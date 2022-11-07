Main picView gallery

5280 Burger Bar - Westminster 4301 Main St

4301 Main St

Westminster, CO 80031

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

THE 5280
The 5280 Kid Cheeseburger
SMALL FRIES

APPETIZERS

2 STREET TACOS

$6.99

Slow Cooked Pulled Pork, Pickled Red Onions, Cabbage & Cilantro Aioli Served on Corn Tortillas

4 STREET TACOS

$11.99

Slow cooked pulled pork, pickled red onions, cabbage & cilantro aioli served on corn tortillas

5280 CHEESEBURGER EGG ROLLS

$10.99

the amazing taste of our cheeseburger all rolled up in a cripsy fried eggroll wrapper, served with 5280 sauce.

BOWL GREEN CHILE

$6.99

Authentic Chef inspired recipe out of Denver Colorado, garnished with Cotija and Pico de Gallo

DIP SAMPLER

$10.99

housemade green chili queso, fresh made guacamole & chefmade salsa. $1.00 more for Chorizo Queso

FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS

$11.99

marinated, handbreaded and fried to a golden brown, served with your choice of sauces.

FRIED PICKLES

$7.99

Hand battered dill pickle chips served with our house-made ranch dressing.

JUMBO PRETZELS

$8.99Out of stock

Served With Our Housemade Stone Ground Mustard. Add a Side of Green Chile Queso for $1.25 $1.00 more for Chorizo Queso

JUMBO WINGS

$15.99

Crispy-fried and served with ranch and any of our dipping sauces; buffalo, thai chili, honey sriracha, bbq.

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$7.99

Flash fried, tossed in a fresh squeezed lime juice and topped with malden sea salt. served with our roasted garlic aioli

STADIUM NACHOS

$12.99

Housemade chips & queso, In House slow roasted pulled pork, fresh pico de gallo & house-made roasted corn & black bean salsa add guacamole or chorizo for $2.00

Clam Chowder Bowl

$5.99

BURGERS

BOSS HOG

$14.99

Angus Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Pecanwood Smoked Bacon & our House-made BBQ sauce.

DOUBLE BYPASS

$13.99

2 Quarter Pound Angus Beef Patties*, 2 Strips of Pecanwood Smoked Bacon, Pickle Chips, House-made Cheese Sauce, Onion Straws, Our Own Fry Sauce and French Fries (yes inside) make it a triple bypass with another burger for +$3 or a quadruple (2 more patties) for +$5

FLY FISHER

$15.99

Sushi grade ahi tuna* steak, arugula, ginger-marinated carrots & cucumbers with an avocado-wasabi aioli

I CAN'T DECIDE

$16.99

Pick Two of Our Gourmet Burgers to be Served Jumbo Slider Style. No Modifications, Please!

PERFECT BURGER

$13.99

Angus Beef*, Gruyére Cheese, Bacon Onion Jam, Pickled Red Onions, Lettuce & our House-made Roasted Garlic Aioli

PRIME BURGER

$15.99

Colorado Raised Prime Wagyu Beef*, Sharp White Cheddar cheese, Onion Rings & our House-made 5280 Steak Sauce

RING OF FIRE

$12.99

Angus Beef*, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sautéed Habanero & Serrano Peppers, Lettuce, 5280 Chipotle Mayo & our Famous House-made Ring of Fire Sauce.

THE 5280

$11.99

Angus Beef*, American Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Red Onion, Kosher Dill Pickles & our House-made 5280 Sauce.

THE A@# HOLE

$10.99

We spent a lot of time thinking about this stuff, but if you know better we'll make It your way!! Add Veggies for Free & Additional Toppings start at $0.50.

THE AUSTIN REUBEN

$13.99

Angus Beef*, thin sliced pastrami, Swiss cheese, cole slaw & our house-made 5280 sauce.

THE DURANGO

$13.99

Angus Beef, Jalapeño Cream Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Roasted Red Peppers, Fried Onion Straws & Pecanwood Smoked Bacon

THE FALAFEL BURGER

$13.99

our housemade blackbean-quinoa-chick pea burger, crispy fried with cucumber, tomato, lettuce and homemade tzatziki sauce

THE QUESO FUNDIDO

$13.99

Angus Beef*, roasted Poblanos, queso fundido, & fried onion straws

THE STUFFED MUSHROOM

$13.99

Angus Beef* blended with sautéed crimini mushrooms over arugula, topped with swiss cheese & an au poivre sauce

WHAT THE GUAC

$13.99

Angus Beef*, Pecanwood Smoked Bacon, Sharp White Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole, Lettuce & our House-made Roasted Garlic Aioli

THE BRONCO

$14.99

Marinated chicken breast fried to perfection, traditionally tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with applewood smoked bacon over a blue cheese slaw

THE CORDON BLEU

$14.99

Marinated chicken breast fried to perfection, topped with honey smoked ham, swiss cheese, over shredded lettuce and pickles, topped with dijonnaise

SHEKO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.99

marinated chicken breast fried to perfection, with pepperjack cheese, pecanwood smoked bacon, cole slaw, and sriracha honey mustard

THAI ONE ON

$14.99

marinated chicken breast fried to perfection, tossed in sweet chili sauce, over an Asian slaw, topped with, wait for it....fried ginger chips!

MAINE LOBSTER ROLL

$25.00

It's kinda become a 5280 neighborhood favorite. Fresh picked Maine lobster mixed with mayonnaise, piled in a buttered New England roll, served with a bag of chips.

MAINE LOBSTER ROLL W/ FRIES

$27.00

It's kinda become a 5280 neighborhood favorite. Fresh picked Maine lobster mixed with mayonnaise, piled in a buttered New England roll, served with a bag of chips.

CONNECTICUT LOBSTER ROLL

$25.00

It's kinda become a 5280 neighborhood favorite. Fresh picked Maine Lobster mixed either with warm butter, piled in a buttered New England roll, served with a bag of chips.

CONNECTICUT LOBSTER ROLL W/ FRIES

$27.00

It's kinda become a 5280 neighborhood favorite. Fresh picked Maine lobster mixed either with warm butter, piled in a buttered New England roll, served with a side of Denver's Best Fries*

VIP 5280

$10.00

KIDS FOOD

The 5280 Kid Burger

$6.00

The same fantastic jumbo Angus slider from the big kid's menu on our own sesame seed bun

Southwest Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Jammed full of cheddar cheese and flattop grilled until the tortilla is light brown and crispy!

Kid's Rocky Mountain Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Marinated and perfectly grilled, served with our own sesame seed bun

The 5280 Kid Cheeseburger

$6.00

Jumbo Angus slider burger with cheese served on our own sesame seed bun

Mile High Fried Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Marinated tenders, tossed in our seasoned flour, served with ranch dressing.

The Jersey Kid Hot Dog

$6.00

We use Nathan's because we love them too!

Kid's Awesome Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Made from scratch to be loved by kids both big and small

Classic Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Chewy, ewy, gooey, and buttery, just like it ought to be!

KID ICE CREAM

$1.00

KID FRENCH FRY

$1.25

KID FRUIT

$1.25

SALADS

ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

$14.99

marinated grilled chicken over mixed greens, cabbage, gingered carrots and cucumber in a Ginger-soy dressing, topped with wonton strips

CAESAR

$10.99

Fresh Chopped Romaine, House-made Caesar dressing, Shredded Parmesan Cheese and Fresh Toasted Croutons

POWER GREENS

$10.99

Kale, Cabbage, Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Arugula, Carrots, Roasted Pepitas and Sunflower Seeds served with a House-made Orange Ginger Vinaigrette.

STRAWBERRY FIELD

$10.99

Spring mix, Strawberries, Goat Cheese & Candied Walnuts, served with a House-made Champagne Vinaigrette.

SUMMER PANZANELLA SALAD

$13.99

TIM'S TACO SALAD

$13.99

Ground beef*, crisp romaine, roasted corn & black bean salsa, avocado, pico de gallo & cotija cheese tossed in our house-made jalapeño agave vinaigrette & served in a taco shell. *can substitute for chicken for no additional cost.

LARGE HOUSE SALAD

$9.99

Spring Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers and Choice of Dressing

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$3.99

Spring Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber and Red Onion, Choice of Dressing

SIDE CAESAR

$3.99

fresh chopped romaine, housemade caesar dressing, shaved parmesan cheese and fresh toasted croutons

SIDES

SMALL FRIES

$3.99

Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection

LARGE FRIES

$6.99

Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection

SMALL TRUFFLE FRIES

$5.99

Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection tossed in truffle oil, parmesan and parsley

LARGE TRUFFLE FRY

$8.99

Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection tossed in truffle oil, parmesan and parsley

SIDE QUESO FRIES

$5.99

Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection with our Green Chile Queso, Pico de Gallo and Shredded Cheddar

LARGE QUESO FRIES

$8.99

Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection with our Green Chile Queso, Pico de Gallo and Shredded Cheddar

FRIES & RINGS

$8.99

Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection along side our hand-battered jumbo onion rings

LOADED FRIES

$8.99

Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection with our housemade cheese sauce, chopped bacon, scallion and sour cream

"AU PIOVRE" POUTINE FRIES

$8.99

Made famous north of the border, made better right here at 5280! Chefmade au Poivre gravy, Squeeky Locally Produced Cheese curds, Chopped Scallions

GREEN CHILI FRIES

$8.99

Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection with our Pork Green Chile, Cotija cheese and pico de gallo

SIDE BRUSSELS

$6.99

Crispy fried and tossed in our balsamic vinaigrette

SIDE FRUIT

$3.50

Seasonal melons, berries and other delicious fruit

ONION RINGS

$4.99

Sliced super thick, handbattered in our seasoned flour and fried to a golden brown

SIDE MAC

$5.99

Same as the kids stuff only better, housemade cheese sauce, cavitappi pasta noodles, a touch of parmesan and toasted bread crumbs

Side Coleslaw

$2.99

A white and red cabbage blend with shaved carrots and our housemade dressing

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4301 Main St, Westminster, CO 80031

Directions

Main pic

