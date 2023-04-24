Blue Drum 4436 Kingsport Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4436 Kingsport Road, Little River, SC 29566
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bar-B-Que House NMB - 1561 Highway 17 N
4.5 • 2,740
1561 Highway 17 N North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
View restaurant
Roca Roja Cantina-Cherry Grove - 806 Sea Mountain Highway
No Reviews
806 Sea Mountain Highway North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
View restaurant
The Brentwood Restaurant & Wine Bistro
No Reviews
4269 Luck Avenue Little River, SC 29566
View restaurant