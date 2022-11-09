Restaurant header imageView gallery

4th Street Shrimp Store

review star

No reviews yet

1006 4th Street North

St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Shrimp Dinner
Homemade Hushpuppies (5)
Bowl of Clam Chowder

APPETIZERS

1/2 Lb Large U-Peel-Em's Shrimp

1/2 Lb Large U-Peel-Em's Shrimp

$12.00

16-18 Shrimp Steamed hot served with Cocktail Sauce and lemon.

Cup of Clam Chowder

Cup of Clam Chowder

$4.00

Moon over my Clammy! Creamy Thick New England Style.

Bowl of Clam Chowder

Bowl of Clam Chowder

$6.00

Moon over my Clammy! Creamy Thick New England Style.

Quart of Clam Chowder

$13.00

1/2 Gallon of Clam Chowder

$21.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail (5)

$7.00
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail (7)

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail (7)

$10.00

Peeled and deveined shrimp steamed with Old Bay and chilled served with cocktail sauce and lemon.

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail (9)

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail (9)

$12.00

Peeled and deveined shrimp steamed with Old Bay and chilled served with cocktail sauce and lemon.

Coconut Shrimp (5)

$7.00
Coconut Shrimp (7)

Coconut Shrimp (7)

$10.00

Fried to perfection. Served with a side of Thai Chili dipping sauce.

Coconut Shrimp (9)

Coconut Shrimp (9)

$12.00

Fried to perfection. Served with a side of Thai Chili dipping sauce.

Florida Crab Croquettes (2)

Florida Crab Croquettes (2)

$11.00

Homemade with real crab meat, served with a side of Remoulade sauce.

Smoked Fish Spread

Smoked Fish Spread

$10.00

Served With Saltine Crackers.

Buttermilk Battered Fried Mushrooms

Buttermilk Battered Fried Mushrooms

$6.00

Served with a side of Horsey Mayo dipping sauce.

Beer Batter Onion Rings

Beer Batter Onion Rings

$6.00

Served with a side of Horsey sauce.

Homemade Hushpuppies (5)

Homemade Hushpuppies (5)

$5.00

Fried to perfection.

Side Items

FISH SPREAD 12 OZ

$14.00

SANDWICHES, SALADS AND LUNCH SPECIALS

Grouper Sandwich

Grouper Sandwich

$21.00

Blackened, Broiled or Fried on a Kaiser roll with lettuce and tomato served with a choice of one side item.

Mahi Sandwich

Mahi Sandwich

$17.00

Blackened, Broiled or Fried on a Kaiser roll with lettuce and tomato served with a choice of one side item.

Cod Sandwich

Cod Sandwich

$14.00

Blackened, Broiled or Fried on a Kaiser roll with lettuce and tomato served with a choice of one side item.

Salmon Sandwich

Salmon Sandwich

$15.00

Blackened, Broiled or Fried on a Kaiser roll with lettuce and tomato served with a choice of one side item.

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Blackened, Broiled or Fried on a Kaiser roll with lettuce and tomato served with a choice of one side item.

Oyster Po-Boy

Oyster Po-Boy

$18.00

Fried to perfection. Served on a hoagie roll with lettuce and tomato and Remoulade dipping sauce, served with a choice of one side item.

Shrimp Po-Boy

Shrimp Po-Boy

$13.00

Fried to perfection. Served on a hoagie roll with lettuce and tomato and Remoulade dipping sauce served with a choice of one side item.

Clam Roll

$13.00
Shrimp and Lobster Roll

Shrimp and Lobster Roll

$13.00

Chilled salad with lettuce, and tomato.

Philly Steak & Cheese

Philly Steak & Cheese

$12.00

Classic Philly served wit Onions, Mushrooms and Peppers, served with a choice of one side item.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$11.00

Fresh Angus patty with lettuce, tomato and pickle served with a choice of one side item.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Blackened, Broiled or Fried on a Kaiser roll with lettuce and tomato served with a choice of one side item.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Buffalo Chicken on a Kaiser roll with lettuce and tomato and Blue Cheese dipping sauce served with a choice of one side item.

Tacos

Tacos

Two flour tortilla tacos with lettuce, mixed cheese, mango salsa and remoulade sauce with a choice of one side item.

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$15.00

Over field greens, broiled or blackened.

Ahi Tuna Salad

Ahi Tuna Salad

$15.00

Blackened, over field greens.

Grouper Salad

$21.00

Cooked the way you like it and served over field greens.

Chicken and Shrimp (7) Lunch Special

Chicken and Shrimp (7) Lunch Special

$12.00

(7) Shrimp and Chicken breast cooked to perfection served with your choice of side.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Fried to Perfection served with a choice of one side.

Shrimp and Lobster Salad

Shrimp and Lobster Salad

$13.00

Served over field green.

Island Salad

Island Salad

$12.00

Chicken or Shrimp served over field green with walnuts and raisins.

Sunbelt Salad

$12.00

Chicken or Shrimp served over a bed of mixed greens and shredded mix cheddar cheese.

Fried Clams and Shrimp (7)

Fried Clams and Shrimp (7)

$13.00

Fried to perfection served with your choice of side.

Fried Cod Nuggets and Shrimp (7)

Fried Cod Nuggets and Shrimp (7)

$13.00

Fried to perfection served with your choice of side.

Fried Cod Nuggets and Clam Strips

$14.00

Side Items

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

Field greens, tomatoes, carrots and dressing of choice.

DINNERS, PASTAS AND BOWLS

Fried Shrimp Dinner

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$12.00

(16-18) Golden Fried shrimp served with your choice of side.

U-Peel-Ems Shrimp Dinner

U-Peel-Ems Shrimp Dinner

$16.00

16-18 Shrimp Steamed hot served with Cocktail Sauce and lemon served with your choice of side.

Shrimp Scampi Dinner

Shrimp Scampi Dinner

$13.00

Sautéed in garlic herb butter served with your choice of side.

Jumbo Fried Shrimp Dinner

Jumbo Fried Shrimp Dinner

$14.00

(7) Jumbo Fried shrimp cooked to perfection served with a side of your choice.

Jumbo Shrimp Blackened

Jumbo Shrimp Blackened

$14.00

(7) Blackened Jumbo Shrimp just the way you like it served with a side of your choice.

Jumbo Broiled Shrimp Dinner

Jumbo Broiled Shrimp Dinner

$14.00

(7) Jumbo Shrimp broiled in Old Bay seasoning just the way you like it served with a side of your choice.

Jumbo Shrimp Scampi Dinner

Jumbo Shrimp Scampi Dinner

$15.00

(7) Jumbo Shrimp Sautéed in Garlic Herb butter served with a side of your choice.

Shrimp Duo Dinner

Shrimp Duo Dinner

$19.00

(32) Shrimp Cooked two ways - fried and scampi style served with a choice of one side.

Jumbo Shrimp Duo Dinner

Jumbo Shrimp Duo Dinner

$23.00

(14) Jumbo Shrimp Cooked two ways - fried and scampi style served with a side of your choice.

Popcorn Shrimp Dinner

Popcorn Shrimp Dinner

$13.00

Fried to Perfection just the way you like served with a side of your choice.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Golden fried served with a dipping sauce of your choice.

Chicken Breast Dinner

$13.00
Coconut Shrimp Dinner

Coconut Shrimp Dinner

$14.00

(7) Golden Coconut Shrimp served with our Thai Chili dipping sauce served with a side of your choice.

Grouper Dinner

Grouper Dinner

$21.00

Prepared just the way you like it served with a side of your choice.

Mahi Dinner

Mahi Dinner

$17.00

Prepared just the way you like it served with a side of your choice.

Ahi Tuna Dinner

Ahi Tuna Dinner

$15.00

Blackened, served medium rare served with a teriyaki sauce and a side of your choice.

Salmon Dinner

Salmon Dinner

$15.00

Prepared just the way you like it served with a side of your choice.

Cod Dinner

Cod Dinner

$15.00

Prepared just the way you like it served with a side of your choice.

Fish(Cod) and Chips Dinner

Fish(Cod) and Chips Dinner

$19.00

Fried Cod Fingers served with French fries and a side of Cole slaw.

1 LB Snow Crab Dinner

1 LB Snow Crab Dinner

$28.00

Just what you need when you're feeling crabby. Served with a side of your choice.

Fried Clams Dinner

Fried Clams Dinner

$15.00

Golden Clam Strips Fried to perfection served with a side of your choice.

Scallop Dinner

Scallop Dinner

$18.00

Cooked just the way you like them and served with a side of your choice.

Fried Oyster Dinner

Fried Oyster Dinner

$23.00

Fried to perfection and served with a side of your choice.

Crab Cake Dinner

Crab Cake Dinner

$18.00

Golden brown, served with spicy remoulade sauce and a side of your choice.

Mahi and (3) Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

Mahi and (3) Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$23.00

Mahi served with (3) Jumbo shrimp your way served with a choice of one side.

Veracruz

Veracruz

Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers and Tomatoes sauteed in lime butter served over a bed of rice with your choice of protein and a bread stick.

Pastas

Pastas

Linguini of your choice served with a garlic bread stick.

Bowls (Mahi, Ahi, Cod, Shrimp or Chicken)

Bowls (Mahi, Ahi, Cod, Shrimp or Chicken)

Blackened, served over our Beans and Rice with Mix Cheese, Remoulade and Mango Salsa on the side.

Fried Shrimp, Scallops and Oysters

Fried Shrimp, Scallops and Oysters

$26.00

(7) Medium Golden Shrimp, Scallops and Oysters prepared just the way you like. served with a side of your choice.

Broiled Salmon, Scallops and Jumbo Shrimp

Broiled Salmon, Scallops and Jumbo Shrimp

$23.00

This Broiled favorite is perfect for any appetite. Served with a side of your choice.

Fried Clams, Crab Cake and (3) Jumbos

Fried Clams, Crab Cake and (3) Jumbos

$23.00

Fried just the way you like served with a side of your choice.

Shrimp, Scallops and Clams

$23.00

Side Items

EXTRAS

KIDS AND DESSERTS

Kids Hamburger

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Well done, served with a choice of side.

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Chicken Strips Fried to Perfection served with choice of one side.

Kids Broiled Chicken Breast

$8.00

Broiled Chicken Breast served with a choice of one side.

Kid Alfredo Pasta

$9.00

Linguini with Alfredo sauce served with a bread stick.

Kids Poporn Shrimp

$8.00

Kids Cod

$13.00
White Chocolate Bread Pudding

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$9.00

Homemade and served with Whiskey sauce and vanilla ice cream.

Blackberry Cobbler

Blackberry Cobbler

$7.00

Baked with a pastry crust served warm and topped with vanilla ice cream.

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Delicious slice made from real Key Limes.

EXTRA

RANCH

$0.50

BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

ITALIAN

$0.50

BALSAMIC

$0.50

KEISER ROLL

$0.50

TOASTED BUN

$0.50

LEMONS (5 oz)

$0.50

CRAKERS (6)

$0.50

COCKTAIL

$0.50

TARTAR

$0.50

REMUOLADE

$0.50

THAI CHILI SAUCE

$0.50

SCAMPI BUTTER (2 oz)

$0.50

MELTED BUTTER (2 oz)

$0.50

HORSE SAUCE

$0.50

RAW HORSERADDISH

$0.50

BUFFALO SAUCE

$0.50

SIDES

NEW POTATOES

$4.00

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

BEANS AND RICE

$4.00

COLE SLAW

$4.00

RICE

$4.00

BROCCOLI

$4.00

CUP OF CHOWDER

$4.00

BOWL OF CHOWDER

$5.00

BREAD STICKS

$2.00

SIDE TOMATOES

$4.00

Bottled Beer

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Michelob Amberboch

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Corona

$4.50

Stella

$4.50

Yuenling

$4.00

Reef Donkey APA (16Oz Can)

$6.00

3D Beach Blonde (16Oz Can)

$6.00

Shocktop (16Oz can)

$6.00

Green Bench Sunshine City

$6.00

Modelo

$4.50

Corona Seltzer

$4.50

Wine

Sangria

$6.00

Sycamore Lane Cab

$6.00

Sycamore Lane Chard

$6.00

Sycamore Lane Pino Grigio

$6.00

Sycamore Lane White Zin

$6.00

TO GO Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Rasberry Ice Tea

$3.00

Barq's Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thanks for Stopping In! Since 1984, the Fourth Street Shrimp Store has been a local favorite for fresh seafood in a fun, funky, casual atmosphere.

1006 4th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

