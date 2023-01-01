52 Eatery & Bar 2400 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Suite 160
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
24/7 Casual Fine Dining and Full Bar
Location
2400 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Suite 160, Round Rock, TX 78681
