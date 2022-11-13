Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Brewpubs & Breweries

Fifty West Chillicothe

review star

No reviews yet

1 N Paint Street

Chillicothe, OH 45601

Popular Items

Regular Fry
Single
Double

Seasonal Items

Home Sweet Home Sweet Potato Brown Ale 6-pack

Home Sweet Home Sweet Potato Brown Ale 6-pack

$10.99

Brewed with sweet potatoes, molasses, cinnamon, toasted pecans, and vanilla beans, this holiday-inspired Brown Ale blends together all of your favorite autumnal flavors to produce a novel brew that tastes just like Mom’s sweet potato pie.

Donut Burger

Donut Burger

$10.00

Glazed Donuts courtesy of Crispie Creme of Chillicothe. Donut bun, grape jelly, burger patty, American cheese, spicy maple dijon, and bacon!

Chili Bowl - 12 oz

Chili Bowl - 12 oz

$10.00

House-made Chili!

Route 50 Burgers & Dogs - Choose Your Protein Then Style - Fries Sold Separately

Single

Single

$7.00

House-Ground Patty

Double

Double

$10.00

Two House-Ground Patties

Chicken

Chicken

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$8.00

Plant-Based Black Bean Patty

Flat-Top Dog

Flat-Top Dog

$4.50

Split & Griddled All-Beef Dog

Fries

Regular Fry

Regular Fry

$3.00

Crinkle Cut. Comes with one Fry Sauce.

Kiddos - 12 Years Old and Under

Kid's Cheeseburger

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.00

Single House-Ground Patty with Cheese

Kid's Tenders

Kid's Tenders

$6.00

Three Tender Basket

Kid's Chicken Sandwich

Kid's Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Breast with Cheese

Kid's Flat-Top Dog

Kid's Flat-Top Dog

$6.00

Split & Griddled All-Beef Dog

Shareables

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Beer Cheese, Buffalo Bleu Sauce, Shredded Cheese, Bacon, Green Onion, Jalapeño.

Pita Plate

Pita Plate

$8.00

Toasted Pita with Hummus, Guacamole & Fresh Corn Salad

Wings

Wings

$14.00

Eight Bone-In Wings with Choice of Buffalo or Smokey BBQ. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Drinks & Shakes

Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.00+

Kids and Regular Sizes Available

Orange Soda

Orange Soda

$2.00+

Kids and Regular Sizes Available

Dr. More Soda

Dr. More Soda

$2.00+

Kids and Regular Sizes Available

Black Cherry Soda

Black Cherry Soda

$2.00+

Kids and Regular Sizes Available

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$4.00+

Kids and Regular Sizes Available

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$4.00+

Kids and Regular Sizes Available

Cookies & Cream Shake

Cookies & Cream Shake

$4.00+

Kids and Regular Sizes Available

S'mores Milkshake - Seasonal

S'mores Milkshake - Seasonal

$6.00+

Made in the style of a classic S'more! Vanilla, Graham cracker, Marshmallow, and Chocolate Chips.

Coke Products - Self-Serve Station on Main Floor

$1.25+

Cups are located at Fountain Coke Machine. Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Mello Yello, Ginger Ale, Cherry Coke, Unsweetened Tea and Lemonade.

OJ

$2.00

Milk

$3.00

Kids Juice Box

Fruit Punch

$1.00

Apple Juice

$1.00

32 oz Crowlers of Draft Beer

This Gose was brewed with characteristic additions of sea salt into a wheated sour beer base. Conditioned on blueberry puree, one can expect a tart beer bursting with blueberry flavor and a violet hue.
American Lager 4.5% ABV (Crowler)

American Lager 4.5% ABV (Crowler)

$7.00

Light, refreshing, crisp lager. Highly crushable!

Doom Pedal White Ale 5.5% ABV (Crowler)

Doom Pedal White Ale 5.5% ABV (Crowler)

$7.00

Wheat Beer with Orange Peel and Coriander: 5.5% ABV

Coast to Coast 6.8% ABV (Crowler)

Coast to Coast 6.8% ABV (Crowler)

$7.00

Named after Route 50, which spans the US from coast to coast. This American-style IPA seeks to blend the fruity and balanced attributes of an East Coast IPA with the dank, resin characteristics of the West Coast style.

Cider Macintosh Apple Cider 6.0% ABV (Crowler)

Cider Macintosh Apple Cider 6.0% ABV (Crowler)

$9.00

Brewed using fresh Macintosh apples. Expect a slightly sweet taste with a dry finish.

Shortcut Pale Ale 5.0% ABV (Crowler)

Shortcut Pale Ale 5.0% ABV (Crowler)

$11.00

Sometimes the shortcut is the way to go. This straight-forward Hazy Pale Ale checks all the boxes without the extra turns and loops. Expect an approachable and light, hoppy beer, with notes of sticky mango and smooth berry.

Pure Hoppiness Hazy IPA 6.9% ABV (Crowler)

Pure Hoppiness Hazy IPA 6.9% ABV (Crowler)

$11.00

In order to deliver maximum hop aroma we coupled Talus hops with Helio Gazer, a new yeast strain with the highest concentration of free thiols (tropical aroma compounds) ever released from Omega Labs. Expect naturally occurring hop flavors of grapefruit, coconut, and assorted citrus peels against a soft backbone of flaked malts.

Crunch Time Cinnamon Toast Cream Ale 5.5% ABV (Crowler)

Crunch Time Cinnamon Toast Cream Ale 5.5% ABV (Crowler)

$7.00

This beer was brewed with a simple Pilsner malt base along with characteristic Cream Ale additions of flaked maize. Then for some innocent fun we added Vienna malt, milk sugar, and conditioned it on Vietnamese cinnamon and vanilla. Expect a creamy body with a familiar cereal-like cinnamon vanilla flavor.

Head Start Breakfast Stout 8.0% ABV (Crowler)

Head Start Breakfast Stout 8.0% ABV (Crowler)

$9.00

This Breakfast Stout was brewed with malts that lend roast, chocolate, and caramel notes before being conditioned on maple, vanilla, and a touch of cinnamon.

Don't Journey Alone 5.5% ABV (Crowler)

Don't Journey Alone 5.5% ABV (Crowler)

$11.00

This collaborative Coffee Blonde Ale celebrates the good that our friends and neighbors at Paper City Coffee put into the community in Chillicothe. The result? A complex Blackberry Coffee Blonde that beautifully displays Roosevelt Coffee Roasters Guatemalan Coffee, along with blackberry puree to create an "evening version" of Paper City's hit Summer coffee - blackberry cold brew. A portion of the proceeds at will go to support the Paper City Mentoring Project.

Home Sweet Home Sweet Potato Brown Ale 7.0% ABV (Crowler)

Home Sweet Home Sweet Potato Brown Ale 7.0% ABV (Crowler)

$7.00

Brewed with sweet potatoes, molasses, cinnamon, toasted pecans, and a post-fermentation addition of vanilla beans, this holiday-inspired Brown Ale blends together all of your favorite autumn flavors to produce a novel brew that tastes just like Mom’s sweet potato pie.

Apricot Frostie Milkshake IPA 6.7% ABV (Crowler)

Apricot Frostie Milkshake IPA 6.7% ABV (Crowler)

$11.00

The next IPA in our Frostie series, has been fruited with Apricot! Brewed with Apricot Puree, Amarillo hops, lactose, and vanilla. Expect a creamy bodied IPA with a bold apricot flavor and citrusy hops!

Third Shift Light Lager 4.5% ABV (Crowler)

Third Shift Light Lager 4.5% ABV (Crowler)

$7.00

Light Lager brewed with Gambrinus Pilsner malt balanced by a touch of hops. Expect a light beer that tastes like beer.

Left Lane Ends DIPA 8.0% ABV (Crowler)

Left Lane Ends DIPA 8.0% ABV (Crowler)

$11.00

This Double IPA was brewed with a base of Pilsner and Vienna malt before being hopped with Simcoe and Citra Cryo. Expect a tangerine flesh forward aroma with a hint of earthy pine against a medium finish.

Main St. Amber Ale 5.3% ABV (Crowler)

Main St. Amber Ale 5.3% ABV (Crowler)

$7.00

This incredibly balanced Amber Ale gets its name from Route 50, affectionately known as America’s Main Street. Think toasty malts and light, earthy hops, which blend to create this crisp, crushable beer.

Plum Crazy Spiced Plum Pie Sour 6.7% ABV (Crowler)

Plum Crazy Spiced Plum Pie Sour 6.7% ABV (Crowler)

$11.00

This is pale sour base has been conditioned on hundreds of pounds of plum puree along with hints of Saigon cinnamon and spicy nutmeg. Brewed as a collaboration with the Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce, expect a tart fruit beer inspired by spiced plum pie that is a perfect compliment and reminder of Fall weather in Southeast Ohio.

To-Go Canned and Bottled Beer

American Lager 6-Pack

American Lager 6-Pack

$10.99

This clean, refreshing take on the lager style masterfully blends Saaz hops with malt sweetness to create a crisp, thirst-quenching brew that’s perfect for drinking in the hot summer sun.

Coast to Coast IPA 6-Pack

Coast to Coast IPA 6-Pack

$10.99

This American-style IPA seeks to blend the fruity and balanced attributes of an East Coast IPA with the dank, resin characteristics of the West Coast style.

Doom Pedal White Ale 6-Pack

Doom Pedal White Ale 6-Pack

$10.99

Wheat beer brewed with orange peel and coriander

Shortcut Hazy Pale Ale 6-Pack

Shortcut Hazy Pale Ale 6-Pack

$10.99

Sometimes the shortcut is the way to go. This straight-forward Hazy Pale Ale checks all the boxes without the extra turns and loops. Expect an approachable and light, hoppy beer, with notes of sticky mango and smooth berry.

Watermelon Lime Quencher 6-Pack

Watermelon Lime Quencher 6-Pack

$10.99

This light and low calorie beer was finished with an enzyme that leaves no sugar behind to give this beer a bone-dry finish and high drinkability. We then conditioned the beer on natural watermelon puree and Himalayan Pink Sea Salt for a thirst quenching flavor and added electrolytes. Perfect for your post run/cycle/volleyball match or just for drinking something that is light and refreshing!

Hard Lemonade 6-Pack

Hard Lemonade 6-Pack

$9.99

Roll with the good times with this Hard Lemonade malt beverage. 5.0% ABV

Home Sweet Home Sweet Potato Brown Ale 6-Pack

Home Sweet Home Sweet Potato Brown Ale 6-Pack

$10.99

Brewed with sweet potatoes, molasses, cinnamon, toasted pecans, and vanilla beans, this holiday-inspired Brown Ale blends together all of your favorite autumnal flavors to produce a novel brew that tastes just like Mom’s sweet potato pie.

Helles 6-Pack

Helles 6-Pack

$10.99

Originating from Munich, Helles is a pale and drinkable lager that was brewed to be the Bavarian answer to the popular Czech pilsner. German pilsner and Vienna malts lend a light saltine cracker backbone with bready and honey-like highlights. Just a hint of spicy noble German hops counteract sweetness and scrub the palate. This beer highlights the nuances in our favorite German malts with a clean and soft finish.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Fifty West Brewing Company presents the 50W Burger Bar located at 1 North Paint Street Chillicothe, Ohio. Shakes, Burgers, Fries, Rootbeer, Beer, Family.

Location

1 N Paint Street, Chillicothe, OH 45601

