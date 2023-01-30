Restaurant header imageView gallery

509 Philly Stop

review star

No reviews yet

108 Main St.

Kittitas, WA 98934

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Add Ons

Bacon

$1.50

Black olives

$0.75

Extra cheese

$1.00

Extra sauce

$1.50

Grilled mushrooms

$1.50

Grilled onions

$1.50

Jalapeños

$0.75

Mild banana peppers

$0.75

Mild cherry peppers

$0.75

Pepperjack cheese

$1.50

Pickle spears

$1.50

San Del Sweet Peppers

$1.50

Appetizers

Cheese Fries

$5.50

Golden crisp french fries with melted cheddar

French Fries

$4.75

Crispy french fries.

Onion Rings

$5.50

Breaded sweet onions, fried to

Potato Chips

$4.75

Fresh fried potato chips

Shanghai Lumpia

$4.00

Roll and butter

$3.00

Nonna puff cake

$3.00

Chicken wings

$14.75

Hot dog

$5.00

Chicken fingers

$11.50

Medium combo

$6.00

Large combo

$7.00

Pork Tamales

$5.00

Chicken Tamales

$5.00

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.25

Delicious hamburger with cheese and bacon

Cheeseburger

$6.50

Cheeseburger on a hamburger bun.

Coyote Burger

$7.25

Named after Kittitas Coyotes, delicious cheese burger with a special sauce.

Double Cheeseburger

$10.00

Double your pleasure with our double cheeseburger.

Hamburger

$6.00

Simple yet delicious burger.

Pizza Burger

$7.25

Cheese burger with our special red sauce.

Mushroom swiss burger

$10.00

Chicken royale

$10.50

Diablo chicken

$10.50

Club Sandwiches

BLT - Club

$13.75

Toasted white bread with iceberg lettuce, bacon, and tomatoes. served with Potato Chips

Corn Beef - Club

$13.75

Toasted white bread with corned beef and served with Potato Chips

Ham - Club

$13.75

Toasted white bread with ham and served with Potato Chips

Roast Beef - Club

$14.50

Toasted white bread with roast beef and served with Potato Chips

Tuna - Club

$13.75

Toasted white bread with tuna and served with Potato Chips

Turkey - Club

$14.25

Toasted white bread with turkey and served with Potato Chips

Chicken Salad - Club

$13.75

Toasted white bread with chicken salad and served with Potato Chips

Deli Sandwiches

BLT - Deli

$8.00

Bacon, lettuce & tomato with your choice of white, wheat or rye.

Cheese - Deli

$6.50

American cheese on your choice of white, wheat or rye.

Chicken - Deli

$9.00

Chicken sandwich on your choice of white, wheat and rye

Corn Beef Special - Deli

$10.00

Corned Beef and coleslaw on your choice of white, wheat or rye.

Corned Beef - Deli

$9.00

Corned Beef on your choice of white, wheat or rye.

Ham - Deli

$9.00

Generous serving of ham on your choice of white, wheat or rye.

Roast Beef - Deli

$9.00

Generous serving of roast beef on your choice of white, wheat or rye.

Tuna - Deli

$9.00

Tuna salad sandwich on your choice of white, wheat and rye

Turkey - Deli

$9.00

Turkey sandwich on your choice of white, wheat and rye

Dinners

Cheese Ravioli with Marinara - Dinner

$13.25

Cheese ravioli topped with our special red sauce. Dinners served with side salad and a buttered roll.

Cheese Ravioli with Meatballs - Dinner

$17.00

Cheese ravioli served together with our homemade meatballs and topped with our special red sauce. Dinners served with side salad and a buttered roll.

Cheese Ravioli with Sausage - Dinner

$17.00

Cheese ravioli served together with our homemade meatballs and topped with our special red sauce. Dinners served with side salad and a buttered roll.

Chicken finger platter

$14.75

Spaghetti & Chicken Parmesan - Dinner

$17.50

Crispy breaded chicken, served together with spaghetti noodles. Dinners served with side salad and a buttered roll.

Spaghetti & Eggplant Parmesan - Dinner

$17.00

Breaded eggplant, cooked to deliciousness, served together with spaghetti noodles and topped with our special red sauce.Dinners served with side salad and a buttered roll.

Spaghetti & Veal Parmesan - Dinner

$17.50

Breaded veal, cooked to deliciousness, served together with spaghetti noodles and topped with our special red sauce.Dinners served with side salad and a buttered roll.

Spaghetti and Meatballs - Dinner

$16.00

Homemade meatballs cooked in our special red sauce and served together with spaghetti noodles. Comes with small house salad and buttered roll.

Spaghetti and Sausage - Dinner

$17.00

Sweet Italian Sausage with spaghetti noodles topped with our special red sauce. Dinners served with side salad and a buttered roll.

Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce - Dinner

$10.50

Spaghetti served with our special red sauce. Dinners served with side salad and a buttered roll.

Spaghetti with Red Clam Sauce - Dinner

$17.00

Spaghetti noodles with our home made Red Clam Sauce. Dinners served with side salad and a buttered roll.

Spaghetti with White Clam Sauce - Dinner

$17.00

Spaghetti noodles with our home made White Clam Sauce. Dinners served with side salad and a buttered roll.

Tamale

$5.00

Pansit and Lumpia Plates

$15.00

Grilled Sandwiches

Grilled Bacon and Cheese

$7.50

Grilled cheese with bacon

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Can't go wrong with a good old fashion grilled cheese sandwich.

Grilled chicken salad sandwich

$9.50

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$9.00

Grilled cheese with ham

Grilled Swiss on Rye

$6.50

Grilled swiss on rye bread

Grilled Tomato and Cheese

$6.75

Grilled cheese with tomato

Nonna's Special- Gilled

$10.00

Grilled corn beef, swiss and cole slaw on rye.

Nonna's turkey special

$10.00

Patty melt

$10.00

Tuna melt

$9.50

Hoagies

Cheeseburger - Hoagie

$13.75

Cheeseburger served on our 10" hoagie roll with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sprinkled with oregano.

Chicken Salad - Hoagie

$13.75

Chicken salad served on our 10" hoagie roll with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sprinkled with oregano.

Corned Beef - Hoagie

$13.75

Corned beef served on our 10" hoagie roll with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sprinkled with oregano.

Ham - Hoagie

$13.75

Generous serving of ham with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and topped with oregano, served on our 10" hoagie roll.

Italian - Hoagie

$13.75

Capacola and genoa salami with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and topped with oregano, served on our 10" hoagie roll.

Norristown Zep - Hoagie

$9.75

Cooked salami with american cheese, tomato and onion sprinkled with oregano on a round kaiser roll.

Roast Beef - Hoagie

$14.50

Roast beef with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and topped with oregano, served on our 10" hoagie roll.

The Big Chief - Hoagie

$14.50

Roast beef, turkey and ham with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and sprinkled with oregano on our 10" hoagie roll.

Tuna - Hoagie

$13.75

Tuna salad with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and sprinkled with oregano on our 10" hoagie roll.

Turkey - Hoagie

$14.25

Turkey with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion sprinkled with oregano on our 10" hoagie roll.

Hot Sandwiches

Hot Roast Beef

$13.25

Hot roast beef on our 10" hoagie roll served with a side of au jus.

Hot Sausage with peppers

$14.75

Spicey Italian sausage served with our special red sauce, served on a Hoagie roll with melted provolone lightly toasted in the oven.

Meatball Sub Sandwich

$14.25

Homemade meatballs cooked in our special red sauce, served on a Hoagie roll.

Fried Egg and Pepper

$13.00

Fried egg with grilled sliced green peppers, on our 10" hoagie roll.

Sweet Italian sausage

$14.75

Sweet italian sausage with sliced green peppers topped with our special red sauce on our 10" hoagie rolls.

Spinach Sub

$14.75

Blend of spinach, black olives, mushrooms, garlic, onions and melted provolone nestled in a fresh Hoagie roll.

Fried egg and bacon

$13.00

Chrispy chicken hoagie

$14.75

Kid's Meal

Cheese Sandwich with Chips

$6.50

Grilled cheese with a side of our freshly fried potato chips.

Chicken Fingers (3 pcs) + Fries

$8.25

3 piece chicken fingers served with crispy french fries.

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.00

A kids favorite, grilled cheese and fries.

Hot Dog and Fries

$7.50

Delicious hotdogs and crispy fries

Cheeseburger

$7.50

Parmesan Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan - Sandwich

$15.25

Crispy breaded chicken, served on a Hoagie roll with melted provolone lightly toasted in the oven and lightly drizzled with our special marinera sauce.

Eggplant Parmesan - Sandwich

$14.75

Crispy breaded eggplant, served on a Hoagie roll with melted provolone lightly toasted in the oven and lightly drizzled with our special marinera sauce.

Meatball Parmesan - Sandwich

$14.75

Homemade meatballs cooked in our special red sauce, served on a Hoagie roll with melted provolone lightly toasted in the oven.

Veal Parmesan - Sandwich

$16.00

Breaded veal toasted with melted cheese and our red sauce served on our 10" hoagie roll.

Pork Sandwiches

Italian pulled Pork

$14.50

Pulled pork slow cooked in a blend of italian spices served with sharp white cheddar cheese on our 10" hoagie roll and a side of coleslaw.

Kalua pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.50

Pulled pork slow cooked in smoke and Alaea red Hawaiian sea salt served on our 10" hoagie roll and a side of coleslaw.

BBQ pulled Pork-Kaiser Bun

$10.50

BBQ pulled Pork-Hoagie Roll

$14.50

Soups & Salads

Chef Salad

$13.00

Roastbeef, turkey and ham served on a generous serving of mix lettuce and your choice of dressing.

Cole Slaw (8 oz)

$3.00

Homemade coleslaw

House Salad - Large

$9.00

A classic house salad featuring hard boiled egg, crisp lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, croutons sprinkled with parmesan cheese,

House Salad - Small

$6.00

A classic house salad featuring hard boiled egg, crisp lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, croutons sprinkled with parmesan cheese,

Soup - Bowl

$5.50

16oz bowl of the soup of the day

Soup - Cup

$3.75

10oz cup of the soup of the day

32oz soup

$10.00

32oz cup of the soup of the day

16oz soup

$5.50

16oz cup of the soup of the day

12oz soup

$4.25

10oz cup of the soup of the day

Crispy chicken salad

$13.00

Steak Sandwiches

509 BBQ Chicken Special

$14.25

Buffalo chicken

$14.50

Cheese Steak

$14.25

Traditional Philly Cheesesteak, lightly seasoned thin sliced beef, cooked and chopped over a hot grill served with your choice of cheese.

Chicken cheesesteak

$14.25

Mushroom Steak

$14.75

Lightly seasoned thin sliced beef with mushrooms, cooked over a hot grill served with your choice of cheese.

Pepper Cheesesteak

$14.25

Lightly seasoned thin sliced beef with sliced grilled green peppers, cooked over a hot grill served with your choice of cheese.

Pepperoni Cheesesteak

$14.25

Lightly seasoned thin sliced beef with pepperoni, cooked over a hot grill served with your choice of cheese.

Pizza Steak

$14.25

Cheese steak with our special red sauce.

Rodeo steak

$14.25

Steak

$13.25

Teri beef steak

$14.25

Guest specials

Teresa special

$6.00

Larry special

$5.00

Joe's Special

$5.00

1/2 Tray Pansit

$45.00

Full Tray Pansit

$85.00

Fountain Drinks

Barq's Rootbeer

$1.25+

Coke

$1.25+

Diet Coke

$1.25+

Pibb Xtra

$1.25+

Powerade

$1.25+

Sprite

$1.25+

Combos

Combo Chips

$6.00+

Combo Fries

$6.00+

Ice Tea / Lemonade

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Pink Lemonade

$3.25

Blueberry Lemonade

$3.25

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.25

Lady Palmer

$3.25

Bottle Soda (20 oz)

Coke

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Gold Peak Sweet

$2.50

Gold Peak Unsweet

$2.50

Barq's Rootbeer

$2.50

Orange Powerade

$2.50

Lemon Powerade

$2.50

Bottle Juice / Water

Dasani Water

$1.75

Orange Juice

$1.75

Apple Juice

$1.75

Monster

Zero Ultra

$4.50

Loca Moca

$4.50

Mean Bean

$4.50

Ultra Peach

$4.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

The owner, a transplant from South Philly along with his partner born in Hawaii and grew up in Renton, bring flavors from the East Coast and the Islands. Making delicious food affordable.

Location

108 Main St., Kittitas, WA 98934

Directions

