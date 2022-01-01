Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

4th Street Fillin Station Gastrobar & Grill

841 Reviews

$$

382 N Orlando Ave

Cocoa beach, FL 32931

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Wings
Build A Burger
Shrimp Poke Bowl - Spicy

Starters

Cauliflower Bites - Vegan, Spicy

$12.00

Lightly fried cauliflower tossed in your choice of Spicy Chili Garlic, Mango Habanero or Buffalo Sauce, topped with green onions and toasted sesame seeds

Smoked Wings

$12.00

Smoked on the Big Green Egg™ & then char-grilled. Your choice of Mango Habanero, Sweet BBQ, Buffalo, Jerk, Garlic Parmesan or Bulgogi

Giant Pretzel & Beer Cheese

$11.00

Baked soft pretzel with Beer Cheese and Bavarian mustard - Veganize it with NO Beer Cheese

4th Street Poutine

$15.00

Crispy fries loaded with cheddar cheese curds and smoked pulled pork, smothered in brown gravy and topped with crispy onion straws

Charred & Poked Edamame - Vegan

$13.00

Sautéed with onions in house poke sauce and then seared to a nice char

Edamame - Vegan

$10.00

Steamed & Salted or Drizzled in Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce

4th Street Corn - Vegan, Spicy

$6.00

A fresh corn cob rolled in sriracha mayo, sprinkled with chili powder, cojita cheese, cilantro and a lime wedge - Veganize it with no cheese

4th Street Corn - Deconstructed - Vegan, Spicy

$6.00

Fresh Roasted Corn served Off the cob, drizzled with sriracha mayo. sprinkled with chili powder, cotija cheese, cilantro and a lime wedge - Veganize it with No Cheese

Charcuterie Board

$33.00

Chef’s seasonal selection of fine meats, cheeses, fruit, spreads & crackers

Blue Cheese & Balsamic Kettle Chips

$13.00

Kettle chips topped with a balsamic reduction, blue cheese sauce, blue cheese crumbles, sautéed onions, green onions and bacon

Fish Dip

$10.00

Smoked Wahoo mixed with a Caribbean spice blend, carrots, celery and red onion. Served with crackers, carrots, and celery

Yucca Deluxe

$12.00Out of stock

7 Yucca fries topped with a Hot honey drizzle, Cojita cheese, Blackening spice, Cilantro and a lime wedge

Chips N Salsa

$5.00

House made chips with choice of Salsa

Chips N Salsa Duo

$8.00

House made chips with choice of 2 salsas

Chips N Salsa Trio

$10.00

House made chips with choice of 3 salsas

Large Chips and Guac

$8.00

House made chips with a Large portion of House made Guacamole

Chips & Queso

$5.00

House made chips served with warm Queso

Kids PB & Banana Sandwich

$7.00

White bread with peanut butter and sliced bananas with the crust cut off!!!

Kids Kraft Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Warm and cheesy Kraft Mac & Cheese

2 Kids Chicken Taco

$8.50

2 warm tortillas filled with grilled chicken and topped with cheddar cheese

2 Kids Cheeseburger Taco

$8.50

2 warm tortillas filled with ground beef and topped with cheddar cheese

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$8.50

6" Tortillas filled with grilled chicken and cheddar cheese

French Fries - Vegan

$3.00

Yucca Fries - Vegan

$4.00

Change up your typical french fry with these crispy Yucca fries! They’re crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Served with sriracha mayo

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed in a creamy cheddar and parmesan bechamel sauce

Asian Slaw - Vegan

$3.00

White and red cabbage, sesame oil, soy and spices.

Side Tropical Slaw - Vegan

$3.00

Cabbage, Fresh pineapple, Cilantro, Red onion with House made Pina Colada Dressing

White Rice - Vegan

$3.00

Black Beans & Rice - Vegan

$3.00

Warm black beans on top of fresh white rice

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Warm and flavorful black beans

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.00

Watermelon and Pineapple

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Fresh tortilla chips dusted with cajun spices

Kettle Chips

$3.00

House made, lightly salted Kettle Chips

Carrots & Celery - Vegan

$2.00

Carrots - Vegan

$2.00

Celery - Vegan

$2.00

Cheese Curds

$3.00

Flash fried white cheddar cheese curds

Side Of Gravy

$2.00

Warm, thick and hearty Beef gravy

Mahi Ceviche

$12.00Out of stock

Fresh Mahi Ceviche Sweet potato, Avocado, red onion and cilantro With plantain chips and tortilla chips

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00Out of stock

Served cold with blue cheese crumbles, fresh tortilla chips, carrots and celery

Soup Of The Day Cup

$5.00Out of stock

Chef's choice made fresh daily.

Soup Of The Day Bowl

$8.00Out of stock

Bowls

Shrimp Poke Bowl - Spicy

$13.00

Pan seared shrimp tossed in Hawaiian poke sauce, served over white rice, Asian slaw, carrots & avocado, with sriracha mayo drizzle and sesame seeds

Bulgogi Beef Bowl - Spicy

$14.00

Tender beef simmered in bulgogi sauce served over white rice with pepper jack cheese, Asian slaw, green chili aioli drizzle and chopped cilantro

Plant Based Bulgogi Bowl - Vegan, Spicy

$13.00

PlantFare crumbles in bulgogi sauce over white rice with Asian slaw, Daiya™ pepper jack cheese, lime crema drizzle and chopped cilantro

Sweet Potato Poke Bowl - Vegan, Spicy

$13.00

Diced sweet potatoes tossed in Hawaiian poke sauce, served over white rice, cabbage, black bean & corn salsa with avocado, sriracha mayo drizzle, green onions and toasted sesame seeds

Smoked Brat Bowl - Vegan

Smoked Brat Bowl - Vegan

$14.00

Beyond™ brats smoked on the Big Green Egg™ tossed in olive oil, Cajun spices, red lentil penne pasta, onions, mushrooms and peppers

Mac & Cheese Bowl

Mac & Cheese Bowl

$12.00

Cavatappi tossed in a creamy parmesan and cheddar bechamel sauce - Build your own bowl and add proteins and veggies below

Build Your Own Mac N' Cheese Bowl

$12.00

Tacos

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, cabbage, avocado, cotija cheese, green chili aioli drizzle, chopped cilantro

Pulled Pork Tacos

$14.00

Pulled pork, slow-smoked on the Big Green Egg, tropical slaw, cotija cheese, smokey BBQ drizzle

Blackened Mahi Tacos

$15.00

Blackened Mahi filet topped with tropical slaw, cilantro, habanero crema

Shrimp Tacos - Spicy

$13.00

Blackened shrimp, cabbage, firecracker sauce

Impossible Tacos - Vegan

$12.00

Impossible crumbles seasoned and seared, cabbage, Follow Your Heart smoked gouda cheese, lime crema

Cauliflower Tacos - Vegan

$12.00

Two corn and flour tortillas, brown sugar dusted cauliflower, lightly fried, topped with roasted black bean and corn salsa, maple-sriracha glaze and lime crema

Bulgogi Beef Tacos - Spicy

$13.00

Slow roasted beef simmered in bulgogi sauce, with Asian slaw, pepper jack cheese, green chili aioli drizzle and chopped cilantro

Plant Based Bulgogi Tacos - Vegan, Spicy

$13.00

PlantFare™ crumbles in bulgogi sauce, with Asian slaw, Daiya™ pepper jack cheese, lime crema drizzle and chopped cilantro

Burgers & Brats

The 2AM Burger - Spicy

$14.00

6oz. Burger on a brioche bun topped with bacon, hash browns, cheddar cheese and a fried egg and drizzled with Maple Sriracha Sauce.

Tropical Burger

$13.00

6oz. Burger topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, grilled pineapple, tropical slaw and drizzled with BBQ sauce served on a Hawaiian sweet bun.

Impossible Burger - Vegan

$13.00

6oz. Impossible burger patty topped iwth cabbage, tomato, onion and guacamole with a lime crema drizzle on a kaiser roll

Poblambo Burger - Extra Spicy

$13.00

6oz. Burger topped with pepper jack cheese, grilled Poblano peppers, cabbage, tomatoes and onions with a habanero crema drizzle on a kaiser bun

Beyond Brat Peppers & Onions - Vegan

Beyond Brat Peppers & Onions - Vegan

$13.00

A plant based brat smoked on the Big Green Egg™, smothered with grilled peppers & onions, topped with crispy onion straws and served on a Pretzel roll

Bratwurst Peppers & Onions

$12.00

Grilled Beer Brat smothered with grilled peppers & onions, topped with crispy onion straws and served on a Pretzel roll

Plain Burger

$10.00

6oz. tri-blend patty made of ground chuck, short rib and brisket cooked your way. Choose your toppings.

Blackened Blue Burger

$14.00

CJ's BBLT

$15.00

Build A Burger

$10.00

Build an Impossible Burger

$12.00

Handhelds

Big Green Egg Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Slow smoked pulled pork topped with BBQ sauce and coleslaw served on a Hawaiian bun.

Blackened Mahi Sandwich - Spicy

$15.00

6oz. Mahi blackened topped with tropical slaw, tomato and onion on a Hawaiian bun.

4th Street Dip

4th Street Dip

$13.00

Tender beef slow roasted, topped with melted Swiss Cheese on a French loaf with Au jus and horseradish sauce on the side.

The Cuban-ish

$14.00

Pork slow roasted on our Big Green Egg topped with Swiss Cheese, house-pickled pickles and dijonaise. Served on a French loaf and pressed.

Bourbon Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken topped with bourbon mayo, pepper jack cheese, bacon , lettuce and tomato on a kaiser roll.

4th Street Grinder

$12.00

A French loaf stuffed with sliced salami, pepperoni, ham, Muenster cheese, cabbage, red onion and pepperoncinis with a garlic-balsamic drizzle. Cold or pressed

Salads & Greens

Southeast Chop Salad - Vegan

$13.00

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, red onion, avocado, bacon, black bean & corn salsa and green chili ranch dressing.

Cajun Chicken Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens topped with fried cajun chicken, cheddar jack cheese, eggs, tomatoes and hot bacon-mustard dressing.

The Caesar

$12.00

Baby Romaine hearts, shaved parmesan toasted asiago crisps and asiago croutons tossed in Caesar dressing

Taco Salad

$12.00

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$12.00

Desserts

GF Reeces PB Pie

$9.00

Bananas Fosters Cheesecake

$9.00

Kids

PB & Banana Sandwich

$7.00

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$8.00

2 Cheeseburger Tacos

$8.50

2 Chicken Tacos

$8.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.50

Sides

Caesar Side Salad

$5.00

Baby Romaine hearts, shaved parmesan, asiago croutons tossed in Caesar dressing

Garden Side Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, tomato, onion, carrots, your choice of dressing.

4th Street Corn

$6.00

Our take on a traditional Elote - A fresh corn cob, rolled in sriracha mayo, sprinkled with chili powder and cotija cheese, served with a lime wedge 5.00 - Veganize it with no cheese

Deconstructed Corn Side

$6.00

Kids Corn

$3.00

French Fries - Vegan

$4.00

Yucca Fries - Vegan

$5.00Out of stock

Change up your typical french fry with these crispy Yucca fries! They’re crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Served with sriracha mayo

Black Beans & Rice - Vegan

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Penne pasta tossed in a creamy parmesan and cheddar bechamel sauce

Asian Slaw - Vegan

$2.00

White and red cabbage, sesame oil, soy and spices.

Side Tropical Slaw - Vegan

$2.00

White Rice - Vegan

$4.00

Fresh Fruit - Vegan

$4.00

4 oz Side Salsa - Peach Mango

$2.00

4 oz Side Salsa - Traditional

$2.00

4 oz Side Guacamole - Vegan

$2.00

4 oz Side Queso

$2.00

Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Kettle Chips

$4.00

Pickles

$2.00

Avocado - Vegan

$4.00

Carrots & Celery - Vegan

$3.00

Carrots - Vegan

$2.00

Celery - Vegan

$2.00

Black Bean & Corn Salsa

$2.00

Bacon Slices

$2.00

Cheese Curds

$4.00

Side Jalapeños - Vegan

$1.00

Side Chicken Blackened

$6.00

Side Chicken Grilled

$6.00

Side Mahi Blackened

$8.00

Side Mahi Grilled

$8.00

Side Shrimp Blackened

$6.00

Side Shrimp Grilled

$6.00

Side Of Gravy

$3.00

Crackers

$1.00

Side Pulled Pork

$6.00

Side Beans

$4.00

SD Burger Patty

$8.00

4oz Roasted Corn Salsa

$4.00

Side Impossible Crumbles

$10.00

Side Impossible Patty

$10.00

Side Blk Beans

$4.00

Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Tortillas

$1.00

Sauces

Garlic Balsamic Dressing - Vegan

$0.50

Honey Bacon Mustard Dressing

$0.50

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Vegan Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Sweet Thai Chili - Vegan

$0.50

Hawaiian Poke Sauce - Vegan

$0.50

Lime Crema - Vegan

$0.75

Sriracha Mayo - Vegan

$0.75

Green Chili Aioli

$0.75

Habanero Crema

$0.50

Mango Habanero Sauce

$0.50

Sriracha Sauce

$0.50

Smoky BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Sweet BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Bourbon Mayo

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Hot Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Bourbon Glaze

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Bavarian Mustard Sauce

$0.75

Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

Buffalo Garlic Parm

$0.75

Hot Buffalo Garlic Parm

$0.75

Mayo

Sour Cream

$1.00

Horseradish Sauce

$0.75

Au Jus

$1.00

Siracha Syrup

$0.75

Side Of Bulgogi

$0.50

Side Soy Sauce

$0.50

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Balsamic Reduction

$0.50

Carolina Bbq

$0.50

N/A Beverages

Water

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Kid's Color Changing Cup

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Cream Soda

$3.50

Pink Cup

$4.00

Purple Cup

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Employee Nitro Cold Brew on Tap

$4.00

Nitro Cold Brew On Tap

$6.00

Mocha Cold Brew

$8.00

Caramel Cold Brew

$8.00

Vanilla Cold Brew

$8.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Fresh OJ (Natalies)

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coconut Milk

$4.00

Oat Milk

$5.00Out of stock

S.Pellegrino

$4.50Out of stock

S. Pel Small

$3.50Out of stock

Can Of Coke

$2.00

Can Of Diet Coke

$2.00

Can Of Dr Pepper

$2.00

Can Of Sprite

$2.00

Club soda \ Small Rocks Glass From Bar

$2.00

Purps Cherry Guarana

$4.00Out of stock

Purps Super Fruit

$4.00Out of stock

Purps Citrusonic

$4.00Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Sparkling Voss

$4.50

Voss Still

$4.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Regular Red Bull

$4.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.50

Coconut Red Bull

$4.50

Yellow Red Bull

$4.50

Employee Reg Red Bull

$3.50

Employee Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.50

Employee Coconut Redbull

$3.50

Employee Yellow Red Bull

$3.50

Employee Coconut Red Bull

$3.50

Bag of Ice

$3.00

Kids Drinks

4th Street Kids Cup

$5.00

Kids Milk

$3.00

Kids Choc Milk

$3.50

Kids Coconut Milk

$4.00

Kids Apple Juice

$3.00

Kids Ice Tea

$3.50

Kids Soda

$3.50

Root Beer

$4.00

Cream Soda

$4.00

Frozens

The Rip Tide Frozen Daiquiri

$12.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Frozen Margarita

$12.00

Orange Dreamsicle

$12.00

Watermelon Slushy

$12.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$12.00

Signature Cocktails

Basic Margarita

$8.00

Cucumber-Watermelon Margarita

$10.00

4th Street Rita

$10.00

Orange-Habanero Margarita

$10.00

Paloma

$8.00

Skinny Margarita

$10.00

Coconut Margarita

$10.00

Summer Somewhere

$12.00

The Creamsicle

$12.00

Strawberry Basil Smash

$12.00

Cucumber Crush

$12.00

Pink Panther

$10.00

Porn Star Spritz

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Empress Lemonade

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

4th Street Cosmo

$12.00

Naked & Dirty Martini

$12.00

French Martini

$12.00

4th Street Dirty Dirty

$12.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Gin Martini

$10.00

Apple Martini

$10.00

Vodka Martini

$10.00

Skrewballed Martini

$10.00

House Old Fashioned

$10.00

Florida Old Fashioned

$12.00

Coconut Cartel Old Fashioned

$12.00

Anejo Old Fashioned

$13.00

Peanut Butter Old Fashioned

$12.00

4th Street Bloody Mary

$13.00

Basic Bloody Mary

$10.00

Bloody Maria

$10.00

Smokey Bloody Mary

$13.00

Cinn for the Win

$10.00

Locha Mocha

$10.00

My Caramel Romance

$10.00

Irish Coffee NITRO COLD BREW

$10.00

Caipirinha

$10.00

Strawberry Caipirinha

$10.00

Blueberry Caipirinha

$10.00

Peach Caipirinha

$10.00

Watermelon Caipirinha

$10.00

Coconut Caipirinha

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Strawberry Mojito

$10.00

Blueberry Mojito

$10.00

Peach Mojito

$10.00

Watermelon Mojito

$10.00

Coconut Mojito

$10.00

Pineapple Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Strawberry Mule

$8.00

Blueberry Mule

$9.00

Peach Mule

$8.00

Watermelon Mule

$8.00

Coconut Mule

$8.00

Mexican Mule

$8.00

Kentucky Bourbon Mule

$8.00

McQueen Sour

$10.00

Hendricks Lemonade

$10.00

Bramblin Man

$10.00

LTO COCKTAILS

Spiked Strawberry Limeade

$8.00

The "Rock" Margarita

$8.00

Coconut Breeze

$8.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Virgins & Mock-tails

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.00

VIRGIN Rip Tide Daiquiri

$8.00

VIRGIN Frozen Margarita

$8.00

VIRGIN Frozen Lemonade

$8.00

VIRGIN Frozen Orange Dreamsicle

$8.00

VIRGIN Frozen Crowned Peach

$8.00

VIRGIN Frozen Watermelon Mint

$8.00

VIRGIN Frozen Mojito

$8.00

VIRGIN Frozen Rum Runner

$8.00

VIRGIN Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri

$8.00

VIRGIN Frozen Pina Colada

$8.00

N/A Mango Mule Mocktail

$8.00

N/A Lavender Lemonade Mocktail

$8.00

Milkshakes

The Cookie Monster

$10.00

Cookie Monster ice cream, chocolate sauce, strawberries, whipped cream, Cookie Crisp cereal, two Oreo cookies, chocolate chip cookie. Make it boozy with Kahlua and Smirnoff Whipped Vodka +$5 Make it boozy with Kahlua and Smirnoff Whipped Vodka

Pink Unicorn Shake

$10.00

The Grave Digger

$10.00

Swell Yeah- Vegan

$10.00

Coconut-Pineapple gelato ice cream, crushed pineapple, coconut whipped cream, dehydrated pineapple, Biscoff cookie chunks, toasted coconut flakes, a Biscoff cookie. Make it boozy with Plantation Pineapple Rum +$5

Basic Shake

$6.00

Choose your flavor and toppings

Kids Grave Digger

$6.00

Kids Cookie Monster Shake

$6.00

Kids Unicorn Shake

$6.00

Kids Shake

$4.00

Choose your flavor and toppings

Choco-Caramel Brownie

$10.00

Chocolate Brownie Batter ice cream, chocolate brownie chunks, chocolate sauce, sea salt caramel toffee sauce, whipped cream, chocolate brownie, maraschino cherry. Make it boozy with Smirnoff Kissed Caramel Vodka +$5

Flavor Of The Week

$10.00

Mint Chocolate Chip

$10.00

Mint Chocolate Chip ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate chips, a chocolate brownie, maraschino cherry. Make it boozy with Creme de Menthe and Old Forester Bourbon +$5

COASTAL CRUNCH

$10.00

Peanut Butter Cup

$10.00

Peanut Butter Cup ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, peanut butter sauce, Reese’s Pieces, a Peanut Butter cup, Biscoff cookie. Make it boozy with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey +$5

Chocolate Oreo - Vegan

$10.00

Chocolate ice cream, Oreo cookie chunks, coconut whipped cream, plant-based chocolate chips, Hershey’s Syrup, Oreo Cookie. Make it boozy with Kahlua and Smirnoff Whipped Vodka +$5

Coconut Dreamsicle - Vegan

$10.00

Toasted Coconut ice cream, fresh orange juice, whipped cream, orange slice, maraschino cherry, Biscoff cookie. Make it boozy with Deep Eddy’s Orange Vodka and Smirnoff Whipped Vodka +$5

Shake - Strawberry Shortcake

$10.00

Strawberry ice cream, vanilla cake chunks, cookie butter, strawberry topping, vanilla sprinkle cupcake, whipped cream, Biscoff Cookie. Make it boozy with Smirnoff Whipped Vodka New Amsterdam Vodka with Strawberry Purée +$5

Sundae Brunch

$10.00

Java Chip ice cream, whipped cream, candied pecans, bacon slices, chocolate shavings, maple syrup. Make it boozy with Jameson Cold Brew Whiskey +$5

Waffle Sundaes

Vanilla ice cream. crushed potato chips, crushed pretzels, chocolate chips, caramel sauce, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, peanut butter cup, Biscoff cookie

The Couch Potato - SUNDAE

$10.00

A warm Liege waffle topped with Vanilla ice cream. crushed potato chips, crushed pretzels, chocolate chips, caramel sauce, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, peanut butter cup, Biscoff cookie

Sundae Brunch - SUNDAE

$10.00

A warm liege waffle topped with Java Chip ice cream, chopped candied pecans, maple syrup, whipped cream, bacon slices, chocolate chips, Biscoff cookie

The Campfire - SUNDAE

$10.00

A warm Liege waffle topped with Vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, crushed graham crackers, marshmallow topping, graham crackers, toasted marshmallows, half Hershey bar

Strawberry Shortcake - SUNDAE

$10.00

A warm Liege waffle topped with Strawberry ice cream, yellow cake chunks, cookie butter, fresh strawberries, whipped cream, a Biscoff cookie

The Cookie Monster - SUNDAE

$10.00

A warm Liege waffle topped with Cookie Monster ice cream, chocolate sauce, fresh strawberries, an Oreo cookie, a Chocolate Chip cookie, Cookie Crisp Cereal, whipped cream

Kids Cookie Monster - SUNDAE

$6.00

Coastal Crunch - SUNDAE

$10.00

A warm Liege waffle topped with Vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal pieces, whipped cream, a Biscoff cookie

Swell Yeah -SUNDAE-

$10.00

Kids Pink Unicorn - SUNDAE

$6.00

Peanut Butter Cup - SUNDAE

$10.00

A warm Liege waffle topped with Peanut Butter Cup ice cream, peanut butter sauce, hot fudge, whipped cream, chocolate shavings, a big peanut butter cup, a Biscoff cookie

Floats

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Root Beer topped with Vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and a maraschino cherry

Cream Soda Float

$6.00

Cream Soda topped with Vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and a maraschino cherry

Cups & Cones

Single Scoop

$4.00

Double Scoop

$5.00

Triple Scoop

$6.00

Sauces

Caramel

$1.00

Strawberry Sauce

$1.00

Butterscotch

$1.00

Choc Syrup

$1.00

Maple Syrup

$1.00

Peanut Butter Sauce

$1.00

Hot Fudge

$1.00

Nutella

$1.00

Cookie Butter

$1.00

White Choc Syrup

$1.00

Misc.

Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Unicorn Lolipop Small

$1.00

Milk Chocolate Cake Pop

$2.50

White Chocolate Cake Pop

$2.50

OFF THE GRIDDLE

Waffles

$12.00

Single Waffle

$6.00

Pancakes

$12.00

Single Pancake

$6.00

Nutella! Nutella! Waffles

$16.00

Hippy Dippy Waffles

$16.00

Nutella! Nutella! Pancakes

$16.00

Hippy Dippy Pancakes

$16.00

French Toast

$13.00

BENEDICTS

4th Street Benny

$13.00

Crab Cake Benny

$16.00

Chorizo/Pork Benny

$15.00

Lil Bit Country Benny

$14.00

BOWLS

BFAST POUTINE

$15.00

Sweet Potato Hash

$14.00

Shrimp & Grits

$15.00

FAVS

Avocado Toast

$13.00

JamaicanMe Breakfast

$10.00

Biscuit & Gravy

$12.00

Waffle BOMB!

$16.00

Open Face BLT

$11.00

HAND-HELDS

CJs BBLT

$15.00

Chorizo Burrito

$14.00

2AM Breakfast Burger

$14.00

Cauliflower Taco

$12.00Out of stock

CHORIZO TACO

$12.00

Breakfast Tacos

$11.00

Impossible Burrito

$13.00

Hot Honey Biscuit

$9.00

Apple Butter Biscuit

$9.00

The Jammer Biscuit

$11.00

Impossible Sandwich

$10.00

Build a Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

EGGS & OMLETTS

Breakfast Platter

$12.00

1 Egg Basic Breakfast

$4.00

2 Egg Basic Breakfast

$5.00

3 Egg Basic Breakfast

$6.00

4th St. Omelet

$13.00

Spinach Mushroom Omelet

$11.00

Ol' Boy Omelette

$15.00

Hombre Omelette

$14.00

Veg Out Omelette

$12.00

Build Your Own Omelette

$8.00

SIDES

Roasted Potatoes

$3.00

Hash Browns

$2.00

Grits

$2.00

Cheesy Grits

$3.00

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.00

Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Side of Guac

$2.00

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.00

Traditional Salsa 3oz

$2.00

Fries

$3.00

Egg

$2.00

2 Egg Side

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Pork

$3.00

Chorizo

$3.00

Sausage Side

$3.00

Impossible Sausage

$4.00

Canadian Bacon

$3.00

Sausage Gravy Side

$3.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Biscuit

$2.00

Toast

$2.00

Hollandaise

$1.00

Queso

$1.00

Apple Butter Side

$1.50

Artisanal Bread 1 Piece

$2.00

Syrup

$0.50

Single Waffle

$6.00

Whip Cream Side

$1.00

Coconut Whip Side

$2.00

Single Crab Cake

$6.00

KIDS

KIDS BFAST PLATTER

$6.00

WAFFLE DIPPER STICKS

$6.00

KIDS PANCAKES

$7.00

KIDS PB TOAST

$6.00

Kid French Toast

$7.00

BOARDS

Brunch Board

$22.00

Cake Fee

Cake Fee

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

4th Street Fillin serves casual upscale menu items, weekend brunch, plant based options, craft beer & handcrafted cocktails. Indoor & outdoor seating. Family & pet friendly.

Website

Location

382 N Orlando Ave, Cocoa beach, FL 32931

Directions

Gallery
4th Street Fillin Station image
4th Street Fillin Station image

Similar restaurants in your area

4th Street Fillin Station Food Truck
orange star4.6 • 841
382 N Orlando Ave Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
Long Doggers - Cocoa Beach
orange starNo Reviews
350 W. Cocoa Beach Causeway Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
Gator's Dockside at Port Canaveral
orange starNo Reviews
683 Dave Nisbet Drive Cape Canaveral, FL 32920
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Merritt Island FL
orange starNo Reviews
1450 N Courtenay Parkway #36 Meritt Island, FL 32953
View restaurantnext
Bagel 13 - Rockledge
orange starNo Reviews
3705 Murrell Rd. Rockledge, FL 32955
View restaurantnext
Rebellion Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
630 Brevard Avenue, suite A Cocoa, FL 32922
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cocoa beach

The Fat Snook - Cocoa Beach, Fl
orange star4.6 • 2,712
2464 S. Atlantic Avenue Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
Gregory's Steak and Seafood Grille
orange star4.1 • 1,747
900 N Atlantic Ave Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
4th Street Fillin Station Food Truck
orange star4.6 • 841
382 N Orlando Ave Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
Discovery Beach Cafe - Cocoa Beach
orange star4.5 • 475
300 Barlow Ave Coco Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
Tropics Cocktail Bar
orange star4.3 • 71
1 S Atlantic Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cocoa beach
Merritt Island
review star
No reviews yet
Rockledge
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Cocoa
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Satellite Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Melbourne
review star
Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)
Indialantic
review star
No reviews yet
Titusville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Oviedo
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Saint Cloud
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston