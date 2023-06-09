Restaurant header imageView gallery

545 Degrees Bánh Mì Café

review star

No reviews yet

6461 Stirling Road

Davie, FL 33314

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

4. KOREAN BEEF BBQ/Bò Đại Hàn

4. KOREAN BEEF BBQ/Bò Đại Hàn

$7.50

Korean BBQ, mayo, sliced cumber, cilantro, pickled carrots and daikon, jalapeño, grill sauce

1. THE WORKS/Đặc Biệt

1. THE WORKS/Đặc Biệt

$7.50

pork roll, roast pork, head cheese, pate, mayo, sliced cumber, cilantro, pickled carrots and daikon, jalapeño

2. GRILLED PORK/Thịt Nướng

2. GRILLED PORK/Thịt Nướng

$6.95

grilled pork, mayo, sliced cumber, cilantro, pickled carrots and daikon, jalapeño, grill sauce

DRINKS

101-104 FRUIT TEA

101. 545 FRUIT TEA

101. 545 FRUIT TEA

$6.50

JASMINE TEA, ORANGES, STRAWBERRY, MANGO

102. DRAGONBERRY FRUIT TEA

102. DRAGONBERRY FRUIT TEA

$6.95

JASMINE TEA, STRAWBERRY, PASSION FRUIT, ORANGES, BASIL SEEDS

103. ORANGE PASSION FRUIT TEA

103. ORANGE PASSION FRUIT TEA

$6.95

JASMINE TEA, ORANGES, PASSION FRUIT, LYCHEE JELLY

104. DRAGON FRUIT HIBISCUS TEA

104. DRAGON FRUIT HIBISCUS TEA

$6.95

JASMINE TEA, ALOE VERA, DRAGON FRUIT, ORANGES, HIBISCUS

10-21 MILK TEA

10. ORIGINAL BLACK MILK TEA/ Trà Sữa

10. ORIGINAL BLACK MILK TEA/ Trà Sữa

$6.25

fresh brew black tea, dark brown sugar, boba, non-dairy

11. BROWN SUGAR MILK TEA/Tra Sua Duong Nau

11. BROWN SUGAR MILK TEA/Tra Sua Duong Nau

$6.50
12. HOJICHA LATTE BOBA

12. HOJICHA LATTE BOBA

$6.50
13. MATCHA MILK TEA/Trà Matcha

13. MATCHA MILK TEA/Trà Matcha

$6.50

Matcha green tea, cane sugar, non-dairy, boba

14. JASMINE MILK TEA/Trà hoa lài

14. JASMINE MILK TEA/Trà hoa lài

$6.25
15. Fresh TARO MILK TEA/Trà Khoai Môn

15. Fresh TARO MILK TEA/Trà Khoai Môn

$6.50

Fresh taro, taro flavor, cane sugar, whole milk, boba

16. THAI TEA

16. THAI TEA

$6.25
17. 545 BROWN SUGAR MILK TEA

17. 545 BROWN SUGAR MILK TEA

$7.50

BROWN SUGAR MILK TEA WITH BOBA, CHEESE FOAM, CUSTARD

18. TARO LOVER

18. TARO LOVER

$7.50

Taro milk tea will boba, custard, and cheese foam

19. MISS JASMINE

19. MISS JASMINE

$7.25

Jasmine milk tea with crystal boba, custard, and cheese foam

20. MATCHA DELIGHT

20. MATCHA DELIGHT

$7.25

Matcha milk tea with crystal boba & custard

21. STRAWBERRY YAKULT REFRESHER

21. STRAWBERRY YAKULT REFRESHER

$7.75

Strawberry Yakult milk tea with crystal boba and cheese foam

30-35 ARTICHOKE & JASMINE TEA

ARTICHOKE TEA NO TOPPINGS

$6.25

ARTICHOKE TEA & GRASS JELLY

$6.25Out of stock
30. ARTICHOKE TEA & ALOE VERA

30. ARTICHOKE TEA & ALOE VERA

$6.25
31. ARTICHOKE TEA & BASIL SEEDS

31. ARTICHOKE TEA & BASIL SEEDS

$6.25
32. DELUXE ARTICHOKE TEA

32. DELUXE ARTICHOKE TEA

$6.95

Artichoke tea with basil seeds and grass jelly

33. KUMQUAT ORANGE TEA

33. KUMQUAT ORANGE TEA

$6.50

Sweet Jasmine tea with a hint of orange

34. JASMINE TEA W/CHEESE FOAM

34. JASMINE TEA W/CHEESE FOAM

$5.95
35. HIBISCUS FANTASY

35. HIBISCUS FANTASY

$6.50

Refreshing hibiscus jasmine tea with aloe vera chunks and oranges.

40-52 SMOOTHIE

40. AVOCADO SMOOTHIE/Bơ

40. AVOCADO SMOOTHIE/Bơ

$6.95

fresh avocado, condensed milk, whole milk, cane sugar

41. DURIAN SMOOTHIE/ Sau Rieng

41. DURIAN SMOOTHIE/ Sau Rieng

$7.95
42. AVOCADO & DURIAN SMOOTHIE/ Bo & Sau Rieng

42. AVOCADO & DURIAN SMOOTHIE/ Bo & Sau Rieng

$8.50
43. STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE/Dâu

43. STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE/Dâu

$6.50

strawberry, non-dairy creamer, cane sugar

44. STRAWBERRY BANANA SMOOTHIE/Dâu Chuối

44. STRAWBERRY BANANA SMOOTHIE/Dâu Chuối

$6.95

strawberry, banana, non-dairy creamer, cane sugar

45. MANGO SMOOTHIE/Xoài

45. MANGO SMOOTHIE/Xoài

$6.50
46. MANGONADA

46. MANGONADA

$7.95

mango, chamoy, tajin, tamarind candy straw

47. PASSION FRUIT SMOOTHIE/Chanh Dây

47. PASSION FRUIT SMOOTHIE/Chanh Dây

$6.50

passion fruit, non-dairy creamer, cane sugar,

48. MANGO PASSION SMOOTHIE/ Xoai & Chanh Giay

48. MANGO PASSION SMOOTHIE/ Xoai & Chanh Giay

$6.95

mango, passion fruit

49. TARO SMOOTHIE/Khoai Môn

49. TARO SMOOTHIE/Khoai Môn

$6.50

Fresh taro, taro flavor, cane sugar, milk

50. SOURSOP/Mang Cau

50. SOURSOP/Mang Cau

$6.95

Vietnamese coffee, condensed milk, frozen coffee mix, creamer

51. STRAWBERRY SOUROP/Mang Cau Dau

51. STRAWBERRY SOUROP/Mang Cau Dau

$7.50

Strawberry & Soursop Smoothie with basil seeds

52. COCONUT SMOOTHIE/ Dừa

52. COCONUT SMOOTHIE/ Dừa

$6.50

coconut milk, coconut flavor, cane sugar

60-65 SUGARCANE

60. SUGARCANE

60. SUGARCANE

$6.50
61. SUGARCANE + COCONUT

61. SUGARCANE + COCONUT

$6.95
62. SUGARCANE + DURIAN

62. SUGARCANE + DURIAN

$7.95
63. SUGARCANE + DRAGON FRUIT & STRAWBERRY

63. SUGARCANE + DRAGON FRUIT & STRAWBERRY

$7.95
64. SUGARCANE + PASSION FRUIT

64. SUGARCANE + PASSION FRUIT

$7.50
65. SUGARCANE + KUMQUAT

65. SUGARCANE + KUMQUAT

$7.50

1/2 GALLON SUGARCANE (REGULAR)

$28.00

70-73 COFFEE

70. CONDENSE MILK ICED COFFEE

70. CONDENSE MILK ICED COFFEE

$5.95
71. SALTED COFFEE

71. SALTED COFFEE

$6.50
72. FROZEN COFFEE/Sinh To Ca Phe Sua

72. FROZEN COFFEE/Sinh To Ca Phe Sua

$6.95
73. FROZEN COCONUT COFFEE/Sinh To Ca Phe Dua

73. FROZEN COCONUT COFFEE/Sinh To Ca Phe Dua

$7.50

80-84 COCONUT JUICE

80. Coco Water

80. Coco Water

$6.50
81. PASSION FRUIT COCO/ NUOC DUA CHANH DAY

81. PASSION FRUIT COCO/ NUOC DUA CHANH DAY

$6.95
82. DRAGON FRUIT COCO/ NUOC DUA THANH LONG

82. DRAGON FRUIT COCO/ NUOC DUA THANH LONG

$6.95
83. KUMQUAT COCO/ NUOC DUA TAC

83. KUMQUAT COCO/ NUOC DUA TAC

$6.95
84. DELUXE COCO/ NUOC DUA HAT E SUONG SAO

84. DELUXE COCO/ NUOC DUA HAT E SUONG SAO

$7.50

FOOD

Bánh Mì 1-8

1. THE WORKS/Đặc Biệt

1. THE WORKS/Đặc Biệt

$7.50

pork roll, roast pork, head cheese, pate, mayo, sliced cumber, cilantro, pickled carrots and daikon, jalapeño

2. GRILLED PORK/Thịt Nướng

2. GRILLED PORK/Thịt Nướng

$6.95

grilled pork, mayo, sliced cumber, cilantro, pickled carrots and daikon, jalapeño, grill sauce

3. BBQ PORK & PATE/Thịt Xá Xíu

3. BBQ PORK & PATE/Thịt Xá Xíu

$6.50

bbq pork, pate, mayo, sliced cumber, cilantro, pickled carrots and daikon, jalapeño

4. KOREAN BEEF BBQ/Bò Đại Hàn

4. KOREAN BEEF BBQ/Bò Đại Hàn

$7.50

Korean BBQ, mayo, sliced cumber, cilantro, pickled carrots and daikon, jalapeño, grill sauce

5. PORK ROLL & PATE/Chả Lụa

5. PORK ROLL & PATE/Chả Lụa

$6.50

Pork Roll, pate, mayo, sliced cumber, cilantro, pickled carrots and daikon, jalapeño

6. HEADCHEESE & PATE/Giò Thủ

6. HEADCHEESE & PATE/Giò Thủ

$6.95

Headcheese, pate, mayo, sliced cumber, cilantro, pickled carrots and daikon, jalapeño

7. GRILLED CHICKEN/Gà Nướng

7. GRILLED CHICKEN/Gà Nướng

$6.50

Grilled Chicken, mayo, sliced cumber, cilantro, pickled carrots and daikon, jalapeño

8. TOFU/ Ta Hu

8. TOFU/ Ta Hu

$6.50

Steam Bao 110

110 PORK BELLY BAO

110 PORK BELLY BAO

$8.95

pork belly, cucumber, pickled carrots & diakon, mayo, cilantro

111 KOREAN BEEF BAO

111 KOREAN BEEF BAO

$8.95
112 TOFU BAO

112 TOFU BAO

$8.95
113 MIXED BAO

113 MIXED BAO

$8.95

1 Korean BBQ bao and 1 Pork Belly Bao

Popcorn Chicken/Fish Balls 120

120 POPCORN CHICKEN

120 POPCORN CHICKEN

$7.95

fried chicken nuggets with sriracha aioli

EXTRA Sriracha Aioli

$0.75
121 FRIED FISH BALLS

121 FRIED FISH BALLS

$8.95

Sauce

Fish Sauce

Fish Sauce

$0.75
Peanut Sauce

Peanut Sauce

$0.75
Papaya Salad Sauce

Papaya Salad Sauce

$0.75
Tamarind Sauce

Tamarind Sauce

$0.75
Sriracha Aioli

Sriracha Aioli

$0.75

CATERING

Noodle Tray

Noodle Tray

$110.00

Vermicelli Station serves 8-10 people with rice vermicelli, two choices of proteins, mix salad with herbs and bean sprouts, chili lime fish sauce, crushed peanuts, and pickle carrots and daikon.

Spring Roll (18 rolls)

Spring Roll (18 rolls)

$55.00
Build Your Own Banh Mi Station

Build Your Own Banh Mi Station

$80.00

This banh mi station comes with 10 banh mi sandwiches with your choice of two proteins, house mayo, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumbers, cilantro and jalapeños.

20 Banh Tieu (Vietnamese Doughnut)

20 Banh Tieu (Vietnamese Doughnut)

$42.00

Banh Tieu is a light and delectable Vietnamese treat that is similar to a doughnut but much lighter and lightly sweeten.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 7:45 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:45 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:45 pm
Restaurant info

Experience authentic Vietnamese street food!

Website

Location

6461 Stirling Road, Davie, FL 33314

Directions

Gallery
545 Degrees Bánh Mì Café image
545 Degrees Bánh Mì Café image
545 Degrees Bánh Mì Café image

Similar restaurants in your area

Don Pan - Davie
orange starNo Reviews
6847 Stirling Road Davie, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Ya Esta El Pan - 6622 Stirling Road
orange starNo Reviews
6622 Stirling Road Hollywood, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
The Greek Joint Kitchen and Bar - Davie - 5810 South University Drive
orange starNo Reviews
5810 South University Drive Davie, FL 33328
View restaurantnext
Marky's Caviar Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
1 Seminole Way Hollywood, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Shorty's BBQ - Davie
orange star4.2 • 1,851
5989 S. University Dr Davie, FL 33328
View restaurantnext
Choong Man Chicken - Davie
orange starNo Reviews
4900 South University Drive #100 Davie, FL 33328
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Davie

Rebel Wine Bar - 3520 NE 12th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3520 NE 12th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
orange star4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Be Nice Events & Top Hat Deli -
orange star4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,034
2400 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Rosie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,159
2449 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Davie
orange star4.4 • 2,506
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR DAVIE, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Davie
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (127 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (59 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston