50K

review star

No reviews yet

306 W. Franklin Street Suite G

CHAPEL HILL, NC 27516

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Menu

Appetizers

Jambalaya Egg Rolls

$10.00

The south and Asia meet with a savory gumbo dipping sauce

Fried Grits

$6.00Out of stock

Sliders

Brisket

$15.00

Smoked & tossed in our house made BBQ sauce topped with pickled red cabbage and served with fries

Entrees

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Crispy fried chicken with waffle served with rosemary infused maple syrup & house made apple butter.

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

Creamy cheddar grits with shrimp in a buttery sauce.

St. Louis Ribs

$18.00

Add additional half slab ($10)

The Sandwich Shop

The 50K

$15.00

8oz Chinese Five Spice dry rubbed smoked pork dipped in BBQ sauce topped with Asian Pear Slaw and cilantro on a Brioche Bun.

The 50Chicken

$15.00

Sides

Honey Fried Cornbread

$5.00

Deep fried cornbread with a drizzle of honey

Kimchi & Collard Greens

$5.00

Slowly simmered collard greens with a touch of Korea

Cauliflower Mash

$5.00

Creamy with a blend of fresh herbs.

Crispy Fries

$4.50

Beverages

Pepsi

$1.00

Diet Pepsi

$1.00

Sunkist Grape

$1.00

Sunkist Orange

$1.00

Mountain Dew

$1.00

Spring Water

$1.00

Cheerwine

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

306 W. Franklin Street Suite G, CHAPEL HILL, NC 27516

Directions

