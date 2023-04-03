5 Tacos & Beers Berkeley
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy some delicious tacos and locally crafted beers!
Location
2914 College Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705
