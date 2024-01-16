- Home
501 Restaurant & Bar at Shorecliffs Golf Club
501 Avenida Vaquero
San Clemente, CA 92672
Dinner
Appetizers
- Burrata$13.00
Burrata cheese with sliced tomatoes, pesto, and balsamic glaze
- Arancini$13.00
Deep-fried arborio rice balls with porcini mushrooms and mozzarella cheese served with marinara
- Eggplant Siciliana$12.00
Thinly sliced fried eggplant with marinara, fresh mozzarella, and pesto
- Crostini$11.00
Pimento cheese and bacon
- Crab Cakes$15.00
With horseradish cream
- Goat Cheese and Potato Croquettes$13.00
With Poblano corn dipping sauce
- Meatballs$12.00
With grape jelly BBQ
- Fried Brussels Sprouts$13.00
With golden raisins, pork belly, Parmesan cheese, and balsamic glaze
Entrée
- Chicken Marsala$24.00
With portobello mushrooms, marsala wine, shallots, cream, parsley, and demi-glace
- Baked Chicken Breast$23.00
Stuffed with vegetables, herbs, and ricotta cheese. Served with a lemon, white wine, and butter sauce
- Boneless Short Ribs$25.00
With plum hoisin sauce
- NY Steak$32.00
With pink and green peppercorns, brandy, cream, veal stock, garlic, shallots, and tarragon
- Kālua Pork$23.00
With pineapple teriyaki glaze served with rice pilaf and root vegetables
- Fish and Chips$19.00
Premium cod in vodka batter with malt vinegar and cayenne remoulade
- Scampi Bagatta$25.00
Sautéed shrimp and black mussels with white wine, parsley, shallots, and cream served on a bed of angel hair pasta
- Grilled Salmon$24.00
With tarragon sherry cream
- St Louis Style Ribs$24.00
Half rack. Served with hot honey glazed, roasted root vegetables, and baked potato
Salad
- Caesar Salad$10.00
- Half Cobb Salad$8.50
With chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado, green onion, boiled egg, crumbled blue cheese, and ranch dressing
- Cobb Salad$17.00
With chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado, green onion, boiled egg, crumbled blue cheese, and ranch dressing
With cucumber, tomato, avocado, artichoke hearts, red onion, Kalamata olives, sprouts, and creamy jalapeño dressing
- Ahi Salad$18.00
With cucumber, tomato, avocado, artichoke hearts, red onion, Kalamata olives, sprouts, and creamy jalapeño dressing
With spring mixed, tomato, red onion, and cucumber choice of dressing
- House Side Salad$7.00
With spring mixed, tomato, red onion, and cucumber choice of dressing
Sandwich
- Steak Sandwich$19.00
On baguette with medallions of tender beef, Gouda cheese, arugula, caramelized mushrooms, charred cherry tomatoes, onion straws, and a garlic parsley aioli
- Crispy Chicken$16.00
With melted Swiss, lettuce, tomato, and onion straws topped with honey mustard and BBQ sauce
- Blackened Ahi$18.00
With lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, and avocado topped with jalapeño cream
- The Shore Smash Burger$18.00
With Cheddar, bacon, caramelized onions, red leaf lettuce, tomato, avocado, and Thousand Island
- Veggie Burger$16.00
Veggie patty topped with grilled zucchini, yellow squash, grilled tomato, roasted red peppers, portobello mushrooms, and grilled onions
Mexi-Cali
- Quesadilla Especial$15.00
Cheese, turkey, ham, black olives, Ortega chilies, diced tomatoes, onions, guacamole, and sour cream
- Baja Fish Tacos$16.00
With pico de gallo, shredded cabbage, avocado, and jalapeño dressing
- Short Rib Tacos$16.00
With corn tortillas, Gouda, shredded lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, avocado, and jalapeño cream
Dessert
Bar Menu
- Mozzarella Sticks$11.00
With spicy marinara
- Jalapeño Poppers$11.00
With cilantro dipping sauce
- Sticky Wings$15.00
With celery and carrot sticks
- Brioche Crab Melts$16.00
- Brat with Brioche Bun$12.00
With spicy mustard, sauerkraut, and fries
- Wagyu Beef Hot Dog$9.00
With fries
- Potato Skins$11.00
With pub cheese, bacon, sour cream, and chives
- Onion Dip$10.00
5 pieces. With sweet potato chips
NA Beverages
Coffee/Hot Tea
Redbull
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
501 Avenida Vaquero, San Clemente, CA 92672