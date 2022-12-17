5-8 Club - Maplewood 2289 Minnehaha Ave E
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
In 1928 the 5-8 Club opened as a "speakeasy" serving beer and liquor illegally to its thirsty patrons. 5-8 Tavern and Grill opened in May 2002. Today, it is still known for the Juicy Lucy burger, famous beers, generous portions and thoughtful service!
Location
2289 Minnehaha Ave E, Maplewood, MN 55119
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pappy's St. Paul - 1783 MARYLAND AVE E
No Reviews
1783 MARYLAND AVE E SAINT PAUL, MN 55119
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Maplewood
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurant