5 Borough Bagels Urbandale

No reviews yet

11101 Plum Drive

Urbandale, IA 50322

Popular Items

Blended Cream Cheese
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Sausage, Egg & Cheese

Food Menu

Breakfast

Egg & Cheese

$5.50

Breakfast Wrap

$9.50

Bacon, Sausage, Scrambled Eggs, and Cheese. (Item can ONLY be made with Scrambled Eggs)

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$7.95

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$7.00

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$7.95

Bagel W/Plain Cream Cheese

$4.15

Bagel W/ Blended Cream Cheese

$4.75

The Empire

$11.85

Lox Deluxe

$9.75

Breakfast Bowl 🍲

$11.00

Bagels

Single Bagel

$1.75

Half Dozen Bagels

$8.75

Dozen Bagels

$16.00

The Union Square

$40.00

Choice of Bagels for a BAKER'S Dozen (All Sliced), Choice of (3) 8 oz Blended Cream Cheese packaged in a box with knives and napkins

Cream Cheese

Plain Cream Cheese

$2.40+

Blended Cream Cheese

$3.00+

Lunch

The Bronx

$8.85

The Greenwich

$7.75

The Astoria

$9.45

The Queens

$8.85

The Pastrami

$11.00

The Brooklyn

$9.45

The Manhattan

$8.85

Build Your Own

$7.77

The Staten Island

$9.45

NOLITA

$9.45

Salami, Muenster Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Italian Dressing on your choice of bagel!

Chawn-Mi

Chawn-Mi

$10.70Out of stock

Bahn Mi Sandwich with your choice of bagel, Sarinade Pork, house made pickles, cilantro, and sriracha mayo

Wraps

Club Wrap

$8.85

Turkey BLT Wrap

$8.85

Mediterranean Wrap

$8.35

Sides

Chips

$1.75

Scrambled Eggs 🍳

$2.75

Hashbrowns

$3.50

Sweets

Black And White Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Drink Menu

Coffee and Tea

Brewed Coffee

$2.75

Cold Brew

$4.25Out of stock

Red Eye

$3.50

Latte

$4.00

Black Eye

$4.25

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Café au Lait

$3.25

Double Espresso

$2.75

Chai Lea Latte

$4.50

Iced Or Hot Tea

$3.00

London Fog

$4.00

Coffee Box

$25.00+

Includes 12-15 Cups and Lids - Sugars and Cream PLEASE ALLOW EXTRA TIME FOR PREPARATION

Specialty Lattes

The Zoolander

$5.00

Black & White Cookie

$5.00

Turtle Mocha

$5.00

Vanilla Creme

$5.00

Cherry Blossom

$5.00

Drinks

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$6.25Out of stock

Lemonades

$4.00

Can Soda

$1.25

Bottle Water

$1.50

Bottle Juice

$2.25

12 oz Milk

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Retail Menu

Grocery Items

Sarinade - Original Recipe - 11oz Bottle

Sarinade - Original Recipe - 11oz Bottle

$9.95
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11101 Plum Drive, Urbandale, IA 50322

Directions

