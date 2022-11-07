- Home
5280 Burger Bar - Westminster 4301 Main St
4301 Main St
Westminster, CO 80031
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
2 STREET TACOS
Slow Cooked Pulled Pork, Pickled Red Onions, Cabbage & Cilantro Aioli Served on Corn Tortillas
4 STREET TACOS
Slow cooked pulled pork, pickled red onions, cabbage & cilantro aioli served on corn tortillas
5280 CHEESEBURGER EGG ROLLS
the amazing taste of our cheeseburger all rolled up in a cripsy fried eggroll wrapper, served with 5280 sauce.
BOWL GREEN CHILE
Authentic Chef inspired recipe out of Denver Colorado, garnished with Cotija and Pico de Gallo
DIP SAMPLER
housemade green chili queso, fresh made guacamole & chefmade salsa. $1.00 more for Chorizo Queso
FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS
marinated, handbreaded and fried to a golden brown, served with your choice of sauces.
FRIED PICKLES
Hand battered dill pickle chips served with our house-made ranch dressing.
JUMBO PRETZELS
Served With Our Housemade Stone Ground Mustard. Add a Side of Green Chile Queso for $1.25 $1.00 more for Chorizo Queso
JUMBO WINGS
Crispy-fried and served with ranch and any of our dipping sauces; buffalo, thai chili, honey sriracha, bbq.
SHISHITO PEPPERS
Flash fried, tossed in a fresh squeezed lime juice and topped with malden sea salt. served with our roasted garlic aioli
STADIUM NACHOS
Housemade chips & queso, In House slow roasted pulled pork, fresh pico de gallo & house-made roasted corn & black bean salsa add guacamole or chorizo for $2.00
Clam Chowder Bowl
BURGERS
BOSS HOG
Angus Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Pecanwood Smoked Bacon & our House-made BBQ sauce.
DOUBLE BYPASS
2 Quarter Pound Angus Beef Patties*, 2 Strips of Pecanwood Smoked Bacon, Pickle Chips, House-made Cheese Sauce, Onion Straws, Our Own Fry Sauce and French Fries (yes inside) make it a triple bypass with another burger for +$3 or a quadruple (2 more patties) for +$5
FLY FISHER
Sushi grade ahi tuna* steak, arugula, ginger-marinated carrots & cucumbers with an avocado-wasabi aioli
I CAN'T DECIDE
Pick Two of Our Gourmet Burgers to be Served Jumbo Slider Style. No Modifications, Please!
PERFECT BURGER
Angus Beef*, Gruyére Cheese, Bacon Onion Jam, Pickled Red Onions, Lettuce & our House-made Roasted Garlic Aioli
PRIME BURGER
Colorado Raised Prime Wagyu Beef*, Sharp White Cheddar cheese, Onion Rings & our House-made 5280 Steak Sauce
RING OF FIRE
Angus Beef*, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sautéed Habanero & Serrano Peppers, Lettuce, 5280 Chipotle Mayo & our Famous House-made Ring of Fire Sauce.
THE 5280
Angus Beef*, American Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Red Onion, Kosher Dill Pickles & our House-made 5280 Sauce.
THE A@# HOLE
We spent a lot of time thinking about this stuff, but if you know better we'll make It your way!! Add Veggies for Free & Additional Toppings start at $0.50.
THE AUSTIN REUBEN
Angus Beef*, thin sliced pastrami, Swiss cheese, cole slaw & our house-made 5280 sauce.
THE DURANGO
Angus Beef, Jalapeño Cream Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Roasted Red Peppers, Fried Onion Straws & Pecanwood Smoked Bacon
THE FALAFEL BURGER
our housemade blackbean-quinoa-chick pea burger, crispy fried with cucumber, tomato, lettuce and homemade tzatziki sauce
THE QUESO FUNDIDO
Angus Beef*, roasted Poblanos, queso fundido, & fried onion straws
THE STUFFED MUSHROOM
Angus Beef* blended with sautéed crimini mushrooms over arugula, topped with swiss cheese & an au poivre sauce
WHAT THE GUAC
Angus Beef*, Pecanwood Smoked Bacon, Sharp White Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole, Lettuce & our House-made Roasted Garlic Aioli
THE BRONCO
Marinated chicken breast fried to perfection, traditionally tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with applewood smoked bacon over a blue cheese slaw
THE CORDON BLEU
Marinated chicken breast fried to perfection, topped with honey smoked ham, swiss cheese, over shredded lettuce and pickles, topped with dijonnaise
SHEKO CHICKEN SANDWICH
marinated chicken breast fried to perfection, with pepperjack cheese, pecanwood smoked bacon, cole slaw, and sriracha honey mustard
THAI ONE ON
marinated chicken breast fried to perfection, tossed in sweet chili sauce, over an Asian slaw, topped with, wait for it....fried ginger chips!
MAINE LOBSTER ROLL
It's kinda become a 5280 neighborhood favorite. Fresh picked Maine lobster mixed with mayonnaise, piled in a buttered New England roll, served with a bag of chips.
MAINE LOBSTER ROLL W/ FRIES
It's kinda become a 5280 neighborhood favorite. Fresh picked Maine lobster mixed with mayonnaise, piled in a buttered New England roll, served with a bag of chips.
CONNECTICUT LOBSTER ROLL
It's kinda become a 5280 neighborhood favorite. Fresh picked Maine Lobster mixed either with warm butter, piled in a buttered New England roll, served with a bag of chips.
CONNECTICUT LOBSTER ROLL W/ FRIES
It's kinda become a 5280 neighborhood favorite. Fresh picked Maine lobster mixed either with warm butter, piled in a buttered New England roll, served with a side of Denver's Best Fries*
VIP 5280
KIDS FOOD
The 5280 Kid Burger
The same fantastic jumbo Angus slider from the big kid's menu on our own sesame seed bun
Southwest Cheese Quesadilla
Jammed full of cheddar cheese and flattop grilled until the tortilla is light brown and crispy!
Kid's Rocky Mountain Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated and perfectly grilled, served with our own sesame seed bun
The 5280 Kid Cheeseburger
Jumbo Angus slider burger with cheese served on our own sesame seed bun
Mile High Fried Kid's Chicken Tenders
Marinated tenders, tossed in our seasoned flour, served with ranch dressing.
The Jersey Kid Hot Dog
We use Nathan's because we love them too!
Kid's Awesome Mac & Cheese
Made from scratch to be loved by kids both big and small
Classic Kid Grilled Cheese
Chewy, ewy, gooey, and buttery, just like it ought to be!
KID ICE CREAM
KID FRENCH FRY
KID FRUIT
SALADS
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD
marinated grilled chicken over mixed greens, cabbage, gingered carrots and cucumber in a Ginger-soy dressing, topped with wonton strips
CAESAR
Fresh Chopped Romaine, House-made Caesar dressing, Shredded Parmesan Cheese and Fresh Toasted Croutons
POWER GREENS
Kale, Cabbage, Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Arugula, Carrots, Roasted Pepitas and Sunflower Seeds served with a House-made Orange Ginger Vinaigrette.
STRAWBERRY FIELD
Spring mix, Strawberries, Goat Cheese & Candied Walnuts, served with a House-made Champagne Vinaigrette.
SUMMER PANZANELLA SALAD
TIM'S TACO SALAD
Ground beef*, crisp romaine, roasted corn & black bean salsa, avocado, pico de gallo & cotija cheese tossed in our house-made jalapeño agave vinaigrette & served in a taco shell. *can substitute for chicken for no additional cost.
LARGE HOUSE SALAD
Spring Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers and Choice of Dressing
SIDE HOUSE SALAD
Spring Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber and Red Onion, Choice of Dressing
SIDE CAESAR
fresh chopped romaine, housemade caesar dressing, shaved parmesan cheese and fresh toasted croutons
SIDES
SMALL FRIES
Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection
LARGE FRIES
Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection
SMALL TRUFFLE FRIES
Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection tossed in truffle oil, parmesan and parsley
LARGE TRUFFLE FRY
Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection tossed in truffle oil, parmesan and parsley
SIDE QUESO FRIES
Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection with our Green Chile Queso, Pico de Gallo and Shredded Cheddar
LARGE QUESO FRIES
Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection with our Green Chile Queso, Pico de Gallo and Shredded Cheddar
FRIES & RINGS
Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection along side our hand-battered jumbo onion rings
LOADED FRIES
Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection with our housemade cheese sauce, chopped bacon, scallion and sour cream
"AU PIOVRE" POUTINE FRIES
Made famous north of the border, made better right here at 5280! Chefmade au Poivre gravy, Squeeky Locally Produced Cheese curds, Chopped Scallions
GREEN CHILI FRIES
Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection with our Pork Green Chile, Cotija cheese and pico de gallo
SIDE BRUSSELS
Crispy fried and tossed in our balsamic vinaigrette
SIDE FRUIT
Seasonal melons, berries and other delicious fruit
ONION RINGS
Sliced super thick, handbattered in our seasoned flour and fried to a golden brown
SIDE MAC
Same as the kids stuff only better, housemade cheese sauce, cavitappi pasta noodles, a touch of parmesan and toasted bread crumbs
Side Coleslaw
A white and red cabbage blend with shaved carrots and our housemade dressing
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
4301 Main St, Westminster, CO 80031