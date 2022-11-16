Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

509 Caribbean Cuisine

2450-4 Spring Hill Rd

TALLAHASSEE, FL 32305

Order Again

Popular Items

Griot
Chicken in Sauce
Fried Chicken

Entrees

Griot

Griot

$9.50

Deep Fried Marinated Pork chunks

Griot in Sauce

Griot in Sauce

$10.00
Jerk Griot

Jerk Griot

$10.00

Turkey

$10.00

Turkey in sauce

$11.00

Jerk Turkey

$13.50

Goat

$12.00Out of stock
Curry Goat

Curry Goat

$12.50Out of stock
Oxtails

Oxtails

$24.00Out of stock

Tender Luscious Stewed oxtails

Legume

Legume

$15.50Out of stock

Full Flavor vegetable stew with beef chunks

Haitian Fried Chicken

Haitian Fried Chicken

$7.50
Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$7.50
Curry Chicken

Curry Chicken

$8.50
Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$8.50
Chicken in Sauce

Chicken in Sauce

$8.50

Mouth watering tomato based stewed chicken

Tilapia

Tilapia

$9.50

Delicious lightly fried fish fillet

Snapper

Snapper

$11.00+Out of stock

Sides

Macaroni

Macaroni

$5.50Out of stock
Large RIce

Large RIce

$9.00

Small RIce

$4.50

French Fries

$3.50

Salad

$3.25
Plantains

Plantains

$1.50

Potato Salad

$4.00

Pate Kode

$6.50Out of stock

Condiments

Jerk Sauce

$0.75

Curry Sauce

$0.75

Ranch Cup

$0.75

Honey Mustard cup

$0.60Out of stock

italian Cup

$0.75Out of stock

pickliez

$0.85

Sos Pwa 8oz

$2.50

Gravy Cup

$0.85

Onions

$0.50

Gravy 8 Oz Cup

$2.50

pickliez Medium Jar

$7.50

Pickliez Large Jar

$15.00

8 Oz Pickliz

$4.00

Island Drink

Jupina

$1.50

Watermelon

$1.75

Cola Couronne

$2.75

Malta

$2.50Out of stock

Hot Chocalate

Out of stock

Coke Poducts

Fanta Bottle

$2.65Out of stock

20 oz

Minute Maid Bottle

$2.65Out of stock

20 oz

Coke Bottle

$2.65Out of stock

20 oz

Sprite Bottle

$2.25Out of stock

20 oz

Ginger Ale Bottle

$2.65Out of stock

20 oz

Water

$1.50

Snapple

$2.25Out of stock

Coke Can

$1.25

Lemonade Can

$1.50

Punch Can

$1.25Out of stock

Ginger Ale Can

$1.25Out of stock

Sprite Can

$1.50

Brisk Can

$1.25Out of stock

Dr Pepper

$1.85Out of stock

Fanta Can

$1.50

Lipton Peach

$2.25Out of stock

Lipton Mango

$2.25Out of stock

Lipton Lemon

$2.25Out of stock

Min Maid Can

$1.50Out of stock

Fountain drinks

Passion Fruit

$3.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Papaya

$3.25

Soursop

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Island Dessert

Tablet

$2.75

Grilled Peanuts

$1.50Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
A restaurant where you can come taste the authenticity of the caribbean

Location

2450-4 Spring Hill Rd, TALLAHASSEE, FL 32305

