5 Spot - Richmond Hill 7-Richmond Hill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
The 5 Spot is a casual neighborhood kitchen & bar located on Hwy 17 in Richmond Hill serving lunch, dinner and brunch.
Location
3742 Highway 17, Richmond Hill, GA 31324
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
D'Corner Latin American Specialties - 3975 US-17
No Reviews
3975 US-17 Richmond Hill, GA 31324
View restaurant
Infusion Blendz - 3754 Us Highway 17
No Reviews
3754 Us Highway 17 Richmond Hill, GA 31324
View restaurant
La Casita Peruvian - 104 Dogwood Avenue
No Reviews
104 Dogwood Avenue Richmond Hill, GA 31324
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Richmond Hill
More near Richmond Hill