Appetizers

Cheesy Bread

$8.00

Pizza crust, garlic oil, roasted garlic, Italian cheese, and a side of our red sauce

Bruschetta

$10.00

Toasted baguette bread, garlic oil, diced roma tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil, and a balsamic glaze.

Caprese

$10.00

Sliced roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, balsamic glaze

Salads

Side Salad

$6.00

Spring mix, black olives, banana peppers, red onions, tomatoes, Italian cheese, and croutons

Dinner Salad

$9.00

Spring mix, black olives, banana peppers, red onions, roma tomatoes, Italian cheese, and croutons

Chef Salad

$12.00

Spring mix, roma tomatoes, red onions, black olives, Canadian bacon, bacon and a boiled egg

Build Your Own Pizza

Create your own pizza!! Comes with your choice of sauce and our house shredded Italian cheese blend. You add the rest!!

Build Your Own

$10.00

Specialty Pizzas

These are our signature pies!!

BBQ Delight

$12.00

BBQ sauce, diced chicken, shredded cheddar, red onions, and a mix of Italian cheese

Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$12.00

Alfredo sauce, diced chicken, chopped bacon, and a mix of Italian cheese

House Margherita

$12.00

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, topped with fresh basil

Vegetarian

$12.00

Red sauce, black olives, mushrooms, spinach, red onion, roma tomatoes, and a mix of Italian cheese

VEEP

$12.00

Red sauce, pepperoni, bell peppers, red onions, and a mix of Italian cheese

Green Chili Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Red sauce, sausage crumbles, green chilie, crumbled bacon, red onions, shredded cheddar, and a mix of Italian cheese

Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Buffalo sauce, diced chicken, red onions, crumbled bacon, blue cheese, and a mix of Italian cheese

Jalapeno Popper

$12.00

Red sauce, shredded cheddar, jalapenos, chopped bacon, ricotta, and a mix of Italian cheese

New Mexico Fresco

$12.00

Green chile sauce, diced chicken, red onions, roma tomatoes, and a mix of Italian cheese. Topped with avocados, and a spicy crema

Flyin' Hawiian

$12.00

Red Sauce, pineapple, Canadian bacon and a mix of Italian cheese

Supreme

$14.00

Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage crumbles, bell peppers, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, and a blend of Italian cheese

Greek

$12.00

Garlic oil base, artichoke hearts, olives, red onion, sun-dried tomatoes, diced chicken, and feta cheese

Bruschetta Pizza

$12.00

Red sauce, Italian cheese blend, Roma tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil, balsamic glaze

Maui Wowie

$15.00

BBQ sauce base, Canadian bacon, bacon, pineapple and Italian cheese blend

The Gyro

$14.00Out of stock

Red sauce, Feta cheese, Sliced gyro meat, Roma tomatoes, Red onion, Tzatziki sauce

Chicken Pesto

$12.00

House-made Basil Pesto, Chicken, Red Onion, Sun-dried Tomatoes

Pasta

Our delicious pastas. Pick a red or white sauce and add other cool stuff!

Linguine

$8.00

Linguine topped with classic marinara sauce, pecorino romano cheese, and fresh basil

Cacio e Pepe

$10.00

Linguine tossed in a pecorino romano cream sauce with fresh cracked black pepper

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$10.00

Linguine, House-made Basil Pesto, Chicken, Mushrooms, Sun-dried tomatoes

Desserts

Churros

$7.00

Topped with whipped cream, chocolate and caramel sauce

S'mores Calzone

$7.00

Nutella, marshmellows, chocolate, and graham crackers

Cookie in a Cast Iron

$5.00

Chocolate chip cookie baked in wood fire oven

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Lady finger cookies soaked in espresso, layered with marscapone cream and finished with cocoa powder.

Pumpkin Pie Pizza

$8.00

Pumpkin Pie filling, and marshmallows. A seasonal treat!!!

Canoli

$8.00

Fried pastry dough filled with a sweet ricotta cream and chocolate chips. Dusted with powdered sugar, whipped cream and chocolate sauce

Side Sauces

Ranch

$0.75

Marinara

$1.00

Alfredo

$1.00

Italian

$0.75

Thousand Island

$0.75

Balsamic vinaigrette

$0.75

Raspberry vinaigrette

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Garlic Oil

$0.75