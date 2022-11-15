Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

51st Deli 1314 51St Avenue N

review star

No reviews yet

1314 51St Avenue N

Nashville, TN 37209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

51st Morning Burrito
Turkey Avocado
2 Eggs any style w/ Meat & Cheese Sandwich

Breakfast

2 Eggs

$2.00

2 Eggs any style w/ Meat & Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

51st Morning Burrito

$7.99

Flour tortilla with eggs, cheese, potatoes, grilled peppers and onions, hot sauce, and your choice of meat.

Avocado Toast

$5.00

Bacon

$2.99

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.00

Beta-Feta

$6.00

Breakfast BLT

$6.99

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.50

Breakfast Reuben Sandwich

$10.99

Breakfast Tacos

$9.00

Buttered Bagel

$2.50

Momma's Plate

$9.00

Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles

$9.99

Sausage

$2.99

Southern Biscuit

$7.00Out of stock

The Classic

$9.00

The lox

$7.99

The Omelette

$9.00

The Plain

$4.00

Toast w/ Jelly

$2.00

Veggie Omelette

$7.00

Waffle (only)

$4.99

Sandwiches

51st Club

$11.99

Turkey, Roast Beef, Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of sourdough bread

51st Philly

$11.00

Premium, freshly cut ribeye or chicken, melted provolone cheese, grilled peppers and onions on a hero roll

Build Your Own

$9.00

Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Freshly seasoned grilled or fried chicken, Parmesan cheese, romaine hearts, and caesar dressing on a spinach wrap

Chicken Salad sandwich

$9.99

Fresh homemade chicken salad on a croissant with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Classic BLT

$8.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on wheat or white bread

Classic Roast Beef

$10.00

London broil roast beef, your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a hero roll

Deli Delight

$8.00

Smoked ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, honey mustard, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun

Everroast Chicken

$10.00

Sliced chicken, avocado, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a ciabatta roll

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Havarti, Gouda, and cheddar cheese melted on grilled, buttered sourdough bread

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Freshly grilled chicken, avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a spinach wrap

Music City Tuna

$9.99

Fresh homemade tuna salad, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on marble rye or a brioche bun

Pastrami

$10.00

Steamed pastrami, brown mustard, melted Swiss cheese on marble rye or wheat bread

Southern Favorite

$6.00

Two slices of fried bologna, American cheese, yellow mustard, lettuce and tomato on toasted sourdough or wheat bread

The Cuban

$10.00

Slow roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickle chips and brown mustard on a toasted hero roll

The Hot Cappy

$8.00

Capicola ham, provolone cheese, sabi sauce, lettuce and tomato on a ciabatta bun

The Italian

$11.00

Prosciutto, ham, genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, sabi sauce, lettuce and tomato on a hero roll

The Legend

$11.00

Roast beef, melted cheddar cheese, bbq sauce, and grilled onion on a hero roll

The Nations

$11.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, melted cheddar cheese, and mayo on a brioche bun

The Reuben

$10.99

Corned beef, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing on toasted marble rye bread

The Vegetarian

$8.00

Black bean patty, spinach, avocado, feta cheese, cranberries, and honey mustard on a brioche bun

The West/Nasty

$10.99

Breaded chicken breast, capicola ham, bacon, jalapeño, pepper jack cheese, and sabi sauce on a hero roll

Turkey Avocado

$10.00

Boars head sliced turkey, Mayo, Lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, cheddar cheese, avocado, and bacon, on a toasted hero roll

Turkey Club

$11.00

Sliced turkey, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on fresh toasted sourdough bread

Tacos & Mas!

Taco

$2.50

Burrito

$7.99

Quesadilla

$7.99

Torta

$7.99

Birria Tacos

$10.99

3 Birria tacos with onions,cilantro,consume dip on the side

Burgers

Signature Burger

$7.99

Two freshly thin patties,Mayo,lettuce,tomato,pickles,red onion , on a brioche bun

Specialty Sides

Carne Asada Fries

$9.99

Ceviche and Avocado

$8.99

Chips and Guacamole

$7.99

Chips and Queso or Salsa

$6.99

Fried Plantains

$3.00

Elote

$4.00

Rice

$2.00

Beans

$2.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.99

Side Salad

$3.99+

Queso

$4.99

Guacamole

$5.99

Salsa

$2.99+

Pico de Gallo

$2.99

Fries

$2.50

Wedges

$2.50

Sweet Plantain Chips

$2.99

Hummus Dip

$4.99Out of stock

Roasted Red Hummus Dip

$4.99Out of stock

Smoked Salmon Dip

$5.99Out of stock

Pimento Cheese

$3.99

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$5.99

Chocolate Cheesecake

$5.99

Blueberry Cheesecake

$5.99

Godiva Brownie Cheesecake

$5.99

Chess Pie

$3.99

Pecan Pie

$3.99

Red Velvet Cake

$5.99

Carrot Cake

$5.99

Coconut Cake

$5.99

Lemon Berry Cake

$5.99

Tiramisu

$4.99

Cannoli (2)

$4.99

Chocolate Cannoli (2)

$5.99

Rice pudding

$2.99

Flan

$2.99

Peaches & Crema

$2.99

Strawberries & Crema

$2.99

Single

$1.99

Half Dozen

$8.99

Dozen

$15.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1314 51St Avenue N, Nashville, TN 37209

Directions

Gallery
51st Deli image
51st Deli image
51st Deli image

Similar restaurants in your area

Elliston Place Soda Shop - Midtown/Vanderbilt
orange star3.8 • 453
2105 Elliston Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Fainting Goat Cafe
orange star5.0 • 1
300 20th Ave N Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Ruby Sunshine - Nashville_Hillsboro Village
orange star4.1 • 755
1800 21st Avenue South Nashville, TN 37212
View restaurantnext
Fido
orange star4.3 • 1,854
1812 21st Ave S Nashville, TN 37212
View restaurantnext
Central BBQ - Nashville
orange star4.6 • 1,395
408 11th Ave N Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Tin Cup Coffee - Gulch - 1201 Demonbreun Street
orange starNo Reviews
1201 Demonbreun St. Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Nashville

007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
orange star4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Southern Steak & Oyster
orange star4.5 • 14,484
150 3rd Ave S Nashville, TN 37201
View restaurantnext
Peg Leg Porker Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 7,772
903 Gleaves St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
orange star4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurantnext
Epice
orange star4.9 • 4,220
2902 12th Ave S Nashville, TN 37204
View restaurantnext
Slim & Husky's - Nashville/Buchanan Arts District
orange star4.5 • 4,174
911 Buchanan St Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston