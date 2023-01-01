Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fifty West Brew Pub 7668 Wooster Pike

7668 Wooster Pike

Cincinnati, OH 45227

Order Again

Snacks

Pretzel

$12.00

tuba pretzel • everything bagel spice hop mustard • urban stead pimento cheese

Pork Rinds

$7.00

black pepper vinegar powder shishito peppers • roasted onion dip

Hush Puppies

$9.00

old bay shrimp hush puppies gribiche • pickle slaw

Loaded Frites

$12.00

mornay sauce • smoked country nam chive • fresno chile

Zucchini Fries

$10.00

tomato powder • assorted herbs lime • green goddess dip

Harvest Hummus

$10.00

delicata squash • local shrooms • sage brown butter za'atar • smoked walnuts • ciabatta

Sd Of Fries

$4.00

Poutine

$15.00

Soups

Squash Bisque

$4.00+

winter squash • cider • cincinnati spice smoked walnut • sage

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

rotating soup with freshly harvested ingredients

Greenery

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

beer vinegar • chili crisp • sesame furikake kewpie mayo • bonita

Charred Carrots

$8.00

hatch green chile • vadouvan honey tomme cheese • toasted hazelnuts

The Big Salad

$16.00

petite lettuce blend • tree bird chicken • local cherry tomatoes • herbs • cauliflower • avocado • hazelnuts • wheatberry • vinaigrette

Kale Salad

$8.00+

black kale • baby spinach • country ham • goat cheese • curry peanuts • Winter squash • maple stout vinaigrette

Green Goddess Salad

$6.00+

baby spinach • everything bagel spice • radish • avocado • local cherry tomatoes • chive • green goddess dressing

Sandwiches

Italian Beef

$16.00

dashi roasted beef • house giardiniera • roasted peppers • caramelized onion • black garlic au jus • french roll

Carnitas Torta

$16.00

beer braised guajillo carnitas • shaved cabbage • rajas • avocado • hatch chile verde • tajin crema • sesame roll

Pastrami

$18.00

duroc pork belly pastrami • house apple-fennel kraut • hop mustard • russian dressing • alpine cheese • dark rye

Hot Chicken

$18.00

free bird chicken • bread & butter pickles • savoy cabbage • pimento cheese • tresno hot honey • japanese milk bread

Plates

Sausage

$18.00

avril sausage • mom's german potato salad house kraut • hop mustard • tuba pretzel

Lamb Meatballs

$16.00

romesco sauce • goat cheese ajika • grilled bread • wheatberry • herb salad

Eggplant "parmesan"

$13.00

grilled eggplant • spinach • kale • local cheese curds sofrito • crispy garlic • sicilian oregano

Pot Roast

$20.00

beer braised beet • chiply onions • local shrooms • hand cut egg noodles • mustard jus

Mussels

$16.00

doom pedal brine • bay leaf • celery caramelized fennel butter • 16 bricks ciabatta

Pork Chop

$26.00

kansas city crust • braised black kale • shagbark grits • black beer bbq sauce

Salmon

$27.00

faroe island salmon • cauliflower puree • crispy brussels sprouts • madras-cider brown butter

Airline Chicken

$25.00

Kiddos

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Cheeseburger

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Mac N Chs

$6.00

Corn Dogs

$6.00

Desserts

Peanut Pie

$9.00

stout brown butter • apple butter • butter ice cream

Chocolate Gooey Butter Cake

$9.00Out of stock

fermented raspberry • whipped crème fraiche

Festival Style Cider Doughnut

$9.00

cinnamon sugar • sorghum anglaise

Digestif

Underberg

$8.00

Brunch Breakfast

Beignets

$9.00

Pile Up

$15.00

Japanese Omelette

$14.00

Egg White Omelette

$15.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.00Out of stock

Fritata of the Day

$11.00

Pastrami Benedict

$18.00

Belgian Waffles

$17.00

Granola

$10.00

Brunch Salads

Kale Salad

$8.00+

black kale • baby spinach • country ham • goat cheese • curry peanuts • Winter squash • maple stout vinaigrette

Green Goddess Salad

$6.00+

baby spinach • everything bagel spice • radish • avocado • local cherry tomatoes • chive • green goddess dressing

Brunch Sandwiches

Goetta Sandwich

$17.00

Italian Beef

$16.00

Bagel & Lox

$21.00

Breakfast Crunch Wrap

$15.00

Hot Chicken

$18.00

free bird chicken • bread & butter pickles • savoy cabbage • pimento cheese • tresno hot honey • japanese milk bread

Brunch A La Carte

Sd of Pastrami Pork Belly

$2.00

Sd of Country Sausage

$4.00

Sd of Hashbrowns

$3.00

Sd of Grits

$4.00

Sd of Biscuits

$4.00Out of stock

1 Farm Fresh Egg

$2.00

Sd of Smoked Bacon

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$6.00

Toast and Jam

$3.00

Sd of Goetta

$4.00

64 Degree Egg

$2.00

Brunch Cocktails

Mimosa

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Full Service Kitchen and Taproom

7668 Wooster Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45227

