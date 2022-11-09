4th Street Fillin Station Food Truck imageView gallery
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

4th Street Corn - Vegan, Spicy

$5.00Out of stock

A fresh corn cob rolled in sriracha mayo, sprinkled with chili powder, cojita cheese, cilantro and a lime wedge - Veganize it with no cheese

4th Street Corn - Deconstructed - Vegan, Spicy

$5.00

Fresh Roasted Corn served Off the cob, drizzled with sriracha mayo. sprinkled with chili powder, cotija cheese, cilantro and a lime wedge - Veganize it with No Cheese

Meatballs

$14.00

Pretzel Sticks

$13.00

4th Street Poutine

$12.00Out of stock

Crispy fries loaded with cheddar cheese curds and smoked pulled pork, smothered in brown gravy and topped with crispy onion straws

Pork Slider

$14.00

Burger Slider

$15.00

Chez Fries

$15.00

Smoked Grilled Wings

$12.00

Tacos

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$14.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken breast, cabbage, avocado, cotija cheese, green chili aioli drizzle, chopped cilantro

Blackened Mahi Tacos - Extra Spicy

$15.00

Blackened Mahi filet topped with tropical slaw, cilantro, habanero crema

Bulgogi Beef Tacos - Spicy

$10.00

Slow roasted beef simmered in bulgogi sauce, with Asian slaw, pepper jack cheese, green chili aioli drizzle and chopped cilantro

Plant Based Bulgogi Tacos - Vegan, Spicy

$14.00

PlantFare™ crumbles in bulgogi sauce, with Asian slaw, Daiya™ pepper jack cheese, lime crema drizzle and chopped cilantro

Shrimp Tacos - Spicy

$11.00Out of stock

Blackened shrimp, cabbage, firecracker sauce

Pulled Pork Tacos

$14.00

Pulled pork, slow-smoked on the Big Green Egg, tropical slaw, cotija cheese, smokey BBQ drizzle

Cauliflower Taco

$11.00Out of stock

Buttermilk Taco

$11.00Out of stock

Blacken Chix Tostones

$12.00Out of stock

Wedding Guest App And Dinner

$20.00

Handhelds

Bourbon Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled chicken topped with bourbon mayo, pepper jack cheese, bacon , lettuce and tomato on a kaiser roll.

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

$15.00

6oz. Mahi blackened topped with tropical slaw, tomato and onion on a Hawaiian bun.

The Cuban-ish

$10.00

Pork slow roasted on our Big Green Egg topped with Swiss Cheese, house-pickled pickles and dijonaise. Served on a French loaf and pressed.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Slow smoked pulled pork topped with BBQ sauce and coleslaw served on a Hawaiian bun.

Smashed Burger

$15.00

Brat

$13.00

Ribs

$15.00

Poke Bowls

Sweet Potato Poke Bowl - Vegan, Spicy

$13.00

Diced sweet potatoes tossed in Hawaiian poke sauce, served over white rice, cabbage, black bean & corn salsa with avocado, sriracha mayo drizzle, green onions and toasted sesame seeds

Bulgogi Beef Bowl - Spicy

$11.00

Tender beef simmered in bulgogi sauce served over white rice with pepper jack cheese, Asian slaw, green chili aioli drizzle and chopped cilantro

Plant Based Bulgogi Bowl - Vegan, Spicy

$13.00

PlantFare crumbles in bulgogi sauce over white rice with Asian slaw, Daiya™ pepper jack cheese, lime crema drizzle and chopped cilantro

Shrimp Poke Bowl - Spicy

$12.00

Pan seared shrimp tossed in Hawaiian poke sauce, served over white rice, Asian slaw, carrots & avocado, with sriracha mayo drizzle and sesame seeds

Taco Salad Bowla

$9.00Out of stock

Taco Salad Bowl

$9.00Out of stock

Sides

Yucca Fries - Vegan

$4.00Out of stock

Change up your typical french fry with these crispy Yucca fries! They’re crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Served with sriracha mayo

Kettle Chips

$3.00Out of stock

French Fries - Vegan

$4.00

Deconstructed 4th Street Corn

$5.00

4th Street Corn

$5.00Out of stock

Asian Slaw - Vegan

$3.00Out of stock

White and red cabbage, sesame oil, soy and spices.

Side Tropical Slaw - Vegan

$3.00Out of stock

White Rice - Vegan

$3.00

Strawberry Short Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Oreo Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Chips And Salsa

$5.00Out of stock

Kids Meals

Kids Burger Taco

$8.00

Kids Burger Sliders

$6.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Kid Chicken Taco

$7.00

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Margarita

$2.00

Mules

$2.00

Bud Light

$2.00

Hign Noon Watermelon

$2.00

Zfg

$2.00Out of stock

Big Wave

$2.00Out of stock

Highnoon Peach

$2.00

Highnoon Peach

$2.00

Highnoon Mango

$2.00

Jai Lai

$2.00

Hendrix

$2.00

Titos

$2.00

Bacardi

$2.00

Capt

$2.00

Jack

$2.00

Don Q

$2.00

Green Tea

$2.00

White Tea

$2.00

Wine

$2.00

Gt

$2.00

Breakfast

Biscuit W/ Sausage

$6.00

Biscuit W/ Bacon

$6.00

Muffin W/ Sausage

$6.00

Muffin W/ Bacon

$6.00

Egg Fried

$1.00

Alcohol

Dragon Point

$6.00

Mango Cart

$6.00

Dunkin Pumpkin

$7.00

Margarita

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Vodka

$6.00

Rum

$6.00

Tequila

$6.00

Gin

$6.00

Whiskey

$6.00

Cab

$5.00

Chard

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Busch Light

$4.00

321 Menu

Pork

$4.00

Mahi

$4.00

Smashed Burger

$4.00

Potato Poke

$4.00

Decon Corn

$4.00

Drinks (Copy)

Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Beer

Liquor

$9.00

Donjulio

$30.00

Redbreast

$15.00

House Win

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Domestics

$5.00

Double

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

382 N Orlando Ave, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

Directions

Gallery
4th Street Fillin Station Food Truck image

