5 Tacos and Beers - Albany 1175 solano ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
5 tacos and Beers cuisine has focused in bringing the distinct flavors from traditional Mexican pueblos and showcasing them with a modern twist.
Location
1175 solano ave, albany, CA 94706
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Zaytoon Mediterranean Restaurant and Bar - 1133 Solano ave
No Reviews
1133 Solano ave Albany, CA 94706
View restaurant
Little Star Pizza Solano - 1181 Solano Avenue
No Reviews
1181 Solano Avenue Albany, CA 94706
View restaurant