528Tea

7639 West 88th Avenue

Westminster, CO 80021

Popular Items

Coconut Mint Limeade Boba
Tiger Sugar Milk Tea
Matcha Milk Tea

Coffees, Teas, Milk and Fresh Juice

Hot Tea

$2.50

Individual tea bags

Tea Bags Individually

$1.50

Hot Coffee

$3.00
Black Tea - Iced

Black Tea - Iced

$4.00+

Loose leaf brewed black tea

Premium Green Tea - Iced

$4.00+

Loose leaf brewed green tea

Jasmine Green Tea - Iced

Jasmine Green Tea - Iced

$4.00+

Loose leaf brewed Jasmine Green tea

Butterfly Pea Tea - Iced

Butterfly Pea Tea - Iced

$4.00+

Butterfly Pea tea is a caffeine-free herbal tea made by steeping dried or fresh leaves of the Clitoria Ternatea plant which is a blue flower, therefore the tea is a pretty blue color. It has a more earthy flavor and goes well with lemonade. The acid in the lemon changes the color of the tea from blue to purple.

Hibiscus Tea - Iced

Hibiscus Tea - Iced

$4.00+

Hibiscus is a herbal tea (no caffeine) made by steeping parts of the Hibiscus plant. Hibiscus has a slightly tart flavor, and pairs well with tropical flavors.

Fresh Lemonade

Fresh Lemonade

$4.00+

Fresh squeezed lemonade.

Fresh Limeade

Fresh Limeade

$4.00+

Fresh squeezed limeade.

528Tea House Cold Brew Breve (No Boba)

$5.25+

528Tea Signature Cold Brew - Espresso beans brewed with cinnamon sticks and vanilla. Cold brew topped with half and half. (Unsweetened)

Iced Coffee

$4.00+

Chocolate Milk

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Original Boba Milk Teas

Black Tea Milk Tea

$5.25+

Black tea, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, and sweetener. Served over ice.

Green Tea Milk Tea

$5.25+

Green tea, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, and boba pearls. Served over ice.

Jasmine Green Tea Milk Tea

$5.25+

Jasmine green tea, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, and boba pearls. Served over ice.

Thai Tea Milk Tea

$5.25+

Thai tea, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, and boba pearls. Served over ice.

Butterfly Pea Tea Milk Tea

$5.25+

Green Thai Tea Milk Tea

$5.25+

Thai tea with jasmine green tea and notes of vanilla, mint and pandan.

Flavored Boba Milk Teas

Tiger Sugar Milk Tea

$5.50+

Black tea, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, brown sugar syrup and boba pearls. (Iced)

Taro Milk Tea

$5.50+

Choose your choice of tea base, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, taro powder and boba pearls. (Iced or hot)

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.50+

Premium green tea, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, Matcha Green Tea Powder, and boba pearls. (Iced or hot)

Coconut Milk Tea

$5.50+

Choose a tea base, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, coconut powder and boba pearls. (Iced or hot)

Hokkaido Milk Tea

$5.50+

Black tea, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, Hokkaido powder. (Iced or hot)

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.50+

Choose tea base, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, strawberry powder. (Iced or hot)

Mango Milk Tea

$5.50+

Choose tea base, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, mango powder. (Iced or hot)

Vanilla Milk Tea

$5.50+

Choose your tea base, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, vanilla powder. (Iced or hot)

Cardamom Chai

$5.50+

Cardamom Chai with boba pearls. Served over ice. This is an imported premix that cannot be adjusted. Contains milk*

Masala Chai

$5.50+

528Tea Boba Teas

Bahama Blue Coral Boba

$5.75+

Butterfly pea tea, pineapple juice and cream of coconut, with boba pearls.

Sri Lankan Faluda Boba

$6.00+

Black tea, rose syrup, and milk, topped with basil seeds, red jelly and boba pearls.

Korean Dalgona Boba

$5.75+

Whipped coffee dolloped over milk, with boba pearls.

Horchata Boba

$5.75+

In-house made horchata over ice, with boba pearls, with a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Coconut Mint Limeade Boba

$5.75+

Green tea, cream of coconut, fresh limeade muddled with mint, with boba pearls.

Strawberry Shortcake Boba

$5.75+

Green tea, vanilla powder, milk and fresh strawberry, with boba pearls.

Birthday Boba

$5.75+

Black tea, vanilla powder, and milk with boba pearls and sprinkles.

Rainbow Brite

$6.50+

Back by popular demand and is now the 528Tea SpecialTEA! Strawberry, mango popping boba, pineapple juice and kiwi green tea topped with butterfly pea tea. * Now available in 23oz!

Hibiscus Paradise

$6.00+

Pineapple lemonade, with crystal boba, topped with hibiscus tea.

Watermelon Dream

$5.75+Out of stock

Fresh watermelon juice blended with a little bit of vanilla ice cream, with tapioca boba pearls.

Passion Fruit Honey Green Tea Lemonade

$5.75+Out of stock

Passion fruit honey green tea lemonade.

Coconut Matcha

$5.75+

Matcha green tea and coconut powder, non-dairy creamer, with boba pearls.

528Tea House Cold Brew Breve Boba

$6.00+

528Tea Signature Cold Brew with hints of cinnamon and vanilla, topped with half and half, with boba pearls.

FALL FLAVOR - Caramel Green Apple Boba

$5.75+

FALL FLAVOR - Maple Milk Tea Boba

$5.75+

FALL FLAVOR - Pumpkin Milk Tea Boba

$5.75+

528Tea Seasonal Teas

528Tea special seasonal drinks! These drinks are offered for a limited time only!

FALL FLAVOR - Caramel Green Apple Boba

$5.75+

FALL FLAVOR - Maple Milk Tea Boba

$5.75+

FALL FLAVOR - Pumpkin Milk Tea Boba

$5.75+

ALL BEVERAGES - NO BOBA

Black Tea Milk Tea - NO BOBA

$4.50+

Black Assam tea, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, and sweetener.

Green Tea Milk Tea - NO BOBA

$4.50+

Premium Green tea, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, and sweetener. (Iced or hot)

Jasmine Green Tea Milk Tea - NO BOBA

$4.50+

Jasmine green tea, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, and sweetener. (Iced, blended or hot)

Thai Tea Milk Tea - NO BOBA

$4.50+

Thai tea, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, and sweetener. (Iced, blended or hot)

Green Thai Tea Milk Tea - NO BOBA

$4.75+

Tiger Sugar Milk Tea - NO BOBA

$5.00+

Black tea, brown sugar syrup, and your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer. (Iced, blended or hot)

Taro Milk Tea - NO BOBA

$5.00+

Choose your choice of tea base, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, taro powder. (Iced, blended or hot)

Hokkaido Milk Tea - NO BOBA

$5.00+

Black tea, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, Hokkaido powder. (Iced, or hot) *This powder contains a milk flavoring*

Matcha Green Tea - NO BOBA

$5.00+

Premium green tea, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, with Matcha Green powder. (Iced, blended or hot)

Coconut Milk Tea - NO BOBA

$5.00+

Choose your choice of tea base, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, coconut powder. (Iced, blended or hot)

Strawberry Milk Tea - NO BOBA

$5.00+

Choose your choice of tea base, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, strawberry powder. (Iced, blended or hot)

Mango Milk Tea - NO BOBA

$5.00+

Choose a tea base, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, mango powder and boba pearls. (Iced, blended or hot)

Vanilla Milk Tea - NO BOBA

$5.00+

Choose a tea base, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, vanilla powder and boba pearls. (Iced, blended or hot)

Cardamom Chai - NO BOBA

$5.00+

Cardamom Chai, served hot or over ice.

Masala Chai - NO BOBA

$5.00+

Bahama Blue Coral - NO BOBA

$5.25+

Butterfly pea tea, pineapple juice and cream of coconut.

Sri Lankan Faluda - NO BOBA

$5.25+

Black tea, rose syrup and non-dairy creamer, topped with basil seeds and red jelly.

Strawberry Shortcake - NO BOBA

$5.25+

Green tea, vanilla powder and strawberry powder, non-dairy creamer topped with fresh strawberry.

Birthday - NO BOBA

$5.25+

Black tea, vanilla powder with non-dairy creamer, topped with sprinkles.

Coconut Matcha - NO BOBA

$5.25+

Coconut Mint Limeade - NO BOBA

$5.25+

Green tea, cream of coconut, fresh squeezed limeade muddled with mint.

Hibiscus Paradise - NO BOBA

$5.00+

Pineapple juice and our fresh squeezed lemonade topped with Hibiscus tea.

Watermelon Dream - NO BOBA

$5.50+Out of stock

Fresh watermelon blended with a little bit of vanilla ice cream for a creamy delicious watermelon beverage!

Butterfly Lemonade - NO BOBA

$5.00+

A colorful take on an Arnold Palmer! Fresh squeezed lemonade topped with butterfly pea tea. Butterfly tea reacts to the acid in the lemonade and turns from blue to purple/magenta color!.

Dragon Fruit Lemonade - NO BOBA

$5.25+

Fresh squeezed lemonade mixed with dragon fruit syrup, topped with butterfly pea tea and fresh dragon fruit (if available).

Strawberry Lemonade - NO BOBA

$5.25+

Fresh strawberry lemonade with strawberry popping boba.

Blueberry Lemonade - NO BOBA

$5.25+

Watermelon Lemonade - NO BOBA

$5.25+Out of stock

FALL FLAVOR - Caramel Green Apple - NO BOBA

$5.25+

FALL FLAVOR - Maple Milk Tea - NO BOBA

$5.25+

FALL FLAVOR - Pumpkin Milk Tea - NO BOBA

$5.25+

528Tea Fruit Teas & Lemonades

Dragon Fruit

$5.00+

Choose your desired tea or juice base, with dragon fruit syrup. Topped with fresh dragon fruit (if in season).

Kiwi Fruit

$5.00+

Choose your desired tea or juice base, with kiwi syrup. Topped with fresh kiwi (if available).

Lavender Syrup

$5.00+

Lavender syrup is so delicious and goes well with either the teas or lemonades!

Mango Fruit

$5.00+

Choose your desired tea or juice base, and mango flavor. Topped with fresh mango.

Passion Fruit

$5.00+

Choose your desired tea or juice base, and passion fruit jam.

Peach Fruit

$5.00+

Choose your desired tea or juice base, and peach flavor. Fresh peaches (if available)

Raspberry Fruit

$5.00+

Raspberry Fruit tea with your choice of tea.

Red Guava Fruit

$5.00+

Red Guava fruit flavored syrup.

Rose Syrup

$5.00+

Choose your desired tea or juice base, and rose flavor.

Strawberry Fruit

$5.00+

Choose your desired tea or juice base, with fresh strawberries.

Mojito Tea

$5.00+

Choose you tea base, muddled with mint and lime.

Butterfly Lemonade

$5.75+

A colorful take on an Arnold Palmer! Mango and Strawberry popping boba, lemonade with butterfly pea tea. When you mix them together, the tea turns into a beautiful magenta color!

Dragon Fruit Lemonade

$5.75+

Fresh squeezed lemonade mixed with dragon fruit syrup, with strawberry popping boba, topped with butterfly pea tea and fresh dragon fruit (if available).

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.75+

Fresh lemonade muddled with strawberry, and strawberry popping boba topped with fresh strawberry pieces.

Watermelon Lemonade

$5.75+Out of stock

Fresh squeezed lemonade muddled with watermelon, served with your choice of boba, topped with bits of watermelon.

Blueberry Lemonade

$5.75+

Fresh squeezed lemonade muddled with fresh blueberries, with blueberry popping boba, topped with fresh blueberry (if available).

528Tea International

Sri Lankan Faluda

$6.00+

Rose syrup, and milk over a scope of vanilla ice cream, layered red jelly and topped with basil seeds.

Korean Strawberry Milk

$5.50+

Fresh strawberry muddled with raw sugar, topped with milk. Served over ice.

Korean Dalgona Coffee

$5.50+

Whipped coffee dolloped over milk, served over iced.

Indian Mango Lassi

$6.00+

Mango puree and yogurt with milk, served over ice.

Horchata

$5.50+

In-house made horchata over ice, topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Moroccan Mint Lemonade

$5.50+

Green tea, fresh lemonade and muddled fresh mint, served over ice.

Strawberry Moroccan Mint Lemonade

$6.25+

Green tea, fresh squeezed lemonade muddled with fresh strawberry and mint, served over ice.

Additions

Additional Options

Cupcakes

Vanilla Cupcake

$3.50

Delicious vanilla cupcakes with vanilla buttercream.

Chocolate Cupcake

$3.50

Chocolate cupcake with a fluffy chocolate buttercream.

Cookies & Cream Cupcake

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate cupcake with whipped cookies & cream buttercream.

Hummingbird Cupcake

$3.75Out of stock

Hummingbird cake is a banana-pineapple spice cake topped with a Chantilly cream icing. **CONTAINS PECANS** Originating in Jamaica and has been a popular dessert in the southern United States since the 1970s.

Confetti Cupcake

$3.75Out of stock

Vanilla cupcake with sprinkles, topped with a fluffy buttercream and sprinkles.

Red Velvet Cupcake

$3.75Out of stock

Red Velvet cupcake with a whipped cream cheese icing.

Strawberry & Cream

$3.75Out of stock

Vanilla cupcake with a fluffy strawberry buttercream.

Berry Chantilly

$4.00Out of stock

Vanilla sponge cupcake with a Chantilly cream made with whipped cream, mascarpone and cream cheese. Topped with fresh berries.

Churro Cupcake

$3.75Out of stock

Delicious vanilla cupcakes with hints of cinnamon, served with cinnamon buttercream.

Abuelita's Chocolate Cupcake

$3.75Out of stock

Delicious chocolate cupcakes with chocolate cinnamon buttercream.

Nutella

$3.75Out of stock

Coconut Key Lime

$3.75Out of stock

Smores

$3.75Out of stock

Lemon Curd

$4.00Out of stock

Vanilla sponge cake with lemon curd filling and Chantilly icing.

Pineapple Upside-Down Cupcake

$3.75Out of stock

Pride Cupcake

$4.00Out of stock

White Chocolate Raspberry

$3.75Out of stock

Thai Tea

$3.75Out of stock

Thai tea flavored cupcake with a condensed milk buttercream

Strawberry Rose

$3.75Out of stock

Rose flavored cupcake with a rose strawberry buttercream.

Chocolate peanut butter

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate cupcake with a peanut butter buttercream.

Lemon Cupcake

$3.75Out of stock

Ferrero Chocolate

$4.00Out of stock

Salted Caramel

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate cupcake with a salted caramel buttercream.

Black Tea Cupcake

$3.75Out of stock

Cinnamon

$3.75Out of stock

Coffee Cupcake

$3.75Out of stock

Salted Caramel Coffee Cupcake

$3.75Out of stock

Coffee cupcake with a salted caramel coffee buttercream, drizzled with salted caramel.

Watermelon Cupcakes

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cupcake

$3.75Out of stock

Guiness Mocha

$3.75Out of stock
Peach Cobbler Cupcake

Peach Cobbler Cupcake

$3.75Out of stock

Vanilla cake with fresh peaches in the middle of the cupcake, baked with a brown sugar and oat crumble. Topped with a brown sugar buttercream, fresh peaches and crisp cobbler crumbles.

Passion Fruit Cupcake

$3.75Out of stock

Honey Pear

$3.75Out of stock

Mint Chocolate Cupcake

$3.75

Tropical

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate Mocha

$3.75Out of stock

Root Beer Float

$3.75Out of stock

Apple Crisp

$3.75Out of stock

Pumpkin Cupcakes

$3.75

Delicious pumpkin cake with a light whipped cream cheese icing.

Matcha Cupcakes

$3.75Out of stock

Maple Bacon

$3.75Out of stock

Chai

$3.75Out of stock

Butterfinger Cupcakes

$3.75Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$3.75Out of stock

Apple Cinnamon

$3.75Out of stock

Banana

$3.75Out of stock

Apple Crisp with Caramel

$3.75Out of stock

Cookie Butter

$3.75

Scones

Blueberry

$3.00

A delicious biscuit like cake like, baked with fresh blueberries.

Blueberry Lemon

$3.00Out of stock

Blueberry Mint

$3.00Out of stock

Green Chile Cheese

$3.00Out of stock

A delicious savory biscuit like cake with green chiles and Mexican cheese. Mild to minimal spice.

Peach Ricotta

$3.00Out of stock

Bacon Cheddar

$3.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Cream Cheese Pecan

$3.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$3.00Out of stock

Blackberry

$3.00Out of stock

Chai Chia

$3.00Out of stock

Pear

$3.00Out of stock

Green Chili

$3.00Out of stock

Vanilla bean

$3.00Out of stock

Almond cream cheese

$3.00Out of stock

Maple Bacon

$3.00Out of stock

Apple Crisp

$3.00Out of stock

Pumpkin

$3.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Pecan

$3.00Out of stock

Banana nut w/maple glaze

$3.00Out of stock

Baked Goodies

Mini Banana Nut Loaf

$3.50

Banana nut bread in a mini loaf size. **CONTAINS WALNUTS**

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.00Out of stock

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$2.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookies

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Espresso Chip Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

White Chocolate Macadamia

$2.00Out of stock

Snickerdoodle

$2.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

$3.00Out of stock

A delicious, soft pumpkin cookie sandwich with a whipped cream cheese filling.

Sugar Cookies

$2.00Out of stock

Misfits

$2.00Out of stock

Butterscotch Pecan

$2.00

Treats

Krispy Squares

$2.00Out of stock

Rice cereal and marshmallow.

Reese Puffs Squares

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Rice Squares

$2.00Out of stock

Fruity Squares

$2.00Out of stock

Capitan Crunch Squares

$2.00Out of stock

Mini Cakes

Hummingbird Mini Loaf

$5.00Out of stock

Single Layer - Mini Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Italian Rum Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Sri Lankan Patties

Veggie Patties

Veggie Patties

$2.00

Potato, carrot, onion, and jalapeno seasoned to perfection filled in a buttery flakey pastry!

Green Chile Chicken and Cheese

Green Chile Chicken and Cheese

$2.00

Green chile (mild), shredded chicken, cream cheese and muenster cheese filled in a buttery flakey pastry!

Snacks

Fruit Bars

$0.75

Vickies or Frito Lays

$1.00

Soups

Creamy Chicken & Rice Soup

Creamy Chicken & Rice Soup

$6.00

Creamy chicken and rice soup served with a baguette. **Gluten Free**

Stuffed Breads

Biscuit & Gravy Bombs

Biscuit & Gravy Bombs

$3.50Out of stock

Fresh made biscuits stuffed with sausage gravy!

Bottled Beverages

Water

$1.00

Bottled Water

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7639 West 88th Avenue, Westminster, CO 80021

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

