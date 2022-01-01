- Home
- /
- Cocoa Beach
- /
- American
- /
- 4th Street Fillin Station Gastrobar & Grill
4th Street Fillin Station Gastrobar & Grill
841 Reviews
$$
382 N Orlando Ave
Cocoa beach, FL 32931
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Cauliflower Bites - Vegan, Spicy
Lightly fried cauliflower tossed in your choice of Spicy Chili Garlic, Mango Habanero or Buffalo Sauce, topped with green onions and toasted sesame seeds
Smoked Wings
Smoked on the Big Green Egg™ & then char-grilled. Your choice of Mango Habanero, Sweet BBQ, Buffalo, Jerk, Garlic Parmesan or Bulgogi
Giant Pretzel & Beer Cheese
Baked soft pretzel with Beer Cheese and Bavarian mustard - Veganize it with NO Beer Cheese
4th Street Poutine
Crispy fries loaded with cheddar cheese curds and smoked pulled pork, smothered in brown gravy and topped with crispy onion straws
Charred & Poked Edamame - Vegan
Sautéed with onions in house poke sauce and then seared to a nice char
Edamame - Vegan
Steamed & Salted or Drizzled in Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce
4th Street Corn - Vegan, Spicy
A fresh corn cob rolled in sriracha mayo, sprinkled with chili powder, cojita cheese, cilantro and a lime wedge - Veganize it with no cheese
4th Street Corn - Deconstructed - Vegan, Spicy
Fresh Roasted Corn served Off the cob, drizzled with sriracha mayo. sprinkled with chili powder, cotija cheese, cilantro and a lime wedge - Veganize it with No Cheese
Charcuterie Board
Chef’s seasonal selection of fine meats, cheeses, fruit, spreads & crackers
Blue Cheese & Balsamic Kettle Chips
Kettle chips topped with a balsamic reduction, blue cheese sauce, blue cheese crumbles, sautéed onions, green onions and bacon
Fish Dip
Smoked Wahoo mixed with a Caribbean spice blend, carrots, celery and red onion. Served with crackers, carrots, and celery
Yucca Deluxe
7 Yucca fries topped with a Hot honey drizzle, Cojita cheese, Blackening spice, Cilantro and a lime wedge
Chips N Salsa
House made chips with choice of Salsa
Chips N Salsa Duo
House made chips with choice of 2 salsas
Chips N Salsa Trio
House made chips with choice of 3 salsas
Large Chips and Guac
House made chips with a Large portion of House made Guacamole
Chips & Queso
House made chips served with warm Queso
Kids PB & Banana Sandwich
White bread with peanut butter and sliced bananas with the crust cut off!!!
Kids Kraft Mac & Cheese
Warm and cheesy Kraft Mac & Cheese
2 Kids Chicken Taco
2 warm tortillas filled with grilled chicken and topped with cheddar cheese
2 Kids Cheeseburger Taco
2 warm tortillas filled with ground beef and topped with cheddar cheese
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
6" Tortillas filled with grilled chicken and cheddar cheese
French Fries - Vegan
Yucca Fries - Vegan
Change up your typical french fry with these crispy Yucca fries! They’re crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Served with sriracha mayo
Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta tossed in a creamy cheddar and parmesan bechamel sauce
Asian Slaw - Vegan
White and red cabbage, sesame oil, soy and spices.
Side Tropical Slaw - Vegan
Cabbage, Fresh pineapple, Cilantro, Red onion with House made Pina Colada Dressing
White Rice - Vegan
Black Beans & Rice - Vegan
Warm black beans on top of fresh white rice
Side Black Beans
Warm and flavorful black beans
Fresh Fruit Cup
Watermelon and Pineapple
Tortilla Chips
Fresh tortilla chips dusted with cajun spices
Kettle Chips
House made, lightly salted Kettle Chips
Carrots & Celery - Vegan
Carrots - Vegan
Celery - Vegan
Cheese Curds
Flash fried white cheddar cheese curds
Side Of Gravy
Warm, thick and hearty Beef gravy
Mahi Ceviche
Fresh Mahi Ceviche Sweet potato, Avocado, red onion and cilantro With plantain chips and tortilla chips
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Served cold with blue cheese crumbles, fresh tortilla chips, carrots and celery
Soup Of The Day Cup
Chef's choice made fresh daily.
Soup Of The Day Bowl
Bowls
Shrimp Poke Bowl - Spicy
Pan seared shrimp tossed in Hawaiian poke sauce, served over white rice, Asian slaw, carrots & avocado, with sriracha mayo drizzle and sesame seeds
Bulgogi Beef Bowl - Spicy
Tender beef simmered in bulgogi sauce served over white rice with pepper jack cheese, Asian slaw, green chili aioli drizzle and chopped cilantro
Plant Based Bulgogi Bowl - Vegan, Spicy
PlantFare crumbles in bulgogi sauce over white rice with Asian slaw, Daiya™ pepper jack cheese, lime crema drizzle and chopped cilantro
Sweet Potato Poke Bowl - Vegan, Spicy
Diced sweet potatoes tossed in Hawaiian poke sauce, served over white rice, cabbage, black bean & corn salsa with avocado, sriracha mayo drizzle, green onions and toasted sesame seeds
Smoked Brat Bowl - Vegan
Beyond™ brats smoked on the Big Green Egg™ tossed in olive oil, Cajun spices, red lentil penne pasta, onions, mushrooms and peppers
Mac & Cheese Bowl
Cavatappi tossed in a creamy parmesan and cheddar bechamel sauce - Build your own bowl and add proteins and veggies below
Build Your Own Mac N' Cheese Bowl
Tacos
Grilled Chicken Tacos
Grilled chicken breast, cabbage, avocado, cotija cheese, green chili aioli drizzle, chopped cilantro
Pulled Pork Tacos
Pulled pork, slow-smoked on the Big Green Egg, tropical slaw, cotija cheese, smokey BBQ drizzle
Blackened Mahi Tacos
Blackened Mahi filet topped with tropical slaw, cilantro, habanero crema
Shrimp Tacos - Spicy
Blackened shrimp, cabbage, firecracker sauce
Impossible Tacos - Vegan
Impossible crumbles seasoned and seared, cabbage, Follow Your Heart smoked gouda cheese, lime crema
Cauliflower Tacos - Vegan
Two corn and flour tortillas, brown sugar dusted cauliflower, lightly fried, topped with roasted black bean and corn salsa, maple-sriracha glaze and lime crema
Bulgogi Beef Tacos - Spicy
Slow roasted beef simmered in bulgogi sauce, with Asian slaw, pepper jack cheese, green chili aioli drizzle and chopped cilantro
Plant Based Bulgogi Tacos - Vegan, Spicy
PlantFare™ crumbles in bulgogi sauce, with Asian slaw, Daiya™ pepper jack cheese, lime crema drizzle and chopped cilantro
Burgers & Brats
The 2AM Burger - Spicy
6oz. Burger on a brioche bun topped with bacon, hash browns, cheddar cheese and a fried egg and drizzled with Maple Sriracha Sauce.
Tropical Burger
6oz. Burger topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, grilled pineapple, tropical slaw and drizzled with BBQ sauce served on a Hawaiian sweet bun.
Impossible Burger - Vegan
6oz. Impossible burger patty topped iwth cabbage, tomato, onion and guacamole with a lime crema drizzle on a kaiser roll
Poblambo Burger - Extra Spicy
6oz. Burger topped with pepper jack cheese, grilled Poblano peppers, cabbage, tomatoes and onions with a habanero crema drizzle on a kaiser bun
Beyond Brat Peppers & Onions - Vegan
A plant based brat smoked on the Big Green Egg™, smothered with grilled peppers & onions, topped with crispy onion straws and served on a Pretzel roll
Bratwurst Peppers & Onions
Grilled Beer Brat smothered with grilled peppers & onions, topped with crispy onion straws and served on a Pretzel roll
Plain Burger
6oz. tri-blend patty made of ground chuck, short rib and brisket cooked your way. Choose your toppings.
Blackened Blue Burger
CJ's BBLT
Build A Burger
Build an Impossible Burger
Handhelds
Big Green Egg Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow smoked pulled pork topped with BBQ sauce and coleslaw served on a Hawaiian bun.
Blackened Mahi Sandwich - Spicy
6oz. Mahi blackened topped with tropical slaw, tomato and onion on a Hawaiian bun.
4th Street Dip
Tender beef slow roasted, topped with melted Swiss Cheese on a French loaf with Au jus and horseradish sauce on the side.
The Cuban-ish
Pork slow roasted on our Big Green Egg topped with Swiss Cheese, house-pickled pickles and dijonaise. Served on a French loaf and pressed.
Bourbon Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken topped with bourbon mayo, pepper jack cheese, bacon , lettuce and tomato on a kaiser roll.
4th Street Grinder
A French loaf stuffed with sliced salami, pepperoni, ham, Muenster cheese, cabbage, red onion and pepperoncinis with a garlic-balsamic drizzle. Cold or pressed
Salads & Greens
Southeast Chop Salad - Vegan
Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, red onion, avocado, bacon, black bean & corn salsa and green chili ranch dressing.
Cajun Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with fried cajun chicken, cheddar jack cheese, eggs, tomatoes and hot bacon-mustard dressing.
The Caesar
Baby Romaine hearts, shaved parmesan toasted asiago crisps and asiago croutons tossed in Caesar dressing
Taco Salad
Strawberry Spinach Salad
Kids
Sides
Caesar Side Salad
Baby Romaine hearts, shaved parmesan, asiago croutons tossed in Caesar dressing
Garden Side Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, onion, carrots, your choice of dressing.
4th Street Corn
Our take on a traditional Elote - A fresh corn cob, rolled in sriracha mayo, sprinkled with chili powder and cotija cheese, served with a lime wedge 5.00 - Veganize it with no cheese
Deconstructed Corn Side
Kids Corn
French Fries - Vegan
Yucca Fries - Vegan
Change up your typical french fry with these crispy Yucca fries! They’re crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Served with sriracha mayo
Black Beans & Rice - Vegan
Mac & Cheese
Penne pasta tossed in a creamy parmesan and cheddar bechamel sauce
Asian Slaw - Vegan
White and red cabbage, sesame oil, soy and spices.
Side Tropical Slaw - Vegan
White Rice - Vegan
Fresh Fruit - Vegan
4 oz Side Salsa - Peach Mango
4 oz Side Salsa - Traditional
4 oz Side Guacamole - Vegan
4 oz Side Queso
Tortilla Chips
Kettle Chips
Pickles
Avocado - Vegan
Carrots & Celery - Vegan
Carrots - Vegan
Celery - Vegan
Black Bean & Corn Salsa
Bacon Slices
Cheese Curds
Side Jalapeños - Vegan
Side Chicken Blackened
Side Chicken Grilled
Side Mahi Blackened
Side Mahi Grilled
Side Shrimp Blackened
Side Shrimp Grilled
Side Of Gravy
Crackers
Side Pulled Pork
Side Beans
SD Burger Patty
4oz Roasted Corn Salsa
Side Impossible Crumbles
Side Impossible Patty
Side Blk Beans
Corn Tortillas
Tortillas
Sauces
Garlic Balsamic Dressing - Vegan
Honey Bacon Mustard Dressing
Ranch Dressing
Vegan Chipotle Ranch
Blue Cheese Dressing
Sweet Thai Chili - Vegan
Hawaiian Poke Sauce - Vegan
Lime Crema - Vegan
Sriracha Mayo - Vegan
Green Chili Aioli
Habanero Crema
Mango Habanero Sauce
Sriracha Sauce
Smoky BBQ Sauce
Sweet BBQ Sauce
Bourbon Mayo
Buffalo Sauce
Hot Buffalo Sauce
Bourbon Glaze
Honey Mustard
Beer Cheese
Bavarian Mustard Sauce
Garlic Parmesan
Buffalo Garlic Parm
Hot Buffalo Garlic Parm
Mayo
Sour Cream
Horseradish Sauce
Au Jus
Siracha Syrup
Side Of Bulgogi
Side Soy Sauce
Side Caesar Dressing
Balsamic Reduction
Carolina Bbq
N/A Beverages
Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Pink Lemonade
Cranberry Juice
Club Soda
Tonic
Hot Tea
Kid's Color Changing Cup
Root Beer
Cream Soda
Pink Cup
Purple Cup
Unsweet Tea
Sweet Tea
Coffee
Employee Nitro Cold Brew on Tap
Nitro Cold Brew On Tap
Mocha Cold Brew
Caramel Cold Brew
Vanilla Cold Brew
Ginger Beer
Fresh OJ (Natalies)
Grapefruit Juice
Pineapple Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Coconut Milk
Oat Milk
S.Pellegrino
S. Pel Small
Can Of Coke
Can Of Diet Coke
Can Of Dr Pepper
Can Of Sprite
Club soda \ Small Rocks Glass From Bar
Purps Cherry Guarana
Purps Super Fruit
Purps Citrusonic
Hot Chocolate
Sparkling Voss
Voss Still
Apple Juice
Regular Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
Coconut Red Bull
Yellow Red Bull
Employee Reg Red Bull
Employee Sugar Free Red Bull
Employee Coconut Redbull
Employee Yellow Red Bull
Employee Coconut Red Bull
Bag of Ice
Kids Drinks
Frozens
Signature Cocktails
Basic Margarita
Cucumber-Watermelon Margarita
4th Street Rita
Orange-Habanero Margarita
Paloma
Skinny Margarita
Coconut Margarita
Summer Somewhere
The Creamsicle
Strawberry Basil Smash
Cucumber Crush
Pink Panther
Porn Star Spritz
Aperol Spritz
Empress Lemonade
Espresso Martini
4th Street Cosmo
Naked & Dirty Martini
French Martini
4th Street Dirty Dirty
Manhattan
Gin Martini
Apple Martini
Vodka Martini
Skrewballed Martini
House Old Fashioned
Florida Old Fashioned
Coconut Cartel Old Fashioned
Anejo Old Fashioned
Peanut Butter Old Fashioned
4th Street Bloody Mary
Basic Bloody Mary
Bloody Maria
Smokey Bloody Mary
Cinn for the Win
Locha Mocha
My Caramel Romance
Irish Coffee NITRO COLD BREW
Caipirinha
Strawberry Caipirinha
Blueberry Caipirinha
Peach Caipirinha
Watermelon Caipirinha
Coconut Caipirinha
Mojito
Strawberry Mojito
Blueberry Mojito
Peach Mojito
Watermelon Mojito
Coconut Mojito
Pineapple Mojito
Moscow Mule
Strawberry Mule
Blueberry Mule
Peach Mule
Watermelon Mule
Coconut Mule
Mexican Mule
Kentucky Bourbon Mule
McQueen Sour
Hendricks Lemonade
Bramblin Man
LTO COCKTAILS
Virgins & Mock-tails
Virgin Bloody Mary
VIRGIN Rip Tide Daiquiri
VIRGIN Frozen Margarita
VIRGIN Frozen Lemonade
VIRGIN Frozen Orange Dreamsicle
VIRGIN Frozen Crowned Peach
VIRGIN Frozen Watermelon Mint
VIRGIN Frozen Mojito
VIRGIN Frozen Rum Runner
VIRGIN Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri
VIRGIN Frozen Pina Colada
N/A Mango Mule Mocktail
N/A Lavender Lemonade Mocktail
Milkshakes
The Cookie Monster
Cookie Monster ice cream, chocolate sauce, strawberries, whipped cream, Cookie Crisp cereal, two Oreo cookies, chocolate chip cookie. Make it boozy with Kahlua and Smirnoff Whipped Vodka +$5 Make it boozy with Kahlua and Smirnoff Whipped Vodka
Pink Unicorn Shake
The Grave Digger
Swell Yeah- Vegan
Coconut-Pineapple gelato ice cream, crushed pineapple, coconut whipped cream, dehydrated pineapple, Biscoff cookie chunks, toasted coconut flakes, a Biscoff cookie. Make it boozy with Plantation Pineapple Rum +$5
Basic Shake
Choose your flavor and toppings
Kids Grave Digger
Kids Cookie Monster Shake
Kids Unicorn Shake
Kids Shake
Choose your flavor and toppings
Choco-Caramel Brownie
Chocolate Brownie Batter ice cream, chocolate brownie chunks, chocolate sauce, sea salt caramel toffee sauce, whipped cream, chocolate brownie, maraschino cherry. Make it boozy with Smirnoff Kissed Caramel Vodka +$5
Flavor Of The Week
Mint Chocolate Chip
Mint Chocolate Chip ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate chips, a chocolate brownie, maraschino cherry. Make it boozy with Creme de Menthe and Old Forester Bourbon +$5
COASTAL CRUNCH
Peanut Butter Cup
Peanut Butter Cup ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, peanut butter sauce, Reese’s Pieces, a Peanut Butter cup, Biscoff cookie. Make it boozy with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey +$5
Chocolate Oreo - Vegan
Chocolate ice cream, Oreo cookie chunks, coconut whipped cream, plant-based chocolate chips, Hershey’s Syrup, Oreo Cookie. Make it boozy with Kahlua and Smirnoff Whipped Vodka +$5
Coconut Dreamsicle - Vegan
Toasted Coconut ice cream, fresh orange juice, whipped cream, orange slice, maraschino cherry, Biscoff cookie. Make it boozy with Deep Eddy’s Orange Vodka and Smirnoff Whipped Vodka +$5
Shake - Strawberry Shortcake
Strawberry ice cream, vanilla cake chunks, cookie butter, strawberry topping, vanilla sprinkle cupcake, whipped cream, Biscoff Cookie. Make it boozy with Smirnoff Whipped Vodka New Amsterdam Vodka with Strawberry Purée +$5
Sundae Brunch
Java Chip ice cream, whipped cream, candied pecans, bacon slices, chocolate shavings, maple syrup. Make it boozy with Jameson Cold Brew Whiskey +$5
Waffle Sundaes
The Couch Potato - SUNDAE
A warm Liege waffle topped with Vanilla ice cream. crushed potato chips, crushed pretzels, chocolate chips, caramel sauce, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, peanut butter cup, Biscoff cookie
Sundae Brunch - SUNDAE
A warm liege waffle topped with Java Chip ice cream, chopped candied pecans, maple syrup, whipped cream, bacon slices, chocolate chips, Biscoff cookie
The Campfire - SUNDAE
A warm Liege waffle topped with Vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, crushed graham crackers, marshmallow topping, graham crackers, toasted marshmallows, half Hershey bar
Strawberry Shortcake - SUNDAE
A warm Liege waffle topped with Strawberry ice cream, yellow cake chunks, cookie butter, fresh strawberries, whipped cream, a Biscoff cookie
The Cookie Monster - SUNDAE
A warm Liege waffle topped with Cookie Monster ice cream, chocolate sauce, fresh strawberries, an Oreo cookie, a Chocolate Chip cookie, Cookie Crisp Cereal, whipped cream
Kids Cookie Monster - SUNDAE
Coastal Crunch - SUNDAE
A warm Liege waffle topped with Vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal pieces, whipped cream, a Biscoff cookie
Swell Yeah -SUNDAE-
Kids Pink Unicorn - SUNDAE
Peanut Butter Cup - SUNDAE
A warm Liege waffle topped with Peanut Butter Cup ice cream, peanut butter sauce, hot fudge, whipped cream, chocolate shavings, a big peanut butter cup, a Biscoff cookie
Floats
Sauces
Misc.
OFF THE GRIDDLE
BENEDICTS
FAVS
HAND-HELDS
EGGS & OMLETTS
SIDES
Roasted Potatoes
Hash Browns
Grits
Cheesy Grits
Fresh Fruit Cup
Sliced Avocado
Side of Guac
Sliced Tomatoes
Traditional Salsa 3oz
Fries
Egg
2 Egg Side
Bacon
Pork
Chorizo
Sausage Side
Impossible Sausage
Canadian Bacon
Sausage Gravy Side
English Muffin
Biscuit
Toast
Hollandaise
Queso
Apple Butter Side
Artisanal Bread 1 Piece
Syrup
Single Waffle
Whip Cream Side
Coconut Whip Side
Single Crab Cake
KIDS
BOARDS
Cake Fee
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
4th Street Fillin serves casual upscale menu items, weekend brunch, plant based options, craft beer & handcrafted cocktails. Indoor & outdoor seating. Family & pet friendly.
382 N Orlando Ave, Cocoa beach, FL 32931