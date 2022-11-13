Fifty West Chillicothe

Don't Journey Alone 5.5% ABV (Crowler)

$11.00

This collaborative Coffee Blonde Ale celebrates the good that our friends and neighbors at Paper City Coffee put into the community in Chillicothe. The result? A complex Blackberry Coffee Blonde that beautifully displays Roosevelt Coffee Roasters Guatemalan Coffee, along with blackberry puree to create an "evening version" of Paper City's hit Summer coffee - blackberry cold brew. A portion of the proceeds at will go to support the Paper City Mentoring Project.