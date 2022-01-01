505 imageView gallery
American

505

522 Reviews

$$

505 Washington Blvd

Williamsport, PA 17701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

505 Cheesesteak
6 Wings
Plain Jane

$6 Apps

Beer Cheese Chips

$6.00

Fried Banana Peppers

$6.00Out of stock

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Fried Ravioli

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Pierogies

$6.00

Pretzel Sticks

$6.00

Spicy Cheese Curds

$6.00

Sweet Chili Cauliflower

$6.00

*Small Plates

505 Dip

$10.00

BLVD Nachos

$10.00

Crab Wontons

$7.50

Flatbread

$9.00

Fried Shrimp Tacos

$11.50

Grilled Shrimp

$9.00

Quesadilla

$8.50

Scallops

$11.50Out of stock

Seafood Mac N Cheese

$10.50

Chicken & Seafood

Chicken Alfredo

$15.50

Shrimp Entree

$15.50

Stuffed Sole

$19.00

House Favorites

505 Cheesesteak

$10.50

BLT

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Cheesesteak Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu Wrap

$10.00

Club 505

$12.00

Ham/Swiss Melt

$10.50

Rachel

$12.00

Reuben

$10.00

The Whaler

$11.50

Turkey Club Wrap

$10.00

Kid Meals

Kid Burger Sliders

$6.00

Kid Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kid Fish Sticks

$6.00Out of stock

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid Hot Dog

$6.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Salads

BLVD Salad

$14.50

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Fried Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.50

Glazed Salmon Salad

$12.50

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.50

House Salad

$7.00

Taco Salad

$10.00

Sandwich Creations

Black N' Bleu

$12.50

BLVD

$12.50

Hangover

$13.00

Plain Jane

$10.50

Sides

505 Wedges

$3.00

Applesauce

$2.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Dressing Dip

$0.50

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.00

House Chips

$3.00

No Side

Onion Straws

$3.00

Side of Beer Cheese

$1.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Soup

$4.00

Sweet Fries

$3.00

Six Pack Food

Beef Cheesesteak Lg

$10.25

Beef Cheesesteak Sm

$5.75

Buff Chx Steak Lg

$10.50

Buff Chx Steak Sm

$6.00

Cheese Cosmo Lg

$9.50

Cheese Cosmo Sm

$5.50

Chx Cheesesteak Lg

$10.25

Chx Cheesesteak Sm

$5.75

Grinder Lg

$9.50

Grinder Sm

$5.50

Ham Lg

$9.50

Ham Sm

$5.25

Italian Lg

$9.00

Italian Sm

$5.00

Regular Lg

$8.50

Regular Sm

$4.75

Turkey Lg

$10.25

Turkey Sm

$5.50

Chef Salad

$10.00

Italian Chef Salad

$10.00

Wings

6 Wings

$7.50

12 Wings

$13.95

Chicken Fingers (6)

$7.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

505 Washington Blvd, Williamsport, PA 17701

Directions

Gallery
505 image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Sticky Elbow
orange star4.3 • 976
631 Washington Blvd Williamsport, PA 17701
View restaurantnext
Genetti Taphouse
orange star3.0 • 1
200 W 4th St Williamsport, PA 17701
View restaurantnext
Robin's Nest Family Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
401 Market Street Sunbury, PA 17801
View restaurantnext
Trout Run Hotel
orange starNo Reviews
88 Confair Ln, Trout Run, PA 17771
View restaurantnext
Hilltop Bar & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
173 Liberty Valley Road Danville, PA 17821
View restaurantnext
Mountaineer Lounge
orange star4.5 • 426
420 E Mountain Ave South Williamsport, PA 17702
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Williamsport

The Sticky Elbow
orange star4.3 • 976
631 Washington Blvd Williamsport, PA 17701
View restaurantnext
Mountaineer Lounge
orange star4.5 • 426
420 E Mountain Ave South Williamsport, PA 17702
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Williamsport
Lock Haven
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bellefonte
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Burnham
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Lewistown
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
State College
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Pottsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Mountain Top
review star
No reviews yet
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Elmira
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston