56 Kitchen (Mayfield Heights) - Eastgate

review star

No reviews yet

1433 SOM Center Rd

Mayfield Heights, OH 44124

Order Again

Popular Items

Pick Your Plate
The Original
Crispy Club

Starters

House Hummus

$8.00

Crispy Brussels

$12.00

Chicken Wings Confit

$12.00

Cauliflower Wings

$11.00

Meatballs

$11.00

Classic Poutine

$10.00Out of stock

Vegan Meatballs

$12.00

Salads

The Original

$15.00

The Original NO HAM

$15.00

Caesar

$11.00

Crispy Club

$17.00

Flank Sinatra

$18.00

French Kiss

$12.00

Mediterranean Salad

$12.00

SOM Salad

$11.00

The Wedge

$12.00

Apple Walnut Salad

$14.00

Mini Kiss

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Mini Wedge

$6.00

Side Field

$5.00

Southwesr

$21.00

Pizzas

SM Traditional

$13.00

SM Margherita

$13.00

SM Spesso

$17.00

SM Piedi Nudi

$16.00

SM Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

SM BBQ Brisket

$17.00

SM Bianco

$16.00

SM Rocco

$18.00

Sm Special

$17.00Out of stock

LG Traditional

$17.00

LG Spesso

$22.00

LG Margherita

$17.00

LG Piedi Nudi

$21.00

LG BBQ Brisket

$22.00

LG Bianco

$20.00

LG Rocco

$22.00

LG Buffalo Chicken

$21.00

Lg Special

$21.00Out of stock

Sandwiches & Burgers

Classic Burger

$10.00

Double Cheeseburger Supreme

$16.00

Philly Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Love Bird

$17.00

The Bahn Mi Bird

$17.00

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Salmon & Avocado

$17.00

Vegan Bahn Mi

$17.00

Szechuan Pulled Pork

$15.00

Plates

Pick Your Plate

$18.00

Sides

Bagel

$0.50

Rst Brussel

$6.00

Charred Broccoli

$5.00

Fresh Cut Fries

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Garlic Mash

$5.00

Ohio Grits

$5.00

Pint Dressing

$6.00

Redskin Smashed Potatoes

$7.00

Roasted Cauliflower w/ Lemon Tahini

$5.00

Soup Of The Day

$6.00

Tomato Soup

$6.00

Rst Brussel

$5.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

Kids Fruit

$5.00

Kids Burger W. Fries

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Junior Caesar Salad

$8.00

Desserts

Donuts

$7.00

Flourless Tort

$7.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Pumpkin Roll

$8.00Out of stock

Wine

Prosecco (187ml)

$7.00

Prosecco (750ml)

$19.00

Cafe de Paris Brut Rose

$18.00

Veuve Cliquot

$60.00

Leonard Kreusch Riesling

$12.00

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Glenbrook Chardonnay

$12.00

Joseph Drouhin Chardonnay

$18.00

Chalk Hill Chardonnay

$28.00

WhiteHaven Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00

St. Supery Sauvignon Blanc

$22.00

Legende Sauvignon Blanc Blend

$20.00

Marc Bredif Chenin Blanc

$25.00

Hahn Pinot Noir

$17.00

Boen Pinot Noir

$24.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir Clark & Telephone

$50.00

Shatter Grenach

$26.00

Trapiche Broquel Malbec

$17.00

Seghesio Zinfandel

$22.00

The Predator Zin Blend

$17.00

Red Schooner Malbec

$50.00

Owen Roe Cabernet Franc

$35.00

Liberty School Cabernet Sauvignon

$19.00

Roth Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

Kith & Kin Cabernet Sauvignon

$42.00

Beer

High Noon - Pineapple

$3.00

Down East Craft Cider

$3.00

Market Garden Progress Pilsner

$3.00

Great Lakes Dortmunder Gold

$3.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$3.00

Lager Head's Bed Head Red Ale

$3.00

Victory Brewing Golden Monkey Tripel

$4.00

Founder's Porter

$4.00

Guiness Draught

$4.00

Birra Moretti

$3.00

Bud Light

$2.00

Coors Light

$2.00

Michelob Ultra

$2.00

Yuengling

$2.00

O'Douls N/A

$2.00

Cocktails

Deep Eddy Blue

$10.00

Cucumber Collins

$10.00

Kitchen Margarita

$10.00

White Pear Sangria

$8.00

Bee's Knees

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Nonino (Amaro) Negroni

$12.00

salads

field

kiss

$2.00

french kiss w/ chic

$16.00

french kiss w salmon

$18.00

pic a plate

pick a plate

$18.00

dessert

assorted desert

$4.95

sandwiches

salmon avo W/ field

$18.50

classic

$10.00

veggie burg

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Now Open!

Website

Location

1433 SOM Center Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
56 Kitchen (Mayfield Heights) image

