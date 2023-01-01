52 Eatery & Bar 2400 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Suite 160

  • Home
Bar Menu

N/A Bev

Iced Tea

$2.00

Arnold Parmer

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coca Cola

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

Bargs Root Beer

$2.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Monster

$4.00

Maine Root Sarsaparilla

$4.00

Mexican Coca Cola Bottle

$3.00

Topo Chico Regular

$3.00

Topo Chico Lime

$3.00

Lemon-Lime Gatorade

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$4.00

Yellow RedBull

$4.00

Monster

$4.00

Monster Zero

$5.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Cran-Orange Juice

$2.00

Gosling Ginger Beer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Virgin Pina Colada

$4.00

Beer

BTL Bud Light

$5.00

BTL Coors

$5.00

BTL Corona Extra

$6.00

BTL Dos XX

$6.00

BTL Heineken

$6.00

BTL Love Street

$6.50

BTL Michelob

$5.00

BTL MIller Lite

$5.00

BTL Shiner Bock

$6.50

BTL Stella

$6.50

CAN Guinness

$7.00

BTL Modelo

$6.50

BTL Pacifico

$6.50

BTL Sam Adams

$7.00

BTL Blue Moon

$7.00

Bud Light Short

$1.50

Dos XX Short

$6.00

Modelo Short

$6.00

Shiner Short

$6.00

Thirsty Goat Short

$7.00

Electric Jelly Short

$7.00

Seasonal 1 Short Yuengling Lager

$7.00

Seasonal 2 Short Stash IPA

$7.00

Bud Light Tall

$3.00

Dos XX Tall

$8.00

Modelo Tall

$8.00

Shiner Tall

$8.00

Thirsty Goat Tall

$9.00

Electric Jelly Tall

$9.00

Seasonal 1 Tall Yuengling Lager

$8.00

Seasonal 2 Tall Stash IPA

$8.00

AE Original Dry Cider CN

$5.00

AE Pineapple CN

$5.00

AUS Amber Vision CN

$6.00

AUS Fire Eagle CN

$6.00

AUS Peace Maker CN

$6.00

Coors Light CN

$4.00

FW Smell the Van CN

$5.00

KAR Ranch Water CN

$5.00

Killin Time CN

$5.00

LoneStar CN

$4.00

Mama Tried IPA CN

$6.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer CN

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry CN

$5.00

White Claw Mango CN

$5.00

BTL PACIFICO

$6.00

BTL Samuel Adams

$2.75

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Yuengling Lager BTL

$2.50

Mixed Drinks

Adios MOFO

$10.00

Affinity Cocktail

$9.00

Appletini

$10.00

Beach Tea

$8.00

Black Russian

$7.00

Blue Coconut Margarita

$8.00

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Blue Lagoon

$7.00

Bonfire on the Beach

$8.00

Cherry Lime Tequila

$7.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$9.00

Colorado Bulldog

$8.00

Creamy Root Beer

$8.00

Cucumber Collins

$8.00

Cucumber Martini

$9.00

Deep Eddy's Peach Tea

$8.00

Devil's Margarita

$9.00

Godfather

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Hurricane

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Irish Trash Can

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mind Eraser

$7.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Pain Killer

$7.00

Royal Flush

$8.00

Rum Swizzle

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Sex on the Brain

$7.00

Sex on the Grass

$7.00

Sneaky Pete

$8.00

Tennessee Twisted Lemonade

$8.00

Timber Point Cooler

$7.00

Tokyo Tea

$8.51

Ward Eight

$8.00

Whiskey Daisy

$9.00

White Russian

$8.00

Mexican Martini

$10.00

Vodka Martini

$10.00

Shots

GREEN TEA

$9.00

GUMMY BEAR

$8.00

VEGAS BOMB

$12.00

WASHINGTON APPLE

$9.00

MEXICAN CANDY

$9.00

CHAMOY SHOT

$8.00

SWEET TART

$8.00

GINGER SHOT (RED HEADED SLAG)

$8.00

ROYAL 'EFF

$9.00

IRISH SLAMMER

$10.00

PURPLE GECKO

$8.00

CUCUMBER SHOT

$8.00

WATERMELON CUCUMBER SHOT

$8.00

CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH/HORCHATA

$8.00

SCOOBY SNACK

$8.00

LIQUID MARIJUANA

$8.00

KAMIKAZE

$7.00

RASPBERRY KAMIKAZE

$8.00

WATERMELON KAMIKAZE

$8.00

BLUE KAMIKAZE

$8.00

JOLLY RANCHER

$8.00

SURFER ON ACID

$9.00

B52

$9.00

SEX WITH AN ALLIGATOR

$9.00

PANCAKE SHOT

$8.00

CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$9.00

PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN

$8.00

GERMAN CHOCOLATE CAKE

$9.00

LEMON DROP

$6.00

Wine

White Haven Sauvignon GLASS

$10.00

White Haven Sauvignon BTL

$32.00

Nautilus Sauvignon GLASS

$12.00

Nautilus Sauvignon BTL

$48.00

Kendall Jackson Chard GLASS

$9.00

KJ BTL

$26.00

La Crema Chard GLASS

$14.00

La Crema Chard BTL

$54.00

Fleurs de Prairie Rose France GLASS

$6.00

Fleurs de Prairie Rose France BTL

$24.00

Kris Pinot Grigio Italy GLASS

$7.00

Kris Pinot Grigio Italy BTL

$28.00

Jacob Heims Riesling Germany GLASS

$11.00

Jacob Heims Riesling Germany BTL

$44.00

Fleurs de Prairie Rose -GLS

$5.20

Kris Pinot Grigio -GLS

$5.20

Jacob Heims Riesling -GLS

$5.20

Close due Bois Chardonnay -GLS

$5.20

Fleurs De Prairie Rose -BTL

$24.00

Kris Pinot Grigio -BTL

$28.00

Jacob Heims Riesling -BTL

$44.00

Close due Bois Chardonnay -BTL

$36.00

A Tout de Suite Pinot Gris -BTL

$35.00

Silver Beach Sauvignon Blanc -BTL

$31.00

Mohua Sau Blanc - BTL

$36.00

LA Crème Chardonnay - BTL

$60.00

Seven Falls Merlot GLASS

$9.00

Seven Falls BTL

$36.00

Chloe Merlot GLASS

$9.00

Chloe Merlot BTL

$26.00

Elouan Pinot GLASS

$9.00

Elouan Pinot BTL

$36.00

Oyster Bay Pinot GLASS

$9.00

Oyster Bay Pinot BTL

$36.00

J Lohr "Seven Oaks" Cab GLASS

$10.00

j Lohr "Seven Oaks" Cab BTL

$38.00

Liberty School Cab GLASS

$10.00

Liberty School Cab BTL

$38.00

Joel Gott Cab GLASS

$12.00

Joel Gott Cab BTL

$46.00

Becker Tempranillo Blend GLASS

$10.00

Becker Tempranillo Blend BTL

$38.00

Jacobs Creek Blend GLASS

$10.00

Jacobs Creek Blend BTL

$38.00

Apothic Red Blend -GLS

$5.20

Castle Rock Pinot Noir Monterey -GLS

$5.20

Fog Mountain Merlot -GLS

$5.20

GLS Ocaso Malbec-Merlot

$5.20

Menage Cab Sauvignon - GLS

$5.20

Apothic Red Blend -BTL

$28.00

Castle Rock Pinot Noir -BTL

$32.00

Fog Mountain Merlot -BTL

$28.00

Ocaso Malbec Merlot -BTL

$28.00

Menage Cab Sauvignon - BTL

$40.00

Greetings Cabernet Sauvignon -BTL

$43.00

Menage a Trois Blend -BTL

$24.00

Modus Toscana Blend -BTL

$44.00

Ringie Sweet Shiraz -BTL

$24.00

Ink Monster Zinfandel -BTL

$29.00

Granite Hill Old Zin - BTL

$36.00

Granite Hill Petite Sirah - BTL

$28.00

Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon -BTL

$157.00

La Marca Prosecco

$10.00

Segura Viudas, Rose Cava

$10.00

Natale Verga Proseco - GLS

$5.20

Chemin D'or Blanc - BTL

$19.00

BTL- Dom Perignon Champagne

$900.00

Signature Drinks

52 Sunset

$10.00

Scarlet O'Hara

$8.00

Twisted Paloma

$9.00

Tx Ranch Water

$8.00

52 Social Marg

$10.00

Mexican Martini

$10.00

Vodka Martini

$10.00

Bottomless Mimosas

$20.00

52's Sangrita

$12.00

Liquor

Absolut

$8.00

Ciroc

$9.00

Ciroc Apple

$9.00

Ciroc Coconut

$9.00

Ciroc Peach

$9.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$9.00

Ciroc Watermelon

$9.00

Deep Eddys

$7.00

Deep Eddys Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddys Lime

$7.00

Deep Eddys Orange

$7.00

Deep Eddys Ruby Red

$7.00

Deep Eddys Sweet Tea

$7.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Round Rock Vodka

$6.00

Titos

$7.00+

Well Vodka

$5.00

Frankly

$7.00

Frankly Graprefruit

$7.00

Frankly Apple

$7.00

Frankly Pomegranate

$8.00

Pearl

$6.00

Aviation Gin

$10.00

Still Austin

$7.00

Bombay

$11.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Waterloo

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Parrot Bay

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Lime

$8.00

Bacardi Dragonberry

$8.00

Kraken

$8.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Milagro

$8.00

Milagro Reposado

$8.00

Dulce Vida Lime

$7.00

Dulce Vida Grapefruit

$7.00

Casamigos

$12.00

el Jimador

$8.00

Tequila 512

$7.00

Espolon

$11.00

Cuervo

$7.00

Don Julio Reposado

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$10.00

1800

$10.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Dulce Repo

$8.00

Casamigos Repo

$12.00

Don 1942

$45.00

Casa Azul

$40.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

Nine Banded

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Wild Turkey American Honey

$7.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00

Bird Dog Chocolate

$7.00

Well Bourbon

$5.00

Woodford

$7.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Bushmills

$7.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Vanilla

$8.00

Screwball

$7.00

Bushmills Single Malt

$8.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Henny

$10.00

Dewars White Label

$9.00

Johnny Black

$9.00

Johnny Blue

$15.00

Johnny Red

$12.00

Buchanans Deluxe

$11.00

Glenlivet

$9.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Baileys

$7.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Midori

$7.00

Melon Liqueur

$6.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Amaretto Liqueur

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jager

$6.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Peach Liqueur

$6.00

di Amore

$7.00

Aperol

$7.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Buttershots

$6.00

Watermelon Liqueur

$6.00

HAPPY HOUR

WELLS

$3.00

Domestics DRAFT

$5.00

Domestics Can/BTL

$4.00

Imports DRAFT

$6.00

Imports Can/BTL

$5.00

House Margarita

$5.00

5$ LIT

$5.00

Lunch & Dinner

Lunch

PorkChop Lunch (fried or Smo)

$12.00

Catfish Lunch (fried or Jerk)

$13.00

(5) Party Wings (fried or Jerk)

$12.00

Jerk Rib Tip Lunch

$12.00

(5) Shrimp Lunch

$12.00

(3) Jerk Tacos w/fries

$10.00

Dinners

(2) Pork Chop Dinner

$18.00

(2) Catfish Filets

$22.00

(10) Party Wings

$22.00

(10) Shrimp Dinner

$20.00

Lasanga Dinner (Fridays)

$18.00

Jerk Rib Tips

$20.00

Jerk Catfish

$22.00

Jerk Salmon

$20.00

Jerk Lamb Chops

$25.00

Pot-roast (Sundays)

$20.00

Baked or Smothered Chicken (Sundays)

$18.00

Jerk Oxtails (Friday-Sun)

$25.00

Combo Plates

Jerk Rib Tips & 5 Wings

$22.00

Catfish & 5 Wings

$22.00

Shrimp & Wings

$22.00

Jerk Ribs & Shrimp

$22.00

Catfish & Shrimp

$22.00

Jerk Rib Tips & Catfish

$22.00

Meats Only

(5) Party Wings

$8.00

(5) Shrimp

$7.00

(1) Jerk Salmon

$10.00

(1) Catfish Filet

$8.00

(1) Porkchop

$7.00

Oxtails

$15.00

Rib Tips

$12.00

Lamb Chops

$14.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Mac n Chz

$5.00

Mashed Pot

$5.00

Cabbage (Sundays)

$5.00

Collard Greens w/ Turkey

$5.00

Green Beans w/ Turkey

$5.00

Yams

$5.00

Turkey Dressing (Sundays)

$5.00

Rice & Gravy

$5.00

Corn

$5.00

Black Eyed Peas (Sundays)

$5.00

Cornbread Muffins

$0.75

DAILY SPECIALS

Personal Jerk Pizza

$11.00

Personal Jerk Shrimp Pizza

$12.00

Personal Veggie Pizza

$10.00

Personal Jerk Chick & Shrimp Pizza

$15.00

Family Jerk Chicken Pizza

$25.00

Family Jerk Shrimp Pizza

$27.00

Family Veggie Pizza

$20.00

Family Jerk Chick & Shrimp Pizza

$30.00

Jerk Chicken Bowl

$11.00

Jerk Shrimp Bowl

$12.00

Veggie Bowl

$10.00

Jerk Salmon Bowl

$15.00

Jerk Chick & Shrimp Bowl

$15.00

Jerk Chick Nachos

$11.00

Jerk Shrimp Nachos

$13.00

Jerk Chick & Shrimp Nachos

$15.00

Veggies Nachos

$10.00

Jerk Chick Wrap

$10.00

Jerk Shrimp Wrap

$11.00

Jerk Chick & Shrimp Wrap

$13.00

Veggie Wrap

$9.00

Jerk Chick Loaded FF

$11.00

Jerk Shrimp Loaded FF

$13.00

Jerk Chick & Shrimp Loaded FF

$15.00

Jerk Chick Taco

$2.50

(3) Jerk Chick Tacos w/FF

$10.00

Jerk Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Soul Roll (1)

$4.00

Soul Rolls (3)

$10.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

24/7 Casual Fine Dining and Full Bar

Location

2400 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Suite 160, Round Rock, TX 78681

Directions

Gallery
52 Eatery & Bar image
52 Eatery & Bar image
52 Eatery & Bar image

