Restaurant header imageView gallery

53

review star

No reviews yet

53 West 53rd Street

New York, NY 10019

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

An artistic expression of culinary traditions with a tangible edge, join us for an audacious journey of Asian flavors in a beautifully modern, three-story space in the heart of New York City - Welcome to 53

Website

Location

53 West 53rd Street, New York, NY 10019

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Azulé Cantina - 31 W 52nd
orange star4.2 • 1,126
31 W 52nd New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Tanner Smith's
orange star4.6 • 2,740
204 W 55th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Twentyonegrains
orange starNo Reviews
152 W 52nd St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Silky Kitchen Times Square
orange starNo Reviews
138 W. 46th street New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Kosher Deluxe
orange starNo Reviews
10 West 46TH ST New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Tina's Cuban
orange star4.2 • 1,634
23 W 56th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston