4th street standard 106 N. 4th St.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
.106 N. 4th St., Steubenville, OH 43952
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dee Jay's BBQ Ribs Grille - Weirton - 380 Three Springs Drive
No Reviews
380 Three Springs Drive Weirton, WV 26062
View restaurant
Last Resort Riverfront Bar & Grill - 1200 N River Ave
No Reviews
1200 N River Ave Toronto, OH 43964
View restaurant
More near Steubenville