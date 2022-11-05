Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

516 Bar and Grill 23846 SE Kent Kangley Rd Unit E 11

review star

No reviews yet

23846 SE Kent Kangley Rd Unit E 11

Maple Valley, WA 98038

Order Again

Appetizers

Southwest Peanut Chicken Rolls

$14.00

Shredded Chicken, Cabbage Slaw, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla with Crunch Peanut Sauce. Served with Soy Ginger Dipping Sauce

ONION RINGS

$9.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

STEAK BITES

$15.00

Beef Tender Steak Bites. Sautéed in Butter and Blue Cheese, served with Garlic Toast

PRETZEL BITES

$13.00

Pretzel Bites Served with House Made Cheese Sauce and Apple Slices.

GARLIC FRIES

$9.00

Rosemary Garlic Fries, topped with Garlic Butter and Parmesan Cheese.

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$15.00

12 Jumbo Shrimp Served with Cocktail Sauce.

NACHOS

$12.00

Salads

GLUTEN FREE QUINOA

$13.00

Mix of Quinoa, Green Chickpeas, Kale, and Edamame.Served over. Mixed Greens, and Drizzled with Italian Dressing.

COBB SALAD

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Avocado, Diced Onion, Bacon, Tomato, Hard-Boiled Egg, and Blue Cheese Crumbles, Your choice of dressing.

CEASAR SALAD

$13.00

Classic made with Romaine Lettuce, House Made Croutons and Lemon.

HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

Arugula, Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Shredded Cheese, and House Made Croutons. Served with your Choice of Dressing.

CHEF SALAD

$15.00

Mixed Greens, Sliced Turkey and Ham, Swiss and Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Tomato, Cucumber, Cucumber, Hard-Boiled Egg, and Your Choice of Dressing.

SIDE CEASAR

$5.00

Classic made with Romaine Lettuce, House Made Croutons and Lemon.

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

Arugula, Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Shredded Cheese, and House Made Croutons. Served with your Choice of Dressing.

Burgers

All American Burger

$14.00

1/2 Pound Certified Angus Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, onion, Pickles and Mayo. Your choice of Swiss, Cheddar, Pepper Jack or American Cheese

Western Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

1/2 Pound Certified Angus Beef Patty, Onion Strings, Bacon, Cheddar and Bbq Sauce.

Chili Burger

$16.00

1/2 Pound Certified Angus Beef Patty, Served Open Faced with House Made Chili, Cheddar Cheese and Onion.

Fried Chicken Burger

$15.00

Hand Battered Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Mayo.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.00

1/2 Pound Certified Angus Beef Patty, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo.

California Chicken Burger

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

Specialties

16oz RIBEYE

$49.00

16oz Ribeye, Cooked to your Liking and Lightly Seasoned with Montreal and Compound Butter. Served with Garlic Toast and your Choice of Two Sides.

14oz NY STEAK

$44.00

14oz NY Steak, Cooked to your Liking and Lightly Seasoned with Montreal and Compound Butter. Served with Garlic Toast and your Choice of Two Sides.

12oz NY STEAK

$38.00

12oz NY Steak, Cooked to your Liking and Lightly Seasoned with Montreal and Compound Butter. Served with Garlic Toast and your Choice of Two Sides.

80Z SIRLOIN STEAK

$26.00

8oz Sirloin Steak, Cooked to your Liking and Lightly Seasoned with Montreal and Compound Butter. Served with Garlic Toast and your Choice of Two Sides.

HALF RACK RIBS

$22.00

Half Rack St. Louis Style Ribs, Served with Baked Beans, Corn Casserole and Corn Bread.

ASIAN PORK BELLY SKEWERS

$19.00

Asian Pork Belly Skewers, 2 Skewers, Served with Jasmine Rice, Asian Coleslaw Drizzled with Korean BBQ Sauce, topped with Sesame Seeds.

CFS

$19.00

Chicken Fried Steak, Topped with Sausage Gravy or Beef Demi Glaze and Served with Garlic Bread and Your Choice of Two Sides.

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$19.00

Chicken Fried Chicken, Topped with Sausage Gravy or Beef Demi Glaze and Served with Garlic Bread and Your Choice of Two Sides.

CHICKEN STRIP PLATTER

$17.00

Hand Battered Chicken Strips, Served with Crinkle Cut Fries and Garlic Toast.

HALF SMOKED CHICKEN

$22.00

Half Smoked Chicken, Served with your Choice of Two Sides and Garlic Toast.

Sammies

CLASSIC TRIPLE DECKER CLUB

$14.00

Sliced Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Swiss and Mayo on Toasted Sourdough.

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$15.00

Grilled Tender Steak topped with our Homemade Cheese Sauce, Grilled Onions and Peppers.

PARMESAN CRUSTED GRILLED CHEESE

$13.00

Parmesan Crust on the outside and American Cheese on the inside.

PASTRAMI REUBEN

$14.00

Thin sliced Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Swiss and House 1000 Island Dressing on Grilled Rye.

TURKEY REUBEN

$14.00

Thin sliced Turkey, Sauerkraut, Swiss and House 1000 Island Dressing on Grilled Rye.

TURKEY BACON SWISS

$14.00

Grilled Sourdough, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Turkey and Fresh Tomato.

COLD SAMMIE COMBO

$14.00

1/2 Sammie, Soup of the Day, and house salad. Choose from Pastrami, Ham or Turkey, Swiss, Cheddar, American or Pepper Jack cheese. Includes Lettuce Tomato and Mayo.

BLT

$14.00

Classic BLT on Toasted Sourdough.

BLTA

$16.00

Classic BLT with sliced Avocado on Tosted Sourdough.

Pizza

The Detroiter pizza

Cheese, Red Sauce and Extra Pepperoni.

The Triple Meat Pizza

Cheese, Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage and Bacon.

Cheese Pizza

Cheese and Red Sauce.

Caprese Pizza

$13.00+

Our Cheese Pizza, topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, drizzled with Balsamic Vinaigrette Reduction, and Garnished with Fresh Basil.

The 'Que Pizza

Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Smoked Pulled Pork, Bacon and Onion Frizzles.

Soups and Chili

BOWL CHILI

$8.00

Served with Cheese, Onions and your choice of 2 Biscuits, Garlic Bread or Corn Bread.

CUP OF CHILI

$6.00

Served with Cheese and Onions.

BOWL OF SOUP

$8.00

House made Soup, served with 2 Biscuits, Garlic Bread or Corn Bread.

CUP OF SOUP

$6.00

House Made Soup.

Sides

ROSEMARY FRIES

$8.00

CRINKLE CUT

$5.00

TOTS

$5.00

ONION RINGS

$8.00

CUP OF SOUP

$6.00

House Made Soup.

CUP OF CHILI

$6.00

Served with Cheese and Onions.

MAC & CHEESE

$6.00

BAKED BEANS

$8.00

LOADED BAKED POTATO (FRIDAY-SUNDAY ONLY)

$7.00

Scalloped Potatoes

$6.00

Corn Casserole

$6.00

Mashed potatoes

$6.00

Daily Seasonal Veggies

$6.00

Baked Potato

$6.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.00

Kids Food

Kids Chicken Strip Basket

$7.00

Two Chicken Strips served with Crinkle Cut Fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Sourdough Bread Grilled with American Cheese, Served with Crinkle Cut Fries.

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.00

House Made Mac and Cheese served with Garlic Bread.

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.00

1/4 Pound All Beef Patty with Ketchup, Mustard, and Pickle, American Cheese, served with Crinkle Cut Fries.

Desserts

Banana Chocolate swirl cake

$8.00

Lemon Italian Cream cake

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

23846 SE Kent Kangley Rd Unit E 11, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Directions

Gallery
516 Bar and Grill image
Banner pic
516 Bar and Grill image

Map
