528Tea
Coffees, Teas, Milk and Fresh Juice
Hot Tea
Individual tea bags
Tea Bags Individually
Hot Coffee
Black Tea - Iced
Loose leaf brewed black tea
Premium Green Tea - Iced
Loose leaf brewed green tea
Jasmine Green Tea - Iced
Loose leaf brewed Jasmine Green tea
Butterfly Pea Tea - Iced
Butterfly Pea tea is a caffeine-free herbal tea made by steeping dried or fresh leaves of the Clitoria Ternatea plant which is a blue flower, therefore the tea is a pretty blue color. It has a more earthy flavor and goes well with lemonade. The acid in the lemon changes the color of the tea from blue to purple.
Hibiscus Tea - Iced
Hibiscus is a herbal tea (no caffeine) made by steeping parts of the Hibiscus plant. Hibiscus has a slightly tart flavor, and pairs well with tropical flavors.
Fresh Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemonade.
Fresh Limeade
Fresh squeezed limeade.
528Tea House Cold Brew Breve (No Boba)
528Tea Signature Cold Brew - Espresso beans brewed with cinnamon sticks and vanilla. Cold brew topped with half and half. (Unsweetened)
Iced Coffee
Chocolate Milk
Hot Chocolate
Original Boba Milk Teas
Black Tea Milk Tea
Black tea, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, and sweetener. Served over ice.
Green Tea Milk Tea
Green tea, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, and boba pearls. Served over ice.
Jasmine Green Tea Milk Tea
Jasmine green tea, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, and boba pearls. Served over ice.
Thai Tea Milk Tea
Thai tea, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, and boba pearls. Served over ice.
Butterfly Pea Tea Milk Tea
Green Thai Tea Milk Tea
Thai tea with jasmine green tea and notes of vanilla, mint and pandan.
Flavored Boba Milk Teas
Tiger Sugar Milk Tea
Black tea, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, brown sugar syrup and boba pearls. (Iced)
Taro Milk Tea
Choose your choice of tea base, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, taro powder and boba pearls. (Iced or hot)
Matcha Milk Tea
Premium green tea, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, Matcha Green Tea Powder, and boba pearls. (Iced or hot)
Coconut Milk Tea
Choose a tea base, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, coconut powder and boba pearls. (Iced or hot)
Hokkaido Milk Tea
Black tea, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, Hokkaido powder. (Iced or hot)
Strawberry Milk Tea
Choose tea base, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, strawberry powder. (Iced or hot)
Mango Milk Tea
Choose tea base, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, mango powder. (Iced or hot)
Vanilla Milk Tea
Choose your tea base, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, vanilla powder. (Iced or hot)
Cardamom Chai
Cardamom Chai with boba pearls. Served over ice. This is an imported premix that cannot be adjusted. Contains milk*
Masala Chai
528Tea Boba Teas
Bahama Blue Coral Boba
Butterfly pea tea, pineapple juice and cream of coconut, with boba pearls.
Sri Lankan Faluda Boba
Black tea, rose syrup, and milk, topped with basil seeds, red jelly and boba pearls.
Korean Dalgona Boba
Whipped coffee dolloped over milk, with boba pearls.
Horchata Boba
In-house made horchata over ice, with boba pearls, with a sprinkle of cinnamon.
Coconut Mint Limeade Boba
Green tea, cream of coconut, fresh limeade muddled with mint, with boba pearls.
Strawberry Shortcake Boba
Green tea, vanilla powder, milk and fresh strawberry, with boba pearls.
Birthday Boba
Black tea, vanilla powder, and milk with boba pearls and sprinkles.
Rainbow Brite
Back by popular demand and is now the 528Tea SpecialTEA! Strawberry, mango popping boba, pineapple juice and kiwi green tea topped with butterfly pea tea. * Now available in 23oz!
Hibiscus Paradise
Pineapple lemonade, with crystal boba, topped with hibiscus tea.
Watermelon Dream
Fresh watermelon juice blended with a little bit of vanilla ice cream, with tapioca boba pearls.
Passion Fruit Honey Green Tea Lemonade
Passion fruit honey green tea lemonade.
Coconut Matcha
Matcha green tea and coconut powder, non-dairy creamer, with boba pearls.
528Tea House Cold Brew Breve Boba
528Tea Signature Cold Brew with hints of cinnamon and vanilla, topped with half and half, with boba pearls.
FALL FLAVOR - Caramel Green Apple Boba
FALL FLAVOR - Maple Milk Tea Boba
FALL FLAVOR - Pumpkin Milk Tea Boba
528Tea Seasonal Teas
ALL BEVERAGES - NO BOBA
Black Tea Milk Tea - NO BOBA
Black Assam tea, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, and sweetener.
Green Tea Milk Tea - NO BOBA
Premium Green tea, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, and sweetener. (Iced or hot)
Jasmine Green Tea Milk Tea - NO BOBA
Jasmine green tea, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, and sweetener. (Iced, blended or hot)
Thai Tea Milk Tea - NO BOBA
Thai tea, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, and sweetener. (Iced, blended or hot)
Green Thai Tea Milk Tea - NO BOBA
Tiger Sugar Milk Tea - NO BOBA
Black tea, brown sugar syrup, and your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer. (Iced, blended or hot)
Taro Milk Tea - NO BOBA
Choose your choice of tea base, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, taro powder. (Iced, blended or hot)
Hokkaido Milk Tea - NO BOBA
Black tea, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, Hokkaido powder. (Iced, or hot) *This powder contains a milk flavoring*
Matcha Green Tea - NO BOBA
Premium green tea, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, with Matcha Green powder. (Iced, blended or hot)
Coconut Milk Tea - NO BOBA
Choose your choice of tea base, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, coconut powder. (Iced, blended or hot)
Strawberry Milk Tea - NO BOBA
Choose your choice of tea base, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, strawberry powder. (Iced, blended or hot)
Mango Milk Tea - NO BOBA
Choose a tea base, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, mango powder and boba pearls. (Iced, blended or hot)
Vanilla Milk Tea - NO BOBA
Choose a tea base, your choice of 2% milk or non-dairy creamer, vanilla powder and boba pearls. (Iced, blended or hot)
Cardamom Chai - NO BOBA
Cardamom Chai, served hot or over ice.
Masala Chai - NO BOBA
Bahama Blue Coral - NO BOBA
Butterfly pea tea, pineapple juice and cream of coconut.
Sri Lankan Faluda - NO BOBA
Black tea, rose syrup and non-dairy creamer, topped with basil seeds and red jelly.
Strawberry Shortcake - NO BOBA
Green tea, vanilla powder and strawberry powder, non-dairy creamer topped with fresh strawberry.
Birthday - NO BOBA
Black tea, vanilla powder with non-dairy creamer, topped with sprinkles.
Coconut Matcha - NO BOBA
Coconut Mint Limeade - NO BOBA
Green tea, cream of coconut, fresh squeezed limeade muddled with mint.
Hibiscus Paradise - NO BOBA
Pineapple juice and our fresh squeezed lemonade topped with Hibiscus tea.
Watermelon Dream - NO BOBA
Fresh watermelon blended with a little bit of vanilla ice cream for a creamy delicious watermelon beverage!
Butterfly Lemonade - NO BOBA
A colorful take on an Arnold Palmer! Fresh squeezed lemonade topped with butterfly pea tea. Butterfly tea reacts to the acid in the lemonade and turns from blue to purple/magenta color!.
Dragon Fruit Lemonade - NO BOBA
Fresh squeezed lemonade mixed with dragon fruit syrup, topped with butterfly pea tea and fresh dragon fruit (if available).
Strawberry Lemonade - NO BOBA
Fresh strawberry lemonade with strawberry popping boba.
Blueberry Lemonade - NO BOBA
Watermelon Lemonade - NO BOBA
FALL FLAVOR - Caramel Green Apple - NO BOBA
FALL FLAVOR - Maple Milk Tea - NO BOBA
FALL FLAVOR - Pumpkin Milk Tea - NO BOBA
528Tea Fruit Teas & Lemonades
Dragon Fruit
Choose your desired tea or juice base, with dragon fruit syrup. Topped with fresh dragon fruit (if in season).
Kiwi Fruit
Choose your desired tea or juice base, with kiwi syrup. Topped with fresh kiwi (if available).
Lavender Syrup
Lavender syrup is so delicious and goes well with either the teas or lemonades!
Mango Fruit
Choose your desired tea or juice base, and mango flavor. Topped with fresh mango.
Passion Fruit
Choose your desired tea or juice base, and passion fruit jam.
Peach Fruit
Choose your desired tea or juice base, and peach flavor. Fresh peaches (if available)
Raspberry Fruit
Raspberry Fruit tea with your choice of tea.
Red Guava Fruit
Red Guava fruit flavored syrup.
Rose Syrup
Choose your desired tea or juice base, and rose flavor.
Strawberry Fruit
Choose your desired tea or juice base, with fresh strawberries.
Mojito Tea
Choose you tea base, muddled with mint and lime.
Butterfly Lemonade
A colorful take on an Arnold Palmer! Mango and Strawberry popping boba, lemonade with butterfly pea tea. When you mix them together, the tea turns into a beautiful magenta color!
Dragon Fruit Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemonade mixed with dragon fruit syrup, with strawberry popping boba, topped with butterfly pea tea and fresh dragon fruit (if available).
Strawberry Lemonade
Fresh lemonade muddled with strawberry, and strawberry popping boba topped with fresh strawberry pieces.
Watermelon Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemonade muddled with watermelon, served with your choice of boba, topped with bits of watermelon.
Blueberry Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemonade muddled with fresh blueberries, with blueberry popping boba, topped with fresh blueberry (if available).
528Tea International
Sri Lankan Faluda
Rose syrup, and milk over a scope of vanilla ice cream, layered red jelly and topped with basil seeds.
Korean Strawberry Milk
Fresh strawberry muddled with raw sugar, topped with milk. Served over ice.
Korean Dalgona Coffee
Whipped coffee dolloped over milk, served over iced.
Indian Mango Lassi
Mango puree and yogurt with milk, served over ice.
Horchata
In-house made horchata over ice, topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon.
Moroccan Mint Lemonade
Green tea, fresh lemonade and muddled fresh mint, served over ice.
Strawberry Moroccan Mint Lemonade
Green tea, fresh squeezed lemonade muddled with fresh strawberry and mint, served over ice.
Additions
Cupcakes
Vanilla Cupcake
Delicious vanilla cupcakes with vanilla buttercream.
Chocolate Cupcake
Chocolate cupcake with a fluffy chocolate buttercream.
Cookies & Cream Cupcake
Chocolate cupcake with whipped cookies & cream buttercream.
Hummingbird Cupcake
Hummingbird cake is a banana-pineapple spice cake topped with a Chantilly cream icing. **CONTAINS PECANS** Originating in Jamaica and has been a popular dessert in the southern United States since the 1970s.
Confetti Cupcake
Vanilla cupcake with sprinkles, topped with a fluffy buttercream and sprinkles.
Red Velvet Cupcake
Red Velvet cupcake with a whipped cream cheese icing.
Strawberry & Cream
Vanilla cupcake with a fluffy strawberry buttercream.
Berry Chantilly
Vanilla sponge cupcake with a Chantilly cream made with whipped cream, mascarpone and cream cheese. Topped with fresh berries.
Churro Cupcake
Delicious vanilla cupcakes with hints of cinnamon, served with cinnamon buttercream.
Abuelita's Chocolate Cupcake
Delicious chocolate cupcakes with chocolate cinnamon buttercream.
Nutella
Coconut Key Lime
Smores
Lemon Curd
Vanilla sponge cake with lemon curd filling and Chantilly icing.
Pineapple Upside-Down Cupcake
Pride Cupcake
White Chocolate Raspberry
Thai Tea
Thai tea flavored cupcake with a condensed milk buttercream
Strawberry Rose
Rose flavored cupcake with a rose strawberry buttercream.
Chocolate peanut butter
Chocolate cupcake with a peanut butter buttercream.
Lemon Cupcake
Ferrero Chocolate
Salted Caramel
Chocolate cupcake with a salted caramel buttercream.
Black Tea Cupcake
Cinnamon
Coffee Cupcake
Salted Caramel Coffee Cupcake
Coffee cupcake with a salted caramel coffee buttercream, drizzled with salted caramel.
Watermelon Cupcakes
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cupcake
Guiness Mocha
Peach Cobbler Cupcake
Vanilla cake with fresh peaches in the middle of the cupcake, baked with a brown sugar and oat crumble. Topped with a brown sugar buttercream, fresh peaches and crisp cobbler crumbles.
Passion Fruit Cupcake
Honey Pear
Mint Chocolate Cupcake
Tropical
Chocolate Mocha
Root Beer Float
Apple Crisp
Pumpkin Cupcakes
Delicious pumpkin cake with a light whipped cream cheese icing.
Matcha Cupcakes
Maple Bacon
Chai
Butterfinger Cupcakes
Carrot Cake
Apple Cinnamon
Banana
Apple Crisp with Caramel
Cookie Butter
Scones
Blueberry
A delicious biscuit like cake like, baked with fresh blueberries.
Blueberry Lemon
Blueberry Mint
Green Chile Cheese
A delicious savory biscuit like cake with green chiles and Mexican cheese. Mild to minimal spice.
Peach Ricotta
Bacon Cheddar
Cinnamon Cream Cheese Pecan
Peach Cobbler
Blackberry
Chai Chia
Pear
Green Chili
Vanilla bean
Almond cream cheese
Maple Bacon
Apple Crisp
Pumpkin
Cinnamon Pecan
Banana nut w/maple glaze
Baked Goodies
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
Peanut Butter Cookies
Chocolate Espresso Chip Cookie
White Chocolate Macadamia
Snickerdoodle
Pumpkin Whoopie Pies
A delicious, soft pumpkin cookie sandwich with a whipped cream cheese filling.
Sugar Cookies
Misfits
Butterscotch Pecan
Treats
Mini Cakes
Sri Lankan Patties
Soups
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
7639 West 88th Avenue, Westminster, CO 80021