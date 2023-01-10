5 Loaves 1483 NJ-27
1483 NJ-27
Somerset, NJ 08873
Appetizers
Chicken Wings 4 Piece
$6.00
Kelewele
$6.99
5 Loaves Pastry Chips
$5.00
Beef Khebab (Per Stick)
$3.50
Koliko Fried Yam and Turkey
$14.00
Puffpuff (3 pcs)
$2.00Out of stock
Gizzards (10 pcs)
$5.00
Spring Rolls (4 pcs)
$4.00
Fish Pie
$3.00
Turkey Tail (tsofi)
$5.00Out of stock
Meat Pie
$3.00Out of stock
Beef Khebab (15 oz)
$10.00
Shrimps (fried)
$5.00
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
$6.00
Salad
Soup
Stew
Entree (Main Dishes)
Entree #1 Grilled/Fried Tilapia Jumbo/banku/pepper/shito
$12.00+
Entree #3 Banku with Grilled Red Snapper
$18.00+
Entree #5 Kenkey & Fish Pepper & Shito
$14.00
Entree #6 Fresh Tilapia Okra Soup & Banku
$18.00
Entree #7 Fufu Special ( Steamed Fish,cow Feet,goat,beef) Choice Of Light, Peanut And Palmnut Soup
$17.50
Entree #10 Tilapia Jumbo No Banku
$17.00
Entree #11 Boiled Plantain with Spinach & egusie stew
$16.50
Entree #12 Jollof Rice/Fish and Chicken & Salad
$14.99
Entree #17 Banku with Grilled/Fried Red Snapper Medium
$18.00+
Entree #18 Jollof Rice/Toss Salad ) Chicken
$14.99
Entree #19 Waakye Shito Gari Speg Stew Eggs
$14.99
Entree #21 Fufu Ebunubunu Soup
$20.00
Entree #22 Rice Balls & Peanut Butter Soup/Goat/Fish/Beef
$17.50
Entree #23 Tuo-Zafi
$17.50
Entree #25 Fried Rice/Mixed Veg
$17.00
Entree #26 /Fried Tilapia Regula/Banku/Pepper/Shito
$18.00
Entree #28 Cassava Leaf & White Rice
$17.50
Entree #4 Bank & Okra Stew
$16.99
Entree #3 Red Fried Yellow Plantain/Stewed Black eye Peas/Chicken/And Fish or Beef
$15.50
Boiled Yams & Spinach Entree
$17.50
Akyeke
$27.00
Fried Yam And Fish
$15.00
WHITE RICE & SPINICH/EGUSIE STEW
$16.50
Fried Yam And RED SNAPPER
$15.00+
Lunch Specials
Other Specials
Curry Chicken Special with Jollof / red, yellow, green peppers
$17.00
Wings Special (serve with special hot sauce)
$9.99
Vegetarian Special
$15.00
5 Loaves Shito Large
$22.00
5 Loaves Shito
$12.00
Millet Coco
$5.00
Curry Goat Special (served with jollof or waakye mixed vegetables)
$19.99
Entree #24 Fufu Special with Snail and Adgwene Tolo Beef and Mushroom
$18.00
Ebunubunu special & fufu, crab, snail, goat, fish
$20.00
Oxtail special Waakye And Mixed Veg
$19.50
Snacks
Cool ranch
5 loaves Pastry Chips
$5.00
5 LOAVES PASTRY CHIPS SMALL
$2.00
Cheetos Crunchy
$0.99Out of stock
Crunchy Oats N Honey Granola Bar
$0.99
Dorito Cool Ranch
$1.75
Dorito Flaming Hot Nacho
$0.99
Dorito Nacho Cheese
$1.75
Doritos cool ranch mini
$0.99
DOUGHNUTS
$2.00
Fritos Original
$1.75
Jacket Peanut
$5.00
Kit Kat
$1.00
Lays BBQ
$1.25
Lays Classic
$1.75
FAMOUS QMOS
$0.75
Nut Bars
$0.99
Oreo
$0.99
peanut. cake
$3.50Out of stock
peanut. cake (Copy)
$3.50
plantain chips lemon
$1.25
Saltd Peanut
$0.50
Starburst (original)
$1.99
Sun Chips French Onion
$1.25
Sun Chips Harvest Cheddar
$1.25
Sun Chips Original
$1.25
Sweet Twizzler
$1.50
BELVITA
$1.00
POUND CAKE (LARGE)
$12.00
POUND CAKE (MEDIUM)
$6.00
Plantain chips green
$1.25
Plantain chips sweet
$1.25
Plantain chips LEMON Salt Blue
$1.25
Desserts
Additional Orders
Accra Kenkey
$2.50
Banku
$2.50
Beef
$2.50
Boiled Plantain
$3.50
Boiled Yam
$7.99
Fresh Pepper Tomatoes
$1.00
Fried Fish ( pc)
$3.00
Fried Goat Meat
$4.00
Fried Plantain (3 pcs)
$1.50
Fried Yam (pcs)
$6.99
Fufu
$4.50
Grilled Chicken
$1.25
Jollof (Plain)
$10.00
Juicy Fried Chicken (3 pcs)
$2.00
Pack Salad
$1.25
Pounded Yam
$4.50
Shito (1 oz)
$1.00
Steamed Rice
$5.00
Waakye (Plain)
$10.00
Fried rice plain
$12.00
BOX OF FRIED YELLOW PLANTAIN
$5.99
BOILED EGG
$0.75
Soda
Jumbo
7 Up
$0.99
Coke bottle
$2.50
Coke Can
$1.00
Diet Coke Can
$0.99
Fanta Bottled
$3.00
Fanta Can
$1.00
Ginger Ale Can (Seagram)
$1.00
Ginger Ale Can (Canada Dry)
$1.00
Ginger Beer
$2.25
Red Bull
$3.50
Sprite plastic
$2.00
Sprite Bottled
$2.50
Sprite Can
$1.00
COCA COLA XL
$3.50
Mirinda
$3.00
Tampico
$1.25
Mirinda
$2.75
PEPSI
$1.00
SUNKIST
$1.00
MT DEW
$2.25
JARITOS
$2.99
Water
Ernergy drink
Smoothie
Juice
Cocktail friuts
APPLE Juice (MOTTS)
$1.50
ORANGE Juice (APPLE AND EVE)
$1.68
Arizona {RED]
$1.50Out of stock
Coco Rico
$1.00
Cranberry Juice
$1.99
Dole Pineapple Juice
$1.00
Gatorade FREEZE
$1.25Out of stock
Green Machine (Naked)
$3.75
Guava Nectar (Mira)
$1.50
Malt Goya (Large)
$2.50
Malt Goya (Small)
$1.75
Malt Regal
$1.00
Malta Guinness
$3.25
Mighty Mango (Naked)
$3.50
Mistic (Mango Carrot)
$2.25
Mistic (Orange Carrot)
$2.25
Mistic (Orange Mango)
$2.25
Mistic (Peach Carrot)
$2.25
Mistic COCONUT
$2.25
Ginger Juice
$3.00
Orange Juice (Minute Maid)
$1.50
Power Malt
$2.99
Gallon Sobolo
$16.00
Sobolo (Large)
$3.00
Supermalta (Original)
$2.00
Turkey Hill Fruit Punch
$2.00
Turkey Hill Lemonade
$2.00
V8 (fruit medley)
$2.99
V8 (Tropical Blend)
$2.50
Vimto
$1.99
BB COCKTAIL
$2.99
MALTINA
$4.15
DON SIMON
$5.99
Welch Grape
$2.50
Welch Orange
$2.50
Peach Breakfast Smoothie
$3.00
Carrot Breakfast Smoothie
$3.00
Mango/Pineappe/Colada Breakfast Smoothie
$3.00
Strawberry Breakfast Smoothie
$3.00
Snapple Apple
$2.00
Snapple Peach
$2.00
Snapple Lemon
$2.00
5 Loaves Ginger juice
$3.00
Schweppes
$2.50
D"JINO
$4.25
IRISH MOSS (Jamaican vanilla drink)
$3.00
KOLA Champagne
$2.95
Grenadine (special)+
$4.50
schweppes [CAN}
$2.99
ORANGE NECTOR{MIRRA}
$1.50
VITAMILK SOY BEAN
$3.50
VITAMILK STRAWBERRY
$3.50
VITAMILK
$3.50
VITAMILK MALTI GRAN
$3.50
ARIZONA { GREEN T}
$1.50
MISTIC {Grape strawberry}
$2.25
CLAMATO
$2.25
ARIZONA FRIUT COATTAIL
$1.50
Catering Orders *Must order 4 hours in advance*
Fried Chicken (Half Pan)
$35.00
Fried Chicken (Full Pan)
$80.00
Fried Tilapia (Half Pan)
$50.00
Fried Tilapia (Full Pan)
$120.00
Grilled Tilapia (Half Pan)
$55.00
Grilled Tilapia (Full Pan)
$140.00
Fried Rice (Half Pan)
$40.00
Fried Rice (Full Pan)
$85.00
Donuts (Half Pan)
$45.00
Donuts (Full Pan)
$90.00
Beef Roll (Half Pan)
$50.00
Mini Pies Full Pan)
$100.00
Pastry Chips (Half Pan)
$35.00
Pastry Chips (Full Pan)
$75.00
Quiche (Half Pan)
$60.00
Quiche (Full Pan)
$100.00
Jollof Rice (Half Pan)
$45.00
Jollof Rice (Half Pan w/ Goat Meat or Chicken)
$48.00
Jollof Rice (Full Pan Plain)
$75.00
Jollof Rice (Full Pan w/ Meat)
$90.00
Waakye (Half Pan)
$35.00
Waakye (Full Pan)
$75.00
Beef Stew Full Pan)
$150.00
Fried Goat Meat Stew (Full Pan)
$160.00
Cowfeet Stew (Half Pan)
$45.00
Cowfeet Stew (Full Pan)
$90.00
Spicy Fried Turkey (Half Pan)
$65.00
Mixed Veg Beef Sauce
$50.00
Buffloaf (Half Pan)
$30.00
Fried Plantain (Half Pan)
$30.00
Ghana Salad (Half Pan)
$50.00
Okra Stew (1 Gallon Half Pan)
$65.00
Waakye Combo Gari/Mac/Stew/Chicken/Shito - 16 oz
$110.00
Fried Fish (Half Tray)
$75.00
Fried Fish (Full Tray)
$150.00
Bean Stew (No Meat)
$35.00
Bean Stew (With Meat)
$45.00
Jacket Peanuts
$38.00
Gizzard (Half Pan)
$40.00
Baked Chicken
$80.00
Khebab Full
$225.00
Khebab Half
$125.00
Waakye Package (Mac, Gari, Stew, Shito)
$55.00
Kelewele (Full Tray)
$75.00
Fried Plantain (Full Tray)
$60.00
Full Pan Chicken Soup
$110.00
Beef Stew (Full Pan)
$140.00
Fried Goat Meat Stew (Half Pan)
$100.00
Spicy Fried Turkey (Full Pan)
$130.00
Spring Rolls (Full Pan)
$80.00
Spring Rolls (Half Pan)
$40.00
Jollof Half Pan/Goat Meat
$45.00
Kelewele (Half Pan)
$35.00
Spinach Stew (Half Tray)
$70.00
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1483 NJ-27, Somerset, NJ 08873
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
