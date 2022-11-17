Restaurant header imageView gallery

5 Arch Brewing Co

192 Reviews

$$$

129 E Main St

Centerville, IN 47330

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Spectacle Burger
Leeloo Burger
Cheese Pizza

Starters

Hand-cut Fries

Hand-cut Fries

$7.00+

Two whole whopping pounds of fresh, hand cut spuds fried to crispy perfection and tossed with just the right amount of kosher salt. Great with beer cheese!

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

Fresh house-made chips, served with a helping of Salsa Verde and Hot Red Salsa.

Jalapeno Bites

Jalapeno Bites

$8.00

A spicy combination of jalapenos, cream cheese, bacon, and mozzarella battered, breaded, and then fried to perfection. Served with our house made chipotle aioli

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

A dozen soft and chewy pretzel bites, served with a side of beer cheese and honey mustard.

Bread Sticks w/ Beer Cheese

$8.00

Eight lightly seasoned freshly baked bread sticks. Served with our house made E Star beer cheese, because we all know bread sticks are just the vessel used to eat more cheese.

Just the Sprouts

Just the Sprouts

$9.00

Who knew that eating your vegetables could be so rewarding? Tossed with bacon, garlic, salt, pepper, and ghee.

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$11.00+

Our Basket of Fries loaded up with pulled pork, jalapenos, our house-made BBQ sauce, and beer cheese. I think this counts as a meal...

Pigs in a Duvet

Pigs in a Duvet

$11.00

Your childhood favorite grew up. He classed up and taste for the finer things in life. Polish sausage wrapped in a flaky puff pastry, served with spicy whole ground mustard and our house-made honey mustard.

Beer Cheese

$3.00

Beer cheese, made with our E* Amber Ale. Pairs great with our Fries, Pigs in a Duvet, Tacos, Pizza... Actually it goes with about anything!

Fried Onion Straws

$7.00

Lighter Fare

Street Tacos

$11.00

Three juicy carnitas tacos on soft corn tortillas, topped with white onion and fresh cilantro. Served with lime, and your choice of cool Pico de Gallo, mild Salsa Verde, or our signature hot Mexican Chimichurri.

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

4 breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of side and dipping sauce.

B.LT.

$12.00

Made with crispy Indiana bacon, freshly sliced tomatoes (fresher than the farmers market during the summer!), lettuce, mayo, and a toasted brioche bun. What better way to enjoy the warm weather than with a toasty B.L.T.?

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Juicy shredded pork tossed with our house-made barbeque sauce, and served on a freshly baked brioche bun with your choice of side and a pickle.

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

You asked - here it is! A full pound of mac & cheese made with real cheddar and lightly baked - the only thing that makes this better is topping it with BBQ Pork!

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Choose a grilled or hand breaded chicken breast filet, served on a freshly baked brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Comes with your choice of side and a pickle.

Cherry Apple Salad

$11.00+

A sweet and tangy mix of leafy greens, fresh chopped apples, dried cherries, blue cheese, walnuts, grilled chicken, served with a creamy raspberry vinaigrette. Please Note: side salads don't come with a protein option.

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$11.00+

A flavorful, colorful, protein packed salad fit for a king. Grilled chicken, roasted sweet potatoes and red onion, and dressed with sunflower seeds on top. Tossed in our house made dressing that's made with real maple syrup. Please Note: side salads don't come with a protein option.

House Salad

$9.00+

A mix of heritage greens, fresh tomato, mozzarella cheese, red onion, chicken, and ranch on the side. Please Note: side salads don't come with a protein option.

Greek Salad

$11.00+

What better way to welcome in spring than with a Greek salad? Our Spring Mix topped with Kalamata Olives, Fresh Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, and Feta Cheese. Comes with our house-made red wine vinaigrette.

Signature Burgers

Spectacle Burger

$17.00+

As classic as they come. A custom blend beef patty with muenster, thick sliced bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion, all on a freshly baked brioche bun. Served with our hand-cut fries and a pickle. Regular is a half-pound patty. Junior is a quarter-pound patty.

E* Burger

$15.00+

Behold, a mushroom and swiss like none other. A whole half pound of custom blended beef, covered with caramelized onions, grilled baby bella mushrooms, a blanket of baby swiss cheese, a pile of pickled red cabbage, served up on a freshly baked brioche bun. Served with a side of hand-cut fries and a pickle. Regular is a half-pound patty. Junior is a quarter-pound patty.

Leeloo Burger

$15.00+

Feel like a Supreme Being. A full half-pound custom blended beef patty with ghost-pepper cheese, cilantro, fried onion straws, and topped with crème fraiche to help cool it down. Served with a side of hand-cut fries and a pickle. Regular is a half-pound patty. Junior is a quarter-pound patty.

Wrath Burger

$17.00+

So good it should be a sin. A full half-pound custom blended beef patty with smoked gouda, bacon, whisky-maple onions, spinach, and an over-easy fried egg, piled on a freshly baked brioche bun. Served with a side of hand-cut fries and a pickle. Regular is a half-pound patty. Junior is a quarter-pound patty.

Mausolus Burger

$15.00+

A black and blue worthy of a monument. A full half-pound custom blended blackened beef patty with a heaping pile of blue cheese, arugula, red onion, ever-so-gently laid to rest on a freshly baked brioche bun. Served with our hand-cut fries and pickle. Regular is a half-pound patty. Junior is a quarter-pound patty.

Onis Burger

$17.00+

Sign on the dotted line, it's official! Our half-pound custom blended beef patty topped with candied bacon, a slather of our made-from-scratch bramble jam, and a dollop of creamy brie cheese, served up on a freshly baked brioche bun. Served with a side of hand-cut fries and a pickle. Regular is a half-pound patty. Junior is a quarter-pound patty.

BYO Burger

$14.00+

Build your own burger your way! Regular is a half-pound patty. Junior is a quarter-pound patty.

BauerBurger

$11.00+

Hand-Tossed Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Voted "Best Pizza I've Ever Had" by some kid down the street. Our hand-tossed pizzas come topped with your choice of marinara sauce or garlic olive oil, and a special three-cheese blend. Add a side of beer cheese to put that crust to good work.

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Our classic cheese pizza, with a generous helping of chunky pepperoni. No wimpy pepperonis on this pizza!

Supreme Pizza

$15.00

Our cheese pizza, topped with whatever we can get our hands on. Comes standard with pepperoni, ground sausage, mushrooms, red onion, and black olives. Don't let us stop you there, though!

BBQ Pork Pizza

$15.00

Our hand-made pizza crust, topped with made-from-scratch Barbeque sauce, carnitas, bacon, jalapenos, red onion, and a pile of our three-cheese blend.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

Our hand-made pizza, topped with ranch, chicken, bacon, tomatoes, black olives, and a pile of our three-cheese blend.

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Fresh grape tomatoes, basil, and olive oil come together to create a fresh and light take on the classic margherita pizza.

Onis Pizza

$15.00

Our hand-made pizza crust, topped with a bramble jam base, ground beef, bacon, brie and mozzarella cheeses.

BYO Pizza

$11.00

Can't decide on a pizza? Do what we do and start from scratch!

Desserts

Jody's Apple Dumpling

$7.00

We may not make 'em just like Jodi, but we sure try! A warm fresh baked apple dumpling, served with a side of Ullery's Homemade Vanilla Bean, some caramel drizzle, and extra cinnamon sugar for good measure!

Mausolus Brownie

$7.00

A rich and fudgy chocolate brownie made with just a touch of our Mausolus Stout, paired perfectly with a scoop of Ullery's Homemade Peanut Butter Dream. It's a match made in heaven!

Scoop of Ice Cream

$5.00

Ullery's Homemade has been making traditional ice cream in the Wayne County area for over 25 years, and once you try a bite you'll see that nothing else compares. Try Vanilla Bean or Peanut Butter Dream!

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Sometimes a root beer float is just what you need - go with a scoop of Ullery's Homemade Vanilla Bean in some Barq's, or mix it up with whatever combination you can think of! Now served in a 32oz compostable cup!

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.00

Jr. Cheeseburger with muenster (it's okay, you can tell your kid it's "normal" cheese, they won't know the difference!) a small side of fries or apple fries, and a small drink

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.00

3 crispy tenders, a small side of fries or apple fries, and a small drink.

Kid's Pigs in a Duvet

$8.00

A Polish sausage in a puff pastry (fancy pigs in a blanket!), a small side a fries or apple fries, and a small drink.

Dipping Sauces

Beer Cheese

$1.50+

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50+

Grey Poupon Coarse Ground Mustard

$0.50+

Honey Mustard

$0.50+

House BBQ Sauce

$0.50+

Ketchup

$0.50+

Mayo

$0.50+

Mexican Chimichurri

$0.50+

Mustard

$0.50+

Pico de Gallo

$0.50+

Ranch

$0.50+

Red Salsa (Medium)

$0.50+

Salsa Verde

$0.50+

Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce

$0.50+

Queso Blanco

$3.00+

Soft Drinks

Iced Tea

$3.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Mr Pibb

Mr Pibb

$3.00
Barq's Rootbeer

Barq's Rootbeer

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

2% Milk, 14oz Bottle

$3.00

Chocolate Milk, 14oz Bottle

$3.00

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$5.00

Kid's Drink

$2.00

Water

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Online Ordering - Growlers

E* Growler, Carryout

E* Growler, Carryout

$25.00
Leeloo Growler, Carryout

Leeloo Growler, Carryout

$25.00
WRATH Growler, Carryout

WRATH Growler, Carryout

$25.00
Spectacle Growler, Carryout

Spectacle Growler, Carryout

$25.00

Onis Growler, Carryout

$29.00

Nut Brown Growler, Carryout

$25.00
Mausolus Growler, Carryout

Mausolus Growler, Carryout

$25.00
Mausolus Coffee Growler, Carryout

Mausolus Coffee Growler, Carryout

$25.00

Winston ESB Growler, Carryout

$25.00

Crystal Growler, Carryout

$25.00

Bohemian Pilsener | 4% ABV Want something light? Here you go! This light, crisp pilsener features a simple two ingredient grain bill and showcases only Crystal hops. It's as light in color as Leeloo, but the crispness of the Bohemian Lager yeast and clean Crystal hops make it distinctly refreshing.

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

129 E Main St, Centerville, IN 47330

Directions

Gallery
5 Arch Brewing image
5 Arch Brewing image

Similar restaurants in your area

Americana Pizza Co. - Centerville
orange star4.9 • 76
215 E Main St Centerville, IN 47330
View restaurantnext
Firehouse BBQ & Blues
orange starNo Reviews
400 N 8th St Richmond, IN 47374
View restaurantnext
Smiley's Pub
orange star4.3 • 344
39 N 8th St Richmond, IN 47374
View restaurantnext
Little Sheba's Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 878
175 Fort Wayne Ave Richmond, IN 47374
View restaurantnext
Bertie's Music Bar
orange star4.3 • 396
1129 E Main ST Richmond, IN 47374
View restaurantnext
Bertie's Music Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1129 E Main St Richmond, IN 47374
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Centerville

Americana Pizza Co. - Centerville
orange star4.9 • 76
215 E Main St Centerville, IN 47330
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Centerville
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Muncie
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Hamilton
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Miamisburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Anderson
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Dayton
review star
Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston