Seafood
American
Bars & Lounges
53 By The Sea
3,489 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Designed around it's breathtaking view, 53 By The Sea opened in 2012 and is one of the island’s premier fine dining experiences. Having received the Hale Aina Award for Most Romantic Restaurant 2017/2018, as well as the Honolulu Star- Advertiser’s “Hawaii’s Best” award for Restaurant with a View, it is truly a celebration for all the senses. From the iconic grand staircase to sweeping views of Waikiki, Diamond Head, and the rolling surf at Kakaako, each moment at 53 By The Sea is unforgettable.
Location
53 Ahui Street, Honolulu, HI 96813
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hook'd Pan Roast - 1035 kapiolani blvd
No Reviews
1035 kapiolani blvd honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Honolulu
Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish - Howe Ave
4.5 • 8,152
1229 Howe Ave Sacramento, CA 96825
View restaurant