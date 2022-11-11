Restaurant header imageView gallery

51fifteen Cuisine & Cocktails 51fifteen

399 Reviews

$$$

5175 Westheimer Rd

Suite 2238

Houston, TX 77056

Appetizers

51fifteen Ceviche

$23.00

crab meat, shrimp, red snapper, pico de gallo, avocado, fresh lime juice, served with plantain chips

Beef Empanadas

$16.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$23.00

Burrata Cheese

$18.00
Calamari Zen-Chino

Calamari Zen-Chino

$23.00

hot cherry peppers, banana peppers, scallions, bean sprouts, cilantro, red chili peppers, tossed in Asian sweet chili sauce

Crab Cake Maryland

$24.00

jumbo lump crab with lemon Cajun lobster sauce

Steak Tips

$18.00

Texas Akaushi Meatballs

$18.00

basil tomato sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic toast

Wagyu Beef Carpaccio

Wagyu Beef Carpaccio

$23.00

arugula, artichoke, capers & creole mustard aioli, crostini

Soups & Salads

Soup of the Day

$10.00

Poblano Bisque

$9.00

Lobster Bisque

$10.00

51fifteen House Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romano parmesan

Avocado Cucumber Salad

Avocado Cucumber Salad

$14.00

sliced avocado, julienne cut English cucumber, sweet Pedro Ximenez sherry, arugula, ricotta salata

Seafood Salad

Seafood Salad

$45.00

octopus, shrimp, cuttlefish, crab meat, tomatoes, cucumber, avocados, in a light cilantro basil citrus vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Slow Roast Prime Rib French Dip

$19.00

ciabatta bread, horseradish aioli, fried capers

Hawaiian Sliced Rare Ahi Tuna Flat Bread

$18.00

herbed crème fraîche, arugula & cilantro, fried capers, orange infused olive oil

Cajun Red Snapper Sandwich

$28.00

foccacia bread, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, cilantro lime aioli

Blackened Chicken Chicago Wrap

Blackened Chicken Chicago Wrap

$18.00

whole wheat tortilla, mixed greens, swiss cheese, avocado, tomato, Giardiniera peppers mix, chipotle aioli, fries

Marinated Grilled Vegetables Club Sandwich

$14.00

whole wheat toast, mixed greens, guacamole spread, chipotle lime aioli

51fifteen Akaushi Burger

51fifteen Akaushi Burger

$18.00

Texas Heart Brand Wagyu, lettuce, tomato, onion, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese

Entrée Salad

Baby Kale & Brussels Sprouts Chicken Salad

Baby Kale & Brussels Sprouts Chicken Salad

$22.00

dried cranberries, oranges, shaved manchego, cucumbers, avocado, champagne vinaigrette

Seafood Salad

Seafood Salad

$45.00

octopus, shrimp, cuttlefish, crab meat, tomatoes, cucumber, avocados, in a light cilantro basil citrus vinaigrette

Grilled Salmon Salad

$26.00

orzo, cucumbers, arugula, cherry tomatoes, capers vinaigrette

Italian Steakhouse Steak Salad

Italian Steakhouse Steak Salad

$32.00

8oz Angus NY Strip steak, arugula, radicchio, iceberg lettuce, Belgian endive, heirloom cherry tomatoes, artichokes, pepperoncini, aged parmesan cheese, Italian dressing

Sesame Rare Tuna Salad

$24.00

Grilled Shrimp Vietnamese Salad

$30.00

Cajun grilled shrimo, chopped lettuce, arugula, kale, carrots, sweet corn, mango, toasted almonds, sugar snap peas, ginger vinaigrette

NY strip 51fifteen salad

$30.00

seared tuna avocado cucumber salad

$28.00

Entrees

Lunch Short Rib Ravioli

$30.00

Lunch Surf & Turf (6oz)

$70.00

Shrimp Risotto

$33.00

saffron risotto with sautéed spinach

Seafood Linguini

$30.00

shrimp, scallops, squid (large rings & tentacles), fresh basil, cheese and lobster cream sauce

Seared Salmon

Seared Salmon

$32.00

green pea mousse, squid ink & cuttlefish risotto

Fresh Red Snapper Filet

$36.00

pan seared red snapper, sweet corn & edamame risotto, truffle tarragon oil

Dinner Shorts Ribs Ravioli

$32.00

porcini, truffle, ricotta cheese stuffed ravioli, Brussels sprouts, spinach & braised shorts ribs with au jus & citrus jus

Filet Mignon 8oz

$46.00

herb butter

Angus Ribeye Steak 16oz.

$48.00

herb butter

Lamb Chops

$46.00

Pollo Rosso

$26.00

Veal Ossobucco

$45.00

Juniper Berry Roasted Duck Breast

$34.00

Marjoram Cheese Ravioli

$28.00

Diver Sea Scallops

$37.00

Chilean Sea Bass

$44.00

Sesame Crusted Tuna

$36.00

16oz NY STRIP

$48.00

Dinner Surf & Turf (8oz)

$80.00

Sides & Add On

Brussels Sprouts with thick cut Bacon

$12.00

Fried Rice W/ Guacamole

$12.00

Chipotle Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Asparagus

$10.00

Rosemary Roasted Potatoes

$12.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$12.00

Grilled Zucchini, Carrots & Yellow Squash

$12.00

Avocado

$5.00

Jalapeno

$1.00

Rice

$5.00

Onion

$1.00

Lettuce

$2.00

Tomato

$2.00

Cucumber

$2.00

Pickle

$3.00

Bacon (3pc)

$5.00

Garlic Toast (1pc)

$1.00

Cheese

$1.00

Plaintain

$3.00

Mushroom

$12.00

Shrimp (5)

$20.00

Salmon

$16.00

Chicken

$12.00

Crab

$14.00

7oz Lobster Tail

$29.00

seared tuna

$18.00

8oz NY Strip Steak

$23.00

8oz Filet Mignon

$46.00

Snapper

$24.00

French Fries

$10.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Mashed Potatoes

$12.00

Fruit

$5.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

1 Egg

$2.00

waffle

$10.00

Extra fish plate set up

$10.00

Anchovy

$4.00

1 Egg (Copy)

$2.00

Lavash

$2.00

Mint

$2.00

Happy Hour Food

HH Steak Tips Over Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

HH Beef Empanadas

$8.00

HH Tempura Asparagus

$8.00

HH Blistered Shishito Peppers

$8.00

HH Flat Bread

$8.00

Bar Menu

Steak Tips

$18.00

Beef Empanadas

$16.00

Crab Cake

$18.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$23.00

Wagyu Beef Carpaccio

$18.00
Calamari Zen-Chino

Calamari Zen-Chino

$23.00

hot cherry peppers, banana peppers, scallions, bean sprouts, cilantro, red chili peppers, tossed in Asian sweet chili sauce

BLISTERED SHISHITO PEPPERS

$14.00

CHARCUTERIE PLATE

$26.00
51fifteen Akaushi Burger

51fifteen Akaushi Burger

$18.00

Texas Heart Brand Wagyu, lettuce, tomato, onion, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese

Brunch

Braised Short Rib Eggs Benedict

$24.00

short ribs, English muffin, hollandaise sauce, asparagus, sliced tomatoes

Crab Meat Avocado Omelette

$26.00

mozzarella cheese, habanero sauce, arugula & fennel salad, sliced tomatoes

Frittata

$18.00

zucchini, bean sprouts, sausage, spinach, served with fresh tomato sauce

Rosemary Chicken Crepes

$22.00

homemade Belgian waffles with fresh berries, served with scrambled eggs and bacon

Homemade Biscuits & Gravy

$22.00

topped with sausage jalapeno gravy, served with breakfast potatoes and two eggs any style

New York Strip Steak & Eggs

$32.00

herb butter toast, caramelized onions, avocado, pico de gallo

Green Chilaquiles

$24.00

NY strip steak toppped with flour tortilla toasted in a tomatillo jalapeno sauce, queso fresco

Traditional English Breakfast

$16.00

three eggs any stile, sausage, bacon, baked beans, breakfast potatoes, roasted tomatoes

Bananas Foster French Toast

$21.00

cheescake mousse, mixed berries, caramel sauce, finished with pistachio dust

Egg

$2.00

Avocado toast

$18.00

Huevos Rancheros

$32.00

Vegetarian Crapes

$18.00

Belgian Waffles

$19.00

Hashbrown Egg Casserole

$23.00

Vegetarian

Avocado Cucumber Salad

$14.00

sweet Pedro Ximenez sherry dressing, arugula, red onion, and ricotta salata

Seasonal Vegetable Platter

$18.00

marinated grilled zucchini, yellow squash, portobell mushroom, gratin butternut squash, scalloped potatoes, carrots, poblano sauce, tomato cream sauce, rice

Mushroom Ravioli

$20.00

chef's mixed mushrooms, fresh homemade tomato sauce, parmesan cheese

Vegetarian Black Bean Empanadas

$14.00

empanadas served with mixed green salad with fresh cream cilantro and pesto lime dressing

Grilled Marinated Vegetable Club Sandwich

$14.00

marinated grilled zucchini, squash, portobell mushroom, cucumber, mixed greens, whole wheat toast, herb aioli, served with wedge fries

Vegetable Burger with Fried Egg

$16.00

yellow sweet corn, red onions, farlic, black beans, potatoes, shiirake mushrooms, and seasoned potato wedges

Wild Mushroom Leek Crepe

$18.00

crimini mushrooms, sauteed spinach with Alfredo sauce

Vegetarian Risotto

$18.00

green pea puree, Texas sweet corn, parmesan cheese, roasted cherry tomatoes

Pesto Flatbread

$16.00

pesto lime spread, Kalamata olives, artichokes, cherry tomatoes, arugula, mozzarella cheese

Margherita Flatbread

$16.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, sliced cherry tomatoes, basil

Four Cheese & Arugula Flatbread

$16.00

fontina, mozzarella, parmesan, and gorgonzola cheese topped with arugula

Wild Mushroom Flatbread

$16.00

marinara sauce, caramalized onions, aged cheddar, parmesan cheese, fontina cheese, truffle oil

Baked Oyster

topped with bread crumbs, chipotle sauce

Kid's Menu

Kids Grilled Chicken with Broccoli

$15.00

Kids Chicken Tenders with Fries

$15.00

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo Pasta

$15.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$15.00

Promotion

Filet & Lobster

$68.00

Mothers Day Kids

$20.00

Additional Dessert

$25.00

HRW LUNCH

HRW Lunch

$25.00

HRW Lunch Turkey & Salami Sandwich

HRW Lunch Mahi Mahi Tacos

HRW Lunch Baby Kale & Brussels Sprouts Chicken Salad

HRW Lunch 6oz. Sliced Manhanttan NY Strip

HRW Lunch Spaghetti Pomodoro & Basil

HRW Lunch Chocolate Bread Pudding

HRW Lunch Key Lime Pie

HRW Lunch Mango Sorbet

HRW DINNER

HRW DINNER

$55.00

HRW Dinner Short Rib Ravioli

HRW Dinner Assorted Grilled Vegetable Plate

HRW Dinner Spanish Saffron Shrimp Risotto

HRW Dinner Lamb Chops

HRW Dinner 6oz. Fresh Filet of Mediterranean Branzino

HRW Dinner 12oz. Certified Angus Ribeye Steak

HRW Dinner Key Lime Pie

HRW Dinner Chocolate Stuffed Profiteroles

HRW Dinner White Chocolate Bread

HRW BRUNCH

HRW BRUNCH

$25.00

HRW Brunch Mahi Mahi Tacos

HRW Brunch Baby Kale & Brussels Sprouts Chicken Salad

HRW Brunch Braised Short Ribs Eggs Benedict

HRW Brunch Blackened Shrimp Omelet Avocado Toast

HRW Brunch Steak & Eggs

HRW Brunch Chocolate Bread Pudding

HRW Brunch Mango Sorbet

HRW Brunch Key Lime Pie

Beverage

Coke

$3.25

Coke Can

$3.00

Sprite

$3.25

Sprite Can

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Dr. Pepper Can

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Sherry Temple

$3.75

Fresh Lemonade

$7.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Acqua Panna 500ml

$4.50

Acqua Panna 1L

$8.00

Pelligrino 500ml

$4.50

Pelligrino 1L

$8.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Tonic

$3.25

Milk

$4.00

Mocktail

$10.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Acqua Panna 750ml

$6.50

Pelligrino 750ml

$6.50

Coffee

Regular Coffee

$3.50

Regular Coffee Decaf

$3.50

Espresso Single

$3.50

Espresso Double

$6.00

Americano Single

$3.75

Americano Double

$7.00

51fifteen Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$5.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Black Ice Coffee

$3.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5175 Westheimer Rd, Suite 2238, Houston, TX 77056

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

