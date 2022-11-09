Restaurant header imageView gallery

500 Grand Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

500 S. Grand Central Parkway

Las Vegas, NV 89155

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers
Turkey Sandwich
500 GC Chef Salad

Hand Crafted Specialty Coffees

April Flowers

April Flowers

$3.75+

Honey Lavender Latte to brighten up your day

Black and White

Black and White

$3.75+
Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$3.75+
French Vanilla Macchiato

French Vanilla Macchiato

$3.75+
Lavender Matcha Latte

Lavender Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Lavender Sweetened Matcha Latte topped with a Lavender White Chocolate Drizzle and Matcha Goodness.

Marble Mocha Macchiato

Marble Mocha Macchiato

$3.75+
Marble Mocha Pistachio

Marble Mocha Pistachio

$3.75+
Mocha

Mocha

$3.75+
White Mocha

White Mocha

$3.75+
Masala Chai Latte

Masala Chai Latte

$3.75+

Creamy Masala Chai - add an espresso shot or two for a delicious pick me up.

Snickerdoodle Latte

$3.75+

Creamy Cookie Butter and Cinnamon, Dusted with Snickerdoodle Sugar

Mocha Cappuccino

Mocha Cappuccino

$3.75+
Peppermint Caramel Cookie

Peppermint Caramel Cookie

$3.75+

Winter White Mocha

$4.00+

Peppermint and White Mocha, a perfect pair.

Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice

$3.75+

Pumpkin Macchiato drizzled with Caramel Sauce and Cinnamon Dolce

Fresh Brewed Coffee & Tea

Fresh Brewed Coffee

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$2.50+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.00+
Sweet Cream Cold Brew

Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$3.50+
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.00+
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00
London Fog

London Fog

$4.00+
Americano

Americano

$3.00+
Espresso

Espresso

$2.00+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.00+
Latte

Latte

$3.00+
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.00+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Artisanal House Lemonades

Princess Peach

$3.75+

Peach Pineapple Lemonade

Bubblicious Lemonade

Bubblicious Lemonade

$3.75+

Caramel and Vanilla play well with Pink Lemonade in this Bubblegum inspired beverage.

Infinity Cloud

Infinity Cloud

$3.75+

Lavender Peach Lemonade topped with Sweet Cream Cold Foam. It's like a dreamy lemon creamsicle.

Lavender Lemonade

Lavender Lemonade

$3.75+
Matcha Lemonade

Matcha Lemonade

$3.75+
Strawberry Hibiscus Lemonade

Strawberry Hibiscus Lemonade

$3.75+
Peach Green Tea Lemonade

Peach Green Tea Lemonade

$3.75+
Peach Sunrise Lemonade

Peach Sunrise Lemonade

$3.75+

Weekly Special

Buttery Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Southern Smokin' Hot Chili Cheese Fries

Southern Smokin' Hot Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

Fries topped with house-made Beef Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, and Green Onions.

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Croissant bread pudding with cranberries and figs, topped with caramel, pecan, strawberries, and powdered sugar

Classic Cheese Pizza

Classic Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Thin Crust Pizza, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, and Provolone Cheese blend. Customize with your favorite toppings

From the Grill

Chicken Street Tacos

Chicken Street Tacos

$10.00

3 Chicken Tacos, Onion, Cilantro, Roasted Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese, Chips & Salsa

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$7.50

Butter-Basted 1/3 lb. Steak Burger, Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Ketchup, and Mayonnaise

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.50

Chicken or Beef, White American or Provolone Cheese, Grilled Onions, Toasted Hoagie Roll

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$6.50

Crispy Homestyle Chicken Fingers w/ Fries. Tossed in our different flavors or plain.

CHIC4GO Dog

CHIC4GO Dog

$7.00

All-Beef Hot Dog, Pickle, Tomato, Onion, Yellow Mustard, Relish, Sport Peppers, Brioche Bun

Plain Dog

Plain Dog

$6.00

All-Beef Hot Dog, Brioche Bun

Black and Blue Cajun Spiced Cheeseburger

Black and Blue Cajun Spiced Cheeseburger

$8.50

Cajun Spiced Beef Patty, Crumble Blue Cheese, Bacon, Caramelized Onion, Tomatoes, and Garlic Aioli on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

From the Deli

Toasted GC Club

Toasted GC Club

$8.50

Thin-Sliced Ham and Turkey, Avocado, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Dijonnaise, Ciabatta, Served Toasted

BLT

BLT

$7.50

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Toasted Sourdough

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$8.00

Thin-Sliced Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Dijonnaise, Sourdough Bread

Mediterranean Wrap

Mediterranean Wrap

$8.00

Hummus, Spring Greens, Tomato, Farro, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Tomato Dip, Spinach Tortilla

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Cheddar and White American Cheese, Toasted Sourdough Bread, Tomato Dip

Toasted Smoked Turkey Bacon Ranch Sandwich

Toasted Smoked Turkey Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$8.50

Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Mayo, Red Onion, Tomato, and Creamy Ranch on Ciabatta

Artichoke Tomato and Ham Grilled Cheese

Artichoke Tomato and Ham Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Blistered Cherry Tomatoes, Artichoke, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, and American White Cheese on White Bread

From the Garden

Salmon + Salad

Salmon + Salad

$14.50

Seared or Blackened Salmon, Seasonal Mixed Greens, Red Wine Vinaigrette

500 GC Chef Salad

500 GC Chef Salad

$7.50

Iceberg Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons, and Ranch Dressing on the side.

Chopped Antipasto Salad

Chopped Antipasto Salad

$7.50

Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce, Salami, Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, and White Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing on the side.

Tomato Greek Salad

Tomato Greek Salad

$7.50

Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Fresh Mint, and Greek Dressing

Build Your Own Salad - Choose 3

$7.50

Your Choice Of Lettuce, Three Toppings, And Dressing.

Build Your Own Salad - Choose 5

$8.50

Your Choice Of Lettuce, Five Toppings and Dressing.

Sides

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$4.00
French Fries

French Fries

$3.00
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$3.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.00

Extra Condiment

Toast

Toast

$1.75

Multi-Grain Bread, White Bread, or Sourdough

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Pickle

$0.25

Fresh Baked

Banana Bread (Gluten Free)

Banana Bread (Gluten Free)

$2.00
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50

Baked Fresh Daily

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Hand-rolled with maple cream cheese frosting. Made fresh daily. This item is only available at 500 Grand Cafe.

Croissant

Croissant

$3.00

Baked Fresh Daily

Loaded Brownies

S'mores

S'mores

$4.00Out of stock

Made fresh daily.

Peanut Butter Cup

Peanut Butter Cup

$4.00

Made fresh daily.

Cookies

Chocolate Chunk

Chocolate Chunk

$3.00

Made fresh daily

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cashew

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cashew

$3.00

Made fresh daily

Frosted Sugar

$3.00

Muffins

Apple Cinnamon

Apple Cinnamon

$1.75Out of stock
Pumpkin Muffin

Pumpkin Muffin

$1.75

Baked Fresh Daily

Orange Cranberry Muffin

$2.00Out of stock

Grab & Go Beverages

Fountain Drink

$1.75

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet-Pepsi

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Naked Juice

$3.50

Fiji Water

$3.00

Dasani Water

$1.75

San Pellegrino

$2.50

Bang

$3.25

Red-Bull

$3.25

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$3.25

Monster Zero Energy

$3.25

Bai Antioxidant Super Tea

$2.50Out of stock

humm Probiotic Kombucha

$3.50

Synergy Raw Kombucha

$3.50

Grab & Go Snacks

Almonds

$2.00

Bumble Bee Tuna & Crackers

$2.50

Hillshire Genoa Salami

$4.50Out of stock

Wilcox Hard Boiled Eggs

$1.50

Wonderful Pistachios

$1.50

Mount Olive Prosciutto & Cheese

$4.50

Builders

$2.50

Clif Bar - Chocolate Chip

$2.25

Clif Bar - Peanut Butter

$2.25

Kind Protein Bar

$2.00

Perfect Protein Bar

$2.50

Altoids

$1.50Out of stock

Gum

$1.50

Hersheys

$1.25

Junior Mints

$1.25

Kit Kat

$1.25

M&M's Plain Chocolate

$1.25

Snickers

$1.25

Sour Patch

$2.00

M&M's Peanut Chocolate

$1.25

Baked Variety

$1.25

Cheez-Its

$1.25

Chex Mix

$1.25

Cheetos

$1.25

Cheetos - Flamin' Hot

$1.25

Doritos - Nacho Cheese

$1.25

Doritos - Cool Ranch

$1.25

Gardetto's

$1.25

Lay's - Classic

$1.25

Lay's - Barbecue

$1.25

Miss Vickies - Jalapeno

$1.25Out of stock

Miss Vickies - Sea Salt Vinegar

$1.25

Pop Chips

$1.25

Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream

$1.25

Ice Cream

Klondike Bar

$2.50
Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$2.50
Brown Butter Toffee Vanilla Bean Sandwich

Brown Butter Toffee Vanilla Bean Sandwich

$5.00
Chocolate Chunk Cookies N Cream Sandwich

Chocolate Chunk Cookies N Cream Sandwich

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:50 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:50 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:50 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:50 am - 3:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

500 Grand Café is the new restaurant located in the Clark County Government Center. 500 Grand Café is operated by the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, a local nonprofit training people for successful hospitality careers in Las Vegas. Feedback and menu suggestions welcome! Take our survey at https://forms.theculinaryacademy.org/cgersten/500gc-feedback?utm_campaign=Groundhog%20Day&utm_medium=email&utm_source=toastemail

Location

500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89155

Directions

Gallery
500 Grand Cafe image
500 Grand Cafe image
500 Grand Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cornish Pasty Co
orange starNo Reviews
10 E. Charleston Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurantnext
Taverna Costera / Dragons Alley Coffee Co.
orange star4.9 • 8
1031 S. Main Street Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek - Arts District
orange starNo Reviews
801 S. Main Street Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Dona Maria Tamales-Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
910 S. Las Vegas Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
YU-OR-MI Sushi Bar
orange star5.0 • 76
100 E California Ave Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurantnext
Tacotarian - DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS - SOUTH CASINO CENTER BLVD
orange star4.5 • 286
1130 S. Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.6 • 5,966
3824 Paradise Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
orange star4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.6 • 5,374
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
PBR Rock Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 5,114
3663 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Beer
orange star4.5 • 4,658
3900 Paradise Rd Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
orange star4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston