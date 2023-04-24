Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Drum 4436 Kingsport Road

review star

No reviews yet

4436 Kingsport Road

Little River, SC 29566

Drinks

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Mr Pibb

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

OJ

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$2.99

Apple Juice

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Grapefruit

$3.50

Tomato

$3.50

Grape

$3.50

Tea

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.99

Club Soda

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

Out of stock

Bahama Mama

Out of stock

Bay Breeze

$7.00+

Bellini

Out of stock

Bloody Mary

$9.00+

Cosmo

$7.00+

Dark N Stormy

Out of stock

Gimlet

$7.00+

Long Island

$9.00+

Mai Tai

Out of stock

Manhattan

$11.00

Margarita

$7.00+

Martini

$7.00+

Michelada

$7.00+

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Old Fashion

$10.00

Painkiller

Out of stock

Paloma

Out of stock

Rum Runner

$8.00+

Salty Dog

$7.00+

Sea Breeze

$7.00+

Whiskey Sour

$7.00+

White Russian

$9.00+

Peach A Rita

$9.50

Long Island

$9.00

Oyster Shooter

$9.50

Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller

$4.00

Ultra

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Corona

$4.50

Seltzer

$4.00

Coors

$4.00

Yuengling Light

$4.00

Airbrush Ipa

$7.00

Stella

$4.50

Natty Light

$2.00

Dirty Myrtle IPA

$7.00

Mango Cart

$6.50

Wine & Bubbles

Cabernet

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Moscato

$6.00

Prosecco

$6.00

White Zin

$6.00

Vodka

House Vodka

$6.00

Titos

$8.00

Deep Eddy’s Lemon

$7.00

Firefly

$7.00

Absolute Vanilla

$8.00

Absolute

$8.00

Ketel

$9.00

Smirnoff Peach Lemonade

$8.00

Ketel peach/orange

$9.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$8.00

Smirnoff Rasberry

$8.00

Smirnoff Watermelon

$8.00

Deep Eddy’s Lime

$7.00

Rum

House Rum

$6.50

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Captain Morgan Pineapple

$8.00

Myers’s Rum

$8.00

Gin

House Gin

$6.50

Bombay

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Beefeaters

$9.00

Whiskey/ Bourbon

House Whiskey

$6.50

Makers Mark

$9.00

Crown

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

House Bourbon

$6.50

Jim Beam

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00

Knob creek

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Skrewball

$9.00

Dewar’s

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Cordials

Kahluah

$6.50

Rumchata

$6.50

Baileys

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Tequila

House Tequila

$6.00

Patron

$9.50

Casamigos

$8.00

DonJulio

$9.00

Food

Appetizers

Sweet Bacon APP

$9.00

Spanish Surf APP

$12.00

Steak Tips APP

$12.00

Crab Art Dip APP

$14.00

Fried Green Tomatoes APP

$12.00

Mussels APP

$12.00

Oysters Rock APP

$12.00

Smoked Wings APP

$9.00+

Extra Crostini Bread

$1.00

Handhelds

Sweet Bacon Burger

$16.00

Kingston Taco

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Sand

$17.00

Lobster Melt

$16.00

Flounder Sandwich

$15.00

Po Boy

$14.00

Salmon Blt

$16.00

Classic Cheeseburger

$12.00

Entree & Pastas

Ahi Tuna

$22.00

Cajun Trio

$16.00+

Crab Cakes

$28.00

Filet Mignon

$42.00

Lobster Mac

$18.00

Grouper Oscar

$29.00

Platter

$29.00

Shrimp/Grits

$14.00+

Seriously Seafood Pasta

$18.00

Dessert

Key Lime

$6.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.00

NY Cheesecake

$6.00

Soup

Clam Chowder

$8.00

Gumbo

$9.00

She Crab

$9.00

Lobster Bisque

$10.00

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Fish Bites

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Kids Shrimp

$8.00

Salad

House

$6.00

Caesar

$6.00

Avocado Caprese

$12.00

Grilled Romaine Greek

$12.00

Sides

Sides

Premium Sides

Happy Hour

Calamari

Smoked Wings

Peel N Eat

Crab Legs

Seafood Fritters

Fish Bites

Soup/Salad

Oysters

Grilled Fire Shrimp/Chx

Shrimp Cake Sliders

Raw Bar

Oysters

$12.00+

Peel N Eat

$14.00+

Tuna Poke

$14.00

Lobster Salad

$18.00

Seared Tuna

$16.00

Crab Salad

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4436 Kingsport Road, Little River, SC 29566

Directions

Gallery
Blue Drum image
Blue Drum image
Blue Drum image

