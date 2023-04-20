A map showing the location of Press Burger WiltonView gallery

Press Burger Wilton

review star

No reviews yet

5 River Road

Wilton Center, CT 06897

Popular Items

Large Shake **
12 Ounce House Sauce Bottle**
Double House Burger *


Burgers - Grass-Fed and Pasture Raised Beef - No Antibiotics or Hormones

Build Your Own Single Burger: *

$6.99

You pick it, we press it, you top it...what kind of burger can we make for you today?

Build Your Own Double Burger: *

$9.99

You pick it, we press it, you top it...what kind of burger can we make for you today?

House Burger *

$7.99

American cheese, tomato, green leaf lettuce and House Sauce

Double House Burger *

$11.99

American cheese, tomato, green leaf lettuce and House Sauce.

K-Town *

$7.99

Hamburger, fresh pickled carrot, fresh pickled cucumber, gochujang and mayo

Double K-Town Burger *

$10.99

Hamburger, fresh pickled carrot, fresh pickled cucumber, gochujang and mayo

Warrior Burger *

$9.99

American cheese, thick cut bacon, potato chips and House Sauce

Double Warrior Burger *

$13.99

American cheese, thick cut bacon, potato chips and House Sauce

Buffalo Burger *

$7.99

Blue Cheese, Celery and Buffalo Sauce

Double Buffalo Burger *

$11.99

Blue Cheese, Celery and Buffalo Sauce

Reuben Burger *

$7.99

Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Dill Relish Aioli

Double Reuben Burger *

$11.99

Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Dill Relish Aioli

Hotdogs - All Natural Beef (No Antibiotics, Hormones or Added Nitrites/Nitrates)

All Natural Beef Hot Dogs - beef raised without antibiotics or hormones and fed a vegetarian diet - No Added Nitrites or Nitrates

Build Your Own Hotdog *

$4.65

Grilled Cheese

Build Your Own Grilled Cheese*

$4.99

Salad

Garden Salad

$10.99

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Carrot and Cucumber. Red Wine Vinaigrette Dressing on the Side.

Fries - Using Non-GMO Sunflower Oil

Fries **

$4.99

Cheese Fries **

$5.99

Chili Fries **

$5.99

Chili Cheese Fries **

$6.99

Bacon Cheese Fries **

$7.49

Ultra Fries **

$6.99

Our crinkle cut fries, cheese sauce, grilled onions and House Sauce

House Sauce Side *

$1.10

Cheese Sauce Side *

$1.10

Cajun Seasoning Side *

Chili Side *

$1.10

Milkshakes - Hormone-Free/Antibiotic-Free

Small Shake **

$5.99

Large Shake **

$7.99

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding**

$3.99

Bottled Beverages

Press Burger Water *

$2.99

Bottle Spring Water

Bear's Fruit Kombucha Blueberry Lavender

$5.49

Seek North Kombucha Elderflower Pineapple

$6.04

Something & Nothing Yuzu Seltzer*

$3.29

Something & Nothing Hibiscus Rose Seltzer

$3.29

Harney & Sons Organic Lemonade *

$3.49

Harney & Sons Organic Peach Iced Tea *

$3.49

Harney & Sons Organic Unsweetened Green Iced Tea*

$3.84

Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk *

$2.99

Horizon Organic Milk

Apple and Eve Organic Apple Juice *

$2.99

Apple and Eve

Coke Bottle *

$3.29

Diet Coke Bottle *

$3.29

Sprite Bottle *

$3.29

Blue Gatorade *

$2.99

House Sauce Bottles

12 Ounce House Sauce Bottle**

$9.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5 River Road, Wilton Center, CT 06897

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

