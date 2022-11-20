  • Home
  Clive
  5 Borough Bagels - 13435 University Ave, Ste 300 Clive, IA 50325
5 Borough Bagels 13435 University Ave, Ste 300 Clive, IA 50325

No reviews yet

13435 University Ave, Ste 300

Clive, IA 50325

Popular Items

Blended Cream Cheese
Bagel W/ Blended Cream Cheese
Bacon, Egg & Cheese

Breakfast

Egg & Cheese

$5.00

Breakfast Wrap

$9.00

Bacon, Sausage, Scrambled Eggs, and Cheese. (Item can ONLY be made with Scrambled Eggs)

Salami, Egg & Cheese

$8.50

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$7.45

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$7.45

Bagel W/Plain Cream Cheese

$4.15

Bagel W/ Blended Cream Cheese

$4.75

The Empire

$11.35

Lox Deluxe

$9.75

Breakfast Bowl 🍲

$10.00

The Liberty

$6.75

Scooped Whole Wheat Bagel, Egg White, Spinach, Tomato, and Onion

Bagels

Single Bagel

$1.75

Half Dozen Bagels

$8.75

Dozen Bagels

$16.00

The Union Square

$40.00

Choice of Bagels for a BAKER'S Dozen (All Sliced), Choice of (3) 8 oz Blended Cream Cheese packaged in a box with knives and napkins

Cream Cheese

Plain Cream Cheese

$2.40+

Blended Cream Cheese

$3.00+

Lunch

The Bronx

$8.85

The Greenwich

$7.75

The Astoria

$9.45

The Queens

$8.85

The Pastrami

$11.00

The Brooklyn

$9.45

The Manhattan

$8.85

Build Your Own

$7.77

The Staten Island

$9.45

NOLITA

$9.45

Salami, Muenster Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Italian Dressing on your choice of bagel!

Wraps

Club Wrap

$8.85

Turkey BLT Wrap

$8.85

Mediterranean Wrap

$8.35

Sides

Chips

$1.75

Scrambled Eggs 🍳

$2.25

Hashbrowns

$3.50

Sweets

Black And White Cookie

$3.50

Cake Donut

$1.50Out of stock

Coffee and Tea

Brewed Coffee

$2.75

Cold Brew

$4.25

Red Eye

$3.50

Latte

$4.00

Black Eye

$4.25

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Café au Lait

$3.25

Double Espresso

$2.75

Chai Lea Latte

$4.50

Iced Or Hot Tea

$3.00

London Fog

$4.00

Coffee Box

$25.00+

Includes 12-15 Cups and Lids - Sugars and Cream PLEASE ALLOW EXTRA TIME FOR PREPARATION

Specialty Lattes

Almond Cookie Butter

$5.00

Cookie Butter, Almond, Whipped Cream, and White Chocolate Drizzle

Brown Butter Toffee Cream

$5.00

Brown Butter Toffee Cream, White Chocolate, Whipped Cream, and Chocolate Drizzle

Pumpkin Spice

$5.00

Pumpkin Spice, Whipped Cream, and Caramel Drizzle

Dirty Raspberry Chai

$5.00

Raspberry, Chai, Whipped Cream, and White Chocolate Drizzle

Peppermint Mocha

$5.00

Peppermint, Chocolate, Whipped Cream, and Chocolate Drizzle

Caramel Apple Butter

$5.00

Caramel Apple Butter, Whipped Cream, and Caramel Drizzle

Drinks

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$6.25Out of stock

Lemonades

$4.00

Can Soda

$1.25

Bottle Water

$1.50

Bottle Juice

$2.25

12 oz Milk

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

13435 University Ave, Ste 300, Clive, IA 50325

Directions

Gallery
5 Borough Bagels image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Map
More near Clive
