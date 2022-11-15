- Home
5 Mile Cafe 2084 Five Mile Line Road
No reviews yet
2084 Five Mile Line Road
Penfield, NY 14526
Popular Items
Specials Menu
Crab Cake Breakfast Sandwich
Large home made crab cake made with blue crab meat. Served on a breakfast roll and topped with your choice of 2 eggs. Served with a side of house made remoulade sauce and a side of home fries.
Chicken Bacon Avocado Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon avocado, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing in a wrap. Served with fresh made chips.
Classics
One Egg, Meat, Home Fries & Toast
A classic breakfast with all your favorites
Two Eggs, Home Fries & Toast
A classic breakfast with all your favorites
Two Eggs, Meat, Home Fries & Toast
A classic breakfast with all your favorites
Crab Cake Benny
2 poached eggs and our homemade crab cakes on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with one side
Eggs Benedict
Two Poached eggs, canadian bacon on an english muffin with hollandaise sauce. Served with choice of a side.
Veggie Benny
Two poached eggs, tomato slice and spinach on an english muffin with hollandaise sauce. Served with choice of a side.
Omelets
Cheese Omelet
Omelet made with choice of up to 3 cheeses. Served with choice of side and toast.
Create Your Own Omelet
Create an omelet with a choice of up to 3 meats and 3 veggies. ($1 per additional meat or veggie) Served with a choice of a side and toast. ($1 per additional meat or veggie)
Chicken Fajita Omelet
Diced chicken, mixed cheese, peppers, onions, side of salsa & sour cream. Served with toast and choice of a side.
Meat Lovers Omelet
Choice of 3 meats & cheese
Meat Lovers Breakfast
Cheesy Sausage Hash
Shredded potatoes, sauteed onions, italian sausage, smothered with cheddar cheese & topped with choice of eggs
Corned Beef Hash
Home made cornbeef hash (not from a can) topped with two poached eggs. Served with a choice of toast.
Five Mile Plate
Home fries with sauteed onions, melted cheddar cheese, two sausage patties, home made meat sauce, topped with two poached eggs and served with a choice of toast.
Lox & Eggs
Smoked Salmon, eggs, toast and choice of side. Can Add the works (capers, onion and tomato)
Steak & Eggs
Hand cut steak, 2 eggs, toast and choice of a side.
Pancakes & French Toast
Pancakes
Large buttermilk pancakes.
Pancake Combo
Our Large buttermilk pancakes, eggs and a meat choice. Combos are the amount of each iterm you get.
Stuffed Pancakes
Short stack of blueberry pancakes, stuffed with bavarian creme. Topped with whipped creme and strawberry topping.
French Toast
Short or full stack of french toast
Cinnamon Challah French Toast
Thick cinnamon challah bread garnished with powdered sugar.
Stuffed French Toast
Jamaican style bread, stuffed with bavarian cream, topped with strawberries, blueberries and whipped cream.
Potato Latkes
Our home made potatoe latkes, two eggs and two strips of bacon. Served with apple sauce and sour cream.
Breakfast Sandwiches/Wraps
Turkey Burger
Two eggs your way with american cheese
Breakfast Wrap
Two eggs your way, choice of meat and cheese in a wrap. Served with a choice of a side.
Breakfast Sandwich
Two eggs your way, choice of meat and cheese on a roll. Served with a choice of a side.
Grilled Veggie Breakfast Wrap
Grilled asparagus, red & green peppers, red onion, zucchini, yellow squash, eggs and swiss cheese. Served with choice of a side.
Five Mile Plate Wrap
Quiches
Biscuit & Gravy
Frittatas
Breakfast Additions & Sides
One Egg
Side Meat Choices
Toast
Bagel
Biscuit
Muffin
Fruit
Fruit w/ Yogurt
Side of Home Fries
Side Hashbrowns
Side of Avocado
Side of Grilled Vegetables
Side of Corned Beef Hash
Side Biscuit and Gravy
Side Gravies and Sauces
Side of Latkes
Side of Crab Cakes
Real Maple Syrup
Kid's Breakfast Meals
Salads
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, house made croutons and caesar dressing.
Chicken Fajita Salad
Fajita seasoned chicken, peppers, onions, tomaotes and mixed cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, diced ham, turkey, tomatoes, egg, cucumbers, carrots and cheddar cheese.
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, red onions, pepperoncinis, cucumbers, kalamata olives and feta cheese. Served with a side of Greek dressing.
Taco Salad
Beef or chicken over crisp lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives and mixed cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream
Burgers & Melts
Turkey Melt
Sliced oven roasted turkey, tomato and choice of cheese. Served on choice of bread with a side.
Tuna Melt
Albacore tuna salad, grilled tomato on grilled rye bread and cheddar cheese. Served with choice of side
Patty Melt
Our beef patty, sauteed onions, swiss cheese on grilled seeded rye bread. Served with choice of a side.
Five Mile Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato, onions. Add cheese +$1
Turkey Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion on a grilled kaiser roll
Spicy Burger
Our beef patty topped with jalapenos, cheddar cheese & sriracha mayo. Served with a choice of a side.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Wraps
Ahi Tuna Wrap
Grilled ahi tuna, asian slaw, sweet chili aioli, avocado and asian dressing in a wrap. Served with soy sauce and choice of side.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo wing sauce, romaine lettuce, tomato, cheddar & bleu cheese. Served with choice of a side
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast and romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing with parmesan cheese. Served in a wrap with a choice of a side.
Sandwiches
Turkey Club
Sliced oven roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo on your choice or toast. Served with a choice of side.
Chicken Salad
Home made chicken salad served on choice of bread. Comes with a choice of a side
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Served on toasted rye bread with sauerkraut, swiss cheese & 1000 island dressing
Corned Beef Reuben
Cooked and sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing on seeded rye bread. Served with a choice of a side.
Turkey Reuben
Grilled Chicken
Open Faced Steak Sandwich
NY Strip with sauteed peppers, onions & mushrooms
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Quesadilla
Served with cheese, grilled onions & peppers. Add chicken +$3 / Add beef +$4
Lunch Sides
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Five Mile Café is a family owned and operated restaurant in Penfield, NY. We serve breakfast and lunch 6 days a week.
2084 Five Mile Line Road, Penfield, NY 14526