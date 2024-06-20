Cheese Steaks, Hoagies, Chicken Wings, Mozzarella Sticks, Fries, Baked Potato, Chicken Tenders
559 Cheese Steak & Hoagies- Food Truck
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:45 am
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 12:45 am
Restaurant info
“No one does it like we do.” 100% Halal
Location
1803 East Dakota Avenue, Fresno, CA 93726