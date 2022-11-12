Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American
Bars & Lounges

53 By The Sea

3,489 Reviews

$$$

53 Ahui Street

Honolulu, HI 96813

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Designed around it's breathtaking view, 53 By The Sea opened in 2012 and is one of the island’s premier fine dining experiences. Having received the Hale Aina Award for Most Romantic Restaurant 2017/2018, as well as the Honolulu Star- Advertiser’s “Hawaii’s Best” award for Restaurant with a View, it is truly a celebration for all the senses. From the iconic grand staircase to sweeping views of Waikiki, Diamond Head, and the rolling surf at Kakaako, each moment at 53 By The Sea is unforgettable.

