5 Mile House
18851 California 20
Nevada City, CA 95959
Appetizers
- Boudin Balls
Cajun favorite! Boudin sausage balls stuffed with Jack cheese$8.00
- Crab Stuffed Jalapeño Poppers
Jalapeños stuffed with crab and cheese filling$8.50
- Portobello Strips
Deep-fried portobello mushroom strips$7.50
- Shrimp Brochettes
Jumbo gulf shrimp stuffed with a sliver of jalapeño and wrapped in prosciutto ham$8.50
- Mozzarella Wedges
Fresh mozzarella cut into wedges, battered and fried$7.50
- Garlic Knots
Our delicious pizza dough slathered in butter and garlic tied into knots and baked$7.50
- Chicken Wings$8.50
Soup of the Day
Salads
Sides
Chicago-Style Pizza
- The Chicago
Our classic Chicago-style pizza is a combination of mozzarella, Italian sausage, and fresh-crushed roma tomato sauce topped with grated Parmesan cheese$37.50
- The Californian
Chicago-style pizza with chicken, bacon, sausage and white cream sauce topped with thinly sliced mushrooms, red onion, chopped black olives, and grated Parmesan cheese$37.95
Pizza
Sandwiches
- Grilled Cheese
American and provolone cheese between grilled white bread$7.50
- BLT
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayo on toasted white bread$12.95
- Reuben
Tender corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese with Thousand Island dressing on toasted rye bread$16.95
- Pulled Pork
Kahlua pig with coleslaw and Hawaiian BBQ sauce on a brioche bun$16.95
- BBQ Beef
Chopped smoked beef with Swiss cheese and BBQ sauce on toasted garlic bread$16.95
- Tri-Tip*
Thinly sliced tri-tip with grilled onions, horseradish mayo, and melted provolone cheese served on toasted garlic bread$16.95
Burgers
- The Miner
Beef patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and house dressing$16.95
- Hawaiian
Beef patty with crisp, fried spam, grilled pineapple, Havarti cheese, and Hawaiian BBQ sauce$18.95
- Mushroom Swiss
Beef patty with grilled mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and bourbon cream sauce$18.95
- Code Blue
Beef patty with bacon, blue cheese, fried onion strings, and blue cheese dressing$18.95
- Flamethrower
Beef patty with habanero cheese, sautéed jalapeño coins, pepper bacon, grilled onion, and spicy dressing$19.95
- Cowboy
Beef patty with bacon, fried onion strings, Cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce$17.95
- Patty Melt
Beef patty with American cheese and grilled onions on rye bread$17.95
- The Sasquatch
Two beef patties with bacon, fried egg, grilled onion, American cheese, and house dressing$21.25
- The Yard Bird
Chicken and bacon sausage patty with lettuce, tomato, Gouda cheese, and mayonnaise$18.95
Beverage
- Drafts, cans
- Anderson Valley 2x IPA$7.00
- .13. Anderson Valley blood orange Gose$7.00
- Anderson Valley bourbon barrel Stout$7.00
- .1. Anderson Valley briney melon Gose$7.00
- Anderson Valley salted caramel Porter$7.00
- .12. Auburn Alehouse american river Pale Ale$8.00
- Auburn Alehouse old town Brown$8.00
- .10. Brewbilt entwined root mild ale$7.00
- .7. Brewbilt jesters privelage IPA$7.00
- Brewbilt wizard boots hazy pale ale$7.00
- .8. Crooked Lane Throttle Therapy$8.00
- Crooked lane hammock time blonde ale$8.00
- .24. Crooked Lane Luke's severed hand sour$8.00
- Dust Bowl american wheat$7.00
- .18. Dust Bowl therapist 3x IPA$7.00
- .19. Dust Bowl today's hazy ipa$7.00
- .16. Feather falls dancing trees heffe$6.00
- .14. Maui Pineapple wheat$6.00
- .20. Pizza Port chronic ale Amber ale$7.00
- .5. Pizza port mongo DIPA$7.00
- Pizza port summer moments IPA$8.00
- .3. Coors Banquet$5.00
- .23. Grass Valley Lightnin' Mikes$8.00
- .25. Ponderosa Pineapple Cider$8.00
- .2. Bike Dog Life is Helles$7.00
- .6. Jack Rabbit Webby ipa$7.00
- .9. Grass Valley BC Grateful Haze$8.00
- .11. Grass Valley BC Irish Getaway$8.00
- .17. Ponderosa Goldilocks$8.00
- .22. North Canyon Hard apple cider$7.00
- .21. Mo Diggity$6.00
- .26. Bike Dog Heavy Water$8.00
- .4. 805$6.00
- .15. Grass Valley Brewing Brunswick Blonde$7.00
- Chardonnay Glass$14.00
- Chardonnay Bottle$50.00
- Rough and Ready Red Glass$14.00
- Rough and Ready Bottle$50.00
- Tempranillo Glass$14.00
- Tempranillo Bottle$50.00
- Sonata Glass$14.00
- Sonata Bottle$50.00
- Two rivers pom cider
- Pepsi$2.79
- Diet Pepsi$2.79
- Mug - Root Beer$2.79
- Starry$2.79
- Dr. Pepper$2.79
- Iced tea$2.79
- Ace high peach cider$5.49
- Anderson valley black light$4.39
- Crooked lane mandarin pale$5.19
- Day trip cbd blackberry$4.79
- Day trip cbd cherry$4.79
- Day trip cbd coconut pineapple$4.79
- Dust Bowl peace,love and haze$4.59
- Dust Bowl taco truck lager$3.89
- FigMtn N/A Holly poppy$4.49
- Gold vibe berry kombucha$4.99
- Gold vibe boocha colada$4.99
- Gold vibe lavender lift$4.99
- Gold vibe moonlight mojito$4.99
- GTs classic$4.29
- Left hand milk stout$5.59
- Montucky PRIDE cold snacks$3.79
- Pizza port forbidden beach IPA$4.49
- Pizza Port sharkbite red$4.49
- RationALE citrus hazy ipa$4.79
- RationALE Mexican lager$4.79
- RationALE west coast IPA$4.79
- Tahoe Artisan H20 Sparkling$3.29
- Two rivers huckleberry cider$6.29
- Two rivers yuzu cider$6.29
- ZenTopia huckleberry lemonade cbd$4.49
- Zentopia mango CBD$4.49
- ZenTopia peach tea CBD$4.49
- ZenTopia watermelon CBD$4.49
- 27 Hibiscus Soda$4.50
- 28 Cream Soda$4.50
- Draft Soda Refil$1.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
18851 California 20, Nevada City, CA 95959