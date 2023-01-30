509 Philly Stop
108 Main St.
Kittitas, WA 98934
Add Ons
Appetizers
Cheese Fries
Golden crisp french fries with melted cheddar
French Fries
Crispy french fries.
Onion Rings
Breaded sweet onions, fried to
Potato Chips
Fresh fried potato chips
Shanghai Lumpia
Roll and butter
Nonna puff cake
Chicken wings
Hot dog
Chicken fingers
Medium combo
Large combo
Pork Tamales
Chicken Tamales
Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger
Delicious hamburger with cheese and bacon
Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger on a hamburger bun.
Coyote Burger
Named after Kittitas Coyotes, delicious cheese burger with a special sauce.
Double Cheeseburger
Double your pleasure with our double cheeseburger.
Hamburger
Simple yet delicious burger.
Pizza Burger
Cheese burger with our special red sauce.
Mushroom swiss burger
Chicken royale
Diablo chicken
Club Sandwiches
BLT - Club
Toasted white bread with iceberg lettuce, bacon, and tomatoes. served with Potato Chips
Corn Beef - Club
Toasted white bread with corned beef and served with Potato Chips
Ham - Club
Toasted white bread with ham and served with Potato Chips
Roast Beef - Club
Toasted white bread with roast beef and served with Potato Chips
Tuna - Club
Toasted white bread with tuna and served with Potato Chips
Turkey - Club
Toasted white bread with turkey and served with Potato Chips
Chicken Salad - Club
Toasted white bread with chicken salad and served with Potato Chips
Deli Sandwiches
BLT - Deli
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with your choice of white, wheat or rye.
Cheese - Deli
American cheese on your choice of white, wheat or rye.
Chicken - Deli
Chicken sandwich on your choice of white, wheat and rye
Corn Beef Special - Deli
Corned Beef and coleslaw on your choice of white, wheat or rye.
Corned Beef - Deli
Corned Beef on your choice of white, wheat or rye.
Ham - Deli
Generous serving of ham on your choice of white, wheat or rye.
Roast Beef - Deli
Generous serving of roast beef on your choice of white, wheat or rye.
Tuna - Deli
Tuna salad sandwich on your choice of white, wheat and rye
Turkey - Deli
Turkey sandwich on your choice of white, wheat and rye
Dinners
Cheese Ravioli with Marinara - Dinner
Cheese ravioli topped with our special red sauce. Dinners served with side salad and a buttered roll.
Cheese Ravioli with Meatballs - Dinner
Cheese ravioli served together with our homemade meatballs and topped with our special red sauce. Dinners served with side salad and a buttered roll.
Cheese Ravioli with Sausage - Dinner
Cheese ravioli served together with our homemade meatballs and topped with our special red sauce. Dinners served with side salad and a buttered roll.
Chicken finger platter
Spaghetti & Chicken Parmesan - Dinner
Crispy breaded chicken, served together with spaghetti noodles. Dinners served with side salad and a buttered roll.
Spaghetti & Eggplant Parmesan - Dinner
Breaded eggplant, cooked to deliciousness, served together with spaghetti noodles and topped with our special red sauce.Dinners served with side salad and a buttered roll.
Spaghetti & Veal Parmesan - Dinner
Breaded veal, cooked to deliciousness, served together with spaghetti noodles and topped with our special red sauce.Dinners served with side salad and a buttered roll.
Spaghetti and Meatballs - Dinner
Homemade meatballs cooked in our special red sauce and served together with spaghetti noodles. Comes with small house salad and buttered roll.
Spaghetti and Sausage - Dinner
Sweet Italian Sausage with spaghetti noodles topped with our special red sauce. Dinners served with side salad and a buttered roll.
Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce - Dinner
Spaghetti served with our special red sauce. Dinners served with side salad and a buttered roll.
Spaghetti with Red Clam Sauce - Dinner
Spaghetti noodles with our home made Red Clam Sauce. Dinners served with side salad and a buttered roll.
Spaghetti with White Clam Sauce - Dinner
Spaghetti noodles with our home made White Clam Sauce. Dinners served with side salad and a buttered roll.
Tamale
Pansit and Lumpia Plates
Grilled Sandwiches
Grilled Bacon and Cheese
Grilled cheese with bacon
Grilled Cheese
Can't go wrong with a good old fashion grilled cheese sandwich.
Grilled chicken salad sandwich
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Grilled cheese with ham
Grilled Swiss on Rye
Grilled swiss on rye bread
Grilled Tomato and Cheese
Grilled cheese with tomato
Nonna's Special- Gilled
Grilled corn beef, swiss and cole slaw on rye.
Nonna's turkey special
Patty melt
Tuna melt
Hoagies
Cheeseburger - Hoagie
Cheeseburger served on our 10" hoagie roll with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sprinkled with oregano.
Chicken Salad - Hoagie
Chicken salad served on our 10" hoagie roll with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sprinkled with oregano.
Corned Beef - Hoagie
Corned beef served on our 10" hoagie roll with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sprinkled with oregano.
Ham - Hoagie
Generous serving of ham with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and topped with oregano, served on our 10" hoagie roll.
Italian - Hoagie
Capacola and genoa salami with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and topped with oregano, served on our 10" hoagie roll.
Norristown Zep - Hoagie
Cooked salami with american cheese, tomato and onion sprinkled with oregano on a round kaiser roll.
Roast Beef - Hoagie
Roast beef with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and topped with oregano, served on our 10" hoagie roll.
The Big Chief - Hoagie
Roast beef, turkey and ham with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and sprinkled with oregano on our 10" hoagie roll.
Tuna - Hoagie
Tuna salad with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and sprinkled with oregano on our 10" hoagie roll.
Turkey - Hoagie
Turkey with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion sprinkled with oregano on our 10" hoagie roll.
Hot Sandwiches
Hot Roast Beef
Hot roast beef on our 10" hoagie roll served with a side of au jus.
Hot Sausage with peppers
Spicey Italian sausage served with our special red sauce, served on a Hoagie roll with melted provolone lightly toasted in the oven.
Meatball Sub Sandwich
Homemade meatballs cooked in our special red sauce, served on a Hoagie roll.
Fried Egg and Pepper
Fried egg with grilled sliced green peppers, on our 10" hoagie roll.
Sweet Italian sausage
Sweet italian sausage with sliced green peppers topped with our special red sauce on our 10" hoagie rolls.
Spinach Sub
Blend of spinach, black olives, mushrooms, garlic, onions and melted provolone nestled in a fresh Hoagie roll.
Fried egg and bacon
Chrispy chicken hoagie
Kid's Meal
Cheese Sandwich with Chips
Grilled cheese with a side of our freshly fried potato chips.
Chicken Fingers (3 pcs) + Fries
3 piece chicken fingers served with crispy french fries.
Grilled Cheese & Fries
A kids favorite, grilled cheese and fries.
Hot Dog and Fries
Delicious hotdogs and crispy fries
Cheeseburger
Parmesan Sandwiches
Chicken Parmesan - Sandwich
Crispy breaded chicken, served on a Hoagie roll with melted provolone lightly toasted in the oven and lightly drizzled with our special marinera sauce.
Eggplant Parmesan - Sandwich
Crispy breaded eggplant, served on a Hoagie roll with melted provolone lightly toasted in the oven and lightly drizzled with our special marinera sauce.
Meatball Parmesan - Sandwich
Homemade meatballs cooked in our special red sauce, served on a Hoagie roll with melted provolone lightly toasted in the oven.
Veal Parmesan - Sandwich
Breaded veal toasted with melted cheese and our red sauce served on our 10" hoagie roll.
Pork Sandwiches
Italian pulled Pork
Pulled pork slow cooked in a blend of italian spices served with sharp white cheddar cheese on our 10" hoagie roll and a side of coleslaw.
Kalua pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork slow cooked in smoke and Alaea red Hawaiian sea salt served on our 10" hoagie roll and a side of coleslaw.
BBQ pulled Pork-Kaiser Bun
BBQ pulled Pork-Hoagie Roll
Soups & Salads
Chef Salad
Roastbeef, turkey and ham served on a generous serving of mix lettuce and your choice of dressing.
Cole Slaw (8 oz)
Homemade coleslaw
House Salad - Large
A classic house salad featuring hard boiled egg, crisp lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, croutons sprinkled with parmesan cheese,
House Salad - Small
A classic house salad featuring hard boiled egg, crisp lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, croutons sprinkled with parmesan cheese,
Soup - Bowl
16oz bowl of the soup of the day
Soup - Cup
10oz cup of the soup of the day
32oz soup
32oz cup of the soup of the day
16oz soup
16oz cup of the soup of the day
12oz soup
10oz cup of the soup of the day
Crispy chicken salad
Steak Sandwiches
509 BBQ Chicken Special
Buffalo chicken
Cheese Steak
Traditional Philly Cheesesteak, lightly seasoned thin sliced beef, cooked and chopped over a hot grill served with your choice of cheese.
Chicken cheesesteak
Mushroom Steak
Lightly seasoned thin sliced beef with mushrooms, cooked over a hot grill served with your choice of cheese.
Pepper Cheesesteak
Lightly seasoned thin sliced beef with sliced grilled green peppers, cooked over a hot grill served with your choice of cheese.
Pepperoni Cheesesteak
Lightly seasoned thin sliced beef with pepperoni, cooked over a hot grill served with your choice of cheese.
Pizza Steak
Cheese steak with our special red sauce.
Rodeo steak
Steak
Teri beef steak
Guest specials
Fountain Drinks
Ice Tea / Lemonade
Bottle Soda (20 oz)
Bottle Juice / Water
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
The owner, a transplant from South Philly along with his partner born in Hawaii and grew up in Renton, bring flavors from the East Coast and the Islands. Making delicious food affordable.
