50K
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
306 W. Franklin Street Suite G, CHAPEL HILL, NC 27516
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
CholaNad Restaurant & Bar - 310 West Franklin Street
No Reviews
310 West Franklin Street Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in CHAPEL HILL
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Chapel Hill
4.6 • 4,316
1490 Fordham Blvd Chapel Hill, NC 27517
View restaurant
Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
4.3 • 2,418
100 E Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurant