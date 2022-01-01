Bar & Lounge 54 imageView gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

LUNCH SPECIALS

Banh Mi Lunch Special

$13.00

Pho Lunch Special

$15.00

Rice Lunch Special

$15.00

Vermicelli Lunch Special

$15.00

Appetizer

Crispy Spring Rolls

$7.00

Crispy Veggie Rolls

$7.00Out of stock

Fresh Summer Rolls

$7.00

Veggie Summer Rolls

$7.00

Rocket Shrimp Rolls

$9.00Out of stock

54 Wings

$10.00

Crispy Tofu

$7.00

Coconut Shrimp

$7.00

Contains Gluten and nuts

Salads

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Lotus Salad

$12.00

Papaya Salad

$8.00

Spicy Beef Salad

$12.00

Mini Salad

$3.00

Banh Mi

Banh Mi 54

$11.00

Banh Mi Beef

$9.00

Banh Mi Chicken

$9.00

Banh Mi Pork

$9.00

Banh Mi Shrimp

$11.00

Banh Mi Veggie

$9.00

Banh Mi Pate and Fried Egg

$6.50

Rice Plates

Beef Rice Plate

$15.00

Chicken Rice Plate

$15.00

Pork Rice Plate

$15.00

Shrimp Rice Plate

$17.00

Tofu & Veggie Rice Plate

$15.00

Extra Rice

$3.00

Side of Fried Rice

$5.00

Vermicelli Bowls

54 Vermicelli

$16.00

Chicken Vermicelli

$15.00

Pork Vermicelli

$15.00

Beef Vermicelli

$15.00

Shrimp Vermicelli

$15.00

Tofu Vermicelli

$15.00

Side of Vermicelli Noodles

$5.00

Chef Specials

54 BURGER

$17.00

Bird's Nest

$24.00Out of stock

Crab Fried Rice

$25.00

Curry 54

$20.00

Fried Rice

$22.00

Fried Rockfish

$65.00Out of stock

Grilled Clams

$25.00

Quail 54

$20.00

Red Snapper 54

$25.00

Saigon Clay Pot

$17.00

Salt/Pepper Calamari

$22.00

Salt/Pepper Lobster

$45.00Out of stock

Salt/Pepper Shrimp

$22.00

Salt/Pepper Tofu

$22.00

Shaky Beef

$24.00

Whole Lobster

$40.00Out of stock

Pho

Pho 54

$15.00

Pho Tai (eye round steak)

$14.00

eye round steak

Pho Ga (chicken)

$14.00

Pho Veggie

$14.00

Pho Shrimp

$15.00

Pho Bo Vien (meatballs)

$14.00

Pho Tai, Bo Vien (meatballs)

$14.00

Pho Tai, Chin (brisket)

$14.00

Eye round steak and well done brisket

Pho Tai, Chin, Nam (brisket, flank)

$14.00

Pho Tai, Gan (soft tendon)

$14.00

Pho Tai, Gau (fatty brisket)

$14.00

Pho Tai, Nam, Gan (flank, soft tendon)

$14.00

Pho Low Carb (no noodles)

$13.00

Pho Surf and Turf

$40.00

Kid's Pho (broth and noodles)

$8.00

Plain Pho and Broth

$9.00

Side of Broth

$4.00

Side of Pho noodles

$4.00

Misc.

French Fries

$7.00

Fried Egg

$3.00

Side Of Fried Rice

$5.00

Steamed Veggies

$5.00

Stir Fried Veggies

$5.00

White Rice

$3.00

Desserts

Mochi Ice Cream

$7.00

Flan

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Vietnamese Cuisine, Bar and Lounge

Location

1207 19th St NW, NW DC, DC 20036

Directions

