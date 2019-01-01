Restaurant header imageView gallery

5 Burro Cafe

2,441 Reviews

$$

72-05 Austin St

Forest Hills, NY 11375

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Frozen Marg
Ensalada con Pollo
Ensalada con Carne

Options

Plastic Cutlery please

No plastic cutlery, thank you

Beer

Amstel Lite

Amstel Lite

$6.00
Angry Orchard Cider

Angry Orchard Cider

$6.00
Beck's

Beck's

$6.00
Blue Moon

Blue Moon

$6.00
Lagunitas IPA

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00
Bud Lite

Bud Lite

$5.00
Budweiser

Budweiser

$5.00
Coors Lite

Coors Lite

$5.00
Corona Extra

Corona Extra

$6.00
Corona Lite

Corona Lite

$6.00
Modelo Esp

Modelo Esp

$6.00
Modelo Negra

Modelo Negra

$6.00
Heineken

Heineken

$6.00
Heineken 00

Heineken 00

$6.00
Pacifico

Pacifico

$6.00
Red Stripe

Red Stripe

$6.00
Samuel Adams

Samuel Adams

$6.00
Stella

Stella

$6.00
Tecate

Tecate

$6.00
XX Amber

XX Amber

$6.00
XX Lager

XX Lager

$6.00

Margaritas

Margaritas

Margaritas

$8.00
Frozen Marg

Frozen Marg

$10.00

Vodka

House Vodka

$7.00
Absolut

Absolut

$8.00
Absolut Citron

Absolut Citron

$8.00
Absolut Mandarin

Absolut Mandarin

$8.00
Ciroc

Ciroc

$8.00
Grey Goose

Grey Goose

$8.00
Ketel One

Ketel One

$8.00
Ketel One Citron

Ketel One Citron

$8.00
Ketel Oranje

Ketel Oranje

$8.00
Stolichinaya

Stolichinaya

$8.00Out of stock
Stolichinaya Orange

Stolichinaya Orange

$8.00Out of stock
Stoli Raspberry

Stoli Raspberry

$8.00Out of stock
Titos

Titos

$8.00
Belvedere

Belvedere

$10.00

Dbl House Vodka

$12.00

Dbl Absolut

$16.00

Dbl Absolut Citron

$16.00

Dbl Absolut Mandarin

$16.00

Dbl Ciroc

$16.00

Dbl Grey Goose

$16.00

Dbl Kettle One

$16.00

Dbl Kettle One Citron

$16.00

Dbl Kettle Orange

$16.00

Dbl Stolichinaya

$16.00Out of stock

Dbl Stolichinaya Orange

$16.00Out of stock

Dbl Stoli Raspberry

$16.00Out of stock

Dbl Titos

$16.00

Dbl Belvedere

$20.00

Gin

House Gin

$7.00
Bombay Sapphire

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00
Tanqueray

Tanqueray

$8.00

Dbl House Gin

$12.00

Dbl Bombay Sapphire

$16.00

Dbl Tanqueray

$16.00

Rum

House Rum

$7.00
Bacardi

Bacardi

$8.00
Bacardi Dark

Bacardi Dark

$8.00
Bacardi Limon

Bacardi Limon

$8.00
Captain Morgan

Captain Morgan

$8.00
Malibu

Malibu

$8.00
Myers

Myers

$8.00

Dbl House Rum

$12.00

Dbl Bacardi

$16.00

Dbl Bacardi Dark

$16.00

Dbl Bacardi Limon

$16.00

Dbl Captain Morgan

$16.00

Dbl Malibu

$16.00

Dbl Myers

$16.00

Tequila

House Tequila

$7.00
3G

3G

$8.00
Casamigos

Casamigos

$10.00
Corralejo Añejo

Corralejo Añejo

$12.00Out of stock
Corralejo Reposado

Corralejo Reposado

$10.00Out of stock
Don Julio

Don Julio

$8.00
Don Julio Añejo

Don Julio Añejo

$12.00
Don Julio Reposado

Don Julio Reposado

$10.00
Herradura

Herradura

$10.00
Hornitos

Hornitos

$8.00
Patrón

Patrón

$8.00
Patrón Café

Patrón Café

$8.00
Revolución

Revolución

$10.00
Milagro Silver

Milagro Silver

$10.00
Milagro Añejo

Milagro Añejo

$14.00

House Mezcal

$10.00

Milagros Reposado

$12.00

Espolon

$10.00

Dbl House Tequila

$12.00

Dbl 3G

$16.00

Dbl Casamigos

$20.00

Dbl Corralejo Añejo

$24.00

Dbl Corralejo Reposado

$20.00

Dbl Don Julio

$16.00

Dbl Don Julio Añejo

$22.00