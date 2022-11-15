Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

5 Mile Cafe 2084 Five Mile Line Road

review star

No reviews yet

2084 Five Mile Line Road

Penfield, NY 14526

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Wrap
Turkey Club
3 Chicken Tenders

Specials Menu

Crab Cake Breakfast Sandwich

$16.00

Large home made crab cake made with blue crab meat. Served on a breakfast roll and topped with your choice of 2 eggs. Served with a side of house made remoulade sauce and a side of home fries.

Chicken Bacon Avocado Wrap

Chicken Bacon Avocado Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken, bacon avocado, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing in a wrap. Served with fresh made chips.

Beverages

Coffees

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Juices

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Soda

$2.50

Club Soda

$1.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Kid Drinks

$2.00

Classics

One Egg, Meat, Home Fries & Toast

$10.00

A classic breakfast with all your favorites

Two Eggs, Home Fries & Toast

$8.00

A classic breakfast with all your favorites

Two Eggs, Meat, Home Fries & Toast

Two Eggs, Meat, Home Fries & Toast

$11.00

A classic breakfast with all your favorites

Crab Cake Benny

Crab Cake Benny

$16.00

2 poached eggs and our homemade crab cakes on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with one side

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$13.00

Two Poached eggs, canadian bacon on an english muffin with hollandaise sauce. Served with choice of a side.

Veggie Benny

Veggie Benny

$13.00

Two poached eggs, tomato slice and spinach on an english muffin with hollandaise sauce. Served with choice of a side.

Omelets

Served with home fries, toast & choice of cheese. Add a pancake or avocado +$2.

Cheese Omelet

$11.00

Omelet made with choice of up to 3 cheeses. Served with choice of side and toast.

Create Your Own Omelet

Create Your Own Omelet

$14.00

Create an omelet with a choice of up to 3 meats and 3 veggies. ($1 per additional meat or veggie) Served with a choice of a side and toast. ($1 per additional meat or veggie)

Chicken Fajita Omelet

Chicken Fajita Omelet

$13.00

Diced chicken, mixed cheese, peppers, onions, side of salsa & sour cream. Served with toast and choice of a side.

Meat Lovers Omelet

$13.00

Choice of 3 meats & cheese

Meat Lovers Breakfast

Home fries with sauteed onions, melted cheddar cheese, two sausage patties, home made meat sauce, topped with two poached eggs and served with a choice of toast.
Cheesy Sausage Hash

Cheesy Sausage Hash

$13.00

Shredded potatoes, sauteed onions, italian sausage, smothered with cheddar cheese & topped with choice of eggs

Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$13.00

Home made cornbeef hash (not from a can) topped with two poached eggs. Served with a choice of toast.

Five Mile Plate

Five Mile Plate

$14.00

Home fries with sauteed onions, melted cheddar cheese, two sausage patties, home made meat sauce, topped with two poached eggs and served with a choice of toast.

Lox & Eggs

Lox & Eggs

$16.00

Smoked Salmon, eggs, toast and choice of side. Can Add the works (capers, onion and tomato)

Steak & Eggs

Steak & Eggs

$16.00

Hand cut steak, 2 eggs, toast and choice of a side.

Pancakes & French Toast

Pancakes

Pancakes

$4.00+

Large buttermilk pancakes.

Pancake Combo

Pancake Combo

$10.00+

Our Large buttermilk pancakes, eggs and a meat choice. Combos are the amount of each iterm you get.

Stuffed Pancakes

$13.00

Short stack of blueberry pancakes, stuffed with bavarian creme. Topped with whipped creme and strawberry topping.

French Toast

French Toast

$8.00+

Short or full stack of french toast

Cinnamon Challah French Toast

Cinnamon Challah French Toast

$10.00

Thick cinnamon challah bread garnished with powdered sugar.

Stuffed French Toast

Stuffed French Toast

$12.00

Jamaican style bread, stuffed with bavarian cream, topped with strawberries, blueberries and whipped cream.

Potato Latkes

Potato Latkes

$12.00

Our home made potatoe latkes, two eggs and two strips of bacon. Served with apple sauce and sour cream.

Breakfast Sandwiches/Wraps

Served on a grilled roll with home fries
Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$14.00

Two eggs your way with american cheese

Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$12.00

Two eggs your way, choice of meat and cheese in a wrap. Served with a choice of a side.

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Two eggs your way, choice of meat and cheese on a roll. Served with a choice of a side.

Grilled Veggie Breakfast Wrap

Grilled Veggie Breakfast Wrap

$13.00

Grilled asparagus, red & green peppers, red onion, zucchini, yellow squash, eggs and swiss cheese. Served with choice of a side.

Five Mile Plate Wrap

$14.00

Quiches

Served with home fries
Broccoli Cheddar Quiche

Broccoli Cheddar Quiche

$11.00

Home made broccoli and cheddar quiche served a choice of a side.

Broccoli Bacon Cheddar Quiche

Broccoli Bacon Cheddar Quiche

$11.00

Home made broccoli, bacon and cheddar quiche served a choice of a side.

Quiche Lorraine

Quiche Lorraine

$11.00

Home made swiss, bacon and onion quiche served a choice of a side.

Biscuit & Gravy

Biscuit & Gravy

Biscuit & Gravy

$12.00

Large home style biscuit smothered with gravy, two eggs and choice of side

Frittatas

Served with muffin or toast
Italian Frittata

Italian Frittata

$12.00

Peppers, onions, potatoes, Italian sausage and provolone cheese. Comes with bread choice

Veggie Frittata

Veggie Frittata

$12.00

Peppers, onions, spinach, tomatoes, potatoes & swiss cheese. Served with a bread choice

Breakfast Additions & Sides

One Egg

$2.00

Side Meat Choices

Toast

$2.50

Bagel

$3.00

Biscuit

$2.50

Muffin

$4.00
Fruit

Fruit

$4.00+
Fruit w/ Yogurt

Fruit w/ Yogurt

$10.00

Side of Home Fries

$4.00

Side Hashbrowns

$4.50

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Side of Grilled Vegetables

$6.00

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$8.00

Side Biscuit and Gravy

$5.00

Side Gravies and Sauces

Side of Latkes

$6.00

Side of Crab Cakes

$8.00

Real Maple Syrup

$2.00

Kid's Breakfast Meals

Under 10
K-1 Egg, Meat & Bear Pancake

K-1 Egg, Meat & Bear Pancake

$5.50

K-1 Egg, Meat & Toast

$4.50

Add bacon $2

K-Bear Pancake

$3.50

K-Chocolate Chip Pancake

$4.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, house made croutons and caesar dressing.

Chicken Fajita Salad

$14.00

Fajita seasoned chicken, peppers, onions, tomaotes and mixed cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, diced ham, turkey, tomatoes, egg, cucumbers, carrots and cheddar cheese.

Greek Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, red onions, pepperoncinis, cucumbers, kalamata olives and feta cheese. Served with a side of Greek dressing.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$14.00

Beef or chicken over crisp lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives and mixed cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream

Burgers & Melts

Turkey Melt

Turkey Melt

$13.00

Sliced oven roasted turkey, tomato and choice of cheese. Served on choice of bread with a side.

Tuna Melt

$13.00

Albacore tuna salad, grilled tomato on grilled rye bread and cheddar cheese. Served with choice of side

Patty Melt

$13.00

Our beef patty, sauteed onions, swiss cheese on grilled seeded rye bread. Served with choice of a side.

Five Mile Burger

$12.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, onions. Add cheese +$1

Turkey Burger

$13.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion on a grilled kaiser roll

Spicy Burger

Spicy Burger

$14.00

Our beef patty topped with jalapenos, cheddar cheese & sriracha mayo. Served with a choice of a side.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

Wraps

Served with choice of side
Ahi Tuna Wrap

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$16.00

Grilled ahi tuna, asian slaw, sweet chili aioli, avocado and asian dressing in a wrap. Served with soy sauce and choice of side.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo wing sauce, romaine lettuce, tomato, cheddar & bleu cheese. Served with choice of a side

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast and romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing with parmesan cheese. Served in a wrap with a choice of a side.

Sandwiches

Served with choice of side
Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$13.00

Sliced oven roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo on your choice or toast. Served with a choice of side.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Home made chicken salad served on choice of bread. Comes with a choice of a side

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Served on toasted rye bread with sauerkraut, swiss cheese & 1000 island dressing

Corned Beef Reuben

Corned Beef Reuben

$13.00

Cooked and sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing on seeded rye bread. Served with a choice of a side.

Turkey Reuben

$13.00

Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Open Faced Steak Sandwich

$15.00

NY Strip with sauteed peppers, onions & mushrooms

BLT

$11.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Quesadilla

$10.00

Served with cheese, grilled onions & peppers. Add chicken +$3 / Add beef +$4

Lunch Sides

3 Chicken Tenders

$5.50

Avocado

$2.00

Side of Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Basket of Seasoned Fries

$6.00

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00
Fruit

Fruit

$4.00+

Macaroni Salad

$4.00

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Soup

$4.00+

Veggie of Day

$5.00

Kid's Meals

Under 10

K-Cheeseburger

$6.50

Served with fries

K-Chicken Fingers

$6.50

Served with fries

K-Grilled Cheese

$5.00

K-Hamburger

$6.00

Served with fries

K-PB & Jelly

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Five Mile Café is a family owned and operated restaurant in Penfield, NY. We serve breakfast and lunch 6 days a week.

Website

Location

2084 Five Mile Line Road, Penfield, NY 14526

Directions

Gallery
5 Mile Cafe image
5 Mile Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Celebrate Café - Linden Oaks
orange starNo Reviews
70 Linden Oaks Driver Rochester, NY 14625
View restaurantnext
Simply Crepes Pittsford
orange starNo Reviews
7 Schoen Place Pittsford, NY 14534
View restaurantnext
Neutral Ground Coffeehouse - 45 Schoen Place
orange starNo Reviews
45 Schoen Place Pittsford, NY 14534
View restaurantnext
Balsam Bagels
orange star4.7 • 1,059
288 N Winton Rd Rochester, NY 14610
View restaurantnext
Jines Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 940
658 Park Avenue Rochester, NY 14607
View restaurantnext
The Distillery - Henrietta
orange starNo Reviews
3010 Winton Rd S Rochester, NY 14632
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Penfield
Fairport
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Pittsford
review star
No reviews yet
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)
Victor
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Canandaigua
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Brockport
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Batavia
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston