5 Arch Brewing Co

Crystal Growler, Carryout

$25.00

Bohemian Pilsener | 4% ABV Want something light? Here you go! This light, crisp pilsener features a simple two ingredient grain bill and showcases only Crystal hops. It's as light in color as Leeloo, but the crispness of the Bohemian Lager yeast and clean Crystal hops make it distinctly refreshing.