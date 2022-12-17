Restaurant header imageView gallery

5-8 Club - Maplewood 2289 Minnehaha Ave E

No reviews yet

2289 Minnehaha Ave E

Maplewood, MN 55119

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

American Juicy Lucy
Roadhouse Juicy Lucy
Pepper-Jack Juicy Lucy

Snacks & Starters

Nachos Supreme

$11.99

Tortilla chips topped with cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce, black olives and tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Pickle Chips

$9.99

Hand-breaded and deep-fried pickle chips. Served with ranch dressing.

Quesadilla

$10.99

Cheddar-Jack cheese, tomatoes, peppers & onion grilled between tortillas. Served with sour cream, salsa & guacamole.

Ultimate JoJos

$8.99

Jojos topped with Cheddar-Jack cheese, chives & bacon. Served with our sour cream.

Deep Fried Cheese Curds

$9.99

Genuine wisconsin white cheddar cheese with a light, crisp breading, served with a side of marinara.

Pig-Pen Egg Roll

$9.99

Our fresh ground beef, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, diced pickles and bacon bits all wrapped up and fried until golden brown. Served with sweet Thai chili sauce.

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Juicy chicken strips hand-breaded in Parmesan cheese, bread crumbs, pepper and garlic. Served with honey mustard.

Summit Pale Ale Cheddar Dip

$8.99

Our made-from-scratch beer cheese dip served with soft pretzels.

Onion Straws

$9.99

Very thinly sliced onions, hand-breaded and golden fried.

Chicken Poppers

$8.99

Boneless chicken breast meat in a gluten free breading. Available plain or tossed in any of our wing sauces listed below.

Large Slaw

$2.30

This tangy, cheesy dip is served with your choice of tortilla chips or carrots & celery.

6 Wings

$9.99

12 Wings

$15.99

24 Wings

$29.99

Juicy Lucys

American Juicy Lucy

$12.50

These are the burgers that made us famous. Enjoy!

Bleu Juicy Lucy

$12.50

These are the burgers that made us famous. Enjoy!

Pepper-Jack Juicy Lucy

$12.50

These are the burgers that made us famous. Enjoy!

Swiss Juicy Lucy

$12.50

These are the burgers that made us famous. Enjoy!

Saucy Sally Juicy Lucy

$14.99

Stuffed with American cheese and our secret sauce & then topped with shredded lettuce, raw onions, some more American cheese & a smear of Thousand Island dressing. Make sure you have plenty of napkins.

Sunny Side Juicy Lucy

$14.99

Stuffed with cream cheese & bacon bits and topped with a fried egg & hollandaise sauce. Served on a pretzel bun, this Juicy Lucy is a winner any time of day.

Buffalo Chicken Juicy Lucy

$12.99

Our custom blend of ground chicken and seasoning is stuffed with pepper-jack and topped with bleu cheese, shredded lettuce and a dash of buffalo sauce. This one’s our latest creation.

Roadhouse Juicy Lucy

$14.99

Stuffed with American cheese and topped with our five to eight sauce, bacon and an onion ring, this burger is a staff favorite.

Santa Fe Juicy Lucy

$9.99

It’s mean, lean & green. Stuffed with pepper jack cheese and topped with guacamole, bacon, lettuce & tomato.

Classic Burgers

The GCB

$8.75

The twin cities one and only garlic cheeseburger originally made famous in green castle, Indiana. Our cheeseburger on a toasted garlic french roll.

California Burger

$11.79

Lettuce, tomato & mayo

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.25

Reuben Burger

$11.25

Bleu Cheeseburger

$10.75

Crumbled bleu cheese covered with melted Swiss cheese.

Supreme Burger

$11.25

Bacon, pepper-jack cheese and house made bbq sauce.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.75

No Meat, No Problem

$14.25

The Impossible patty is topped with lettuce and tomato and served on a gluten free bun. This is a fantastic vegan alternative to our standard burger.

Hamburger

$8.25

Cheeseburger

$8.75

Brie & Onion Burger

$10.25

Creamy Brie topped with our onion straws.

Soup, Chili & Salad

Soup of the Day - Cup

$3.99

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$4.99

Chili - Cup

$4.99

Made from our own special recipe & topped with Cheddar cheese.

Chili - Bowl

$5.99

Made from our own special recipe & topped with Cheddar cheese.

Tossed Salad

$5.99

Fresh greens with tomato, green pepper, cheddar cheese and diced onions.

Taco Salad

$11.99

Ground beef, peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheese on mixed greens, served with salsa and sour cream in a crispy homemade shell.

Ginger Sesame Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, wonton crisps, broccoli, pea pods, lettuce mix, sliced carrots, red peppers & ginger Sesame Dressing.

Saucy Sally Salad

$14.99

We took our popular Saucy Sally and made her a sister salad. All American lettuce mix, tomatoes & diced pickles tossed in our secret Sally sauce and topped with a Juicy Lucy.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Marinated chicken, tomatoes & mozzarella cheese served on a bed of mixed greens.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Sandwiches

Patty Melt

$11.99

USDA Choice hamburger topped with Swiss Cheese, American cheese & grilled onions on grilled rye

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Pulled pork roasted in our kitchen & simmered in BBQ sauce. Served with jojos and coleslaw.

BLT

$8.50

Crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato & mayo stacked on toasted bread. Served with chips & a pickle spear

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$12.99

A garlic herb wrap stuffed with all of the above, plus lettuce & a little tomato.

Cod Sandwich

$13.99

A hand-battered cod fillet topped with shredded lettuce and tomatoes on a french roll. Served with a side of tartar sauce.

Philly

$14.99

Thinly-sliced, roast beef smothered with sautéed onions, green peppers & melted Swiss cheese.

French Dip

$11.99

The Philly, but without the cheese and peppers.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

A boneless chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Grilled Chicken Club

$13.99

A boneless chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon, & swiss.

Reuben

$11.99

This classic features house made corned beef, sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing.

Favorites

Basket of Sunnies

$11.99

Golden-fried sunfish served with jojos, coleslaw, tartar sauce and toast.

Hamburger Steak

$15.99

12 oz. of Certified Angus Beef®, topped with sautéed mushrooms & fried onions. Served with a tossed salad.

Chicken Fajitas

$15.99

Seasoned chicken sautéed with green peppers & onions. Served with tortillas, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream & salsa.

Shrimp Basket

$10.99

Hand-breaded shrimp, fries and coleslaw with cocktail sauce on the side.

Genuine Broasted Chicken

Half Chicken

$14.99

Includes a breast, wing, thigh & leg. Sorry, no all-white meat requests please.

Family Chicken

$25.99

8 pieces of chicken. Great for takeout.

Quarter Chicken Dinner Dark Meat

$11.99

For the smaller appetite, our quarter chicken dinner is perfect.

Quarter Chicken Dinner White Meat

$12.99

For the smaller appetite, our quarter chicken dinner is perfect.

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$5.25

A chocoholic’s dream.

Mini Donuts

$5.99

Tossed in cinnamon sugar.

Root Beer Float

$0.75

Lift Bridge root beer poured over creamy vanilla ice cream. A refreshing treat.

Side of Sauce

SD 5-8 Sauce

$0.75

SD BBQ Sauce

$0.75

SD Blue Cheese

$0.75

SD Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

SD Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

SD Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

SD Dragon's Drool

$0.75

SD Honey Mustard

$0.75

SD Marshmallow Bleu

$0.75

SD Mayo

$0.75

SD Poppas Sauce

$0.75

SD Ranch

$0.75

SD Salsa

$0.75

SD Saucy Sally Sauce

$0.75

SD Sour Cream

$0.75

SD Peanut Sauce

$0.75

SD Tartar Sauce

$0.75

SD Thousand Island

$0.75

Non-Alcoholic Beverages (Deep Copy)

Arnie Palmer

$2.99

Cherry Sierra Mist Fountain

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Mountain Dew Diet

$2.99

Orange Crush

$2.99

Pepsi Diet

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Pepsi Cherry

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

16oz LiftBridge Root Beer

$3.00

22oz LiftBridge Root Beer

$4.25

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Buddy's Orange

$3.00

Buddy's Grape

$3.00

Coffee

$2.60

Apple Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Tomato Juice

$2.99

Diet Sierra Mist

$2.99

Red Bull

$4.50

Seasonal Features

Thanksgiving JL

$17.24

Meatloaf Burger

$17.24

Mac-N-Cheese

$13.79

Crispy Shrimp

$12.64
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

In 1928 the 5-8 Club opened as a "speakeasy" serving beer and liquor illegally to its thirsty patrons. 5-8 Tavern and Grill opened in May 2002. Today, it is still known for the Juicy Lucy burger, famous beers, generous portions and thoughtful service!

Location

2289 Minnehaha Ave E, Maplewood, MN 55119

Directions

