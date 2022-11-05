- Home
- /
- Maple Valley
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- 516 Bar and Grill - 23846 SE Kent Kangley Rd Unit E 11
516 Bar and Grill 23846 SE Kent Kangley Rd Unit E 11
No reviews yet
23846 SE Kent Kangley Rd Unit E 11
Maple Valley, WA 98038
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Southwest Peanut Chicken Rolls
Shredded Chicken, Cabbage Slaw, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla with Crunch Peanut Sauce. Served with Soy Ginger Dipping Sauce
ONION RINGS
Beer Battered Onion Rings
STEAK BITES
Beef Tender Steak Bites. Sautéed in Butter and Blue Cheese, served with Garlic Toast
PRETZEL BITES
Pretzel Bites Served with House Made Cheese Sauce and Apple Slices.
GARLIC FRIES
Rosemary Garlic Fries, topped with Garlic Butter and Parmesan Cheese.
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
12 Jumbo Shrimp Served with Cocktail Sauce.
NACHOS
Salads
GLUTEN FREE QUINOA
Mix of Quinoa, Green Chickpeas, Kale, and Edamame.Served over. Mixed Greens, and Drizzled with Italian Dressing.
COBB SALAD
Mixed Greens, Avocado, Diced Onion, Bacon, Tomato, Hard-Boiled Egg, and Blue Cheese Crumbles, Your choice of dressing.
CEASAR SALAD
Classic made with Romaine Lettuce, House Made Croutons and Lemon.
HOUSE SALAD
Arugula, Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Shredded Cheese, and House Made Croutons. Served with your Choice of Dressing.
CHEF SALAD
Mixed Greens, Sliced Turkey and Ham, Swiss and Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Tomato, Cucumber, Cucumber, Hard-Boiled Egg, and Your Choice of Dressing.
SIDE CEASAR
Classic made with Romaine Lettuce, House Made Croutons and Lemon.
SIDE SALAD
Arugula, Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Shredded Cheese, and House Made Croutons. Served with your Choice of Dressing.
Burgers
All American Burger
1/2 Pound Certified Angus Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, onion, Pickles and Mayo. Your choice of Swiss, Cheddar, Pepper Jack or American Cheese
Western Bacon Cheeseburger
1/2 Pound Certified Angus Beef Patty, Onion Strings, Bacon, Cheddar and Bbq Sauce.
Chili Burger
1/2 Pound Certified Angus Beef Patty, Served Open Faced with House Made Chili, Cheddar Cheese and Onion.
Fried Chicken Burger
Hand Battered Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Mayo.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/2 Pound Certified Angus Beef Patty, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo.
California Chicken Burger
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo
Specialties
16oz RIBEYE
16oz Ribeye, Cooked to your Liking and Lightly Seasoned with Montreal and Compound Butter. Served with Garlic Toast and your Choice of Two Sides.
14oz NY STEAK
14oz NY Steak, Cooked to your Liking and Lightly Seasoned with Montreal and Compound Butter. Served with Garlic Toast and your Choice of Two Sides.
12oz NY STEAK
12oz NY Steak, Cooked to your Liking and Lightly Seasoned with Montreal and Compound Butter. Served with Garlic Toast and your Choice of Two Sides.
80Z SIRLOIN STEAK
8oz Sirloin Steak, Cooked to your Liking and Lightly Seasoned with Montreal and Compound Butter. Served with Garlic Toast and your Choice of Two Sides.
HALF RACK RIBS
Half Rack St. Louis Style Ribs, Served with Baked Beans, Corn Casserole and Corn Bread.
ASIAN PORK BELLY SKEWERS
Asian Pork Belly Skewers, 2 Skewers, Served with Jasmine Rice, Asian Coleslaw Drizzled with Korean BBQ Sauce, topped with Sesame Seeds.
CFS
Chicken Fried Steak, Topped with Sausage Gravy or Beef Demi Glaze and Served with Garlic Bread and Your Choice of Two Sides.
CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN
Chicken Fried Chicken, Topped with Sausage Gravy or Beef Demi Glaze and Served with Garlic Bread and Your Choice of Two Sides.
CHICKEN STRIP PLATTER
Hand Battered Chicken Strips, Served with Crinkle Cut Fries and Garlic Toast.
HALF SMOKED CHICKEN
Half Smoked Chicken, Served with your Choice of Two Sides and Garlic Toast.
Sammies
CLASSIC TRIPLE DECKER CLUB
Sliced Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Swiss and Mayo on Toasted Sourdough.
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
Grilled Tender Steak topped with our Homemade Cheese Sauce, Grilled Onions and Peppers.
PARMESAN CRUSTED GRILLED CHEESE
Parmesan Crust on the outside and American Cheese on the inside.
PASTRAMI REUBEN
Thin sliced Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Swiss and House 1000 Island Dressing on Grilled Rye.
TURKEY REUBEN
Thin sliced Turkey, Sauerkraut, Swiss and House 1000 Island Dressing on Grilled Rye.
TURKEY BACON SWISS
Grilled Sourdough, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Turkey and Fresh Tomato.
COLD SAMMIE COMBO
1/2 Sammie, Soup of the Day, and house salad. Choose from Pastrami, Ham or Turkey, Swiss, Cheddar, American or Pepper Jack cheese. Includes Lettuce Tomato and Mayo.
BLT
Classic BLT on Toasted Sourdough.
BLTA
Classic BLT with sliced Avocado on Tosted Sourdough.
Pizza
The Detroiter pizza
Cheese, Red Sauce and Extra Pepperoni.
The Triple Meat Pizza
Cheese, Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage and Bacon.
Cheese Pizza
Cheese and Red Sauce.
Caprese Pizza
Our Cheese Pizza, topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, drizzled with Balsamic Vinaigrette Reduction, and Garnished with Fresh Basil.
The 'Que Pizza
Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Smoked Pulled Pork, Bacon and Onion Frizzles.
Soups and Chili
Sides
ROSEMARY FRIES
CRINKLE CUT
TOTS
ONION RINGS
CUP OF SOUP
House Made Soup.
CUP OF CHILI
Served with Cheese and Onions.
MAC & CHEESE
BAKED BEANS
LOADED BAKED POTATO (FRIDAY-SUNDAY ONLY)
Scalloped Potatoes
Corn Casserole
Mashed potatoes
Daily Seasonal Veggies
Baked Potato
Loaded Baked Potato
Kids Food
Kids Chicken Strip Basket
Two Chicken Strips served with Crinkle Cut Fries.
Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Sourdough Bread Grilled with American Cheese, Served with Crinkle Cut Fries.
Kids Mac N Cheese
House Made Mac and Cheese served with Garlic Bread.
Kids Cheese Burger
1/4 Pound All Beef Patty with Ketchup, Mustard, and Pickle, American Cheese, served with Crinkle Cut Fries.
Appetizers
Southwest Peanut Chicken Rolls
Shredded Chicken, Cabbage Slaw, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla with Crunch Peanut Sauce. Served with Soy Ginger Dipping Sauce
ONION RINGS
Beer Battered Onion Rings
STEAK BITES
Beef Tender Steak Bites. Sautéed in Butter and Blue Cheese, served with Garlic Toast
PRETZEL BITES
Pretzel Bites Served with House Made Cheese Sauce and Apple Slices.
GARLIC FRIES
Rosemary Garlic Fries, topped with Garlic Butter and Parmesan Cheese.
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
12 Jumbo Shrimp Served with Cocktail Sauce.
Salads
GLUTEN FREE QUINOA
Mix of Quinoa, Green Chickpeas, Kale, and Edamame.Served over. Mixed Greens, and Drizzled with Italian Dressing.
COBB SALAD
Mixed Greens, Avocado, Diced Onion, Bacon, Tomato, Hard-Boiled Egg, and Blue Cheese Crumbles, Your choice of dressing.
CEASAR SALAD
Classic made with Romaine Lettuce, House Made Croutons and Lemon.
HOUSE SALAD
Arugula, Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Shredded Cheese, and House Made Croutons. Served with your Choice of Dressing.
CHEF SALAD
Mixed Greens, Sliced Turkey and Ham, Swiss and Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Tomato, Cucumber, Cucumber, Hard-Boiled Egg, and Your Choice of Dressing.
SIDE CEASAR
Classic made with Romaine Lettuce, House Made Croutons and Lemon.
SIDE SALAD
Arugula, Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Shredded Cheese, and House Made Croutons. Served with your Choice of Dressing.
Burgers
All American Burger
1/2 Pound Certified Angus Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, onion, Pickles and Mayo. Your choice of Swiss, Cheddar, Pepper Jack or American Cheese
Western Bacon Cheeseburger
1/2 Pound Certified Angus Beef Patty, Onion Strings, Bacon, Cheddar and Bbq Sauce.
Chili Burger
1/2 Pound Certified Angus Beef Patty, Served Open Faced with House Made Chili, Cheddar Cheese and Onion.
Fried Chicken Burger
Hand Battered Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Mayo.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/2 Pound Certified Angus Beef Patty, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo.
California Chicken Burger
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo
Specialties
16oz RIBEYE
16oz Ribeye, Cooked to your Liking and Lightly Seasoned with Montreal and Compound Butter. Served with Garlic Toast and your Choice of Two Sides.
14oz NY STEAK
14oz NY Steak, Cooked to your Liking and Lightly Seasoned with Montreal and Compound Butter. Served with Garlic Toast and your Choice of Two Sides.
12oz NY STEAK
12oz NY Steak, Cooked to your Liking and Lightly Seasoned with Montreal and Compound Butter. Served with Garlic Toast and your Choice of Two Sides.
80Z SIRLOIN STEAK
8oz Sirloin Steak, Cooked to your Liking and Lightly Seasoned with Montreal and Compound Butter. Served with Garlic Toast and your Choice of Two Sides.
HALF RACK RIBS
Half Rack St. Louis Style Ribs, Served with Baked Beans, Corn Casserole and Corn Bread.
ASIAN PORK BELLY SKEWERS
Asian Pork Belly Skewers, 2 Skewers, Served with Jasmine Rice, Asian Coleslaw Drizzled with Korean BBQ Sauce, topped with Sesame Seeds.
CFS
Chicken Fried Steak, Topped with Sausage Gravy or Beef Demi Glaze and Served with Garlic Bread and Your Choice of Two Sides.
CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN
Chicken Fried Chicken, Topped with Sausage Gravy or Beef Demi Glaze and Served with Garlic Bread and Your Choice of Two Sides.
CHICKEN STRIP PLATTER
Hand Battered Chicken Strips, Served with Crinkle Cut Fries and Garlic Toast.
HALF SMOKED CHICKEN
Half Smoked Chicken, Served with your Choice of Two Sides and Garlic Toast.
Sammies
CLASSIC TRIPLE DECKER CLUB
Sliced Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Swiss and Mayo on Toasted Sourdough.
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
Grilled Tender Steak topped with our Homemade Cheese Sauce, Grilled Onions and Peppers.
PARMESAN CRUSTED GRILLED CHEESE
Parmesan Crust on the outside and American Cheese on the inside.
PASTRAMI REUBEN
Thin sliced Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Swiss and House 1000 Island Dressing on Grilled Rye.
TURKEY REUBEN
Thin sliced Turkey, Sauerkraut, Swiss and House 1000 Island Dressing on Grilled Rye.
TURKEY BACON SWISS
Grilled Sourdough, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Turkey and Fresh Tomato.
COLD SAMMIE COMBO
1/2 Sammie, Soup of the Day, and house salad. Choose from Pastrami, Ham or Turkey, Swiss, Cheddar, American or Pepper Jack cheese. Includes Lettuce Tomato and Mayo.
BLT
Classic BLT on Toasted Sourdough.
BLTA
Classic BLT with sliced Avocado on Tosted Sourdough.
Pizza
The Detroiter pizza
Cheese, Red Sauce and Extra Pepperoni.
The Triple Meat Pizza
Cheese, Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage and Bacon.
Cheese Pizza
Cheese and Red Sauce.
Caprese Pizza
Our Cheese Pizza, topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, drizzled with Balsamic Vinaigrette Reduction, and Garnished with Fresh Basil.
The 'Que Pizza
Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Smoked Pulled Pork, Bacon and Onion Frizzles.
Soups and Chili
Sides
ROSEMARY FRIES
CRINKLE CUT
TOTS
ONION RINGS
CUP OF SOUP
House Made Soup.
CUP OF CHILI
Served with Cheese and Onions.
MAC & CHEESE
BAKED BEANS
LOADED BAKED POTATO (FRIDAY-SUNDAY ONLY)
Scalloped Potatoes
Corn Casserole
Mashed potatoes
Daily Seasonal Veggies
Baked Potato
Loaded Baked Potato
Kids Food
Kids Chicken Strip Basket
Two Chicken Strips served with Crinkle Cut Fries.
Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Sourdough Bread Grilled with American Cheese, Served with Crinkle Cut Fries.
Kids Mac N Cheese
House Made Mac and Cheese served with Garlic Bread.
Kids Cheese Burger
1/4 Pound All Beef Patty with Ketchup, Mustard, and Pickle, American Cheese, served with Crinkle Cut Fries.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
23846 SE Kent Kangley Rd Unit E 11, Maple Valley, WA 98038