500 Grand Cafe

Restaurant info

500 Grand Café is the new restaurant located in the Clark County Government Center. 500 Grand Café is operated by the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, a local nonprofit training people for successful hospitality careers in Las Vegas. Feedback and menu suggestions welcome! Take our survey at https://forms.theculinaryacademy.org/cgersten/500gc-feedback?utm_campaign=Groundhog%20Day&utm_medium=email&utm_source=toastemail