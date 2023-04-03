Restaurant header imageView gallery

5 Tacos & Beers Berkeley

review star

No reviews yet

2914 College Avenue

Berkeley, CA 94705

FOOD

Starters

Guacamole, Chips and salsa

Guacamole, Chips and salsa

$12.00
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.00
Ensalada verde

Ensalada verde

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, avocado, red onion, pumpkin seeds, pecans, raisins, beans, queso fresco, mango vinaigrette

Corn on cob

Corn on cob

$12.00

2 Mexican street corn cut in half, with vegan mayonnaise, vegan sour cream, queso vegan parmesan from the butcher's son, limes

Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$5.95

Thin sliced grilled flank steak, handmade corn tortilla, guacamole, grilled onions, cilantro, salsa taquera

Costilla de res

Costilla de res

$5.95

Grass fed beef short ribs, marinated in adobo, salsa verde, red onions, & cilantro

Pork salsa verde

Pork salsa verde

$5.95

Pork ribs BONE-IN cooked in salsa verde, with curtido red bell pepper, & corn tortillas.

Pollo al Pastor Taco

Pollo al Pastor Taco

$5.55

Natural Chicken marinated in Al Pastor adobo, handmade corn tortilla, grilled onions, cilantro, salsa taquera, & pineapple.

Pescado Taco

Pescado Taco

$5.95

Corn tortillas, Pan Fried Halibut, pico tropical, & salsa california

Quesabirria

Quesabirria

$7.50

Fried corn tortilla on the grilled, melted mozzarella cheese, onions, cilantro. Consomé de birria, salsa de árbol on the side

Lions Mane

Lions Mane

$5.25

Sautéed Lions mane mushroom, microgreens, scallions, california aioli (vegan), & handmade corn tortilla

Colliflower

$5.25Out of stock

Other than Tacos

Flautas de Pollo

Flautas de Pollo

$16.00

3 pan fried enchiladas in a guajillo adobo, shredded chicken, cabbage, red onions, queso fresco, salsa tapatio

Ceviche

Ceviche

$16.00

cured in lime juice, red onions, english cucumber, red fresno peppers, avocado, blended chile serrano. Served with 3 corn tostadas

Regular Flautas de Papa

Regular Flautas de Papa

$15.00

Sides

Refried Beans & Queso Freso

Refried Beans & Queso Freso

$5.00
Whole beans

Whole beans

$5.00
Rice

Rice

$4.00
Guacamole 8 oz

Guacamole 8 oz

$8.00
Guacamole 4 oz

Guacamole 4 oz

$5.00

Desserts

Viva Mexico

Viva Mexico

$12.00

Traditional Mexican churro, dusted with organic sugar and powdered cinnamon. Served with a scoop of nieve (ice cream) de garrafa

Flan Casero

Flan Casero

$10.00

House made traditional vanilla flan

Churros

Churros

$9.00

2 Traditional Mexican churros cut in half dusted with organic sugar and cinnamon

Platano (Fried Plantain)

Platano (Fried Plantain)

$8.00

Fried sweet plantain with condensed sweet milk

Specials of day

Avocado Toast

$12.00Out of stock

Mexican Scramble eggs

$14.00Out of stock

DRINKS

NA Beverages

Agua Fresca

Agua Fresca

$4.00
Agua Sparkling

Agua Sparkling

$4.00

Can Coke

$3.00Out of stock
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$4.00
Mandarin Jarritos

Mandarin Jarritos

$4.00
NA Kombucha Peach

NA Kombucha Peach

$8.50

NA Kombucha Blood Orange

$8.50

MEATLESS MONDAY

Meatless Mondays

Taco de Coliflor

Taco de Coliflor

$5.25
Taco fried tofu

Taco fried tofu

$5.25

Taco de Calabacita

$5.25

Taco de lions mane

$5.25
Quesabirria Vegan

Quesabirria Vegan

$7.50

Tabla de 5 tacos Veggies

$25.00

Tabla de 10 tacos Veggies

$48.00

Ceviche vegan

$15.00Out of stock
taco mix veggeis

taco mix veggeis

$5.25

Sauteed fresh cactus and cabbage with garlic, onions & guajillo adobo. Corn tortilla, cilantro, onions, micro greens

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy some delicious tacos and locally crafted beers!

Location

2914 College Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705

Directions

