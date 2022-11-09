5411 Empanadas Clark
651 Reviews
$
2850 N Clark St
STE 1
Chicago, IL 60657
Popular Items
Bake at Home
Empanadas
Beef
Ground beef, diced potatoes, sauted onions, scallions, green olives and hard-boil egg.
BBQ Chicken
Shredded chicken, red onions and cilantro in a sweet BBQ sauce.
Ham & Cheese
Smoked ham. mozzarella, shredded parmesan and oregano.
Malbec Beef
Shredded Angus beef slow roasted in a red wine reduction with onions, carrots and rosemary.
Bacon, Dates & Goat Cheese
Crispy Applewood smoked bacon sweetened with thinly sliced dates and goat cheese.
Chicken Curry
Shredded chicken cooked in a golden curry with purple onion, celery, red pepper and green apples.
Sweet Corn
Whole kernel corn sautéed with diced onions mixed with our creamy house made béchamel sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Spinach & Cheese
Spinach chopped and Sautéed with diced onions mixed with our creamy house made béchamel sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Mac & Cheese
Macaroni elbows, smoked gouda, white cheddar, asiago cheese, pimento and scallions.
Mushroom, Thyme & Blue Cheese
Sliced mushrooms sautéed in garlic butter, thyme and blue cheese.
Ratatouille
Sautéed carrots, zucchini, mushrooms, red pepper, onions and garlic.
Caramelized Onion
Caramelized onions, shredded parmesan and a dash of nutmeg.
Banana Nutella
Perfectly ripe bananas and Nutella from heaven.
Bacon, Cheddar & Egg
Crispy smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and scrambled eggs.
Chorizo, Black Bean & Egg
Pork Chorizo sautéed with red pepper, black beans and scrambled eggs.
Impossible
Impossible plant-based meat, diced potatoes, sautéed onions, scallions and green olives.
Sauces
Chimichurri 2oz
Olive oil, parsley, cilantro, red onion, tomatillos and garlic.
Red Hot 2oz
Roasted jalapenos, aji molido, tomatoes, paprika, red onions and garlic.
Chimichurri Jar
Olive oil, parsley, cilantro ,red onions, tomatillos and garlic.
Hot Sauce Jar
Roasted jalapenos, aji molido, tomatoes, paprika, red onions and garlic.
Desserts
Alfajores Chocolate
Premium sandwich cookies made from cocoa powder, crumbly texture and the dough has hint of orange, with a luscious dollop of the finest Dulce De Leche, then hand dipped in a Belgian bitter dark chocolate.
Alfajores Maicena
Premium sandwich cookies consist of two very light, crumbly texture and the dough has hint of a lemon, with a luscious dollop of the finest Dulce De Leche, then rolled in coconut flakes.
Espresso Bar
Beverages
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Argentina style gourmet empanadas
2850 N Clark St, STE 1, Chicago, IL 60657