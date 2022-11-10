Restaurant header imageView gallery

5411 Empanadas - Pop-up Michigan Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

410 Michigan Avenue

Chicago, IL 60605

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Malbec Beef
Sweet Corn
Bacon, Dates & Goat Cheese

Bake At Home

Now offering frozen empanadas so you can enjoy them fresh out of the oven whenever you want. Want just one... at 3am? Now you can. Buy them in packs of 8 for only $22.99. Choose your flavors.
Bake At Home

Bake At Home

$22.99

Now offering frozen empanadas so you can enjoy them fresh out of the oven whenever you want. Want just one... at 3am? Now you can. Buy them in packs of 8 for only $22.99. Choose your flavors.

Empanadas

Beef

Beef

$3.29

Ground beef, diced potatoes, sautéed onions, scallions ,green olives and hard-boiled eggs.

Malbec Beef

Malbec Beef

$3.29

Shredded Angus beef slow roasted in a red wine reduction with onions, carrots and rosemary.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$3.29

Shredded chicken, red onions and cilantro in a sweet BBQ sauce.

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$3.29

Smoked ham, mozzarella, shredded parmesan and oregano.

Bacon, Dates & Goat Cheese

Bacon, Dates & Goat Cheese

$3.29

Crispy Applewood smoked bacon sweetened with thinly sliced dates and goat cheese.

Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$3.29

Shredded chicken cooked in a golden curry with purple onion, celery, red pepper and green apple.

Spinach & Cheese

Spinach & Cheese

$3.29

Spinach chopped and sautéed with diced onions mixed with our creamy house made béchamel sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Sweet Corn

Sweet Corn

$3.29

Whole kernel corn sautéed with diced onions mixed with our creamy house made béchamel sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Caramelized Onion

Caramelized Onion

$3.29

Caramelized onion, shredded parmesan and a dash of nutmeg.

Ratatouille

Ratatouille

$3.29

Sautéed carrots, zucchini, mushroom, red pepper, onions and garlic.

Mushroom, Thyme & Blue Cheese

Mushroom, Thyme & Blue Cheese

$3.29

Sliced mushrooms sautéed in garlic butter, thyme and blue cheese.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.29

Macaroni elbows, smoked gouda, white cheddar, asiago cheese, pimento and scallion.

Bacon, Cheddar & Egg

Bacon, Cheddar & Egg

$3.29

Crispy smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and scrambled eggs.

Chorizo, Black Bean & Egg

Chorizo, Black Bean & Egg

$3.29

Pork chorizo sautéed with red peppers, black beans and scrambled eggs.

Banana Nutella

Banana Nutella

$3.29

Perfectly ripe bananas and Nutella® from heaven.

Impossible

Impossible

$3.99

Impossible plant-based meat, diced potatoes, sautéed onions, scallions and green olives.

Sauces

Chimichurri 2oz

Chimichurri 2oz

$0.60

Olive oil, parsley, cilantro, red onions, tomatillos and garlic.

Red Hot 2oz

Red Hot 2oz

$0.60

Roasted jalapeno, aji molido, tomatoes, paprika, red onions and garlic.

Chimichurri Jar

Chimichurri Jar

$8.99

Olive oil, parsley, cilantro, red onion, tomatillos, and garlic.

Hot Sauce Jar

Hot Sauce Jar

$8.99

Roasted jalapenos, aji molido, tomatoes, paprika, red onions and garlic.

Desserts

Alfajores Chocolate

Alfajores Chocolate

$2.50

Premium sandwich cookies made from cocoa powder, crumbly texture and the dough has hint of orange, with a luscious dollop of the finest Dulce De Leche, then hand dipped in a Belgian bitter dark chocolate.

Alfajores Maicena

Alfajores Maicena

$2.50

Premium sandwich cookies consist of two very light, crumbly texture and the dough has hint of a lemon, with a luscious dollop of the finest Dulce De Leche, then rolled in coconut flakes.

Espresso Bar

Coffee

$3.00+

12oz Hot Tea

$3.25

Coffee

$3.00+

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.25

Diet Coke

$1.75

Fanta

$2.25

Mexican Coke

$2.25

Perrier

$2.25

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$2.25

San Pellegrino Lemon

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Can Coke

$1.75

La Colombe Blt

$4.99

Chips

Jalapeno

Jalapeno

$1.99
Salt + Vinegar

Salt + Vinegar

$1.99
Sea Salt

Sea Salt

$1.99
BBQ

BBQ

$1.99

Retail

Chimichurri Jar

Chimichurri Jar

$8.99

Olive oil, parsley, cilantro, red onion, tomatillos, and garlic.

5411 Tote Bags

5411 Tote Bags

$12.99
Hot Sauce Jar

Hot Sauce Jar

$8.99

Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Cumin, Paprika, Black Pepper

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

410 Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60605

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Exchange
orange star5.0 • 11
224 S Michigan Ave Chicago, IL 60604
View restaurantnext
Millennium Hall
orange starNo Reviews
11 N Michigan Avenue Chicago, IL 60602
View restaurantnext
Seven Bar and Restaurant
orange star3.6 • 351
400 E Randolph St 7th Floor Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
The Gage
orange starNo Reviews
24 S Michigan Ave Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave - 30 S. Michigan Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
30 S. Michigan Avenue Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
Acanto
orange starNo Reviews
18 South Michigan Ave Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston