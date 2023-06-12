4th street standard 106 N. 4th St.

Restaurant header imageView gallery

4th St Menu

Standard Fare

Standard Burrito

$13.00

Your burrito built your way

Standard Bowl

$13.00

Your bowl built your way

Standard Nachos

$13.00

Your nachos built your way

Standard Tacos (3 tacos)

$13.00

Your tacos built your way

Standard Sides

Hot Salsa

$1.00

Corn Salsa

$1.00

Pinto Beants

$1.50

Black Beans

$1.50

HHHOT Sauce (Very Hot)

$1.00

Tortilla

$1.00

chips

$2.00

Guacamole

$3.00

Queso

$3.00

Mild Salsa

$1.00

Standard Hot Sauce (not so hot)

$1.00

N/A Beverage

Fountain Drink

pepsi

$2.50

Pepsi Zero

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Lipton Sweet Teat

$2.50

Starry

$2.50

Refill

$1.00

water cup

$1.00

Bottle Drinks

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Pepsi Zero

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Starry Zero

$2.50

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Water

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
