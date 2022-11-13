- Home
- /
- Chillicothe
- /
- Burgers
- /
- Fifty West - Chillicothe
Fifty West Chillicothe
No reviews yet
1 N Paint Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Seasonal Items
Home Sweet Home Sweet Potato Brown Ale 6-pack
Brewed with sweet potatoes, molasses, cinnamon, toasted pecans, and vanilla beans, this holiday-inspired Brown Ale blends together all of your favorite autumnal flavors to produce a novel brew that tastes just like Mom’s sweet potato pie.
Donut Burger
Glazed Donuts courtesy of Crispie Creme of Chillicothe. Donut bun, grape jelly, burger patty, American cheese, spicy maple dijon, and bacon!
Chili Bowl - 12 oz
House-made Chili!
Route 50 Burgers & Dogs - Choose Your Protein Then Style - Fries Sold Separately
Kiddos - 12 Years Old and Under
Shareables
Drinks & Shakes
Root Beer
Kids and Regular Sizes Available
Orange Soda
Kids and Regular Sizes Available
Dr. More Soda
Kids and Regular Sizes Available
Black Cherry Soda
Kids and Regular Sizes Available
Vanilla Shake
Kids and Regular Sizes Available
Chocolate Shake
Kids and Regular Sizes Available
Cookies & Cream Shake
Kids and Regular Sizes Available
S'mores Milkshake - Seasonal
Made in the style of a classic S'more! Vanilla, Graham cracker, Marshmallow, and Chocolate Chips.
Coke Products - Self-Serve Station on Main Floor
Cups are located at Fountain Coke Machine. Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Mello Yello, Ginger Ale, Cherry Coke, Unsweetened Tea and Lemonade.
OJ
Milk
Kids Juice Box
32 oz Crowlers of Draft Beer
American Lager 4.5% ABV (Crowler)
Light, refreshing, crisp lager. Highly crushable!
Doom Pedal White Ale 5.5% ABV (Crowler)
Wheat Beer with Orange Peel and Coriander: 5.5% ABV
Coast to Coast 6.8% ABV (Crowler)
Named after Route 50, which spans the US from coast to coast. This American-style IPA seeks to blend the fruity and balanced attributes of an East Coast IPA with the dank, resin characteristics of the West Coast style.
Cider Macintosh Apple Cider 6.0% ABV (Crowler)
Brewed using fresh Macintosh apples. Expect a slightly sweet taste with a dry finish.
Shortcut Pale Ale 5.0% ABV (Crowler)
Sometimes the shortcut is the way to go. This straight-forward Hazy Pale Ale checks all the boxes without the extra turns and loops. Expect an approachable and light, hoppy beer, with notes of sticky mango and smooth berry.
Pure Hoppiness Hazy IPA 6.9% ABV (Crowler)
In order to deliver maximum hop aroma we coupled Talus hops with Helio Gazer, a new yeast strain with the highest concentration of free thiols (tropical aroma compounds) ever released from Omega Labs. Expect naturally occurring hop flavors of grapefruit, coconut, and assorted citrus peels against a soft backbone of flaked malts.
Crunch Time Cinnamon Toast Cream Ale 5.5% ABV (Crowler)
This beer was brewed with a simple Pilsner malt base along with characteristic Cream Ale additions of flaked maize. Then for some innocent fun we added Vienna malt, milk sugar, and conditioned it on Vietnamese cinnamon and vanilla. Expect a creamy body with a familiar cereal-like cinnamon vanilla flavor.
Head Start Breakfast Stout 8.0% ABV (Crowler)
This Breakfast Stout was brewed with malts that lend roast, chocolate, and caramel notes before being conditioned on maple, vanilla, and a touch of cinnamon.
Don't Journey Alone 5.5% ABV (Crowler)
This collaborative Coffee Blonde Ale celebrates the good that our friends and neighbors at Paper City Coffee put into the community in Chillicothe. The result? A complex Blackberry Coffee Blonde that beautifully displays Roosevelt Coffee Roasters Guatemalan Coffee, along with blackberry puree to create an "evening version" of Paper City's hit Summer coffee - blackberry cold brew. A portion of the proceeds at will go to support the Paper City Mentoring Project.
Home Sweet Home Sweet Potato Brown Ale 7.0% ABV (Crowler)
Brewed with sweet potatoes, molasses, cinnamon, toasted pecans, and a post-fermentation addition of vanilla beans, this holiday-inspired Brown Ale blends together all of your favorite autumn flavors to produce a novel brew that tastes just like Mom’s sweet potato pie.
Apricot Frostie Milkshake IPA 6.7% ABV (Crowler)
The next IPA in our Frostie series, has been fruited with Apricot! Brewed with Apricot Puree, Amarillo hops, lactose, and vanilla. Expect a creamy bodied IPA with a bold apricot flavor and citrusy hops!
Third Shift Light Lager 4.5% ABV (Crowler)
Light Lager brewed with Gambrinus Pilsner malt balanced by a touch of hops. Expect a light beer that tastes like beer.
Left Lane Ends DIPA 8.0% ABV (Crowler)
This Double IPA was brewed with a base of Pilsner and Vienna malt before being hopped with Simcoe and Citra Cryo. Expect a tangerine flesh forward aroma with a hint of earthy pine against a medium finish.
Main St. Amber Ale 5.3% ABV (Crowler)
This incredibly balanced Amber Ale gets its name from Route 50, affectionately known as America’s Main Street. Think toasty malts and light, earthy hops, which blend to create this crisp, crushable beer.
Plum Crazy Spiced Plum Pie Sour 6.7% ABV (Crowler)
This is pale sour base has been conditioned on hundreds of pounds of plum puree along with hints of Saigon cinnamon and spicy nutmeg. Brewed as a collaboration with the Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce, expect a tart fruit beer inspired by spiced plum pie that is a perfect compliment and reminder of Fall weather in Southeast Ohio.
To-Go Canned and Bottled Beer
American Lager 6-Pack
This clean, refreshing take on the lager style masterfully blends Saaz hops with malt sweetness to create a crisp, thirst-quenching brew that’s perfect for drinking in the hot summer sun.
Coast to Coast IPA 6-Pack
This American-style IPA seeks to blend the fruity and balanced attributes of an East Coast IPA with the dank, resin characteristics of the West Coast style.
Doom Pedal White Ale 6-Pack
Wheat beer brewed with orange peel and coriander
Shortcut Hazy Pale Ale 6-Pack
Sometimes the shortcut is the way to go. This straight-forward Hazy Pale Ale checks all the boxes without the extra turns and loops. Expect an approachable and light, hoppy beer, with notes of sticky mango and smooth berry.
Watermelon Lime Quencher 6-Pack
This light and low calorie beer was finished with an enzyme that leaves no sugar behind to give this beer a bone-dry finish and high drinkability. We then conditioned the beer on natural watermelon puree and Himalayan Pink Sea Salt for a thirst quenching flavor and added electrolytes. Perfect for your post run/cycle/volleyball match or just for drinking something that is light and refreshing!
Hard Lemonade 6-Pack
Roll with the good times with this Hard Lemonade malt beverage. 5.0% ABV
Home Sweet Home Sweet Potato Brown Ale 6-Pack
Brewed with sweet potatoes, molasses, cinnamon, toasted pecans, and vanilla beans, this holiday-inspired Brown Ale blends together all of your favorite autumnal flavors to produce a novel brew that tastes just like Mom’s sweet potato pie.
Helles 6-Pack
Originating from Munich, Helles is a pale and drinkable lager that was brewed to be the Bavarian answer to the popular Czech pilsner. German pilsner and Vienna malts lend a light saltine cracker backbone with bready and honey-like highlights. Just a hint of spicy noble German hops counteract sweetness and scrub the palate. This beer highlights the nuances in our favorite German malts with a clean and soft finish.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Fifty West Brewing Company presents the 50W Burger Bar located at 1 North Paint Street Chillicothe, Ohio. Shakes, Burgers, Fries, Rootbeer, Beer, Family.
1 N Paint Street, Chillicothe, OH 45601