .5 triple sec, .5 oz Lime Juice, Topped Ginger Beer and jarritos, Garnish Orange Slice

Frozen Peach Margarita

$9.00

Frozen Pina Colada

$9.00

Saturn 2.0

$9.00

2oz tanqueray, 1oz passion fruit, .5oz coconut, .75 lemon, 1oz OJ

Creamsicle Mule

$9.00

Thor's Apple Turn-On

$9.00

Mimosa Alchemy Juice Flight

$25.00

Liquor Tower

$25.00

Premium Liquor Tower

$35.00

Top Shelf Liquor Tower

$40.00

Flight

$12.00

Rootbeer Float Martini

$9.00

1oz RB schanpps, .5 oz ryans, .5 oz pinn whipped, 2oz half n half

Pirate's Booty

$9.00Out of stock

1.5oz Captain Sliced Apple, .5oz lime, .5oz simple, 3oz soda

BYO Bloody Tray

$25.00Out of stock

Cherry & Peach Old Fashioned

$9.00Out of stock

2 oz Bulleit Bourbon, .25 oz Demerara, 2 Dashes of each bitters Bitters, Orange, Cherry,

Raspberry Beret

$9.00Out of stock

1.5 oz Bulleit Bourbon, .5 oz Blackberry, .25 oz Lemon, Top with Purple Haze (use Razz Wheat if out)

Miami Vice

$9.00Out of stock

Bermuda Triangle

$9.00

1 oz Malibu, .5 oz Melon Liqueur, .5 oz Creme de Banana, 2 oz Pineapple Juice, Whipped Cream and Garnish with Pirouline Cookie

Neon Nights

$9.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Martini

$9.00

classy broad but use pumpkin liqueur instead of baileys .25oz pumpkin liqueur, .75oz smirnoff vanilla, .75oz kahlua, 1oz von gough

The Upside Down

$10.00

1.5oz espolon repo, .5oz grand marnier, .5oz black raz schnapps, .5oz lime juice, .5oz blackberry puree, 1oz sour mix

Murder at 4th

$7.00

1.5 raspeberry smirnoff, .5oz blue curacao, 2oz OJ top with rasp puree so it trickles down in clumps

Eye of the Werewolf

$9.00

wheatley vodka, caravella limoncello, angostura bitters, lemon juice, splash of soda

Pumpkin Pie Shot

$5.50

.75 vanilla smirnoff, .5 pumpkin liqueur in small shot glass with whip cream

The John Palmer

$8.00

.75oz crown peach, .75 smirnoff vanilla, .5oz amaretto, .5 lemon juice, top with sweet tea rocks glass with lemon

Peace, Love, 1810 N. Fourth

$10.00

1 oz cruzan, 1 oz triple sec, 1 oz Basil Haydens Toast, splash of lemon juice, splash of simple, dash of orange bitters. rocks glass

Temperature Gage

$6.00

.5 oz espolon, .5 oz Smirnoff vanilla, .5 oz blue curaçao, top with lemonade and sprite. hurricane glass

Scorched Apple Shot

$6.00

.75 oz fireball, .75 oz captain apple, splash pineapple.

Spicy Captain

$8.00

1 oz espolon, .5 oz captain Morgan, 1 oz ancho reyes, .5 oz lime juice, pineapple juice.

4th the Love

$9.00

1 oz watershed apple brandy, 1 oz caramel Smirnoff, dash of lime juice, gingerale. Collins glass

OLD COCKTAILS

Mojito

$9.00

1.5 oz Cruzan Rum, 1 oz Mint Simple Syrup. .5 oz Lime Juice , Top with Soda, Mint Garnish

PBJ Paloma

$9.00

1 oz Esolon Reposado, .5 oz Skrewball, .5 oz Coconut Cream, .5 oz Blackberry, .75 oz Grapefruit Juice, Top with Soda

Singapore Slang

$9.00

.75 oz Tanqueray, .5 oz Blue Curacao, .75 oz St. Elderflower Liqueur, 1.5 oz Pineapple Juice, .5 oz Lime Juice, Soda to Top, Cherry and Orange Flag for Garnish

Floradora

$9.00

1.5 oz Tanqueray Gin, .5 oz Creme de Framboise Liqueuer, .5 oz Lime Juice, .5 oz Strawberry Puree, Top with Ginger Beer

Vodka Spritz

$9.00

1.5 oz Absolut Raspberry, .5 oz Raspberry Puree, .5 oz Lime Juice, Top with can of Spritz

Daiquiri

$6.00

SANDWICHES

Bacon & Brie Burger

$12.00

Build Your Own Burger

$8.00

Cali Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Classic Reuben

$12.00

Crunchwrap Extreme

$11.00

Cuban

$12.00

Fourth St Burger

$13.00

French Dip

$14.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Gochujang BBQ Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Hummus Pita Wrap

$9.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.00

Pulled Pork

$12.00

Sixteenth Burger

$11.00

Spicy Italian

$12.00

Turkey Melt

$12.00

Vegan Burger

$12.00

ENTREES

The Real OG Quesadilla

$7.00

6 Wings

$9.00

12 Wings

$15.00

18 Wings

$22.00

6 Boneless Wings

$8.00

12 Boneless Wings

$14.00

18 Boneless Wings

$20.00

6 Vegan Wings

$8.00

12 Vegan Wings

$14.00

18 Vegan Wings

$20.00

SALAD + SOUPS

Fourth St Salad

$10.00

Spicy Caesar

$10.00

Chili Cup

$4.00

Chili Bowl

$6.00

Tomato Bisque Cup

$4.00

Tomato Bisque Bowl

$6.00

Seasonal Salad

$10.00Out of stock

DESSERTS

Chocolate Ice Cream Cake

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$3.00Out of stock

Brownie With Bourbon Ice Cream

$7.00

Brownie No Ice Cream

$5.00

SIDE SAUCE

Side of Honey BBQ

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side of 1000 Island

$0.50

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side of Balsamic

$0.50

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Side of Black Bean Salsa

$0.50

Side of Buffalo

$0.50

Side of Caesar

$0.50

Side of Carolina Reaper

$0.50

Side of Celery

$0.50

Side of Chipotle Honey Dressing

$0.50

Side of Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Side of Crest Hot

$0.50

Side of Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Side of Guac

$2.00

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side of Italian

$0.50

Side of Mango Habanero

$0.50

Side of Marinara

$0.50

Side of Mayo

Side of Nacho Cheese

$0.50

Side of Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Side of Salsa

$0.50

Side of Secret Sauce

$0.50

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Spicy BBQ

$0.50

Side of Spicy Caesar

$0.50

Side of Spicy Garlic

$0.50

Side of Thai Chili

$0.50

Side of Tiger Sawse

$0.50

Side of Yellow Mustard

SIDES + ADD ONS

Side of Chicken

$3.00

Side of Bacon

$2.00

Side of Beef Patty

$3.00

Side of Toast

$1.00

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side of Cheddar Cheese

$1.50

Side of Pepper Jack

$1.50

Side of Swiss

$1.50

Side of Provolone

$1.50

Side of Bleu Cheese

$1.50

Add Egg

$1.00

APPETIZERS

4th Street Sampler

$14.00

Onion Ring Tower

$7.00

Bosco Sticks

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

BYO App Platter

$11.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Chips+Salsa

$4.00

El Chapo Tots

$7.00

Fourth St Nachos

$9.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Garlic Hummus

$8.00

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Taquitos

$9.00

Mac+Cheese Bites

$7.00

Soft Pretzels

$7.00

French Fries

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Apparel

Band Tee (XL-2XL)

$25.00

Browns (2XL, 3XL)

$10.00

Hoodie (Bl S,M,XL,XXL) (Tan is out)

$35.00

Joggers (M-L)

$30.00

Long Sleeve Tee (S-2XL)

$25.00

New Fashioned (Small only)

$10.00

T-Shirt (S,XL,2XL)

$18.00

Hoodie College

$40.00

College Shirt

$20.00

Hat

$25.00

Security Hoodie

$17.00

Boo-ze (Employees Only Get 25% Off)

$25.00

Valentines Hoody

$32.00

Carhartt Shirt

$35.00

Jersey

$45.00

1 Ticket For $2

$2.00

5 Tickets For $10

$10.00

Tank Top

$20.00

Mystery Bag

$10.00

RETAIL

Hyde

$17.00

R&M Vape

$12.00Out of stock

Juul 4pk

$18.00

Bud Light 12pk

$12.99

Bud Light 24pk

$24.99

Bud Light Sodas 12 Pack

$18.99

Budweiser 12pk

$12.99

Budweiser Tallboy 12pk

$12.99

Corona 24pk

$31.99

High Noon 4 Pack

$9.99

Michelob Ultra 12pk

$15.99

Modelo 24pk

$31.99

Smirnoff 12pk

$15.99

White Claw 12pk

$16.99

Mask

$0.93

6pk Pbr Tall Boys

$10.00

Beer Glass

$10.00

Cards

$6.00

Koozie

$3.00

Kitchen Don Julio

$50.00

SANDWICHES

Bacon & Brie Burger

$12.00

Build Your Own Burger

$8.00

Cali Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Classic Reuben

$12.00

Crunchwrap Extreme

$11.00

Cuban

$12.00

Fourth St Burger

$13.00

French Dip

$14.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Gochujang BBQ Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Hummus Pita Wrap

$9.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.00

Pulled Pork

$12.00

Sixteenth Burger

$11.00

Spicy Italian

$12.00

Turkey Melt

$12.00

Vegan Burger

$12.00

ENTREES

The Real OG Quesadilla

$7.00

6 Wings

$9.00

12 Wings

$15.00

18 Wings

$22.00

6 Boneless Wings

$8.00

12 Boneless Wings

$14.00

18 Boneless Wings

$20.00

6 Vegan Wings

$8.00

12 Vegan Wings

$14.00

18 Vegan Wings

$20.00

SALAD + SOUPS

Fourth St Salad

$10.00

Spicy Caesar

$10.00

Seasonal Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Chili Cup

$4.00

Chili Bowl

$6.00

Tomato Bisque Cup

$4.00

Tomato Bisque Bowl

$6.00

DESSERTS

Chocolate Ice Cream Cake

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$3.00Out of stock

SIDE SAUCE

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side of Caesar

$0.50

Side of Chipotle Honey Dressing

$0.50

Side of 1000 Island

$0.50

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side of Italian

$0.50

Side of Balsamic

$0.50

Side of Crest Hot

$0.50

Side of Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Side of Honey BBQ

$0.50

Side of Spicy BBQ

$0.50

Side of Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Side of Spicy Garlic

$0.50

Side of Mango Habanero

$0.50

Side of Buffalo

$0.50

Side of Thai Chili

$0.50

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Guac

$2.00

Side of Marinara

$0.50

Side of Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Side of Black Bean Salsa

$0.50

Side of Salsa

$0.50

Side of Nacho Cheese

$0.50

Side of Mayo

Side of Secret Sauce

$0.50

Side of Tiger Sawse

$0.50

Side of Celery

$0.50

Side of BBQ

$0.50

SIDE PROTEIN

Side of Chicken

$3.00

Side of Bacon

$2.00

Side of Tofu

$3.00

Side of Beef Patty

$3.00

Side of Toast

$1.00

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side of Cheddar Cheese

$1.50

Side of Pepper Jack

$1.50

Side of Swiss

$1.50

Side of Provolone

$1.50

Side of Bleu Cheese

$1.50

Add Egg

$1.00

APPETIZERS

4th Street Sampler

$14.00

Onion Ring Tower

$7.00

Bosco Sticks

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

BYO App Platter

$11.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Chips+Salsa

$4.00

El Chapo Tots

$7.00

Fourth St Nachos

$9.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Garlic Hummus

$8.00

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Taquitos

$9.00

Mac+Cheese Bites

$7.00

Soft Pretzels

$7.00

French Fries

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markDelivery
check markQR Codes
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Low-key hangout with craft cocktails, draft beers, a full food menu, and indoor/outdoor seating.

Website

Location

1810 N 4th St, Columbus, OH 43201

Directions

Gallery
Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen image
Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hangovereasy - Columbus
orange star4.2 • 558
1646 Neil Ave Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Crunchwerks • The Summit Music Hall
orange starNo Reviews
2216 Summit St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Short North
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Bodega - High St
orange star4.2 • 1,005
1044 N High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Fireproof Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,235
1026 N High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Combustion Brewery & Taproom - REBUILDING - Clintonville
orange star4.5 • 214
2971 N High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Columbus

Hangovereasy Ghost Kitchen - 1282 Essex Ave
orange star4.6 • 618
1282 Essex Ave Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Hangovereasy - Columbus
orange star4.2 • 558
1646 Neil Ave Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Oldfield's North Fourth Tavern - 1571 North Fourth St
orange star4.7 • 364
1571 North Fourth St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Thr3es Above High - 2203 N High St
orange star4.5 • 166
2203 N High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Leo's on the Alley - 25 Chittenden Ave
orange star4.4 • 72
25 Chittenden Ave Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Texas Steele BBQ
orange star5.0 • 29
1060 King Avenue Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Clintonville
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
German Village
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Brewery District
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Franklinton
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Olde Towne East
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Polaris
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston