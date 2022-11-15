Restaurant header imageView gallery

5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul

1741 S Robert St

West Saint Paul, MN 55118

Popular Items

American Juicy Lucy
Roadhouse
Bacon Cheeseburger

APPETIZERS

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Genuine wisconsin white cheddar cheese with a light, crisp breading, served with a side of marinara.

Pig-Pen Egg Roll

$9.99

Our fresh ground beef, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, diced pickles and bacon bits all wrapped up and fried until golden brown. Served with sweet Thai chili sauce.

6 Wings

$9.99

Fries

$5.99

Pickle Chips

$9.99

Hand-breaded and deep-fried pickle chips. Served with ranch dressing.

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Juicy chicken strips hand-breaded in Parmesan cheese, bread crumbs, pepper and garlic. Served with honey mustard.

12 Wings

$15.99

Jojos

$5.99

Quesadilla

$10.99

Cheddar-Jack cheese, tomatoes, peppers & onion grilled between tortillas. Served with sour cream, salsa & guacamole.

Onion Straws

$9.99

Very thinly sliced onions, hand-breaded and golden fried.

24 Wings

$29.99

1/2 Ring

$5.99

Chicken Poppers

$8.99

Boneless chicken breast meat in a gluten free breading. Available plain or tossed in any of our wing sauces listed below.

Nachos Supreme

$11.99

Tortilla chips topped with cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce, black olives and tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Onion Rings

$7.99

BURGERS

The Saucy Sally

$14.99

Stuffed with American cheese and our secret sauce & then topped with shredded lettuce, raw onions, some more American cheese & a smear of Thousand Island dressing. Make sure you have plenty of napkins.

The PB&J

$13.99

Stuffed with creamy peanut butter & American cheese, this delicious burger is topped with strawberry jam

Roadhouse

$14.99

Stuffed with American cheese and topped with our five to eight sauce, bacon and an onion ring, this burger is a staff favorite.

Buffalo Chicken

$12.99

Our custom blend of ground chicken and seasoning is stuffed with pepper-jack and topped with bleu cheese, shredded lettuce and a dash of buffalo sauce. This one’s our latest creation.

The Santa Fe

$14.99

It's mean, lean & green, stuffed with pepper jack cheese and topped with guacamole, bacon, lettuce and tomato.

American Juicy Lucy

$12.50

These are the burgers that made us famous. Enjoy!

Swiss Juicy Lucy

$12.50

These are the burgers that made us famous. Enjoy!

Pepper-Jack Juicy Lucy

$12.50

These are the burgers that made us famous. Enjoy!

Bleu Juicy Lucy

$12.50

These are the burgers that made us famous. Enjoy!

The GCB

$8.75

The twin cities one and only garlic cheeseburger originally made famous in green castle, Indiana. Our cheeseburger on a toasted garlic french roll.

Bleu Cheese Burger

$10.75

Crumbled bleu cheese covered with melted Swiss cheese.

Mission Impossible

$15.25

The Impossible patty is topped with lettuce and tomato and served on a gluten free bun. This is a fantastic vegan alternative to our standard burger.

California Burger

$10.25

Lettuce, tomato & mayo

Supreme Burger

$11.25

Bacon, pepper-jack cheese and house made bbq sauce.

Hamburger

$8.25

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.25

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.75

Reuben Burger

$11.25

Cheeseburger

$8.75

Brie & Onion Burger

$10.25

SALADS & HOUSE-MADE CHILI

Taco Salad

$12.99

Ground beef, peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheese on mixed greens, served with salsa and sour cream in a crispy homemade shell.

Ginger Sesame Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, wonton crisps, broccoli, pea pods, lettuce mix, sliced carrots, red peppers & ginger Sesame Dressing.

Tossed Salad

$5.99

Fresh greens with tomato, green pepper, cheddar cheese and diced onions.

Cup SOD

$4.99

Bowl SOD

$5.99

Cup Chili

$4.99

Bowl Chili

$5.99

SPECIALTY SANDWICHES

Reuben

$11.99

This classic features house made corned beef, sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing.

Philly

$14.99

Thinly-sliced, roast beef smothered with sautéed onions, green peppers & melted Swiss cheese.

French Dip

$11.99

The Philly, but without the cheese and peppers.

Cod Sandwich

$13.99

A hand-battered cod fillet topped with shredded lettuce and tomatoes on a french roll. Served with a side of tartar sauce.

Grilled Chicken

$10.99

A boneless chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

A boneless chicken breast, tossed in buffalo sauce & topped with shredded lettuce. Served with a side of buffalo and bleu cheese dressing.

Cheesy Bacon and Tomato

$8.99

Swiss, American, and Cheddar cheeses with bacon & tomato. Served with chips & a pickle spear

Patty Melt

$12.99

Certified Angus hamburger topped with Swiss Cheese, American Cheese & grilled onions on grilled rye.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.99

A garlic herb wrap stuffed with all of the above, plus lettuce & a little tomato.

DINNERS

Chicken Supreme

$14.99

Two chicken breasts topped with bacon, Swiss cheese and mushrooms. Served with a side salad with your choice of dressing.

Basket of Sunnies

$11.99

Golden-fried sunfish served with jojos, coleslaw, tartar sauce and toast.

Shrimp Basket

$10.99

Hand-breaded shrimp, fries and coleslaw with cocktail sauce on the side.

BROASTED CHICKEN

Half Chicken Dinner

$13.99

Includes a breast, wing, thigh and leg. Sorry, no all-white meat requests please.

Family Chicken Dinner

$24.99

8 pieces of chicken. Great for takeout.

Quarter Chicken Dinner

$10.99

For the smaller appetite, our quarter chicken dinner is perfect.

DESSERTS

Chocolate Cake

$5.25

A chocoholic's dream!

Mini Donuts

$5.99

Tossed in cinnamon sugar.

SEASONAL MENU

REUBEN BITES

$9.99

CARAMEL APPLE MINI DONUTS

$6.99

MEATLOAF BURGER

$14.99

MAC N CHEESE

$11.99
HOME OF THE JUICY LUCY! In 1928, at the height of Prohibition, the 5-8 Club opened amid the high living flapper era operating as a "speakeasy." Today, we're known for great food, friendly service and unbeatable burgers.

Location

1741 S Robert St, West Saint Paul, MN 55118

Directions

