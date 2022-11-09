A map showing the location of 509 Caribbean Cuisine -- AppalacheeView gallery

509 Caribbean Cuisine -- Appalachee

review star

No reviews yet

1703 apalachee parkway

Tallahassee, FL 32301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Griot
Curry Chicken
Chicken in Sauce

Entrees

Griot

Griot

$10.00

Deep Fried Marinated Pork chunks

Jerk Griot

Jerk Griot

$10.00

Griot in Sauce

$10.00

Turkey

$10.50

Jerk Turkey

$11.00

Turkey in Sauce

$11.00
Oxtails

Oxtails

$24.00Out of stock

Tender Luscious Stewed oxtails

Legume ( Sunday Only)

Legume ( Sunday Only)

$15.50Out of stock

Full Flavor vegetable stew with beef chunks

Venue

Haitian Fried Chicken

Haitian Fried Chicken

$7.50
Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$7.50
Curry Chicken

Curry Chicken

$8.50
Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$8.50Out of stock
Chicken in Sauce

Chicken in Sauce

$8.50

Mouth watering tomato based stewed chicken

Tilapia

Tilapia

$9.50

Delicious lightly fried fish fillet

Snapper

Snapper

$11.00+Out of stock

Sides

Macaroni

Macaroni

$5.50Out of stock
Large RIce

Large RIce

$9.00

Small RIce

$4.50

French Fries

$4.00Out of stock

Salad

$3.25
Plantains

Plantains

$1.50

Potato Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Pate Kode

$5.75

Pate Kode

$6.00Out of stock

Pate Kode Fish

$7.00Out of stock

Venue

Condiments

Jerk Sauce

$0.60

Curry Sauce

$0.60

Ranch Cup

$0.60

Honey Mustard cup

$0.60

italian Cup

$0.60Out of stock

pickliez

$0.75

Sos Pwa 8oz

$2.00

Gravy Cup

$0.75

Onions

$0.65

Gravy 8 Oz Cup

$2.00

pickliez Small Jar

$4.00Out of stock

Pickliez Medium Jar

$7.50

Pickliez Large Jar

$12.00

8 Oz Pickliz

$3.50

Island Drink

Jupina

$1.50

Watermelon

$2.00

Cola Couronne

$2.75

Malta

$3.00Out of stock

MP Passion Fruit Nector

$2.00Out of stock

MP Guava Nector

$2.00Out of stock

Punch

$4.00Out of stock

MP Mango Nector

$2.00Out of stock

Coke Poducts

Minute Maid

$2.75Out of stock

20 oz

Fanta Bottle

$2.75Out of stock

Coke Bottle

$2.75Out of stock

20 oz

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.75

Sprite Bottle

$2.75Out of stock

20 oz

Ginger Ale Bottle

$2.75

20 oz

Snapple

$2.50Out of stock

Lemon Lipton Tea

$2.50

Mango Lipton Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Lipton Green Tea

$2.50

Water

$1.50

Coke Can

$1.50

Lemonade Can

$1.50Out of stock

Pink Lemonade Can

$1.50

Punch Can

$1.50Out of stock

Ginger Ale Can

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Brisk Can

$1.50Out of stock

Fanta Can

$1.50

Dr Pepper Can

$1.50Out of stock

Island Dessert

Tablet

$2.50

Grilled Peanuts

$1.50Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1703 apalachee parkway, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Corner Pocket Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 23
2475 Apalachee Pkwy # 201 Tallahassee, FL 32301
View restaurantnext
Kezzy's Bistro LLC
orange starNo Reviews
1500 Apalachee Parkway Tallahassee, FL 32301
View restaurantnext
Takko Korean Taqueria - Magnolia
orange starNo Reviews
218 S. Magnolia Dr. Tallahassee, FL 32301
View restaurantnext
Rock N Roll Sushi - FL-008 - Tallahassee (Magnolia), FL
orange starNo Reviews
222 S. Magnolia Tallahassee, FL 32301
View restaurantnext
Casa tapas & Cantina - 2705 Apalachee Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
2705 Apalachee Parkway Tallahassee, FL 32301
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Tallahassee FL (Capital Circle)
orange star4.2 • 125
1208 Capital Circle SE Tallahassee, FL 32301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tallahassee

California Chicken Grill
orange star4.3 • 5,663
1414 West Tennessee St. Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurantnext
Uncle Maddio’s - Tallahassee - Apalachee Parkway
orange star4.5 • 1,447
1435 E Lafayette St Tallahassee, FL 32301
View restaurantnext
Munchies Pizza
orange star4.4 • 1,255
695 W. Virginia St. Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Pizza
orange star4.5 • 1,200
2035 W. Pensacola St. Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurantnext
Burrito Boarder
orange star4.7 • 1,042
2065 W Pensacola St Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Tallahassee FL
orange star4.5 • 1,040
2727 N Monroe St Tallahassee, FL 32303
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tallahassee
Thomasville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Chattahoochee
review star
Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Moultrie
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Valdosta
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Port Saint Joe
review star
No reviews yet
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Panama City
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Dothan
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Panama City Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston