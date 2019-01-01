- Home
5 Burro Cafe
2,441 Reviews
$$
72-05 Austin St
Forest Hills, NY 11375
Popular Items
Beer
Amstel Lite
$6.00
Angry Orchard Cider
$6.00
Beck's
$6.00
Blue Moon
$6.00
Lagunitas IPA
$7.00
Bud Lite
$5.00
Budweiser
$5.00
Coors Lite
$5.00
Corona Extra
$6.00
Corona Lite
$6.00
Modelo Esp
$6.00
Modelo Negra
$6.00
Heineken
$6.00
Heineken 00
$6.00
Pacifico
$6.00
Red Stripe
$6.00
Samuel Adams
$6.00
Stella
$6.00
Tecate
$6.00
XX Amber
$6.00
XX Lager
$6.00
Margaritas
Vodka
House Vodka
$7.00
Absolut
$8.00
Absolut Citron
$8.00
Absolut Mandarin
$8.00
Ciroc
$8.00
Grey Goose
$8.00
Ketel One
$8.00
Ketel One Citron
$8.00
Ketel Oranje
$8.00
Stolichinaya
$8.00Out of stock
Stolichinaya Orange
$8.00Out of stock
Stoli Raspberry
$8.00Out of stock
Titos
$8.00
Belvedere
$10.00
Dbl House Vodka
$12.00
Dbl Absolut
$16.00
Dbl Absolut Citron
$16.00
Dbl Absolut Mandarin
$16.00
Dbl Ciroc
$16.00
Dbl Grey Goose
$16.00
Dbl Kettle One
$16.00
Dbl Kettle One Citron
$16.00
Dbl Kettle Orange
$16.00
Dbl Stolichinaya
$16.00Out of stock
Dbl Stolichinaya Orange
$16.00Out of stock
Dbl Stoli Raspberry
$16.00Out of stock
Dbl Titos
$16.00
Dbl Belvedere
$20.00
Gin
Rum
Tequila
House Tequila
$7.00
3G
$8.00
Casamigos
$10.00
Corralejo Añejo
$12.00Out of stock
Corralejo Reposado
$10.00Out of stock
Don Julio
$8.00
Don Julio Añejo
$12.00
Don Julio Reposado
$10.00
Herradura
$10.00
Hornitos
$8.00
Patrón
$8.00
Patrón Café
$8.00
Revolución
$10.00
Milagro Silver
$10.00
Milagro Añejo
$14.00
House Mezcal
$10.00
Milagros Reposado
$12.00
Espolon
$10.00
Dbl House Tequila
$12.00
Dbl 3G
$16.00
Dbl Casamigos
$20.00
Dbl Corralejo Añejo
$24.00
Dbl Corralejo Reposado
$20.00
Dbl Don Julio
$16.00
Dbl Don Julio Añejo
$22.00