  502 Antojitos is a new modern restaurant for people on-the-go or those who like to dine in. 502 offers a variety of foods and treats that derive from North and Central America. The 502 restaurants were opened after years of planning and dreaming.
502 Antojitos is a new modern restaurant for people on-the-go or those who like to dine in. 502 offers a variety of foods and treats that derive from North and Central America. The 502 restaurants were opened after years of planning and dreaming. The prim

4075 Lawrenceville Hwy NW

Lilburn, GA 30047

Antojitos

Chips con Guacamole

Chips con Guacamole

$7.99

Avocado, onions, diced tomatoes, cilantro and lime juice mixed together

Chips con Queso

$5.99

Empanada de Pollo

$3.49

Shredded chicken and cheese stued in a masa tortilla and fried, served with tomatoes, lettuce and drizzled sour cream, serves one

Esquite

$4.99

Sweet cornbits, mayo, cotija cheese, and chili powder mixed and served in a cup, serves one

Papitas Chapinas

$4.99

French fries drizzled with ketchup, mayo and picamas sauce

Platano Dorado con Frijol

$5.99

Fried whole sweet plantain served with refried beans served with queso fresco and crema

Rellenitos de Platanto

Rellenitos de Platanto

$6.49

Fried smashed plantain stued with refried black beans, serves two

Tostada de Aguacate (2)

$8.49

smashed avocados topped with raw onions and chopped parsley served on two fried corn tortillas

Tostada de Chow Mien (2)

$7.49

Noodles mixed with shredded chicken, carrots, celery, and red bell peppers served on two fried corn tortillas

Tostada de Tinga (2)

$7.49

Shredded chicken, onions, and tomatoes served on two fried corn tortillas

Baleadas

Baleada: Carne Asada

Baleada: Carne Asada

$7.99

handmade flour tortilla filled with steak, blended beans, cream, an avocado slice and cotija cheese

Baleada: Chorizo

$6.99

handmade flour tortilla filled with chorizo, refried pinto beans, cream, an avocado slice and cotija cheese

Baleada: Huevo

$6.99

Handmade flour tortilla filled with a scrambled egg, refried pinto beans, cream, an avocado slice and cotija cheese

Baleada: Huevo con Chorizo

$7.59

handmade flour tortilla filled with an egg with chorizo, refried pinto beans, cream, an avocado slice and cotija cheese

Baleada: Pollo

$7.67

handmade flour tortilla filled with chicken, refried pinto beans, cream, an avocado slice and cotija cheese

Baleada: Sencilla

$6.99

Handmade flour tortilla filled with refried pinto beans, cream and cotija cheese

Burritos

Burrito: Al Pastor

$8.29

Grilled marinated pork

Burrito: Carne Asada

$8.99

Grilled steak

Burrito: Pollo

$8.49

Grilled chicken

Burrito: Queso,Arroz y Frijol

$6.99

Rice, beans, and cheese

Burrito: Vegetal

$7.99

Grilled bell peppers and onions

Burritos de Desayuno

Burrito: Estrellado

$6.99

Breakfast burritos include with scrambled eggs, refried beans and cheese

Burrito: Huevos a la Mexicana

$6.99

Breakfast burritos include with scrambled eggs, refried beans and cheese

Burrito: Huevos con Chorizo

$6.99

Breakfast burritos include with scrambled eggs, refried beans and cheese

Burrito: Huevos con Jamon

$6.99

Breakfast burritos include with scrambled eggs, refried beans and cheese

Burrito: Huevos con Salchicha

$6.99

Breakfast burritos include with scrambled eggs, refried beans and cheese

Burrito: Huevos Rancheros

$6.99

Breakfast burritos include scrambled eggs, refried beans and cheese

Burrito: Huevos Revuelto

$6.99

Breakfast burritos include with scrambled eggs, refried beans and cheese

Burrito: Huevos Tomate y cebolla

$6.99

Breakfast burritos include with scrambled eggs, refried beans and cheese

Caldos

Caldo de Res

$13.99

Beef soup served with carrots, potatoes, corn, and handmade tortillas

Caldo de Pata

$13.99

Savory cow feet soup served with vegetables

Caldo de Gallina

$13.99

Hen soup with vegetables

Tamales

Desayuno

Desayuno: Estrellado

$10.49

Includes desired eggs,

Desayuno: Huevos a la Mexicana

Desayuno: Huevos a la Mexicana

$10.99

Scrambled eggs with jalapenos,tomatoes, and onions.

Desayuno: Huevos con Chorizo

$10.99

Includes desired eggs,

Desayuno: Huevos con Jamon

Desayuno: Huevos con Jamon

$10.99

Scramble eggs with ham

Desayuno: Huevos con Salchicha

$10.99

Includes desired eggs,

Desayuno: Huevos Rancheros

Desayuno: Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Two fried eggs smoother in tomato sauce with onions

Desayuno: Huevos Revuelto

$10.49

Two fried eggs smoother in tomato sauce with onions

Desayuno: Huevos Tomate y Cebolla

$10.99

Includes desired eggs,

Especalidades

Garnachas

$11.99

Eight fried handmade tortillas topped with minced beef and cabbage slaw: onions, carrots, jalapenos and cotija cheese

Pollo con Tajadas

$13.99

Fried chicken served on a bed of fried green bananas, Honduran slaw salad, pickled onions, fresh cheese and Honduran cream

Shuco

$13.99

Steak, hot dogs and longaniza stued inside bread and topped with chirmol, guacamole, cabbage slaw, mustard, mayo and ketchup

Pollo Chapin

$9.99

Fries chicken with french fries, topped with ketchup, mayo, and picamas

Enchiladas Guatemaltecas (2)

$8.99

Two fried tortillas with mayonaise topped with cold Guatemalan cabbage slaw, beets, radish, minced beef, hard boiled egg and cotija cheese

Extra

1/2 avocado

$2.59

2 Jalapeno Toreados

$1.99

2 oz Crema Guatemala

$1.29

2 oz Salsa Tomate

$0.99

3 pieces Queso Fresco

$1.29

8 oz salsa tomatoe

$3.99

Arroz/rice

$2.99

Black beans

$2.99

Crema Agria

$0.89

Extra Tortilla

$1.79

Gucamole

$5.99

Limon/Limes

$1.00

Longaniza

$2.99

Pico de Gallo

$2.79

Salsa roja/Spicy red sauce

$0.79

Salsa verde/Green Mild sauce

$0.79

Spicy Gucamole

$5.99

Telera

$1.59

Tortilla Harina (1)

$2.29

Pedazo de Carne Asada

$8.99

Guisados

Pepian

$10.99

Chicken cooked in blended chilis and earthy seeds served with rice, black beans and handmade tortillas

Costilla en Salsa Verde

$10.99

Pork ribs cooked in tomatillo sauce served with rice, beans and homemade tortillas

Guisado de Res

$11.49Out of stock

Beef stew served with rice, beans and handmade tortillas

Estofado de Res

$11.99Out of stock

Beef and tomato stew served with rice, beans and handmade tortillas

Mole de Pollo

$10.99

Chicken cooked in mole sauce served with rice, beans and handmade tortillas

Kid's Menu

Chicken Nuggets con Papitas

$6.99

Chicken Nuggets and Fries

Hamburguesa con Papitas

Hamburguesa con Papitas

$8.99

Cheeseburger and Fries

Kids: Quesadilla de Queso

$4.99

Cheese Quesadilla

Mini Desayuno

Taco de Longaniza

$3.99

Guatemalan Sausage Taco with refried beans.

Taco de Huevo con Frijoles

$3.49

Egg and refried black bean taco

Platano Dorado Entero

$3.49

Sweet fried plantain

Empanada de Pollo

$3.49

Masa filled shredded chicken and mozzarella cheese deep fried

Nachos

Nachos: Carne Asada

Nachos: Carne Asada

$9.99

Grilled Steak

Nachos: Mixto

$10.99

Grilled Chicken and Grilled Steak

Nachos: Pollo

$8.99

Grilled Chicken

Nachos: Queso

$6.99

Just Cheese

Nachos: Supreme Carne Asada

$11.99

Grilled Steak and Pinto Bean

Nachos: Supreme Pollo

$11.99

Grilled Chicken and Pinto Bean

Pan Con Huevo

Pan: Estrellado

$6.19

Scrambled egg sandwich served with refried beans.

Pan: Huevos a la Mexicana

$6.29

Scrambled egg sandwich served with refried beans.

Pan: Huevos con Chorizo

$6.29

Scrambled egg sandwich served with refried beans.

Pan: Huevos con Jamon

$6.29

Scrambled egg sandwich served with refried beans.

Pan: Huevos con Salchicha

$6.29

Scrambled egg sandwich served with refried beans.

Pan: Huevos Rancheros

$6.29

Scrambled egg sandwich served with refried beans.

Pan: Huevos Revuelto

$6.19

Scrambled egg sandwich served with refried beans.

Pan: Huevos Tomate y cebolla

$6.29

Scrambled egg sandwich served with refried beans.

Pan/Bread

Arepa

$3.89

Pan de Elote/ Corn bread

$1.99

Pan Dulce/Sweet Guatemalan Bread

$1.99

Platillos

Churrasco

$16.99

8 oz (before cooked) skirt steak served with rice, black beans, fried jalapeño, grilled green onions, salad and handmade tortillas

Pechuga a la Plancha

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast served with rice, black beans, salad and handmade tortillas

Pollo Frito

$11.99

Fried chicken quarter served with elbow pasta tossed in maynaise, salad and handmade tortillas

Mojara Frita

$13.99

Fried whole tilapia served with rice, black beans, salad and handmade tortillas

Chile Relleno de Queso

$10.99

Cheese stued poblano chili served with rice, black beans and handmade tortillas

Chile Relleno de Carne

$11.99

Beef and vegetable stued chili served with rice, black beans and handmade tortillas

Ensalada de Pollo

$9.99

Grilled chicken with lettuce, celery, sliced raddish, slice carrots

Postres/Desserts

Churros con Helado

$6.99

Mexican churros with vanilla ice cream

Chocobanano

$3.49

Whole frozen banana covered in milk chocolate

Topollillo

$2.99

Fruit and milk ice cream

Pupusas

Pupusa: Frijol/Queso

$2.79

Beans

Pupusa: Jalapeno/Queso

$2.99

Pupusa: Loroco/Queso

$2.99

Pupusa: Chicharron

$2.99

Shredded pork

Pupusa: Pollo/Queso

$2.99

Chicken

Pupusa: Queso

$2.99

Cheese

Pupusa: Reveueltas

$2.99

Shredded pork, beans, and cheese

Quesadillas

Quesadilla: Carne Asada

$7.99

Grilled Steak

Quesadilla: Pollo

$7.69

Grilled Chicken

Quesadilla: Queso

$6.99

Cheese

Quesadilla: Vegetal

$7.19

Grilled red and green bell peppers with onions

Snack

Alboroto

$4.99

Bimbo Pancake

$3.99

Bimbo Productos

$2.29

Chips Diana

$2.99

Roscas grande

$6.99

Tortix

$3.49

Zamboos

$3.49

Tacos

Tacos: (2) Al Pastor

$6.99

Marinated pork served with grilled onions, pineapple and mozzarella cheese

Tacos: (2) Carne Asada

$7.29

Steak

Tacos: (2) Pollo

$6.59

Chicken

Tacos: (3) Al Pastor

$10.49

Tacos: (3) Carne Asada

$10.79

Tacos: (3) Pollo

$9.79

Tamales

Chuchito

Chuchito

$3.39

Masa stued with chicken wrapped in corn husk and steamed to perfection

Tamal de Arroz

$3.59

Rice masa stued with chicken, raisins, and red bell peppers wrapped with banana leaves

Tamal de Papa

$3.59

Potato masa stued with pork wrapped in banana leaves

Tamal de Gallina

$3.59

Masa stuffed with hen wrapped in banana leaves

Tamal de Elote

$2.89

Sweet corn tamale

Tamal Rojo

$2.59

Masa stuffed with pork cooked in red sauce wrapped in corn husk

Tamal Verde

$2.59

Masa stuffed with chicken cooked in tomatillo sauce wrapped in corn husk

Tortas

Torta: Al Pastor

$9.99

Grilled Marinated Pork

Torta: Carne Asada

$10.99

Grilled Steak

Torta: Chorizo con Huevo

$9.99

Mexican sausage with egg

Torta: Cubana

$11.99

Includes chorizo, hot dogs, one egg, ham, and queso fresco

Torta: Pollo

$9.99

Grilled Chicken

Bebidas Caliente/Hot Drinks

Haba

$3.49

Elote

$3.99
Avena

Avena

$3.29

Champurrado

$3.29

Platano

$3.29

Maiz Quebrantado

$3.49

Tea Caliente/Hot Tea

$2.29

Cafe/Coffee

$2.29

Cafe con leche/ Coffee with milk

$2.29

Cafe descafeinado/Decaffeinated

$2.29

Chocolate

$3.49

Aguas Natural

Mora/Red rasberry

$2.99
Tamarindo

Tamarindo

$2.99

Mango

$2.99

Jamaica/Hibiscus

$2.99

Horchata

$3.19

Pina/Pineapple

$2.99

Maracuya/Passion Fruit

$2.99

Agua Pura

$0.10

Juegos Natural/Fresh Juice

Naranja/Fresh Squeeze Orange Juice

$5.49

Naranja con vitaminas/Orange juice w vitamines

$8.99

Licuados/Smoothies

Fresa/Strawberry

$5.49

Fresa y bananas/ Strawberry n bananas

$5.99

Bananas

$5.49

Juego verde/Green smoothie

$6.99

Bebidas

Coca cola 355 ml glass bottle

$2.89

Coca cola medio litro

$3.00

Coca cola plastic bottle 20 oz

$2.79

De La Granja Mango

$2.69

De Mi Pais Maracuya

$2.69

De Mi Pais Maranon

$2.69

De Mi Pais fresa

$2.69

De Mi Pais Guayaba

$2.69

De Mi Pais lichi

$2.69

De Mi Pais Mamey

$2.69

Foco ( Coconut Drink)

$2.89

Jumex lata

$2.39

Nesquik 14 fl oz

$3.39

Vita coco

$2.99

De Mi Pais Papaya

$2.69

De Mi Pais Pina

$2.69

De Mi Pais Sandia

$2.69

De Mi Pais Tamarindo

$2.69

De Mi Pais Vanilla

$2.69

Fanta Orange Plastic Bottle 20 fl oz

$2.89

Fanta Grape Plastic Bottle 20 fl oz

$2.89

Fanta Pineapple Plastic Bottle 20 fl oz

$2.89

Pepsi Glass Bottle

$2.89

Sprite Glass Bottle 355 ml

$2.89

Sprite Plastic Bottle 20 fl oz

$2.89

Salvavidas Grape

$2.69

Rojita 12 fl oz

$2.89

Tropical Banana

$2.89

Tropical Grape

$2.89

Perrier Plastic Bottle

$2.75

Mineragua Plastic

$2.69

Squirt Plastic Bottle 20 fl oz

$2.89

Squirt 12 fl oz

$2.89

Gatorade Cool blue

$1.89

Gatorade Grape

$1.89

Gatorade Orange

$1.89

Gatorade Red

$1.89

Gatorade Yellow

$1.89

Tiky Pina

$2.99

Crush Lemonade Plastic

$2.89

Crush Orange Plastic

$2.89

Agua Botella 20 oz

$1.99

7 up plastic bottle

$2.89

Glucosoral Suero Vidrio Cherry

$4.49

Glucosoral Suero Vidrio Manzana

$4.49

Glucosoral Suero Vidrio Coco

$4.49

Glucosoral Suero Vidrio Peach

$4.49

Sprite Glass Bottle

$2.89

Sprite Plastic Bottle

$2.89

Fanta Glass Bottle 533 ml

$2.89

Jarrito Fruit Puch

$2.69

Jarrito Grapefruit

$2.69

Jarrito Lime

$2.69

Jarrito Mandrin

$2.69

Jarrito Mango

$2.69

Jarrito Pineapple

$2.69

Jarrito Tamarind

$2.69

Adrenaline 296 ml

$2.99

Redbull 16 oz

$4.49

Redbull 8.4 oz

$2.79

Redbull 12 oz

$3.79

Starbucks Frap Mocha

$3.49

Starbucks Frap Vanilla

$3.49

Starbucks Frappuchino 13.7 fk oz

$3.49

Raptor (can)

$2.79

Raptor (Plastic)

$2.99

Nos Can 16 fl oz

$2.99

Monster zero sugar

$2.89

Monster

$2.89

Amp Plastic

$2.89

Volt Energy Drink

$2.99

OKF Aloe Vera Pineapple

$2.49

OKF Aloe Vera Fruit Punch

$2.49

OKF Farmers Aloe Vera

$2.49

OKF Farmers Aloe Vera Coco

$2.49

OKF Farmers Aloe Vera Mango

$2.49

Troking Aloe Vera

$2.49

Suero Oral Fruit Flavor

$3.00

Suero Oral Lemon-lime

$2.99

Suero Oral Pineapple

$3.00

Suero Oral Plastic Cherry

$2.99

Suero Oral Plastic Freda banono

$3.00

Suero Oral Plastic Horchata

$3.00

Suero Oral Plastic Manzana

$2.99

Suero Oral Plastic Peach

$3.00

Suero Oral Plastic Sabor Natural

$3.00

Suero Oral Plastic Sandia

$3.00

Suero Oral Plastic Plus Blue Raspberry

$2.99

Sidral Mundet

$2.69

Topo-Chico

$2.69

Mineragua

$2.69

Sangria Señoral

$2.69

Caprison

$1.00

Medicine

Acetaminophen 500 mg

$8.99

Advil

$1.89

Advil Allergy & Conngestion Relief

$1.89

Advil Sinus Congestion & Pian

$1.89

Aleve

$0.99

Aleve

$1.29

Aleve Pain Reliever/ fever reducer

$1.70

Alka-Seltzer original

$1.29

Alka-Seltzet Plus Cold Formula

$0.99

Amoxicillin 10 capsules

$14.99

AnaDent (8ct)

$7.99

Anchor fadora

$9.99

Andrews Salts

$0.99

Ankle Support

$3.99

Ansiokrol

$3.99

Antigrip (4ct)

$3.99

Antigrip A.M Limon Tea

$1.99

Antigrip (Minos 4ct)

$3.49

Artribin Vitaminado

$3.99

Artrifin vitaminado

$3.99

Aspirina ninos

$4.99

Bedoyecta

$34.99

Calmadol limonada antigripal

$1.99

Calmante

$1.99

Citro de magnesio

$3.99

Claritin

$2.89

Clear eyes redness relief

$2.59

Clotriplex tin

$5.99

Cofal original

$9.99

Contact ultra

$1.99

Curaderma pomada

$5.99

Dayquil serverce + cold & flu

$1.89

Diclofenaco sodico 100 mg (10ct)

$9.99

Dicolocien

$3.99

Dolo foskrol

$3.99

Dolo tetravit

$3.76

Dolo ultraestres

$3.99

Dolo-neurobin (5ct)

$5.49

Dolo neurotropas vitaminado

$5.49

Dolodol

$3.99

Dramamine

$0.99

Elbow support

$3.99

Gms balsamico

$5.99

Gms pomada

$5.99

Goodys headache powders

$0.99

Halls (9ct)

$1.99

Halls cherry flavor

$2.54

Halls honey lemon flavor

$2.54

Halls mentho lyptus flavor

$2.54

Heat wrap

$3.49

Ibuprofeno 800 mg (10ct)

$4.99

Knee support

$3.99

Kura-kura pomada

$5.99

Lombri ninos

$4.99

Magnesia therfam

$3.99

Menthol pain relief

$3.29

Mentol 12 g

$4.99

Mentol Davis

$5.99

Mortin Ib

$0.99

Motrin

$1.29

Mucinex DM

$3.39

Neo-melubrina

$3.99

Neurobion (5ct)

$5.99

Neurobion paquete B1B6B12

$29.99

NyQuil

$1.59

Nyquil service + cold & flu

$1.89

Penicilina

$5.99

Penicilina cream

$5.99

Pepto-Bismol chewable

$0.99

Picot

$1.49

Pomada alcanforada

$5.99

Pomada LA campana

$3.99

Predilecto de oliva

$5.99

Sana-sana

$5.99

Santemicina (2pk)

$3.99

Sudagrip

$1.99

Sudagrip antigripal 4 pills

$3.99

Sukrol bebible paquete

$29.99

Tabcin cold medicine azul (2pk)

$3.99

Tabcin extra fuerte rojo (2pk)

$3.99

Tabcin gripe y tos morado (2pk)

$3.99

Tabcin ninos rosado (2pk)

$3.99

Tetraciclina 10 capsules

$14.99

Theraflu flu & sore throat

$1.99

Theraflu multri-symptom severe cold

$1.99

Theraful severe cold & cough ( Daytime)

$1.99

Tylenol pm

$1.39

Vaporub

$5.99

Vicks VapoDrops

$2.49

Vito-Grip A.M

$1.99

Viro-Grip Limon Am tea

$1.99

Viro-Grip P.M

$1.99

Viro-grip pm tea limon

$1.99

Visine red eye hydrating comfort

$3.89

Vital fuerte bebible

$29.99

Vitapyrena tea Limon y miel

$1.99

Wrist support

$3.99

Advil congestion

$1.69

MucinexDM

$1.69

Entero Guanil for kids

$4.49

SanaTos

$3.99

Entero Guanil Adulto\ Adults

$4.49

Panadol dia

$2.99

Panadol noche

$2.99

Panadol Multi-sintomas

$2.99

Marschall

$4.49

Chips

Cheetos flamin hot

$0.99

Cheetos puffs

$0.99

Chester's fries

$0.99

Ckiki

$0.60

Chiky (package)

$4.29

Chiky chico banana pack

$4.29

Chiky cookie

$0.60

Ckiky vanilla

$0.60

Chili vanilla pack

$4.29

Chobix barbacoa

$2.99

Chocolate candy

$1.50

Club extra cracker

$0.60

Club extra pack

$4.69

Corn bread pan

$1.99

Corn curls

$2.39

Crujitos queso y Chile

$0.99

Crunch

$1.89

Cucharitas tamarind spoons

$1.89

De LA Rosa ( mazapan )

$0.68

De LA Rosa marzipan style 12 pack

$1.99

Diana alboroto

$2.89

Diana bacorns

$2.59

Diana cheesteens

$2.59

Diana corn brights

$2.09

Diana corn hot

$2.59

Diana cornsticks crunchy

$2.39

Diana crunchy cornbits hot

$2.69

Diana elotitos crunch cornbits

$2.69

Diana hot curls

$2.54

Diana jalapeño

$2.69

Diana mani japones

$2.39

Diana nachos tortilla chips

$2.69

Diana nougat Fresa

$4.39

Diana nougat vanilla

$4.39

Diana picnic packet

$3.69

Diana yuca chips

$2.59

Diana caramel corn

$2.39

Don pepe ollitas

$1.20

Donas

$1.75

Doritos cool ranch

$0.99

Doritos dinamita

$0.99

Doritos flamin hot

$0.99

Doritos nachos cheese

$0.99

Doritos tapatio

$0.99

Duvalin

$1.89

Eclipse spearmint

$1.79

Eclipse winterfrost

$1.79

Extra gum

$1.99

Ferrero richer

$2.69

Frijoli chips

$2.54

Frijoli frijoles

$2.54

Fritos twists honey BBQ

$0.99

Gum

$1.99

Gummy king mango

$1.69

Gustitos

$2.59

Hershey's

$1.89

Hershey's whole almonds

$1.89

Hot culs

$2.99

Hubba bubba bubble trape

$1.79

Hubbla bbba bubble trape sour

$1.79

Huevas

$2.99

Japones nishiyama

$1.89

Kinder bueno

$1.89

LA vaquita paletas

$2.50

Kitkat

$1.49

Las sevillanas

$0.46

Lays chips

$1.00

Lays limon

$0.99

Lido maragrita cookie

$0.75

Lido margarita (package)

$3.99

Lido margarita coco pack

$3.99

Lido Rio grande margarita

$3.49

Lido salporina

$3.99

Lido salporina (package)

$2.99

Lido salporino cookie

$0.75

M&Ms

$1.89

M&Ms peanut

$1.89

M&Ms peanut shareable

$2.39

Maduritos

$2.59

Mango lollipop

$0.56

Manguitos de goma

$1.89

Roscas pequeno

$1.99

Champurradas

$1.99

Champurradas grande

$6.99

Mantrquilla butter cookies

$3.99

Marianitas coconut

$1.79

Marianitas orange

$1.79

Marias

$1.25

Marinela canelitas

$2.39

Marinela Chico roles

$1.99

Merinela gansito

$1.99

Marinela pastitas

$1.79

Marinela pinguinos

$1.99

Marinela sponch

$1.99

Marinela submarinos strawberry

$1.99

Marinela gansito cherry

$1.99

Mazapan( peanut )

$1.89

Mi tierra alboroto

$3.69

Mailkway

$1.89

Mixed seeds candy

$2.79

Montes damy

$2.49

Montes tomy

$2.49

Muffin/honey bun

$0.99

Nucita monedas

$3.79

Orbit gum

$1.99

Paleta payaso

$1.69

Pan( bread )

$1.75

Papasitas

$2.59

Pica Fresa

$1.89

Picnic

$0.60

Principe chocolate

$1.79

Pulparindots mango individuales

$0.40

Pulparindots individuales

$0.40

Punto rojo

$3.99

Push pop

$1.79

Queen trix

$2.89

Reeses

$1.49

Rellerindos

$1.89

Ricos besos

$1.99

Ruffles chedder & sour cream

$0.99

Ruffles queso

$0.99

Semita larga

$3.99

Skittles original

$1.79

Skittles sour

$1.79

Skittles tropical

$1.79

Skittles wild berry

$1.79

Snickers

$1.49

Snickers 2 pack

$2.00

Snickers almond

$1.49

Solparino

$3.99

Maduritos

$2.59

Takis

$2.89

Trompetas de pizza

$2.89

Pupusas (Coupon)

Pupusa: Queso

Pupusa: Frijol

Pupusa: Jalapenos

Pupusa: Chicharron

Pupusa: Revuelta

Pupusa: Loroco

Pupusa: Pollo

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
502 Antojitos is a new modern restaurant for people on-the-go or those who like to dine in. 502 offers a variety of foods and treats that derive from North and Central America. The 502 restaurants were opened after years of planning and dreaming. The primary goal of 502 is to share ethnic foods and vibes to the urban areas of Georgia.

