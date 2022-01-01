Restaurant header imageView gallery

50Kitchen

272 Reviews

$

1450 Dorchester Ave

Dorchester, MA 02122

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markQR Codes
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
50Kitchen is a fusion style restaurant located in Fields Corner in Dorchester. It’s a place that represents second chances, the power of community and cultural diversity through the food and the people that we serve.

