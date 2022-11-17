- Home
- /
- Centerville
- /
- 5 Arch Brewing Co
5 Arch Brewing Co
192 Reviews
$$$
129 E Main St
Centerville, IN 47330
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Hand-cut Fries
Two whole whopping pounds of fresh, hand cut spuds fried to crispy perfection and tossed with just the right amount of kosher salt. Great with beer cheese!
Chips and Salsa
Fresh house-made chips, served with a helping of Salsa Verde and Hot Red Salsa.
Jalapeno Bites
A spicy combination of jalapenos, cream cheese, bacon, and mozzarella battered, breaded, and then fried to perfection. Served with our house made chipotle aioli
Pretzel Bites
A dozen soft and chewy pretzel bites, served with a side of beer cheese and honey mustard.
Bread Sticks w/ Beer Cheese
Eight lightly seasoned freshly baked bread sticks. Served with our house made E Star beer cheese, because we all know bread sticks are just the vessel used to eat more cheese.
Just the Sprouts
Who knew that eating your vegetables could be so rewarding? Tossed with bacon, garlic, salt, pepper, and ghee.
Loaded Fries
Our Basket of Fries loaded up with pulled pork, jalapenos, our house-made BBQ sauce, and beer cheese. I think this counts as a meal...
Pigs in a Duvet
Your childhood favorite grew up. He classed up and taste for the finer things in life. Polish sausage wrapped in a flaky puff pastry, served with spicy whole ground mustard and our house-made honey mustard.
Beer Cheese
Beer cheese, made with our E* Amber Ale. Pairs great with our Fries, Pigs in a Duvet, Tacos, Pizza... Actually it goes with about anything!
Fried Onion Straws
Lighter Fare
Street Tacos
Three juicy carnitas tacos on soft corn tortillas, topped with white onion and fresh cilantro. Served with lime, and your choice of cool Pico de Gallo, mild Salsa Verde, or our signature hot Mexican Chimichurri.
Chicken Tenders
4 breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of side and dipping sauce.
B.LT.
Made with crispy Indiana bacon, freshly sliced tomatoes (fresher than the farmers market during the summer!), lettuce, mayo, and a toasted brioche bun. What better way to enjoy the warm weather than with a toasty B.L.T.?
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Juicy shredded pork tossed with our house-made barbeque sauce, and served on a freshly baked brioche bun with your choice of side and a pickle.
Mac & Cheese
You asked - here it is! A full pound of mac & cheese made with real cheddar and lightly baked - the only thing that makes this better is topping it with BBQ Pork!
Chicken Sandwich
Choose a grilled or hand breaded chicken breast filet, served on a freshly baked brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Comes with your choice of side and a pickle.
Cherry Apple Salad
A sweet and tangy mix of leafy greens, fresh chopped apples, dried cherries, blue cheese, walnuts, grilled chicken, served with a creamy raspberry vinaigrette. Please Note: side salads don't come with a protein option.
Quinoa Salad
A flavorful, colorful, protein packed salad fit for a king. Grilled chicken, roasted sweet potatoes and red onion, and dressed with sunflower seeds on top. Tossed in our house made dressing that's made with real maple syrup. Please Note: side salads don't come with a protein option.
House Salad
A mix of heritage greens, fresh tomato, mozzarella cheese, red onion, chicken, and ranch on the side. Please Note: side salads don't come with a protein option.
Greek Salad
What better way to welcome in spring than with a Greek salad? Our Spring Mix topped with Kalamata Olives, Fresh Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, and Feta Cheese. Comes with our house-made red wine vinaigrette.
Signature Burgers
Spectacle Burger
As classic as they come. A custom blend beef patty with muenster, thick sliced bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion, all on a freshly baked brioche bun. Served with our hand-cut fries and a pickle. Regular is a half-pound patty. Junior is a quarter-pound patty.
E* Burger
Behold, a mushroom and swiss like none other. A whole half pound of custom blended beef, covered with caramelized onions, grilled baby bella mushrooms, a blanket of baby swiss cheese, a pile of pickled red cabbage, served up on a freshly baked brioche bun. Served with a side of hand-cut fries and a pickle. Regular is a half-pound patty. Junior is a quarter-pound patty.
Leeloo Burger
Feel like a Supreme Being. A full half-pound custom blended beef patty with ghost-pepper cheese, cilantro, fried onion straws, and topped with crème fraiche to help cool it down. Served with a side of hand-cut fries and a pickle. Regular is a half-pound patty. Junior is a quarter-pound patty.
Wrath Burger
So good it should be a sin. A full half-pound custom blended beef patty with smoked gouda, bacon, whisky-maple onions, spinach, and an over-easy fried egg, piled on a freshly baked brioche bun. Served with a side of hand-cut fries and a pickle. Regular is a half-pound patty. Junior is a quarter-pound patty.
Mausolus Burger
A black and blue worthy of a monument. A full half-pound custom blended blackened beef patty with a heaping pile of blue cheese, arugula, red onion, ever-so-gently laid to rest on a freshly baked brioche bun. Served with our hand-cut fries and pickle. Regular is a half-pound patty. Junior is a quarter-pound patty.
Onis Burger
Sign on the dotted line, it's official! Our half-pound custom blended beef patty topped with candied bacon, a slather of our made-from-scratch bramble jam, and a dollop of creamy brie cheese, served up on a freshly baked brioche bun. Served with a side of hand-cut fries and a pickle. Regular is a half-pound patty. Junior is a quarter-pound patty.
BYO Burger
Build your own burger your way! Regular is a half-pound patty. Junior is a quarter-pound patty.
BauerBurger
Hand-Tossed Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Voted "Best Pizza I've Ever Had" by some kid down the street. Our hand-tossed pizzas come topped with your choice of marinara sauce or garlic olive oil, and a special three-cheese blend. Add a side of beer cheese to put that crust to good work.
Pepperoni Pizza
Our classic cheese pizza, with a generous helping of chunky pepperoni. No wimpy pepperonis on this pizza!
Supreme Pizza
Our cheese pizza, topped with whatever we can get our hands on. Comes standard with pepperoni, ground sausage, mushrooms, red onion, and black olives. Don't let us stop you there, though!
BBQ Pork Pizza
Our hand-made pizza crust, topped with made-from-scratch Barbeque sauce, carnitas, bacon, jalapenos, red onion, and a pile of our three-cheese blend.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Our hand-made pizza, topped with ranch, chicken, bacon, tomatoes, black olives, and a pile of our three-cheese blend.
Margherita Pizza
Fresh grape tomatoes, basil, and olive oil come together to create a fresh and light take on the classic margherita pizza.
Onis Pizza
Our hand-made pizza crust, topped with a bramble jam base, ground beef, bacon, brie and mozzarella cheeses.
BYO Pizza
Can't decide on a pizza? Do what we do and start from scratch!
Desserts
Jody's Apple Dumpling
We may not make 'em just like Jodi, but we sure try! A warm fresh baked apple dumpling, served with a side of Ullery's Homemade Vanilla Bean, some caramel drizzle, and extra cinnamon sugar for good measure!
Mausolus Brownie
A rich and fudgy chocolate brownie made with just a touch of our Mausolus Stout, paired perfectly with a scoop of Ullery's Homemade Peanut Butter Dream. It's a match made in heaven!
Scoop of Ice Cream
Ullery's Homemade has been making traditional ice cream in the Wayne County area for over 25 years, and once you try a bite you'll see that nothing else compares. Try Vanilla Bean or Peanut Butter Dream!
Root Beer Float
Sometimes a root beer float is just what you need - go with a scoop of Ullery's Homemade Vanilla Bean in some Barq's, or mix it up with whatever combination you can think of! Now served in a 32oz compostable cup!
Kid's Menu
Kid's Cheeseburger
Jr. Cheeseburger with muenster (it's okay, you can tell your kid it's "normal" cheese, they won't know the difference!) a small side of fries or apple fries, and a small drink
Kid's Chicken Tenders
3 crispy tenders, a small side of fries or apple fries, and a small drink.
Kid's Pigs in a Duvet
A Polish sausage in a puff pastry (fancy pigs in a blanket!), a small side a fries or apple fries, and a small drink.
Dipping Sauces
Soft Drinks
Online Ordering - Growlers
E* Growler, Carryout
Leeloo Growler, Carryout
WRATH Growler, Carryout
Spectacle Growler, Carryout
Onis Growler, Carryout
Nut Brown Growler, Carryout
Mausolus Growler, Carryout
Mausolus Coffee Growler, Carryout
Winston ESB Growler, Carryout
Crystal Growler, Carryout
Bohemian Pilsener | 4% ABV Want something light? Here you go! This light, crisp pilsener features a simple two ingredient grain bill and showcases only Crystal hops. It's as light in color as Leeloo, but the crispness of the Bohemian Lager yeast and clean Crystal hops make it distinctly refreshing.
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
129 E Main St, Centerville, IN 47330