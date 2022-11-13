  • Home
5 Tacos and Beers - Albany 1175 solano ave

No reviews yet

1175 solano ave

albany, CA 94706

Popular Items

Quesabirria
Carne Asada Taco
Beef Short Rib

Appetizers

Guacamole, Chips and salsa

$12.00
Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Tacos

Pollo con Mole

$5.55

Organic Mary’s chicken with Mole Verde, onions, cilantro, micro greens, queso fresco. (contains nuts)

Beef Short Rib

$5.95

Short ribs, marinated in a barbacoa adobo, wrapped in a banana leaf, and cooked in the oven for 5 hours. Handmade corn tortilla, red onions, cilantro, salsa verde

Carne Asada Taco

$5.95

Thin sliced grilled flank steak, handmade corn tortilla, guacamole, grilled onions, cilantro, salsa taquera

Cochinita pibil

$5.55

Pork, marinated in achiote adobo, wrapped in a banana leaf, and cooked in the oven for 5 hours. Served on a handmade corn tortilla, red onions pickle, cilantro, salsa habanera

shrimp al chipotle

$5.55

Sautéed shrimps in a chipotle creamy sauce. Served on a handmade corn tortilla, topped with a cabbage habanero salad

Quesabirria

$7.00

Fried corn tortilla on the grilled, melted mozzarella cheese, onions, cilantro. Consomé de birria, salsa de árbol on the side

Other than Tacos

Flautas de Pollo

$16.00

3 Crunchy handmade corn tortillas with shredded chicken, in a bed of guacamole, topped with cabbage, radish, salsa roja, , vegan queso fresco and sour cream

Ceviche

$16.00

cured in lime juice, red onions, english cucumber, red fresno peppers, avocado, blended chile serrano. Served with 3 corn tostadas

Ensalada verde

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, avocado, red onion, pumpkin seeds, pecans, raisins, beans, queso fresco, mango vinaigrette

Esquite

$12.00

2 Mexican street corn cut in half, with vegan mayonnaise, vegan sour cream, queso vegan parmesan from the butcher's son, limes. (Regular Option available)

Vegan Options

Vegan Soft Taco

$4.95

Mix vegetable sautéed with garlic, onions, white wine. Served in a handmade corn tortilla, red onions, cilantro

Vegan Flautas de papa

$13.00

3 Crunchy handmade corn tortillas with potatoes, in a bed of guacamole, topped with cabbage, radish, salsa roja, , vegan queso fresco and sour cream

Vegan Quesabirria

$7.00

Handmade corn tortilla, plant based birria, vegan mozzarella cheese from the Butcher’s Son, mixed vegetables, onions, cilantro, salsa picosa

Vegetables Quesabirria

$6.00

Handmade corn tortilla, plant based birria, Regular mozzarella cheese, mixed vegetables, onions, cilantro & salsa picosa

Sides

Refried Beans & Queso Freso

$5.00
Whole beans

$4.00
Rice

$5.00

Guacamole 8 oz

$7.00
Guacamole 4 oz

$5.00

Desserts

Viva Mexico

$12.00

Traditional Mexican churro, dusted with organic sugar and powdered cinnamon. Served with a scoop of nieve (ice cream) de garrafa

Churros

$9.00

2 Traditional Mexican churros cut in half dusted with organic sugar and cinnamon

Flan Casero

$10.00

House made traditional vanilla flan

Fried Plantain

$9.00

Fried sweet plantain with condensed sweet milk

Kids

$7.00

Small cheese Quesadilla, side beans and rice

$8.00

NA Beverages

Agua Fresca

$4.00
Agua Sparkling

$4.00
Squirt

$4.00
Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

$4.00
Mandarin Jarritos

$4.00
NA Kombucha Black Cherry

$8.50
NA Kombucha Peach

$8.50

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

5 tacos and Beers cuisine has focused in bringing the distinct flavors from traditional Mexican pueblos and showcasing them with a modern twist.

Location

1175 solano ave, albany, CA 94706

Directions

