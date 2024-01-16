This restaurant does not have any images
5 Brothers Grocery & Sandwich Shop
930 Southard Street
Key West, FL 33040
Toast
- Cuban Toast
Cuban bread with butter$1.75
- Cheese Toast
Cuban Bread with cheese and butter$2.75
- Cheese & Ham Toast
Cuban bread with cheese, ham, and butter$5.54
- Cheese & Tomato Toast
Cuban vread with cheese, tomato, and butter$5.58
- Cheese & Bacon Toast
Cuban bread with cheese, bacon, and butter$6.51
- Cheese Bacon & Tomato Toast
Cuban bread with cheese, bacon, tomato, and butter$7.44
- Cheese & Sausage$6.51
Breakfast Sandwich
- Egg & Cheese$7.44
- Egg & Bacon
Egg and cheese on cuban bread$9.30
- Egg & Sauasge
Egg and bacon with choice of cheese on cuban bread$9.30
- Egg & Steak
Egg and sauasage with choice of cheese on cuban bread$9.30
- Egg & Ham
Egg and steak with chioce of cheese on cuban bread$9.30
- Egg (double meat)
Egg and ham with choiceof cheese on cuban bread$12.09
- Egg$5.25
- Egg & Chorizo$9.30
Coffee
- Cafe con Leche Sm
Espresso with steamed milk$1.86
- Cafe con Leche Med
Espresso with steamed milk$2.33
- Cafe con Lech Lg
Espresso with steamed milk$2.79
- Cafe con Lech Xl
Espresso with steamed milk$4.65
- Espress Sm(Buchi)
Espresso shot$0.93
- Espresso Med( Double)
Double shot of espresso$1.86
- Espresso Lg (Colada)
Triple shot of espresso (Colada)$2.79
- Cortadito ( espresso w/ a touch of milk
Double shot of espresso with a splash of milk$1.86
- Americano
Black coffee$1.86
Sandwich
- Cuban Mix
Ham, roast pork, salami, swiss cheese on cuban bread. Served with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles$11.16
- Traditional Cuban
Ham, roast pork, swiss cheese on cuban bread. Served with mustard and pickles$11.16
- Veggie Mix
Lettice, tomoato, onion, pickle, swiss cheese. Served on cuban bread$9.30
- Midnight
Ham, roast pork, swiss cheese on midnight brea. Served with mustard and pickles$9.30
- Ham & Cheese
Ham, swiss cheese on cuban. Served with mayo, mustard, lettuce tomato, pickles.$9.30
- Steak
Steak with choice of cheese. Served with mayo, mustard, lettice ,tomato pickles and onion$11.16
- Roast Pork
Mojo Roasted Pork on cuban bread. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion$11.16
- BBQ Pork
BBQ Pulled Pork on cuban bread.$11.16
- Turkey & Cheese
Turkey and swiss on cuban bread. served with mayo, mustard, lettuce , tomato, pickles$9.30
- Turkey Club
turkey, bacon, and swiss on cuban bread. served with mayo, mustard, lettuce , tomato, pickles$11.16
- Tuna
Tuna Salad on cuban bread. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion.$9.30
- B.L.T
Bacon, lettuce Tomato, on cuban bread$9.30
- Fried Fish
Fried grouper on cuban bread. Served with choice of mayo or tartar, lettuce, tomato , onion$13.95
- Fried Chicken
Fried chicken tenders on cuban bread. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles$11.16
- Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken on cuban bread. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles$13.95
- Croqueta Sandwich$9.30
Special's
- Steak Lunch Bowl$13.95
- Cuban Pork Bowl$13.95
- Grilled chicken Bowl$13.95
- Fried Fish Bowl$15.81
- Breakfast Bowl
Eggs any style, chioce of protien. Served with hashbrowns, and cuban toast$11.16
- Picadillo$15.81
- Ropa Vieja$15.81
- Carne con Papa$15.81
- Chicken Fricassee$15.81
- Daily Soup$7.44
- Fish & Grits$10.95
- Grits$4.50
Burger
- Hamburger
Ground beef patty on broice bun. Served with may, mustard, ketchup, lettuce,tomato, pickles, onion$10.24
- Cheeseburger
Ground beef patty with choice of cheese on broice bun. Served with may, mustard, ketchup, lettuce,tomato, pickles, onion$11.00
- Bacon Cheeseburger
Ground beef patty with bacon and choice of cheese on broice bun. Served with may, mustard, ketchup, lettuce,tomato, pickles, onion$12.09
- Black Bean Burger
Black bean patty on brioche bun. Served with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion$10.24
- Frita Cubana
Ground mix of pork, beef and chorizo and spices on brioche bun OR cuban bread. Served with Kethup and potato sticks$12.09
- Veggie Burger$9.50
Pastry
App
- Bollos (Dozen)
Black eyed pea fritter$8.37
- Bollos ( 1/2 Dozen)
Black eyed pea fritter$4.65
- Conch Fritters (Dozen)$12.09
- Conch Fritters ( 1/2 Dozen)$6.51
- French Fries$4.65
- Yuca Fries$4.65
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.65
- Onion RIngs$4.65
- Ham Croquettes$1.40
- Chorizo Croquettes$1.86
- Empanadas$5.59
- Papa Rellena
Potato ball stuffed with picadillo and deep fried$4.65
- Mollete$7.44
- Chips$1.86
- rice and beans$9.30
- Grits$4.50
- Grits & cheese$5.50
- Side of Bacon$3.50
- Side Sausage$3.50
- Crab Croqueta$2.50
- Fish Croqueta$1.50
Grocery Front
- M&M$1.86
- Candy Bars$1.86
- Airheads$1.86
- Rice Crispies$0.75
- Supreme Bustelo$9.67
- La Llave Decaf$6.43
- 5 Brothers Ground Lg$7.95
- 5 Brother s Grounds Sm$4.95
- Espresso Beans Lg$16.89
- Cheez It$1.25
- Grandmas Cookies Lg$1.00
- Kind Bars$2.05
- Chips LG$2.03
- Plantains$1.00
- Emerald Nuts$1.00
- Grandmas Cookies Sm$0.85
- Chips Sm$1.86
- Nutella w Cracker$1.40
- Fig Newton$1.11
- SM Jerky$1.50
- Bevita$1.25
- Nature Valley$1.42
- Bauducco Wafers$0.75
- Olli Charcuterie$4.91
- Oreos$1.50
- Hot Sauce$8.37
- KW Seasoning$7.44
- 5 Brothers Seasoning$8.25
- Imusa Pot Lg$21.89
- Imusa Pot Med.$16.59
- Imusa Pot Sm$14.59
- Cafetera Lg$17.89
- Cafetera Med$14.89
- Cafetera Sm$11.69
- Electrical Cafetera$29.45
- Lotion$1.75
- Sunscreen$5.75
- Soap$1.29
- Violetas$6.00
- Rubbing Alcohol$4.45
- Mouthwash$3.05
- Toothpaste$1.50
- Tooth brush$1.25
- Advil$0.75
- Aleve$0.55
- Alka Seltzer$0.75
- Advil Sinus$0.79
- Tums$0.75
- Pepto$4.09
- Cough Drops$2.64
- Dramamine$2.19
- Toilet Paper$1.00
- Paper Towels$4.76
- Tylenol$0.60
- Saint Candle$5.56
- Sm Cereal$1.50
- Brenton Crackers$4.00
- Duncan Hines Cookie set$5.00
- Vienna Sausage$1.50
- Sugar$2.95
- Salt$1.98
- Rice$3.69
- Peanut Butter$4.75
- Jelly$5.19
- Sazon con Azafran$3.99
- Salt & Pepper Shaker$3.69
- Siracha$6.95
- Goya Beans$1.75
- Vinegar$2.65
- Lg Olive$2.39
- Sm Pimentos$2.15
- Capers$2.65
- Sm Elbow Pasta$1.75
- Spaghetti Sauce$5.05
- Pickled Veggie$6.75
- Lg Cereal$2.00
- Annies Mac & Cheese$2.82
- Spaghetti O's$2.36
- Guava Paste$4.75
- Mojo$12.09
- Honey Crisp Apple$2.09
- Green Apples$1.89
- Bananas$0.69
- Onion$1.56
- Tomato$2.25
- Potatoes$1.87
- Avocado$1.89
- Bell Pepper$1.25
- Bleach$7.55
- Fabuloso$8.55
- Tide Detergent$8.45
- Suds$16.95
Tacos
- Steak Tacos
On corn tortilla with chopped onion, cilantro, and cheese. Served with Rice and beans$15.81
- Chicken Tacos
On corn tortilla with chopped onion, cilantro, and cheese. Served with Rice and beans$15.81
- Pork Tacos
On corn tortilla with chopped onion, cilantro, and cheese. Served with Rice and beans$15.81
- Fish Taco
On corn tortilla with chopped onion, cilantro, and cheese. Served with Rice and beans$18.60
Beverages
- Aquafina 16.9 oz$1.16
- Aquafina 33 oz$2.33
- Aloe Water$1.40
- Bubly Water$2.13
- Coconut Water$3.71
- Proud Source$1.79
- Life Water$2.00
- 20 0z Soda$2.79
- Soda Can$1.16
- Malta$1.40
- Mexican Coke$1.86
- Gatorade 20oz$2.09
- Gatorade 28 oz$2.56
- Tropicana$2.56
- Natalie's$3.00
- Goya Mango$1.00
- Jarritos$1.50
- Jumex$2.50
- Almond Milk$4.90
- Oat Milk$4.89
- Half & Half$2.56
- 1/2 Gallon Milk$3.49
- Gallon Milk$5.12
- Pint Milk$2.56
- Naked$3.26
- Pure Leaf$2.56
- Pure Leaf Organic$2.25
- Redbull$2.50
- Monster$2.50
- Celsius$2.50
- Starbucks Espresso$2.79
- Starbucks Frapp$3.30
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
930 Southard Street, Key West, FL 33040