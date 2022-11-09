500 Grand Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:50 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:50 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:50 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:50 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
500 Grand Café is the new restaurant located in the Clark County Government Center. 500 Grand Café is operated by the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, a local nonprofit training people for successful hospitality careers in Las Vegas. Feedback and menu suggestions welcome! Take our survey at https://forms.theculinaryacademy.org/cgersten/500gc-feedback?utm_campaign=Groundhog%20Day&utm_medium=email&utm_source=toastemail
500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89155
