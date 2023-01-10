502 Antojitos is a new modern restaurant for people on-the-go or those who like to dine in. 502 offers a variety of foods and treats that derive from North and Central America. The 502 restaurants were opened after years of planning and dreaming. The prim
4075 Lawrenceville Hwy NW
Lilburn, GA 30047
Antojitos
Chips con Guacamole
Avocado, onions, diced tomatoes, cilantro and lime juice mixed together
Chips con Queso
Empanada de Pollo
Shredded chicken and cheese stu ed in a masa tortilla and fried, served with tomatoes, lettuce and drizzled sour cream, serves one
Esquite
Sweet cornbits, mayo, cotija cheese, and chili powder mixed and served in a cup, serves one
Papitas Chapinas
French fries drizzled with ketchup, mayo and picamas sauce
Platano Dorado con Frijol
Fried whole sweet plantain served with refried beans served with queso fresco and crema
Rellenitos de Platanto
Fried smashed plantain stu ed with refried black beans, serves two
Tostada de Aguacate (2)
smashed avocados topped with raw onions and chopped parsley served on two fried corn tortillas
Tostada de Chow Mien (2)
Noodles mixed with shredded chicken, carrots, celery, and red bell peppers served on two fried corn tortillas
Tostada de Tinga (2)
Shredded chicken, onions, and tomatoes served on two fried corn tortillas
Baleadas
Baleada: Carne Asada
handmade flour tortilla filled with steak, blended beans, cream, an avocado slice and cotija cheese
Baleada: Chorizo
handmade flour tortilla filled with chorizo, refried pinto beans, cream, an avocado slice and cotija cheese
Baleada: Huevo
Handmade flour tortilla filled with a scrambled egg, refried pinto beans, cream, an avocado slice and cotija cheese
Baleada: Huevo con Chorizo
handmade flour tortilla filled with an egg with chorizo, refried pinto beans, cream, an avocado slice and cotija cheese
Baleada: Pollo
handmade flour tortilla filled with chicken, refried pinto beans, cream, an avocado slice and cotija cheese
Baleada: Sencilla
Handmade flour tortilla filled with refried pinto beans, cream and cotija cheese
Burritos
Burritos de Desayuno
Burrito: Estrellado
Breakfast burritos include with scrambled eggs, refried beans and cheese
Burrito: Huevos a la Mexicana
Breakfast burritos include with scrambled eggs, refried beans and cheese
Burrito: Huevos con Chorizo
Breakfast burritos include with scrambled eggs, refried beans and cheese
Burrito: Huevos con Jamon
Breakfast burritos include with scrambled eggs, refried beans and cheese
Burrito: Huevos con Salchicha
Breakfast burritos include with scrambled eggs, refried beans and cheese
Burrito: Huevos Rancheros
Breakfast burritos include scrambled eggs, refried beans and cheese
Burrito: Huevos Revuelto
Breakfast burritos include with scrambled eggs, refried beans and cheese
Burrito: Huevos Tomate y cebolla
Breakfast burritos include with scrambled eggs, refried beans and cheese
Caldos
Desayuno
Desayuno: Estrellado
Includes desired eggs,
Desayuno: Huevos a la Mexicana
Scrambled eggs with jalapenos,tomatoes, and onions.
Desayuno: Huevos con Chorizo
Includes desired eggs,
Desayuno: Huevos con Jamon
Scramble eggs with ham
Desayuno: Huevos con Salchicha
Includes desired eggs,
Desayuno: Huevos Rancheros
Two fried eggs smoother in tomato sauce with onions
Desayuno: Huevos Revuelto
Two fried eggs smoother in tomato sauce with onions
Desayuno: Huevos Tomate y Cebolla
Includes desired eggs,
Especalidades
Garnachas
Eight fried handmade tortillas topped with minced beef and cabbage slaw: onions, carrots, jalapenos and cotija cheese
Pollo con Tajadas
Fried chicken served on a bed of fried green bananas, Honduran slaw salad, pickled onions, fresh cheese and Honduran cream
Shuco
Steak, hot dogs and longaniza stu ed inside bread and topped with chirmol, guacamole, cabbage slaw, mustard, mayo and ketchup
Pollo Chapin
Fries chicken with french fries, topped with ketchup, mayo, and picamas
Enchiladas Guatemaltecas (2)
Two fried tortillas with mayonaise topped with cold Guatemalan cabbage slaw, beets, radish, minced beef, hard boiled egg and cotija cheese
Extra
1/2 avocado
2 Jalapeno Toreados
2 oz Crema Guatemala
2 oz Salsa Tomate
3 pieces Queso Fresco
8 oz salsa tomatoe
Arroz/rice
Black beans
Crema Agria
Extra Tortilla
Gucamole
Limon/Limes
Longaniza
Pico de Gallo
Salsa roja/Spicy red sauce
Salsa verde/Green Mild sauce
Spicy Gucamole
Telera
Tortilla Harina (1)
Pedazo de Carne Asada
Guisados
Pepian
Chicken cooked in blended chilis and earthy seeds served with rice, black beans and handmade tortillas
Costilla en Salsa Verde
Pork ribs cooked in tomatillo sauce served with rice, beans and homemade tortillas
Guisado de Res
Beef stew served with rice, beans and handmade tortillas
Estofado de Res
Beef and tomato stew served with rice, beans and handmade tortillas
Mole de Pollo
Chicken cooked in mole sauce served with rice, beans and handmade tortillas
Kid's Menu
Mini Desayuno
Nachos
Pan Con Huevo
Pan: Estrellado
Scrambled egg sandwich served with refried beans.
Pan: Huevos a la Mexicana
Scrambled egg sandwich served with refried beans.
Pan: Huevos con Chorizo
Scrambled egg sandwich served with refried beans.
Pan: Huevos con Jamon
Scrambled egg sandwich served with refried beans.
Pan: Huevos con Salchicha
Scrambled egg sandwich served with refried beans.
Pan: Huevos Rancheros
Scrambled egg sandwich served with refried beans.
Pan: Huevos Revuelto
Scrambled egg sandwich served with refried beans.
Pan: Huevos Tomate y cebolla
Scrambled egg sandwich served with refried beans.
Platillos
Churrasco
8 oz (before cooked) skirt steak served with rice, black beans, fried jalapeño, grilled green onions, salad and handmade tortillas
Pechuga a la Plancha
Grilled chicken breast served with rice, black beans, salad and handmade tortillas
Pollo Frito
Fried chicken quarter served with elbow pasta tossed in maynaise, salad and handmade tortillas
Mojara Frita
Fried whole tilapia served with rice, black beans, salad and handmade tortillas
Chile Relleno de Queso
Cheese stu ed poblano chili served with rice, black beans and handmade tortillas
Chile Relleno de Carne
Beef and vegetable stu ed chili served with rice, black beans and handmade tortillas
Ensalada de Pollo
Grilled chicken with lettuce, celery, sliced raddish, slice carrots
Postres/Desserts
Pupusas
Quesadillas
Snack
Tacos
Tamales
Chuchito
Masa stu ed with chicken wrapped in corn husk and steamed to perfection
Tamal de Arroz
Rice masa stu ed with chicken, raisins, and red bell peppers wrapped with banana leaves
Tamal de Papa
Potato masa stu ed with pork wrapped in banana leaves
Tamal de Gallina
Masa stuffed with hen wrapped in banana leaves
Tamal de Elote
Sweet corn tamale
Tamal Rojo
Masa stuffed with pork cooked in red sauce wrapped in corn husk
Tamal Verde
Masa stuffed with chicken cooked in tomatillo sauce wrapped in corn husk
Tortas
Bebidas Caliente/Hot Drinks
Aguas Natural
Juegos Natural/Fresh Juice
Licuados/Smoothies
Bebidas
Coca cola 355 ml glass bottle
Coca cola medio litro
Coca cola plastic bottle 20 oz
De La Granja Mango
De Mi Pais Maracuya
De Mi Pais Maranon
De Mi Pais fresa
De Mi Pais Guayaba
De Mi Pais lichi
De Mi Pais Mamey
Foco ( Coconut Drink)
Jumex lata
Nesquik 14 fl oz
Vita coco
De Mi Pais Papaya
De Mi Pais Pina
De Mi Pais Sandia
De Mi Pais Tamarindo
De Mi Pais Vanilla
Fanta Orange Plastic Bottle 20 fl oz
Fanta Grape Plastic Bottle 20 fl oz
Fanta Pineapple Plastic Bottle 20 fl oz
Pepsi Glass Bottle
Sprite Glass Bottle 355 ml
Sprite Plastic Bottle 20 fl oz
Salvavidas Grape
Rojita 12 fl oz
Tropical Banana
Tropical Grape
Perrier Plastic Bottle
Mineragua Plastic
Squirt Plastic Bottle 20 fl oz
Squirt 12 fl oz
Gatorade Cool blue
Gatorade Grape
Gatorade Orange
Gatorade Red
Gatorade Yellow
Tiky Pina
Crush Lemonade Plastic
Crush Orange Plastic
Agua Botella 20 oz
7 up plastic bottle
Glucosoral Suero Vidrio Cherry
Glucosoral Suero Vidrio Manzana
Glucosoral Suero Vidrio Coco
Glucosoral Suero Vidrio Peach
Sprite Glass Bottle
Sprite Plastic Bottle
Fanta Glass Bottle 533 ml
Jarrito Fruit Puch
Jarrito Grapefruit
Jarrito Lime
Jarrito Mandrin
Jarrito Mango
Jarrito Pineapple
Jarrito Tamarind
Adrenaline 296 ml
Redbull 16 oz
Redbull 8.4 oz
Redbull 12 oz
Starbucks Frap Mocha
Starbucks Frap Vanilla
Starbucks Frappuchino 13.7 fk oz
Raptor (can)
Raptor (Plastic)
Nos Can 16 fl oz
Monster zero sugar
Monster
Amp Plastic
Volt Energy Drink
OKF Aloe Vera Pineapple
OKF Aloe Vera Fruit Punch
OKF Farmers Aloe Vera
OKF Farmers Aloe Vera Coco
OKF Farmers Aloe Vera Mango
Troking Aloe Vera
Suero Oral Fruit Flavor
Suero Oral Lemon-lime
Suero Oral Pineapple
Suero Oral Plastic Cherry
Suero Oral Plastic Freda banono
Suero Oral Plastic Horchata
Suero Oral Plastic Manzana
Suero Oral Plastic Peach
Suero Oral Plastic Sabor Natural
Suero Oral Plastic Sandia
Suero Oral Plastic Plus Blue Raspberry
Sidral Mundet
Topo-Chico
Mineragua
Sangria Señoral
Caprison
Medicine
Acetaminophen 500 mg
Advil
Advil Allergy & Conngestion Relief
Advil Sinus Congestion & Pian
Aleve
Aleve
Aleve Pain Reliever/ fever reducer
Alka-Seltzer original
Alka-Seltzet Plus Cold Formula
Amoxicillin 10 capsules
AnaDent (8ct)
Anchor fadora
Andrews Salts
Ankle Support
Ansiokrol
Antigrip (4ct)
Antigrip A.M Limon Tea
Antigrip (Minos 4ct)
Artribin Vitaminado
Artrifin vitaminado
Aspirina ninos
Bedoyecta
Calmadol limonada antigripal
Calmante
Citro de magnesio
Claritin
Clear eyes redness relief
Clotriplex tin
Cofal original
Contact ultra
Curaderma pomada
Dayquil serverce + cold & flu
Diclofenaco sodico 100 mg (10ct)
Dicolocien
Dolo foskrol
Dolo tetravit
Dolo ultraestres
Dolo-neurobin (5ct)
Dolo neurotropas vitaminado
Dolodol
Dramamine
Elbow support
Gms balsamico
Gms pomada
Goodys headache powders
Halls (9ct)
Halls cherry flavor
Halls honey lemon flavor
Halls mentho lyptus flavor
Heat wrap
Ibuprofeno 800 mg (10ct)
Knee support
Kura-kura pomada
Lombri ninos
Magnesia therfam
Menthol pain relief
Mentol 12 g
Mentol Davis
Mortin Ib
Motrin
Mucinex DM
Neo-melubrina
Neurobion (5ct)
Neurobion paquete B1B6B12
NyQuil
Nyquil service + cold & flu
Penicilina
Penicilina cream
Pepto-Bismol chewable
Picot
Pomada alcanforada
Pomada LA campana
Predilecto de oliva
Sana-sana
Santemicina (2pk)
Sudagrip
Sudagrip antigripal 4 pills
Sukrol bebible paquete
Tabcin cold medicine azul (2pk)
Tabcin extra fuerte rojo (2pk)
Tabcin gripe y tos morado (2pk)
Tabcin ninos rosado (2pk)
Tetraciclina 10 capsules
Theraflu flu & sore throat
Theraflu multri-symptom severe cold
Theraful severe cold & cough ( Daytime)
Tylenol pm
Vaporub
Vicks VapoDrops
Vito-Grip A.M
Viro-Grip Limon Am tea
Viro-Grip P.M
Viro-grip pm tea limon
Visine red eye hydrating comfort
Vital fuerte bebible
Vitapyrena tea Limon y miel
Wrist support
Advil congestion
MucinexDM
Entero Guanil for kids
SanaTos
Entero Guanil Adulto\ Adults
Panadol dia
Panadol noche
Panadol Multi-sintomas
Marschall
Chips
Cheetos flamin hot
Cheetos puffs
Chester's fries
Ckiki
Chiky (package)
Chiky chico banana pack
Chiky cookie
Ckiky vanilla
Chili vanilla pack
Chobix barbacoa
Chocolate candy
Club extra cracker
Club extra pack
Corn bread pan
Corn curls
Crujitos queso y Chile
Crunch
Cucharitas tamarind spoons
De LA Rosa ( mazapan )
De LA Rosa marzipan style 12 pack
Diana alboroto
Diana bacorns
Diana cheesteens
Diana corn brights
Diana corn hot
Diana cornsticks crunchy
Diana crunchy cornbits hot
Diana elotitos crunch cornbits
Diana hot curls
Diana jalapeño
Diana mani japones
Diana nachos tortilla chips
Diana nougat Fresa
Diana nougat vanilla
Diana picnic packet
Diana yuca chips
Diana caramel corn
Don pepe ollitas
Donas
Doritos cool ranch
Doritos dinamita
Doritos flamin hot
Doritos nachos cheese
Doritos tapatio
Duvalin
Eclipse spearmint
Eclipse winterfrost
Extra gum
Ferrero richer
Frijoli chips
Frijoli frijoles
Fritos twists honey BBQ
Gum
Gummy king mango
Gustitos
Hershey's
Hershey's whole almonds
Hot culs
Hubba bubba bubble trape
Hubbla bbba bubble trape sour
Huevas
Japones nishiyama
Kinder bueno
LA vaquita paletas
Kitkat
Las sevillanas
Lays chips
Lays limon
Lido maragrita cookie
Lido margarita (package)
Lido margarita coco pack
Lido Rio grande margarita
Lido salporina
Lido salporina (package)
Lido salporino cookie
M&Ms
M&Ms peanut
M&Ms peanut shareable
Maduritos
Mango lollipop
Manguitos de goma
Roscas pequeno
Champurradas
Champurradas grande
Mantrquilla butter cookies
Marianitas coconut
Marianitas orange
Marias
Marinela canelitas
Marinela Chico roles
Merinela gansito
Marinela pastitas
Marinela pinguinos
Marinela sponch
Marinela submarinos strawberry
Marinela gansito cherry
Mazapan( peanut )
Mi tierra alboroto
Mailkway
Mixed seeds candy
Montes damy
Montes tomy
Muffin/honey bun
Nucita monedas
Orbit gum
Paleta payaso
Pan( bread )
Papasitas
Pica Fresa
Picnic
Principe chocolate
Pulparindots mango individuales
Pulparindots individuales
Punto rojo
Push pop
Queen trix
Reeses
Rellerindos
Ricos besos
Ruffles chedder & sour cream
Ruffles queso
Semita larga
Skittles original
Skittles sour
Skittles tropical
Skittles wild berry
Snickers
Snickers 2 pack
Snickers almond
Solparino
Maduritos
Takis
Trompetas de pizza
