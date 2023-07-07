Restaurant header imageView gallery

575 Pizzeria - Hillside

No reviews yet

7710 Hillside Rd #700

Amarillo, TX 79109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Beverages

Retail

Sprite

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Smart Water

$3.50

Reign Mango

$4.00

Reign Melon

$4.00

Reign Orange

$4.00

Reign Peach

$4.00

Reign Razz

$4.00

Reign Sour Apple

$4.00

SmartWater

$4.00

Topo-Chico Grapefruit

$3.50

Topo-Chico Lime

$3.50

Topo-Chico Regular

$3.50

Reign Mango-EMP

$2.00

Reign Melon-EMP

$2.00

Reign Orange-EMP

$2.00

Reign Peach-EMP

$2.00

Reign Razz-EMP

$2.00

Reign Sour Apple-EMP

$2.00

Salads, Starters & Sweets

Salads

Caprese

$10.99

Fresh mozzarella served with fresh basil, baby heirloom tomatoes, brick fired bread, and our 575 signature sundried tomato balsamic vinaigrette

Small House Salad

$8.49

Romaine lettuce and spring greens with cucumbers, red onions, and mushrooms with our 575 signature sundried tomato balsamic vinaigrette

Large House Salad

$11.49

Romaine lettuce and spring greens with cucumbers, red onions, and mushrooms with our 575 signature sundried tomato balsamic vinaigrette

Small Spinach Salad

$9.49

Spinach with mushrooms, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, and red onions

Large Spinach Salad

$12.49

Spinach with mushrooms, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, and red onions

Small Greek Salad

$9.49

Romaine lettuce and spring greens with sliced heirloom tomatoes, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, and pepperoncinis served with our Greek dijon dressing

Large Greek Salad

$12.49

Romaine lettuce and spring greens with sliced heirloom tomatoes, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, and pepperoncinis served with our greek dijon dressing.

Small Caesar Salad

$8.49

Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing and grated parmesan

Large Caesar Salad

$11.49

Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing and grated parmesan

Small CYO Salad

$9.49

A salad of your own design: choose your bed of greens and up to 4 toppings and one of our dressings

Large CYO Salad

$12.49

A salad of your own design: choose your bed of greens and up to 4 toppings and one of our dressings

Sweets

Caramel Pretzel Brownie

$8.99

Served with a scoop of ice cream and covered with chocolate syrup

Cannolis

$8.99

2 crispy cannoli shells, stuffed with our sweet cream, chocolate chip, and almond filling drizzled with chocolate sauce and powdered sugar

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

$8.99

Topped with your choice of chocolate syrup or raspberry glaze

Seasonal Bread Pudding

$8.99

Our homemade bread pudding with seasonal spices or fruit served with a warm amaretto sauce

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.99

A gluten-free delight drizzled with our raspberry glaze

The Cozy Trio

$23.99

Pick 3 desserts. We won't judge

Side of Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.99

Served plain-jane, covered in chocolate syrup or raspberry glaze. You decide

Starters

Cinnamon Breadsticks

$6.99

Served with honey

Brick Fired Bread

$7.49

Choice of: olive tapenade, spinach artichoke, bruschetta, with tomato sauce

Garlic Butter Breadsticks

$8.49

With tomato sauce

Garlic Knots

$8.49

The 'Tine Trio

$12.99

Olive tapenade, spinach artichoke dip, and bruschetta with two helpings of brick fired bread

Cheesy Breadsticks

$8.49

With tomato sauce

Red Pies

Extra Small Red Pies

Bender - Extra Small

$13.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, bacon, Italian sausage, and pepperoni

CLK - Extra Small

$12.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, fresh basil, Italian sausage, and pepperoni

Colorado - Extra Small

$12.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, portobello mushrooms, red onions, and spinach

Danford - Extra Small

$11.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, feta cheese, red onions, spinach, and kalamata olives

Doro - Extra Small

$11.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, fresh jalapeños, red onions, chicken, chili powder, and pineapple

Double D's Triple Pep - Extra Small

$13.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, pepperoncinis, ground beef, and pepperoni

Johnny Drama - Extra Small

$9.49

Red sauce, olive oil, mozzarella, fresh basil, fresh garlic, and pine nuts

Mooney - Extra Small

$12.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoncinis, red onions, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and ground beef

Omni- Extra Small

$13.49

2014 winner of best overall pizza in America by Urbanspoon! Red sauce, mozzarella, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, and pepperoni

Surgeon - Extra Small

$13.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, fresh garlic, Italian sausage, and pepperoni

The Rage - Extra Small

$13.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, fresh jalapeños, bacon, and candied almonds

Tomaino - Extra Small

$9.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoncinis, and Homemade meatballs

Small Red Pies

Bender - Small

$19.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, and bacon

CLK - Small

$18.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, mushrooms, fresh basil, and pepperoni

Colorado - Small

$17.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, portobello mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, and spinach

Danford - Small

$17.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, kalamata olives, red onions, spinach, and feta cheese

Doro - Small

$17.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, chicken, jalapenos, pineapple, red onions, and chili powder

Double D's Triple Pep - Small

$19.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, ground beef, green peppers, pepperoncinis, and pepperoni

Johnny Drama - Small

$16.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, fresh garlic, pine nuts, fresh basil, and olive oil

Mooney - Small

$18.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, ground beef, red onions, pepperoncinis, and sliced baby heirloom tomatoes

Omni - Small

$19.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, and pepperoni

Surgeon - Small

$19.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, fresh garlic, roasted red peppers, portobello mushrooms, and pepperoni

The Rage - Small

$19.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, jalapenos, candied almonds, and bacon

Tomaino - Small

$16.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, homemade meatballs, and pepperoncinis

Large Red Pies

Bender - Large

$30.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, bacon, Italian sausage, and pepperoni

CLK - Large

$28.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, fresh basil, Italian sausage, and pepperoni

Colorado - Large

$27.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, portobello mushrooms, red onions, and spinach

Danford - Large

$27.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, feta cheese, red onions, spinach, and kalamata olives

Doro - Large

$27.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, fresh jalapeños, red onions, chicken, chili powder, and pineapple

Double D's Triple Pep - Large

$30.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, pepperoncinis, ground beef, and pepperoni

Johnny Drama - Large

$25.99

Red sauce, olive oil, mozzarella, fresh basil, fresh garlic, and pine nuts

Mooney - Large

$29.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoncinis, red onions, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and ground beef

Omni - Large

$30.99

2014 winner of best overall pizza in America by Urbanspoon! Red sauce, mozzarella, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, and pepperoni

Surgeon - Large

$30.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, fresh garlic, Italian sausage, and pepperoni

The Rage - Large

$30.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, fresh jalapeños, bacon, and candied almonds

Tomaino - Large

$24.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoncinis, and Homemade meatballs

White Pies

Extra Small White Pies

Charlie Daniels - Extra Small

$11.49

Olive oil, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, goat cheese, and pepperoni

Chicken Bacon Ranch - Extra Small

$11.49

Olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, fresh garlic, Cheddar cheese, bacon, black pepper, and ranch after cooked. "Wrong way Willie" add frank's redhot wings sauce

Gnarly Daniels - Extra Small

$12.49

Olive oil, mozzarella, canadian bacon, goat cheese, pepperoni, fresh jalapenos, honey drizzle after cooked.

Green Striped Piggy - Extra Small

$12.49

The quattro with green chiles and bacon

Mezcal - Extra Small

$12.49

Olive oil, mozzarella, ground beef, green chiles, jalapenos, red onions, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and chili powder

Phoebe - Extra Small

$11.49

Olive oil, Parmesan, chicken, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, and fresh basil

Quattro - Extra Small

$11.49

Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, goat cheese, and feta cheese

Squillace - Extra Small

$11.49

Olive oil, Parmesan, sundried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, portobello mushrooms, and fresh basil

The Drizz - Extra Small

$11.49

Olive oil, Parmesan, sliced heirloom tomatoes, kalamata olives, fresh basil, and feta cheese

Ultimate - Extra Small

$9.49

Olive oil, mozzarella, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and fresh basil

Small White Pies

Charlie Daniels - Small

$18.99

Olive oil, mozzarella, goat cheese, Canadian bacon, and pepperoni

Chicken Bacon Ranch - Small

$17.99

Olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, fresh garlic, cheddar cheese, bacon, black pepper, ranch after cooked. ”Wrong Way Willie” add Frank’s RedHot wings sauce.

Gnarly Daniels - Small

$18.99

Olive oil, mozzarella, goat cheese, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, fresh jalapenos, and honey drizzle after cooked

Green Striped Piggy - Small

$18.99

Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan, goat cheese, feta cheese, green chiles, and bacon

Mezcal - Small

$19.99

Olive oil, mozzarella, green chiles, fresh jalapeños, red onions, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, ground beef, and chili powder

Phoebe - Small

$18.99

Olive oil, Parmesan, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, and chicken

Quattro - Small

$17.99

Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan, goat cheese, and feta cheese

Squillace - Small

$18.99

Olive oil, parmesan, portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, sundried tomatoes, and fresh basil

The Drizz - Small

$18.99

Olive oil, Parmesan, feta cheese, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, fresh basil, and kalamata olives

Ultimate - Small

$16.99

Olive oil, mozzarella, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and fresh basil

Large White Pies

Charlie Daniels - Large

$27.99

Olive oil, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, goat cheese, and pepperoni

Chicken Bacon Ranch - Large

$26.99

Gnarly Daniels - Large

$28.99

Olive oil, mozzarella, canadian bacon, goat cheese, pepperoni, fresh jalapenos, honey drizzle after cooked.

Green Striped Piggy - Large

$29.99

The quattro with green chiles and bacon

Mezcal - Large

$29.99

Olive oil, mozzarella, ground beef, green chiles, jalapenos, red onions, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and chili powder

Phoebe - Large

$27.99

Olive oil, Parmesan, chicken, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, and fresh basil

Quattro - Large

$26.99

Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, goat cheese, and feta cheese

Squillace - Large

$27.99

Olive oil, Parmesan, sundried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, portobello mushrooms, and fresh basil

The Drizz - Large

$27.99

Olive oil, Parmesan, sliced heirloom tomatoes, kalamata olives, fresh basil, and feta cheese

Ultimate - Large

$24.99

Olive oil, mozzarella, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and fresh basil

Local Favorites Choice Pies

Extra Small Local Favorites

Green Chili Cheeseburger - Extra Small

$14.49

Creamy mustard sauce, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, ground beef, green chiles, red onion, bacon, pickles, lettuce, sliced heirloom tomatoes.

Green Meanie - Extra Small

$13.49

Pesto sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, portobello mushrooms, red onions, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and bacon

Jake N' Bake - Extra Small

$13.49

Asian ginger sauce, mozzarella, feta, Cheddar, green chiles, red onion, ground beef, and candy almonds

Kamehameha - Extra Small

$14.49

Asian ginger sauce, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, chicken, Canadian bacon, red onion, and candied jalapenos

The Ceej - Extra Small

$13.49

Ranch-based, lite mozzarella, cheddar, portobello mushrooms, artichoke hearts, spinach, bacon, and black pepper

Small Local Favorites

Green Chile Cheeseburger - Small

$21.99

Creamy mustard sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar cheese, ground beef, green chiles, red onion, bacon, pickles, lettuce, and sliced baby heirloom tomatoes

Green Meanie - Small

$19.99

Pesto sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, portobello mushrooms, red onions, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and bacon

Jake N' Bake - Small

$19.99

Asian ginger sauce, mozzarella, feta cheese, Cheddar cheese, green chiles, red onion, ground beef, and candy almonds

Kamehameha - Small

$19.99

Asian ginger sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar cheese, candied jalapeños, red onions, chicken, and Canadian bacon

The Ceej - Small

$19.99

Ranch-based sauce, lite mozzarella, cheddar cheese, artichoke hearts, portobello mushrooms, spinach, bacon, and black pepper

Large Local Favorites

Green Chile Cheeseburger - Large

$30.99

Creamy mustard sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar cheese, ground beef, green chiles, red onion, bacon, pickles, lettuce, and sliced heirloom tomatoes

Green Meanie - Large

$29.99

Pesto sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, portobello mushrooms, red onions, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and bacon

Jake N' Bake - Large

$29.99

Asian ginger sauce, mozzarella, feta, Cheddar, green chiles, red onion, ground beef, and candy almonds

Kamehameha - Large

$29.99

Asian ginger sauce, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, chicken, Canadian bacon, red onion, and candied jalapenos

The Ceej - Large

$29.99

Ranch-based, lite mozzarella, cheddar, portobello mushrooms, artichoke hearts, spinach, bacon, and black pepper

Create Your Own Pies

Extra Small CYO

Create Your Own Pizza - Extra Small

$8.49

Small CYO

Create Your Own Pizza - Small

$13.99

Large CYO

Create Your Own Pizza - Large

$19.99

Half & Half Pies

Extra Small 1/2 & 1/2

Small 1/2 & 1/2

Sides

Dressings

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.79

Side Greek Dressing

$0.79

Side House Dressing

$0.79

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.79

Bottle Caesar Dressing

$6.29

Bottle Greek Dressing

$6.29

Bottle House Dressing

$6.29

Bottle Ranch Dressing

$6.29

Dips

Side Bruschetta Dip

$3.49

Side Olive Tapenade Dip

$3.49

Side Spinach Artichoke Dip

$3.49

Pint Bruschetta Dip

$12.99

Pint Olive Tapenade Dip

$12.99

Pint Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.99

Sauces

Tomato Sauce

$0.79

Honey

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$1.50

Pint Tomato Sauce

$6.00

Honey Bear

$6.99

Green Sauce

$5.49

Red Sauce

$5.49

Kids Menu

Kids Creations

Kids Pizza

$6.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, and your choice of 1 topping

Pick 4

$6.49

Choose 4 ingredients (uncooked) from the create your own lists

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Our founder, Brian Kelleher, loves to make people happy. With 575° Pizzeria, he fulfills that mission with flavorful gourmet pies, craft beers, out-of-the-ordinary wines, and two delicious sangrias—all enjoyed in an atmosphere that celebrates good times and blissful bike rides. Our pizza perfectionists use the freshest ingredients, made-from-scratch dough and top-of-the-line cheeses to create the best-tasting pies in the world. Take a seat at our beer and wine bar and try a blend or brew that’s new to you. Choices rotate to match the season or the reason that our bartenders delight in turning you on to something unique. Our friendly staff is dedicated to helping you have a great time from the minute you walk in our doors. We love what we do and you will, too!

Location

7710 Hillside Rd #700, Amarillo, TX 79109

Directions

